Terrorist Groups Remain Significant Threat in Conflict Zones, Neighbouring States, Senior Official Tells Security Council, Noting Force Alone Can Exacerbate Matters

Despite the threat level remaining low in non-conflict areas, Da’esh and its affiliates continue to constitute a serious threat in conflict zones and neighbouring countries, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, underscoring that the use of force alone — with no backing of a clear strategy — can be counter-productive, creating conditions conducive for the proliferation of terrorist groups.

Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the Office of Counter-Terrorism, presenting the Secretary-General’s seventeenth report on the threat posed by Da’esh to international peace and security, warned that the Da’esh affiliate in the Sahel is becoming increasingly autonomous and intensifying attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso and the Niger. Beyond Africa, the situation in Afghanistan is growing progressively complex, with fears of weapons and ammunition falling into the hands of terrorists now materializing.

He spotlighted progress in targeting Da’esh finances and leadership cadres, including the death of Da’esh’s leader earlier in 2023, noting the significant effect of these counter-terrorism measures on the group’s operations in Iraq and Syria. Moreover, counter-terrorism initiatives in Egypt, Mozambique and Yemen have also significantly limited the group’s ability to conduct operations. However, “force alone cannot lead to changes in the conditions conducive to terrorism”, he stressed, noting that it can fuel more violence and aggravate grievances exploited by terrorists.

Natalia Gherman, Executive Director, Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, said that, despite its diminished territorial control, Da’esh remains agile and ambitious. Outlining solutions, she said the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Executive Directorate continue to work with partners to explore how new technological tools and applications — such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) — can be used to enhance States’ counter-terrorism capabilities. “Our efforts must be evidence-based […] and human rights-compliant,” she said, noting that sufficient resources must be devoted towards prevention.

Painting a grim picture of the violence and depression that women around the world have suffered at the hands of Da’esh, Farida Khalaf, survivor, activist and President of Farida Global Organization, recalled that she was abducted by Da’esh in 2014 and suffered all forms of violence. Like thousands of other women, her dreams ended when she was enslaved by Da’esh. The genocide of the Yazidis continues, she said, adding that many women have not been liberated and 70 per cent of Yazidis remain displaced in camps. Noting that the violence will not end except through the rule of law and completion of justice, she stressed that Da’esh members must be held accountable.

In the ensuing debate, Council members cautioned that, despite UN-coordinated efforts in fighting terrorism, Da’esh is spreading its activity, particularly in Africa, where they are nurtured by existing conflicts and local grievances. Many also highlighted the need to take measures to alleviate the serious humanitarian conditions that persist in the detention centres in northern Syria, which create an ideal space for Da’esh to recruit new adherents.

On that point, Ghana’s delegate underscored the importance of strengthening arms control and border measures to prevent illegal trafficking of weapons. “By securing our borders, we can significantly slow down the proliferation of weapons and undermine the ability of terrorist groups to operate,” he said, stressing the need to address the availability of weapons to Da’esh in conflict zones. In this regard, he drew attention to the Accra Initiative — a counter-terrorism platform of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Ecuador’s delegate voiced concern over the situation in Afghanistan due to the ability of ISIL-KP [Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant—Khorasan Province] to carry out attacks in the region, such as those that recently occurred on 30 July in Pakistan and 13 August in Iran. Underlining the need to shut down Da’esh’s sources of funding, he said the addition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact contributes to multilateral efforts to tackle this issue.

The representative of the United States, Security Council President for August, speaking in her national capacity, said her country recently designated two Da’esh leaders, who have committed sexual violence against the Yazidis and were responsible for abduction and enslavement of women and girls, as global terrorists. Citing this designation as “historic”, she declared: “We will never stop fighting for justice or forget more than 2,700 Yazidi women and children who remain unaccounted for.”

