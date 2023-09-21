Welcome to the United Nations
SC/15419

Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets with Panel of Experts

On 7 September 2023, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan were briefed by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan in connection with the Panel’s workplan for its mandate in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2683 (2023) of 30 May 2023.

Members of the Committee welcomed the Panel’s appointment on 21 July 2023 (S/2023/548) and the Coordinator’s briefing on the workplan.  The Committee noted the Panel’s commitment to the guiding principles of impartiality, objectivity, and independence, and looks forward to receiving the Panel’s interim and final reports as well as its monthly updates in pursuance of resolution 2683 (2023).

