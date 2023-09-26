Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Midterm Update of Panel of Experts

Following consideration of a recommendation contained in the 2022 midterm update of the Panel of Experts on Yemen, submitted in accordance with paragraph 16 of resolution 2624 (2022), the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) agreed to take follow-up action in relation to the recommendation.

In that connection, the Committee urges all parties to the armed conflict in Yemen, in particular non-State armed groups, such as the Houthis, to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to cease the continued use of educational, religious and public institutions in Yemen, to disseminate hate speech, encourage violence and recruit children.