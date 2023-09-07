Efforts Remain Unsuccessful in Organizing Consultations with Syria, Senior Official Tells Security Council, Calling for Country’s Full Cooperation

All efforts by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to organize the next round of consultations with Syria remain unsuccessful, the United Nations disarmament chief told the Security Council today, calling for Syria’s full cooperation to close all outstanding issues.

Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, recalling that the last round of consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian National Authority was in February 2021, said that, despite Syria’s agreement to address the declaration-related issues, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has yet to receive any declarations or other documents requested. As such, the Technical Secretariat has deployed a reduced team comprised of several members of the Declaration Assessment Team to Syria to conduct limited in-country activities.

She also reported that at the June meeting in Beirut with Syria’s representatives, the Technical Secretariat emphasized its priority of the resumption of rounds of consultations, which would include all experts designated by the Secretariat. The Technical Secretariat is awaiting this decision to proceed with planning for the next round of consultations, she said, stressing that Syria’s full cooperation is essential to close all outstanding issues.

Considering the identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the Technical Secretariat assesses that Syria’s declaration still cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, she said, urging Council members to unite on the issue and to show leadership in demonstrating that impunity in the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.

In the ensuing debate, many Council members expressed frustration that 10 years after the adoption of Council resolution 2118 (2013) on the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons programme, that country’s declarations remain inaccurate and incomplete, while others underscored the urgency of holding the twenty-fifth round of consultations.

Syria, stressed Japan’s representative, “should comply fully and faithfully with this resolution, and this Council should not remain silent on its non-compliance”. Recalling the nine occasions that Syria was responsible for the use of chemical weapons, he reiterated a call for Council members to urge Syria’s Government to fully comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and resolution 2118 (2013).

The representative of the United States said: “It has grown clear that the Assad regime believes it can continue to operate with impunity despite the objective and evidence-based record of its chemical weapons attacks.” For a second consecutive month, two permanent Council members have indicated that they “will not even participate in a discussion of an issue of this seriousness”. Nonetheless, the United States will continue to raise the issue in the Council, he said.

France’s representative said Damascus must stop obstructing the OPCW’s work and comply with its obligations if it wishes to regain its rights under the Chemical Weapons Convention — a view echoed by Switzerland’s delegate who called on Damascus to provide answers to the 20 points left unresolved in its initial declaration. Such answers are one of the conditions for Syria to regain its rights and privileges under the Chemical Weapons Convention, she added.

Ecuador’s representative urged Syria to submit a favourable response to the OPCW technical team’s proposal to carry out the twenty-fifth round of consultations, underlining that it is the best mechanism for achieving results on the Syria chemical weapons issue. Implementing that proposal would be a positive step towards accountability and Syria’s proper compliance under OPCW decisions and Council resolutions, he said.

In that vein, the representative of the United Arab Emirates reiterated that, in the absence of tangible progress on the chemical weapons file, maintaining dialogue between the OPCW and Syria remains crucial. However, this dialogue must be conducted in a constructive manner, he said, adding: “This also includes discussing all available means for holding the twenty-fifth round of consultations and overcoming its obstacles.”

Brazil’s representative said: “We continue to support action-oriented engagement between the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the Syrian Arab Republic as the only path towards closing all outstanding issues in the Syria chemical-weapons file.” Spotlighting the lack of any new information in the reporting period, he reiterated that the Council should “reconsider the frequency of these meetings”.

On that note, Iran’s representative, emphasized that the practice of dedicating one monthly meeting solely to the repetition of positions and unsupported allegations against Syria does not contribute to the Council’s efficiency. He called for adjusting the frequency from a monthly to a quarterly basis. He also voiced support for constructive dialogue between Syria and OPCW to set a specific time frame to address any remaining issues and bring the file to a final and conclusive closure.

Adding to that, Syria’s representative pointed out the Council’s ongoing meetings on the file, despite the lack of developments, is “a clear waste of the Council’s time and resources”. Syria has fulfilled its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. It is also ready to hold the twenty-fifth round of consultations in a manner that would help close all outstanding issues.

However, he voiced regret at the selectivity in the Technical Secretariat’s monthly reports. That body has allowed itself to become a tool of the American, French and British administrations, causing serious damage to the credibility and professionalism of the Organization, he stated.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefing

IZUMI NAKAMITSU, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said the Declaration Assessment Team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) has continued its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding the initial and subsequent declarations submitted by Syria. Since the last round of consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian National Authority in February 2021, all efforts to organize the next round of consultations (the twenty-fifth round) have been unsuccessful. Although Syria agreed to address the declaration-related issues through exchange of correspondence, the Technical Secretariat has yet to receive from Syria any declarations or other documents requested. This includes the complete declaration of activities at the Scientific Studies and Research Centre and the declaration of quantities of nerve agents produced at one chemical weapons production facility that was declared by Syria as never having been used to produce chemical weapons.