Meanwhile, the representative of the Russian Federation highlighted the destructive role of the West in the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan. “The emergence of ISIL in the Middle East was a direct result of the aggression of the United States and their coalition against Iraq,” she said. Turning to Africa, she stated that “ISIL appeared there as a result of NATO’s [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] aggression against Libya”.

For her part, the representative of the United Arab Emirates emphasized that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. “Terrorism is an unjustifiable crime,” she said, warning against using names under religious slogans in reference to terrorist groups, particularly Da’esh. When the United Nations and the Council use the designation “Islamic State”, they compromise the fact that there is nothing Islamic about terrorism.

THREATS TO INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY CAUSED BY TERRORIST ACTS

Briefings

VLADIMIR VORONKOV, Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism , presenting the Secretary-General’s seventeenth report on the threat posed by Da’esh to international peace and security, and UN efforts in support of Member States to counter the threat, said the victims and survivors of terrorism continue to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of sustaining multilateral efforts against Da’esh and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Da’esh and its affiliates continue to constitute a serious threat in conflict zones and neighbouring countries; however, the threat level remains low in non-conflict areas. “This analytical distinction can obscure what is the complex, context-specific and dynamic nature of how these groups operate and evolve and their impact on international peace and security,” he said.

In parts of Africa, the continued expansion of Da’esh and affiliated groups remains deeply concerning, he warned, adding that the Da’esh affiliate in the Sahel is becoming increasingly autonomous and increasing attacks in Mali, as well as Burkina Faso and the Niger. The confrontations between this group and an Al-Qaida affiliate in the region — coupled with the uncertain situation after the coup d’état in the Niger — present a complex and multifaceted challenge. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, attacks by terrorists and other armed groups have also risen, with continued clashes between Government forces and terrorist groups. In the eastern region of the country, some persons have perished due to terrorist violence. Conflict and instability in Sudan have also renewed attention on the presence and activity of Da’esh and other terrorist groups in that country.

Beyond Africa, the situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly complex, with fears of weapons and ammunition falling into the hands of terrorists now materializing, he cautioned. The in-country operational capabilities of Da’esh’s so-called Khorasan province — sanctioned as ISIL-K — has reportedly increased, with the group becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against the Taliban and international targets. Moreover, the presence and activity of some 20 different terrorist groups in the country, combined with the repressive measures put in place by the Taliban de facto authorities and a dire humanitarian situation, pose significant challenges for the region and beyond. He spotlighted progress in targeting Da’esh finances and leadership cadres, including the death of Da’esh’s leader earlier in 2023, noting the significant effect of these counter-terrorism measures on the group’s operations in Iraq and Syria.

He went on to underscore that counter-terrorism initiatives in Egypt, Mozambique and Yemen have also significantly limited the ability to conduct operations. Yet, the risk of resurgence remains; as a result of counter-terrorism efforts, Da’esh has moved to adopt less hierarchical and more networked, decentralized structures, following in Al-Qaida’s footsteps, with increased operational autonomy by its affiliated groups. Most notably, the typical surge in Da’esh violence during the month of Ramadan did not materialize in 2023. Voicing concern over the dire situation in camps and detention facilities in north-east Syria that hold individuals with alleged links to Da’esh and other terrorist groups, he said tens of thousands of people — mostly women and children — are still stranded in camps and detention facilities, with unpredictable consequences for regional and international security.

Against this backdrop, he emphasized that compliance with international law remains the essential bedrock for the success of counter-terrorism efforts. Further, the persistent challenges posed by terrorism underline the need for counter-terrorism initiatives to be firmly grounded in political strategies for resolving the conflicts that fuel terrorism. “Force alone cannot lead to changes in the conditions conducive to terrorism,” he stressed, noting that the use of force — with no backing of a clear strategy and not anchored in international law — can be counter-productive, fuelling more violence, aggravating grievances exploited by terrorists and creating conditions conducive for the proliferation of terrorist groups. In this regard, he drew attention to the Secretary-General’s policy brief on A New Agenda for Peace, which has called for a new generation of counter-terrorism operations. The threat posed by Da’esh underlines the need for more complementarity between security responses and preventive measures. The African Counter-Terrorism Summit being organized by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Government of Nigeria to be held in Abuja in 2024 will offer an opportunity to explore transcontinental approaches to address this situation, he noted.

NATALIA GHERMAN, Executive Director, Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate , said the seventeenth report makes clear that Da’esh remains agile and ambitious, despite its diminished territorial control. One trend laid out in the report shows terrorist activity has continued predominantly in the context of existing conflict. A comprehensive approach is needed that aims to restore peace while addressing the root causes of violence and conditions that may be conducive to radicalization that leads to terrorism. The report welcomes Member States’ continued efforts to repatriate its citizens from north-east Syria, including some for the first time, which is a commendable development.

Member States have the responsibility to bring terrorists to justice and the United Nations continues to assist Member States who are facing challenges relating to the return of their nationals, including through the Global Framework for United Nations Support on Syrian Arab Republic and Iraq Third Country National Returnees. Noting that Da’esh continues to operate in parts of Africa, she said it is essential that the UN provide tailored and comprehensive support to African Member States to boost their capacity to address the underlying conditions conducive to terrorism, strengthen criminal justice responses to terrorism and counter the financing of terrorism. In this reporting period, the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact entities strengthened their partnerships with some African countries to respond to evolving threats, particularly in and around East and West Africa, especially in the Sahel.

She said the United Nations has stepped up its efforts on holding Da’esh accountable for its crimes and continues to assess criminal justice frameworks to enhance accountability for terrorist acts in accordance with relevant Council resolutions and international standards. “To successfully counter the complex threat of Da’esh and other terrorist groups, we need to learn from past experience, while we are identifying and addressing new and emerging threats,” she said. In this regard, the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Executive Directorate continue to work with partners to explore how new technological tools and applications, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), machine-learning systems and other emerging cyberbased platforms, can be used to identify threats and enhance States’ counter-terrorism capabilities. After the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate has been consulting with United Nations partners, think tanks, civil society, academia and the private sector to develop a set of non-binding guiding principles for Member States. The principles will help Member States to prevent, detect and disrupt the use of emerging financial technologies; information and communications technology (ICT); and unmanned aircraft systems for terrorist purposes.

She emphasized that it is critical that counter-terrorism measures are part of a comprehensive approach to address the threat of terrorism. “Our efforts must be evidence-based, tailored, age and gender-responsive, and human rights-compliant,” she said, adding that additional and sufficient resources must be devoted towards prevention.

FARIDA KHALAF, survivor, activist and President of Farida Global Organization , said she is presenting her story to inform the Council of the violence and depression that women around the world have suffered at the hands of Da’esh. She said she was abducted by Da’esh in 2014 and suffered all forms of violence: emotional, physical and mental. Her dreams ended in the hands of Da’esh and she became a slave and was bought and sold, like thousands of other women. Many women continue to face suffering and have not been liberated. The genocide of the Yazidis continues and people are living in the tenth year of this suffering. Further efforts are needed to end genocide and achieve justice. “I deliver a plea to address the suffering of women in minority communities…” she said.

Many States around the world have offered much help to the Yazidi community. Yet the current reality requires justice to hold Da’esh accountable in international tribunals, and the search for abductees must continue. The violence will not end except through the rule of law and completion of justice. She said Da’esh members must be found and held accountable. About 70 per cent of Yazidis remain displaced in camps. There are no efforts for fair reparations and there are no mechanisms that allow displaced people to return to their homes. It is particularly difficult for women who lose trust in their future. People are living in the tenth year of displacement. Many women are prepared to travel to tribunals to deliver their testimony. She asked for the Council’s support.

She noted that Iraq’s Parliament is discussing clemency for many people, including elements of Da’esh and, this is an affront to the women who have suffered at their hands. She called on the Council to work with Iraq’s Government to ensure this does not happen. She asked the Council to send 15 representatives to spend just 10 hours living in these camps to experience the conditions the Yazidi people have lived in for the past 10 years. She said action needs to be taken on the ground.

Statements

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), Security Council President for August, speaking in her national capacity, recalled that her country in June designated two Da’esh leaders, who have committed sexual violence against the Yazidis and were responsible for abduction and enslavement of women and girls, as global terrorists. Noting that this designation was historic, marking the first time a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence led to the imposition of United States sanctions, she added: “We will never stop fighting for justice or forget more than 2,700 Yazidi women and children who remain unaccounted for.” In this regard, she urged Member States to increase funding to UN agencies and partners that provide services for survivors. Pointing to the increase in repatriations over the past six month, she expressed hope that it is a sign of greater efforts to come. Turning to the African Counter-Terrorism summit in 2024, she underscored that it must include engagement with civil society organizations to be impactful.

MARIA ZABOLOTSKAYA ( Russian Federation ), focusing on the root causes of the terrorist threat, recalled that the Council in this context mentions development and socioeconomic issues and complex security and humanitarian situations; “however, we must not forget that these problems are often the result of the collective West intervention in the affairs of sovereign developing States”. To realize their geopolitical ambitions, the West uses all means, going so far as to support terrorists. Highlighting the destructive role of the West in the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan, she said “the emergence of ISIL in the Middle East was a direct result of the aggression of the United States and their coalition against Iraq”. The threat of foreign terrorist fighters and their families also emanates from there: they remain radicalized in prison and camps in north-east Syria. Turning to Africa, she stated that “ISIL appeared there as a result of NATO’s [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] aggression against Libya”, which led to the collapse of the statehood of this once prosperous country. The situation in Afghanistan is also a vivid example of the West leveraging counter-terrorism issues to serve their “selfish geopolitical interests”.

CHARLES OSEI-MENSAH ( Ghana ) said that the commitment of law enforcement agencies, intelligence services and security forces in Europe has averted terrorist attacks by identifying and neutralizing potential threats. Moreover, the Accra Initiative has facilitated joint border operations to dismantle terrorist cells, operating along the common borders of the participating Member States, he noted, while underscoring the importance of strengthening arms control and border measures to prevent illegal trafficking of weapons. “By securing our borders, we can significantly slow down the proliferation of weapons and undermine the ability of terrorist groups to operate,” he stressed, calling for addressing the availability of weapons to Da’esh in conflict zones. He also pointed to the need for destroying the terrorist groups’ financial infrastructure and called for support for the Accra Initiative, which is evolving as a counter-terrorism platform of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). “We must work to prevent the exploitation of children for terrorist activities”, he added.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) emphasized that all survivors of gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence, including Yazidis and other communities in Iraq, deserve to see justice delivered. Accordingly, he supported the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD) and Iraq in pursuing accountability for Da’esh perpetrators. Da’esh continues to suffer blows to their campaign, including the death of leader Abu Husaini al-Qurashi in April. However, the threat is becoming less predictable, harder to detect, and harder to investigate. It is, therefore, crucial to “keep the pressure on”, he underscored, adding that a resurgent Da’esh core in Syria and Iraq remains a real risk. Camps for internally displaced persons provide a fertile ground for radicalization in which Da’esh can recruit and operate. In Al-Hol camp, the United Kingdom is focusing its efforts on improving the situation through humanitarian assistance by responding to gender-based violence and providing child protection. Further, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant—Khorasan Province (ISIL-KP) has the capacity to carry out high profile attacks on civilian and international targets inside Afghanistan and encourage attacks abroad, he warned, underlining the need to intensify collective response to counter the threat.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) said he was encouraged that Da’esh lost control over vast territories and terror attacks have been prevented or disrupted. However, the terrorist group has been resorting to innovative means, such as cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding, to finance its activities, he noted, while spreading propaganda and recruiting people through social media. While expressing concern over the group’s growing actions in Africa and its presence in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, he underscored the importance of prevention measures and cooperation to counter-terrorism. In this regard, he acknowledged the crucial role of regional and subregional counter-terrorism operations. Noting the absence of the exact parameters of terrorism under international law, he stressed: “We also need to do more when it comes to our negotiations in the United Nations on instruments in general and in norms and definitions in particular.”

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) said that the fight against terrorism should take place in accordance with international law, while also focusing on the victims of atrocities. “Violence must not be repeated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he stressed, emphasizing the role of civil society and human rights. Noting that terrorist groups’ access to new technologies represents a major risk, he called for countering the use of social networks or virtual currency used to spread hatred, prepare attacks and finance terrorism. He, however, noted that new technologies can be used for preventing and combating terrorism — if used in accordance with international law. Welcoming dialogue with civil society, the private sector and academia, he said: “We should discuss on how we can use new technological developments to our advantage.” He also called for investing more in the prevention of conflict and violent extremism, noting that failure to do so will exacerbate the conditions conducive to terrorism.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) said the fight against terrorism remains an uphill journey that requires strengthened international cooperation as terrorist groups work extensively on a global level with fast-moving personnel. No one country alone can counter their efforts. Multilateral cooperation is essential and the United Nations should be supported, including through the implementation of relevant General Assembly and Security Council resolutions and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Strategy. The broadest possible base to fight terrorism must be built. In addition, politicizing terrorism should be avoided. “There are no good or bad terrorists,” he said. All countries are obligated to implement all relevant sanctions. Double standards and selectivity in the application of sanctions only condones terrorist activities and undermines the work of counter-terrorist activities. He opposes linking terrorism to specific countries, ethnic groups and religions. The international community must also eliminate the breeding grounds for terrorism by helping developing countries build their economies, which will help prevent young people from being indoctrinated into terrorist groups.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) warned that Da’esh continues to capitalize on local fragility to promote violent extremism, especially in Iraq, Syria and certain regions of Africa. The situation in Afghanistan is of particular concern due to the ability of ISIL-KP to carry out attacks in the region, such as those that recently occurred on 30 July in Pakistan and 13 August in Iran. He underscored the need to shut down Da’esh’s sources of funding by increasing the capacities of national agencies responsible for controlling asset laundering and the use of virtual assets. In this context, the addition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact contributes to multilateral efforts to tackle this issue. Moreover, it is necessary to limit access to conventional and improvised weapons, which are essential for the organization and execution of terrorist attacks. Also, he highlighted the need to take measures to alleviate the serious humanitarian conditions that persist in the detention centres in northern Syria, which create an ideal space for Da’esh to recruit new adherents.

DOMINGOS ESTÊVÃO FERNANDES ( Mozambique ) pointing to the rising spread of terrorism in Africa, where fatalities linked to Al-Qaeda and Da’esh reached more than 22,000 over the past year — representing a 48 per cent increase over 2022 —said that poverty, inequality, social exclusion and discrimination-based on religion and culture need to be addressed to stem the spread of terrorism. Recognizing the risks associated with the misuse of emerging technologies, he called for collaboration between the UN and regional organizations in tackling terrorism. To this end, he spotlighted the achievement of the African Union Peace Support Operation in Somalia — through the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), while also pointing to the deployment of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in Mozambique. “We must ensure predictable, flexible, and sustained funding for African Union peacekeeping operations,” he stressed, while emphasizing that Government agencies and defense and security forces must partner with local communities to provide early warning systems.

