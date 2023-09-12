Panel of Experts Briefs Security Council’s Sanctions Committee concerning Central African Republic on Progress Update Submitted Pursuant to Resolution 2648 (2022)

On 29 August 2023, the Coordinator and members of the Panel of Experts briefed the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic on the Panel’s progress update submitted in pursuance of paragraph 7 of resolution 2648 (2022).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the main findings contained in the progress update, which had been based on the Panel’s recent visits to the Central African Republic and the region.

Members of the Committee welcomed the holding of the briefing which marked the last briefing by the Panel during its mandate pursuant to resolution 2648 (2022).