Due to this situation, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has deployed a reduced team comprised of several members of the Declaration Assessment Team to Syria to conduct limited in-country activities, she continued. The outcomes of the first deployment, which took place from 17 to 22 January, and the second deployment, which took place from 12 to 19 April, were reported to Chemical Weapons Convention States Parties in March and July, respectively. At the June meeting in Beirut with representatives of Syria, the Technical Secretariat emphasized its priority of the resumption of rounds of consultations, which would include all experts designated by the Secretariat. The matter was to be referred to the Head of the Syrian National Authority. The Technical Secretariat is awaiting this decision to proceed with planning for the next round of consultations. Syria’s full cooperation with the Technical Secretariat is essential to close all outstanding issues, she emphasized.

Considering the identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the Technical Secretariat assesses that Syria’s declaration still cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, she pointed out. The Technical Secretariat continues to plan the next round of inspections of the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre, to be held in 2023. Syria has yet to provide sufficient technical information or explanations that would enable the Technical Secretariat to close the issue related to the detection of a Schedule 2 chemical at the Barzah facilities in November 2018. The Technical Secretariat is awaiting information that would allow it to assess that all activities conducted in the Barzah facility are for purposes not prohibited under the Convention, as well as information regarding the unauthorized movement of the two cylinders related to the chemical weapon incident in Douma on 7 April 2018.

She went on to say that the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission continues to study all available information related to allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Meanwhile, the Fact-Finding Mission is currently preparing upcoming deployments and will report to the Executive Council on the results of its work in due course. The Investigation and Identification Team also continues its investigations into incidents in which the Fact-Finding Mission has determined that chemical weapons were used or likely used in Syria and will issue further reports in due course. “The United Nations will continue to support all efforts to uphold the norm against chemical weapons, and to relegate these dreadful weapons to history,” she emphasized, urging Council members to unite on the issue and to show leadership in demonstrating that impunity in the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.

Statements

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) stressed that Syria continues to flagrantly flout its obligations to comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention, as well as Council resolution 2118 (2013). “It has grown clear that the Assad regime believes it can continue to operate with impunity despite the objective and evidence-based record of its chemical weapons attacks,” he stated. Ten years after Syria acceded to the Convention, the OPCW has repeatedly reported that the country’s declarations cannot be considered accurate and complete. Underlining that Damascus still denies OPCW personnel unfettered access, he noted that the regime has been found responsible for nine chemical weapons attacks against its own people. He further noted that the Russian Federation continues to shield the Assad regime from appropriate Council oversight, voicing concern that for a second consecutive month, two permanent Council members have indicated that they “will not even participate in a discussion of an issue of this seriousness”. The United States will continue to raise the issue in the Council, he said.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said that nearly 10 years after the adoption of resolution 2118 (2013), Syria flouted its international obligations to transmit all the information relating to the state of its chemical weapons stockpiles. He expressed his belief that these stockpiles have not been completely destroyed, citing that country’s post-2013 use of chemical weapons documented by the OPCW. Damascus must stop obstructing the OPCW’s work and comply with its obligations if it wishes to regain its rights under the Chemical Weapons Convention. Applauding the tenacity of the Secretariat teams and their efforts to conduct their work independently and professionally, he underscored that Syria’s chemical weapons use against civilian populations constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity. The international community must not accept any impunity in this regard, he emphasized.

NORBERTO MORETTI ( Brazil ), spotlighting the lack of any new information in the reporting period, reiterated that the Council should “reconsider the frequency of these meetings”. In the absence of new developments, he reaffirmed that chemical weapons are “utterly incompatible” with international humanitarian law and “must have no place in the practices and doctrines of today’s world”. Further, the use of such weapons violates international agreements and poses serious threats to international peace and security. He also condemned the development, storage and use of such weapons, and stressed that incidents must be addressed with transparency and be subject to thorough, impartial investigations in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. “We continue to support action-oriented engagement between the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the Syrian Arab Republic as the only path towards closing all outstanding issues in the Syria chemical-weapons file,” he added.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), stressing that impunity for the use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone and under any circumstances is unacceptable, expressed concern that the Secretary-General’s monthly report on the OPCW’s activities in compliance with resolution 2118 (2013) for the period 24 July to 23 August does not illustrate any meaningful new step forward to ensure the complete elimination of the chemical weapons programme. Expressing regret that the efforts to organize the twenty-fifth round of consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian National Authority have not materialized, he voiced support for the continued efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding Syria’s initial and subsequent declarations. “We are convinced that efforts by the Syrian Arab Republic and the United Nations bodies will continue to be deployed aimed at building confidence and providing the necessary impetus to advance the various aspects of the programme,” he said.