AMEIRAH OBAID MOHAMED OBAID ALHEFEITI ( United Arab Emirates ) said preventive measures must be strengthened to address the root causes of extremism and focus on building peaceful and resilient societies. To this end, her delegation co-drafted resolution 2686 (2023) on “tolerance and international peace and security”, which calls for a comprehensive approach to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence to address the causes of conflicts. The resolution also encourages stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, the media and social media platforms, to address hate speech and extremism. In addition, terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. “Terrorism is an unjustifiable crime,” she said. She stressed the need to avoid using names under religious slogans in reference to terrorist groups, particularly Da’esh. When the United Nations and the Council use the designation “Islamic State”, they compromise the fact that there is nothing Islamic about terrorism. “Terrorist groups are deliberately using these designations to exploit religion to achieve their goals,” she added.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) stressed the importance of cooperating with relevant stakeholders and civil society in countering terrorism. Underscoring the need for addressing financing of terrorism, including through virtual assets, she voiced support for the Financial Action Task Force’s initiatives on accelerating global implementation of relevant standards on virtual assets. In this regard, she encouraged Member States to apply risk-based anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations to virtual asset service providers. She recalled that Japan hosted a side event in June during Counter-Terrorism Week to facilitate discussions on the malicious use of generative artificial intelligence for terrorist purposes. “Japan is committed to leading discussions in this sphere, including through the Hiroshima AI process, towards a humancentric and trustworthy AI,” she stressed, while noting that her country has supported capacity-building in border control, prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration and maritime security.

ARIANI SPASSE ( Albania ) said terrorist organizations continue to find new ways to use emerging technology to carry out deadly attacks targeting UN peacekeepers, civilians and civilian infrastructure. Despite UN-coordinated efforts in fighting terrorism, Da’esh is spreading its activity, particularly in Africa, where they are nurtured by existing conflicts and local grievances. Turning to Afghanistan, he stressed the need to prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorists and urged the Taliban to adhere to their commitments made in this regard. Further, he highlighted the dire humanitarian situation of detainees in Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps, particularly the situation of women and children. The use and consequences of sexual and gender-based violence by Da’esh are deeply concerning, he said, adding that its victims continue to face stigmatization, with children born out of rape severely affected. Accordingly, he called for greater investments in victim-protection programmes and highlighted the role of international cooperation in cutting financing for terrorist purposes.

DARREN CAMILLERI ( Malta ) expressed concern over the increasing terrorist violence in the Sahel, the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa. While noting that Da’esh affiliates in North Africa are weakened, he pointed to recent Da’esh-Libya activities, including reports on the development of biological materials. He also voiced concern that Sudan may serve as a hub for transferring North African fighters to southern Libya. Recognizing that terrorist groups exploit socioeconomic grievances and governance and accountability deficits to radicalize and recruit in Africa, he underscored the importance of prevention measures and engaging with civil society, local communities, women and youth. Counter-terrorism efforts must be anchored in human rights and the rule of law, he said, while reiterating support for a gender-responsive approach. “We were proud to convene an Arria formula meeting on Gender and Counter-Terrorism in June, with diverse, cross-regional co-sponsorship and participation,” he stressed, recalling that one of the main concerns highlighted was sexual and gender-based violence in terrorist contexts.

ISIS MARIE DORIANE JARAUD-DARNAULT ( France ), recalling that in the Levant, her country remains mobilized as a part of the international counter-Da’esh coalition, said that Paris will allocate €86.6 million in 2023 for humanitarian action and stabilization in Iraq and Syria. Over the past few years, France has repatriated 171 minors accompanied by 57 mothers, while putting in place robust procedures for judicial proceedings and for providing care. In addition, her country contributes €8.2 million to the Global Survivors Fund for conflict-related sexual violence, she reported, noting that the fight against terrorism cannot be disassociated from the fight for women’s rights. Countering financing of terrorism, her country is active within the framework “No Money for Terror” initiative, she noted, while reporting that France in 2023 will re-double its voluntary contributions to the Office of Counter-Terrorism to benefit African countries. Underscoring the importance of regional cooperation, she spotlighted the activities of the Abidjan International Counter-Terrorism Academy — set up by Côte d'Ivoire and France.