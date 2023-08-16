Amid Fragile Humanitarian Situation, Inclusive Peace Process Only Pathway to Permanently End War in Yemen, Many Speakers Tell Security Council

Despite relative calm since the expiration of a truce in October 2022, Houthi militias in Yemen continue to threaten the country’s fragile security, humanitarian and economic situations, speakers told the Security Council today, calling for urgent action by all parties to relaunch the political peace process.

Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, reiterated his condemnation of the murder of World Food Programme (WFP) staff member Moayad Hameidi in Taïz Governorate on 21 July, while expressing great relief at the release of five UN colleagues kidnapped in Abyan Governorate in February 2022. Turning to mediation efforts, he cited recent meetings with senior Yemeni officials, as well as senior Saudi Arabian officials, Ansar Allah Houthi representatives and senior Omani officials. With intermittent fighting continuing since the expiration of the truce in October 2022, he called on all parties to refrain from escalatory rhetoric.

Turning to the increasingly dire economic situation, he noted the Government is still being prevented from exporting petroleum products, its major source of revenue. Power stations are shutting down due to lack of fuel, and electricity cuts in Aden are reaching 18 hours per day amid sweltering weather. Amid these terrible conditions, Saudi Arabia’s pledge of $1.2 billion is a welcome step, but there will be no lasting improvement until the parties agree on sustainable solutions to Yemen’s economic and fiscal challenges.

He recalled that his office is working to convene the parties to address some of their immediate priorities to move towards an inclusive and sustainable political settlement: exploring options with them including regular public sector salary payments, affordable basic commodities, a functional banking system and facilitating commercial activity. Stressing the importance of the steadfast support of the Security Council for his mediation efforts, he pointed to the removal of the oil from the FSO Safer to a new vessel — thereby preventing an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, noted that in 2023 the humanitarian community has pushed to increase its presence in previously underserved areas, including a United Nations assessment mission dispatched to Raymah Governorate. However, misinformation and disinformation against humanitarians are making work more dangerous and difficult than it already is. United Nations national female staff face extensive movement restrictions, with the Organization engaging with both the de facto authorities and the Government of Yemen to chart a path forward.

In 2023, humanitarians aim to provide support to more than 17 million people in need; however, Yemen’s humanitarian response plan has received only 31 per cent of a required $4.34 billion. WFP recently announced the suspension of its malnutrition prevention activities across Yemen, starting from August, and humanitarian partners reported that only 1 in 5 children targeted for severe acute malnutrition support in Al Jawf Governorate were getting needed assistance. While progress towards a political resolution is vital, she warned there will be much less humanitarian funding available in 2024.

Amat al-Salam Abdullah Abdo al-Hajj, Founder and President of the Abductees’ Mothers Association, stressed that “tragic stories caused by the war in Yemen are plenty”, underscoring the pain of “mothers who have lost their sons”. Since 2016, her organization has documented that 9,568 civilians have been abducted by different parties to the conflict, with the Houthis responsible for 9,130 cases, including 130 women, she said. Stressing that freedom cannot be used as “bargaining chip”, she noted that “women cannot access basic rights, including sexual reproductive health rights” and are subjected to forced disappearances and even targeted killing”. She urged the Council to put an end to the war.

In the ensuing debate, speakers echoed condemnation of the killing of Mr. Hameidi, and continued Houthi violence in numerous areas which threatens an already volatile security and humanitarian situation — stressing that an inclusive peace process under UN auspices is the only pathway to permanently end the war.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates called for the immediate cessation of the Houthis’ continued attacks along the front lines in several governorates, stressing that the continued deterioration of humanitarian and economic conditions is a result of restrictions imposed by the Houthis on humanitarian organizations. Her Government has provided over $300 million for projects in 2023, further rehabilitating 14 hospitals and health centres in Shabwah governorate and allocating $27 million to support the health sector in Sana’a. She also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s $1.2 billion support package.

The United Kingdom’s delegate stressing that Yemen’s economy remains severely impacted by the Houthi attacks and continued threats to prevent oil exports from Government-controlled areas, welcomed the recent deposit of $250 million from Saudi Arabia as the first tranche of its $1.2 billion pledge in economic support. Despite the relative peace over the past 16 months, the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains dire, she said, urging the Houthis to lift restrictions and allow unfettered access of humanitarian aid.

Gabon’s representative, also speaking for Ghana and Mozambique, said that while the three African members of the Council have no illusions about the complexity of the crisis, the current period of relative calm offers a golden opportunity to advance the negotiation process. He highlighted the funding shortfall of around $2.9 million faced by the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen, which will have to suspend operations at the end of September if nothing is done about its financial position.

