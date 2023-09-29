Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Ferit Hoxha (Albania):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the egregious and escalatory drone attack, attributed to the Houthis, on members of the armed forces of the Kingdom of Bahrain serving as part of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, at the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which led to three deaths and several injured and constitutes a serious threat to the peace process and regional stability, including in Yemen. The members of the Security Council also called on the Houthis to end all terrorist attacks, reiterating concern at the targeting of civilian infrastructure in cities at the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The members of the Security Council further called on all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council stressed that any escalation would only exacerbate the suffering of the Yemeni population.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the need for decisive steps towards a sustainable ceasefire and underlined their continued strong support for efforts towards a political settlement and ultimately ending the suffering of the Yemeni people. They reiterated their support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement based on the agreed references and consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions.