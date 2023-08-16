Security Council 1718 Sanctions Committee Amends Nine Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 16 August 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entries below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

KPi.013 Name: 1: CHOE 2: CHUN-SIK 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Former Director of the Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS) b) Former head of the DPRK’s long-range missile program DOB: 12 Oct. 1954 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Choe Chun Sik b) Ch’oe Ch’un Sik Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Listed on: 2 Mar. 2016 ( amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 16 Aug. 2023 ) Other information: Choe Chun-sik was the director of the Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS) and was the head of the DPRK’s long-range missile program.

KPi.020 Name: 1: KANG 2: RYONG 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID) Representative in Syria DOB: 21 Aug. 1969 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Mar. 2016 (mended on 16 Aug. 2023) Other information:

KPi.026 Name: 1: RI 2: MAN GON 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Former Minister of the Munitions Industry Department DOB: 29 Oct. 1945 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: PO381230469 (Expires 6 Apr. 2016 ) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Mar. 2016 (amended on 16 Aug. 2023) Other information:

KPi.036 Name: 1: KIM 2: SOK CHOL 3: 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Acted as the Former DPRK Ambassador to Burma b) KOMID facilitator DOB: 8 May 1955 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: 472310082 National identification no: na Address: Myanmar Listed on: 30 Nov. 2016 (amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 16 Aug. 2023 ) Other information: Kim Sok Chol acted as the DPRK Ambassador to Burma and he operates as a KOMID facilitator. He was paid by KOMID for his assistance and arranges meetings on behalf of KOMID, including a meeting between KOMID and Burmese defense related persons to discuss financial matters.

KPi.043 Name: 1: JO 2: YONG-WON 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Secretary and Chief of Organization and Guidance Department of the Worker’s Party of Korea b) Former Vice Director of the Worker's Party of Korea's Organization and Guidance Department, which directs key personnel appointments for the Workers’ Party of Korea and the DPRK’s military DOB: 24 Oct. 1957 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Cho Yongwon Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: na 108210124 (Expired: 4 June 2023) National identification no: na Address: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Listed on: 2 Jun. 2017 (amended on 16 Aug. 2023) Other information: Gender: male.

KPi.050 Name: 1: PAK 2: TO CHUN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 9 Mar. 1944 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Pak Do Chun b) Pak To’-Ch’un Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Jun. 2017 (amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 16 Aug. 2023 ) Other information: Pak To Chun is a former Secretary of Munitions Industry Department (MID) and currently advises on affairs relating to nuclear and missile programmes. He is a former State Affairs Commission member and is a member Workers’ Party of Korea Political Bureau. Died on 27 July 2022.

KPi.051 Name: 1: RI 2: JAE IL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Vice Director of the Workers’ Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation Department, which controls all DPRK’s media and is used by the government to control the public DOB: 1934 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: RI Chae-Il Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Jun. 2017 (amended on 16 Aug. 2023) Other information: Died on 4 February 2021 .

KPi.053 Name: 1: RI 2: YONG MU 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Ri Yong Mu is a Vice Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, which directs and guides all DPRK’s military, defence, and security-related affairs, including acquisition and procurement DOB: 25 Jan. 1925 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: Ri Yong-Mu Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic People's Republic of Korea Listed on: 2 Jun. 2017 (amended on 26 Jul. 2022, 16 Aug. 2023 ) Other information: Died on 27 January 2022.

B. Entities and other groups

KPe.028 Name: MUNITIONS INDUSTRY DEPARTMENT

A.k.a.: a) Military Supplies Industry Department b) MID F.k.a.: na Machine Industry Department Address: Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea Listed on: 2 Mar. 2016 (amended on 9 Jul. 2018 , 16 Aug. 2023 ) Other information: The Munitions Industry Department is involved in key aspects of the DPRK's missile program. MID is responsible for overseeing the development of the DPRK's ballistic missiles, including the Taepo Dong-2. The MID oversees the DPRK's weapons production and R&D programs, including the DPRK's ballistic missile program. The Second Economic Committee and the Second Academy of Natural Sciences – also designated in August 2010 – are subordinate to the MID. The MID in recent years has worked to develop the KN08 road-mobile ICBM. The MID oversees the DPRK’s nuclear program. The Nuclear Weapons Institute is subordinate to the MID.

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1718/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1718/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.