The representative of the Russian Federation noted that the parties to the conflict continue to refrain from large-scale hostilities despite the lack of a formal truce since October 2022, largely due to mediation efforts, primarily by Saudi Arabia and Oman. The Yemeni people must have unhindered access to food and medicine; however, he opposed broad interpretation of the Council’s sanctions resolutions, emphasizing that restrictive measures should be used to promote a peaceful settlement, not to stir up political turbulence in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s delegate agreed that the salvage of the FSO Safer oil tanker, which rid Yemen, the region and the world of an environmental catastrophe, was an example of international cooperation, with his country among the largest donors to the rescue operation. Emphasizing that Yemen is enjoying an unprecedented period of calm as a result of mediation efforts, he called on the parties to accept a political settlement, expressing firm support for the Presidential Leadership Council and urging the Houthis to prioritize the interests of Yemen’s people.

Sounding a note of warning, Yemen’s delegate stressed that, despite all Government concessions, “our experience with these militias and their aggressive behaviour is continuing” — as the inhumane economic war that continued even during the truce proves “without a shadow of a doubt” that Houthi militias have no true desire to achieve peace. They have continued to target ports, increased threats against maritime lines in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and threatened to target commercial maritime vessels in trade corridors, backed by the Iranian regime.

Stressing that Houthi militias “are living off this war and gaining wealth from it”, he further warned that they are replacing hundreds of judicial personnel with their own to settle differences with those who oppose “their putschist objectives”, imposing further restrictions on Yemeni women, and separating girls and boys in educational establishments. On the Houthis’ imposition of taxes on goods and commodities, he stressed that “we cannot sit back in the face of this escalation”, emphasizing that the Government will take any measures necessary to safeguard the security of the Yemeni people.

THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Briefings

HANS GRUNDBERG, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen , reiterated his condemnation of the murder of World Food Programme (WFP) staff member Moayad Hameidi in Taïz Governorate on 21 July. “Any loss of life in humanitarian service is an unacceptable tragedy for the United Nations and for the people who benefit from the humanitarian community’s life-saving assistance,” he stressed. However, he expressed great relief at the release of five UN colleagues kidnapped in Abyan Governorate in February 2022, and voiced solidarity with other staff still held without due process in Yemen. Turning to mediation efforts, he cited recent meetings with the senior Yemeni officials, as well as senior Saudi Arabian officials, Ansar Allah Houthi representatives and senior Omani officials. Despite the expiration of the truce in October 2022, hostilities on the front lines have not returned to pre-truce levels, but intermittent fighting has continued; he therefore called on all parties to refrain from escalatory rhetoric.

Turning to the increasingly dire economic situation, he noted the Government is still being prevented from exporting petroleum products, its major source of revenue, and intra-Yemeni trade in goods and services remains curtailed due to restrictions and the imposition of exorbitant fees and taxes. Power stations are shutting down due to a lack of fuel, and electricity cuts in Aden are reaching 18 hours per day amid sweltering weather. Amid these terrible conditions, Saudi Arabia’s pledge of $1.2 billion is a welcome step, but there will be no lasting improvement until the parties agree on sustainable solutions to Yemen’s economic and fiscal challenges. Flights to and from Sana’a International Airport are required to relieve pressure on Yemeni civilians seeking to travel for medical care, educational and business opportunities, or to reunite with loved ones. He further highlighted the dire need for road openings in Taïz and other governorates to facilitate freedom of movement.

He recalled that his office is working to convene the parties to address some of their immediate priorities to move towards an inclusive and sustainable political settlement. With trust levels remaining low, he noted his continued efforts to pursue a more comprehensive approach — further working to explore options with the parties, including regular public sector salary payments nationwide improved service provision, affordable basic commodities, a functional banking system and facilitating commercial activity. On salary payments, instead of competition, the parties should cooperate to broaden and expand economic opportunities for the welfare of all Yemenis. His office continues to engage all sides on the technical elements required for a sustainable nationwide ceasefire, including meetings in Sana’a and Aden with military officials and local security actors, as well as with Ansar Allah’s representatives to the Military Coordination Committee. He stressed the need for resumption of an inclusive, Yemeni-owned political process under UN auspices.

On the occasion of International Youth Day on 12 August, he recalled that young people make up the majority of Yemen’s population. After years of war, many Yemeni women and men have lost their entire adolescence to the conflict; yet, despite the challenges, they continue to lay the foundation for peace with their determination, resourcefulness and strong belief in a better tomorrow for their country. Stressing the importance of the continued unity and steadfast support of the Security Council for his mediation efforts, he pointed to the removal of the oil from the FSO Safer to a new vessel — thereby preventing an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe. He congratulated UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator David Gressly and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and their partners “for reaching this great milestone”, as well as commending the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah in facilitating the operation.

EDEM WOSORNU, Director of Operations and Advocacy, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , touted the completion of the ship-to-ship transfer of oil from the FSO Safer tanker to the replacement vessel as “the culmination of years of tireless advocacy, collaboration and innovative problem-solving”. It is a significant milestone, she said, adding, however, that urgent support is needed from the international community to close the $22 million funding gap for the second phase of the operation. Over the course of 2023, the humanitarian community has pushed to increase its presence in previously underserved areas. A UN assessment mission was dispatched to Raymah Governorate with a view to increasing its operational capacity in the area. However, misinformation and disinformation against humanitarians are making work more dangerous and difficult than it already is. Aid workers continue to experience attempted interference, with UN national female staff facing extensive movement restrictions. In this regard, the UN engages with both the de facto authorities and the Government of Yemen to chart a path forward to resolve these issues, she said, urging the parties to facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief.

In 2023, humanitarians aim to provide support to more than 17 million people in need across the country. However, Yemen’s humanitarian response plan has received $1.34 billion, only 31 per cent of a required $4.34 billion. WFP recently announced the suspension of its malnutrition prevention activities across Yemen, starting from August, and humanitarian partners reported that only 1 in 5 children targeted for severe acute malnutrition support in Al Jawf Governorate were getting needed assistance. “The cost of inaction for these children, and for many other people across the country, is steep,” she said, urging the international community not to lose sight of the progress made in improving humanitarian outcomes across Yemen and how easily this could be reversed.

It is necessary to address Yemen’s failing economy to decrease humanitarian needs in the long run, she said, noting that public services remain fractured and unreliable. Economic hostilities continue to have devastating consequences for millions of people across Yemen already struggling to make ends meet. While progress towards a political resolution is vital, it will not solve the humanitarian crisis. “Only when such progress is pursued together with improved economic conditions and the re-establishment of essential services will we see humanitarian needs begin to decrease,” she said, warning that, according to donor projections, there will be much less humanitarian funding available in 2024. “Collective action is needed to address these drivers now,” she stressed.

AMAT AL-SALAM ABDULLAH ABDO AL-HAJJ, Founder and President of the Abductees’ Mothers Association , said that the war continues to undermine peace and security. “Tragic stories caused by the war in Yemen are plenty,” she added, underscoring the pain of “mothers who have lost their sons”, who have been abducted and forcibly displaced. “We are speaking of civilians who have not participated in the conflict,” she continued, emphasizing: “They have been taken from their homes.” Since 2016, her organization has documented that 9,568 civilians have been abducted by different parties to the conflict in Yemen. The Houthis are responsible for 9,130 cases, including 130 women, she said. Thousands have been released with trauma and permanent physical injury as a result of systematic torture. Some 140 people have been killed as a result of medical malpractice inside the prisons. “The numbers are very high, and the violations remain despite the declared truce,” she said.

Stressing that freedom is a non-negotiable right that cannot be used as “bargaining chip”, she called on the international community to assume its responsibility and put an end to the suffering of thousands of abductees and their families. Turning to the plight of Yemeni women, she said that they are suffering gender-based violence in addition to the policies imposed by the Houthis limiting their ability to travel, work and study. “Women cannot access basic rights, including sexual reproductive health rights and services, and they are also subjected to threats, abduction, forced disappearances and even targeted killing,” she said. Female peacebuilders and defenders of human rights are particularly vulnerable. She urged the Council to put an end to the war and protect civilians in Yemen. A comprehensive peace, the return of State disarmament and non-interference of external parties is essential. She called for the immediate implementation of the Stockholm Agreement and urged the Council to give utmost priority to the cause of abductees.