THOMAS PATRICK PHIPPS ( United Kingdom ), recalling that Bashar Assad’s forces used Sarin against the people of Ghouta 10 years ago, drew attention to the subsequent, unanimous adoption of resolution 2118 (2013). The text condemned chemical weapons use in Syria and endorsed the implementation of the OPCW Executive Council decision setting out steps for the destruction of that country’s chemical weapons programme. It compelled Damascus to cooperate fully with the OPCW and the UN. Ten years later, the provisions of the resolution have not been met, and nine other chemical weapons attacks by the regime have since been confirmed. Next month will mark 10 years since Syria acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention. It is a moment for all to reflect on their responsibility to implement the resolution and support OPCW’s efforts to resolve outstanding inconsistencies with the regime’s declaration. “Syria’s chemical weapons will remain a threat to international peace and security until its chemical weapons programme has been fully and verifiably destroyed,” he said.

RASHED AZZAM ( United Arab Emirates ) reiterated that, in the absence of tangible progress on the chemical weapons file, maintaining dialogue between the OPCW and Syria remains crucial. However, underscoring that this dialogue must be conducted in a constructive manner, he said: “This also includes discussing all available means for holding the twenty-fifth round of consultations and overcoming its obstacles.” Stressing that the threats of chemical terrorism cannot be overlooked, he emphasized that Da’esh [Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Daesh] continues its terrorist attacks, posing a serious threat to the security and stability of Syria and the entire region. That group remains active in north-east Syria, in addition to its ongoing efforts to rebuild its capabilities and networks, recruit fighters and release members from prisons. He urged the international community to continue combating the terrorist organization and to ensure that it does not acquire dangerous and deadly weapons.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) noted that the Declaration Assessment Team is still waiting to be able to completely deploy its staff to Syria and to organize the twenty-fifth round of consultations with the Syrian authorities. Calling for these consultations to be held as soon as possible, she also called on Damascus to provide answers to the 20 points left unresolved in its initial declaration. Such answers are one of the conditions for Syria to regain its rights and privileges under the Chemical Weapons Convention. In addition, providing them also constitutes an obligation to the Council. Further, she reiterated her country’s full confidence in the OPCW and support for all its missions, stating that “their work is fundamental, and their integrity and professionalism are beyond doubt”. Recalling that resolution 2118 (2013) — adopted 10 years ago — provides that those responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Syria should be held accountable, she underscored: “Their impunity remains unacceptable today.”

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ), voicing regret that the Council once again has not made progress on the issue of chemical weapons in Syria, stressed that any incident involving the use of chemical weapons must be subject to exhaustive investigation in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. He urged Syrian authorities to cooperate with the OPCW and its technical teams by submitting as soon as possible all information required to clarify identified gaps in accordance with and as required by international law. He also urged Syria to submit, following the meetings held in Beirut in June, a favourable response to the OPCW technical team’s proposal to carry out the twenty-fifth round of consultations, underlining that it is the best mechanism for achieving results on the Syria chemical weapons issue. Implementing that proposal would be a positive step towards accountability and Syria’s proper compliance under OPCW decisions and Council resolutions, he added.

DARREN CAMILLERI ( Malta ) noted that the latest OPCW report shows, once again, that no progress has been made on the Syria file. “The lack of progress is deplorable, and Syria bears complete responsibility for it,” he affirmed, calling on Damascus to fully cooperate with the OPCW Technical Secretariat, including granting full access to its personnel, and to submit all requested documents and declarations, in accordance with Council resolution 2118 (2013). He further voiced extreme concern over repeated baseless assertions intended to undermine the credibility of OPCW or cast doubt on its findings. Independent OPCW and joint UN-OPCW investigations have concluded that the Syrian regime has used chemical weapons against its own people nine times. Strongly condemning the attacks, he stressed that “this Council and the international community must never look the other way when confronted with such reprehensible acts”.

KITADA TETSUO ( Japan ), noting that it has been 10 years since the unanimous adoption of resolution 2118 (2013), said his delegation “would like to stress one simple thing: Syria should comply fully and faithfully with this resolution, and this Council should not remain silent on its non-compliance”. That text prohibited Syria from using, developing, producing, acquiring, stockpiling or retaining chemical weapons. However, since 2013, independent expert bodies have repeatedly found — on a total of nine occasions — that Syria was responsible for the use of such weapons. The resolution also decided that Syria should cooperate fully with OPCW, but Damascus has not provided declarations or documents requested by OPCW’s Secretariat to resolve outstanding issues. He therefore reiterated a call for Council members to urge Syria’s Government to fully comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and resolution 2118 (2013), including the complete dismantlement of its chemical weapons programme.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ), Council President for September, spoke in her national capacity, urging Syria to fully declare and destroy its chemical weapons programme in a transparent and verifiable manner. Since September 2022, the OPCW Secretariat has provided Damascus with the list of pending declarations and other documents requested by the Declarations Assessment Team. There are 20 outstanding issues to be clarified, she said, expressing regret that the regime remains uncooperative and creates artificial obstacles, such as visa issuance to the Assessment Team’s lead technical expert. The rounds of consultations should resume as soon as possible and include all experts designated by the Secretariat. Drawing attention the work of the Office of the Investigation and Identification Team and its reports that identify the perpetrators of the use of chemicals as weapons in Syria, she endorsed the findings of its report that the Assad regime is responsible for the deadly chemical weapons attack on Douma on 7 April 2018. “Impunity for those who have used chemical weapons can never be an option,” she declared.

BASSAM SABBAGH ( Syria ), noting the Council’s insistence in holding a briefing despite the lack of developments, stressed: “This approach is a clear waste of the Council’s time and resources.” Rejecting the baseless and false accusations levelled by some countries against his own, with the United States at the forefront, he pointed to their attempts to cover up their heinous crimes against the Syrian people. Syria has fulfilled its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. It is fully committed to cooperating with the Technical Secretariat and submits its monthly report on a regular basis. Further, Syria is ready to hold the twenty-fifth round of consultations as soon as possible in a manner that would help close all outstanding issues. It is also ready to hold the high-level meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, who is also the Chairman of the Syrian National Authority, and the OPCW Director General, according to an agenda agreed upon by the two parties.

Voicing regret at the selectivity in the Technical Secretariat’s monthly reports where important issues are ignored, he said that the last report issued by the Director General, for example, did not refer to the response submitted by the Syrian National Authority on 21 August to all the Technical Secretariat’s requests. This response included its response to all required documents about dual-use material seen by the inspection team at the Scientific Studies and Research Centre during the ninth inspection round. He referred to the reports by the Syrian National Authority submitted to the Technical Secretariat in August concerning terrorists in Idlib who transported a truck of chlorine and sarin gas “under the supervision of the terrorists of the so-called White Helmets”. He also voiced regret that the Technical Secretariat has allowed itself to become a tool of the American, French and British administration to pass their destructive policies against countries who do not follow it, causing serious damage to the credibility and professionalism of the Organization.

AMIR SAEID IRAVANI ( Iran ) noted that there has been no significant development or progress in Syria’s chemical file, aside from the submission of its monthly report to OPCW and continued compliance with its obligations. The OPCW report provided no fresh insight, while the recurring repetition of statements in today’s meeting highlights the inefficiency of holding regular and monthly sessions on this matter. Despite many speakers’ previous calls for improved work methods and the reduction of specific meetings, he emphasized that the practice of dedicating one monthly meeting solely to the repetition of positions and unsupported allegations against Syria does not contribute to the Council’s efficiency — calling for adjusting the frequency from a monthly to a quarterly basis. He voiced support for constructive dialogue between Syria and OPCW to set a specific time frame to address any remaining issues and bring the file to a final and conclusive closure.

CEREN HANDE ÖZGÜR ( Türkiye ) stressed that the Council should remain actively seized on this matter “considering the Syrian regime’s track record” regarding the use of chemical weapons. The OPCW plays a pivotal role in this regard, she emphasized, calling for close cooperation between that entity and the Council on this file. Further, she commended the impartial, independent and professional work of the Technical Secretariat and investigative bodies towards the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons programme. However, the Technical Secretariat is awaiting the Syrian regime’s decision regarding the next round of consultations and its response regarding the unauthorized movement of two cylinders used in the chemical attack that occurred in 2018. Additionally, the declaration submitted by the Syrian regime still cannot be considered accurate or complete due to unresolved issues. She called on that regime to comply with its obligations and cooperate with the OPCW in line with the Chemical Weapons Convention and resolution 2118 (2013).

Mr. PHIPPS ( United Kingdom ), taking the floor for a second time in response to remarks made by Syria’s representative, said that the White Helmets is a life-saving search-and-rescue organization. It is estimated to have saved more 150,000 lives and provided services to more than 4 million Syrians over the course of the conflict. Allegations that link this organization to terrorist groups are baseless and are part of disinformation campaign by Syria and the Russian Federation.