Statements

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) said that the successful transfer of oil from the SFO Safer tanker demonstrates what can be achieved when all actors work together in the interests of Yemen and its people. Taking encouragement from this achievement, she urged all parties to work together to build on the truce-like conditions in Yemen and pave the way for a UN-led Yemeni peace process. The Presidential Leadership Council must remain united towards one common goal: a lasting and inclusive peace for the Yemeni people. “An inclusive peace process under UN auspices is the only pathway to permanently ending this dreadful war,” she said. Yemen’s economy remains severely impacted by the Houthi attacks and continued threats to prevent oil exports from Government-controlled areas, she warned, welcoming the recent deposit of $250 million from Saudi Arabia as the first tranche of its $1.2 billion pledge in economic support. Despite the relative peace over the past 16 months, the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains dire due to some impediments, she said, urging the Houthis to lift restrictions and allow unfettered access of humanitarian aid. That group must also release all detained Baha’is without conditions.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ), highlighting positive developments in Yemen, noted that the parties to the conflict continue to refrain from large-scale hostilities despite the lack of a formal truce since October 2022. This was achieved largely thanks to mediation efforts by regional Powers, primarily Saudi Arabia and Oman. In addition, numerous humanitarian issues were agreed upon, including the exchange of prisoners of war. None of the parties to the conflict are interested in escalation, he observed, urging Yemeni forces to eschew armed confrontation and expressing support for the Special Envoy’s mediation efforts. Voicing concern over the dire humanitarian situation, he underscored that the Yemeni people must have unhindered access to food and medicine throughout the country. He also opposed broad interpretation of the Council’s sanctions resolutions, emphasizing that restrictive measures should be used to promote a peaceful settlement, not to stir up political turbulence in the region.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) addressed the need to remain committed to dialogue, commending efforts by all relevant parties in Yemen, as well as regional countries Saudi Arabia and Oman, and further calling on them to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people — with a heightened sense of urgency to show political will and flexibility. He urged Council members to remain united, and countries of influence to play a constructive role towards tangible results. Noting the fragile security situation amid sporadic armed conflicts, he emphasized that all parties must show restraint and avoid any actions that increase tension. With 17 million people lacking food security, amid a dire health care and infrastructure situation, and rising inflation, he called on the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance. Recalling the “harrowing news” that a WFP staffer was shot and killed, he stressed that the safety of humanitarian workers must be guaranteed.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) welcomed engagement by Saudi Arabia and Oman towards peace in Yemen, expressing hope that current talks produce tangible results that benefit the entire population. In this context, the decision to relocate Yemeni Government officials to Aden is likely to reinforce people’s confidence in the authorities. He strongly condemned the 21 July murder of Moayad Hameidi, Head of the WFP office in Taïz, calling on all parties to the conflict to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers. Further, such parties must facilitate the rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Commending the conclusion of the first phase of the rescue plan for the oil tanker Safer on 11 August, he highlighted the Council’s duty to prevent an environmental and humanitarian disaster that would have exacerbated the suffering of the Yemeni people.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ), speaking also for Ghana and Mozambique , said that the safe, successful transfer of oil from the decaying Safer to a replacement vessel averted what would have been the fifth-largest oil spill from a tanker in history. “The successful salvage operation offers us a lesson as to what concerted international efforts — coupled with the cooperation of local stakeholders — can achieve,” he said, adding that it came amidst the longest period of relative calm since the war erupted nearly a decade ago. It is a vivid illustration of a peace dividend and a lesson that can be applied to the wider crisis in Yemen. While the three African members of the Council have no illusions about the complexity of the Yemeni crisis, he said that the current period of relative calm offers a golden opportunity to advance the negotiation process.

Recognizing the important role of regional stakeholders, he acknowledged constructive efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman in the Yemeni peace process. On the humanitarian response plan, he expressed deep concern over the serious consequences of underfunding. He also highlighted the funding shortfall of around $2.9 million faced by the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen, which is said to be operating at partial capacity and will have to suspend operations at the end of September if nothing is done about its financial position. Attempts at rearming during relative calm would not serve the cause of peace. The parties must strive to find common ground to renew and extend the truce agreement and, ultimately, find a lasting, comprehensive solution to the crisis, he added.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) warned against throwing away the political impetus achieved over recent months. Ecuador strongly encourages a return to dialogue and cooperation. Supporting the consolidation of an inter-Yemeni political process, under the auspices of the UN and other regional players, is the only option for achieving sustainable peace in the short term, he continued. It is imperative to generate a “climate of peace and trust” to allow for the design and implementation of synchronized strategies of economic recovery and institutional reconstruction. It is alarming that 21.6 million people in Yemen need humanitarian aid and growing numbers are facing malnutrition, undernutrition and food insecurity, he said, stressing the need to guarantee freedom of movement and the reduction of bureaucratic obstacles that hamper the work of UN missions. He further rejected the requirement that female staff be accompanied by male guardians so that they can do their work.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ) underscored that the parties to the conflict should work towards a comprehensive ceasefire and the resumption of an inclusive Yemeni-owned political process remains a priority. Voicing concern over the volatile security situation in the country, she said that security risks are affecting the lives of the humanitarian workers and of the staff of the UN agencies on the ground. In this context, she condemned the murder of the head of the WFP office in Taïz, stressing that aid workers should never be a target and perpetrators must be held accountable. Further, she condemned all restrictions on female relieve workers and on freedom of movement in general. Deploring the mistreatment of religious minorities in the country, she called on the Houthis to immediately release the Baha’i abductees. Also, she called for an unconditional and immediate release of the Yemeni employed by the United States and the United Nations in Sana’a.

AMEIRAH OBAID MOHAMED OBAID ALHEFEITI ( United Arab Emirates ), while welcoming the release of five UN staff members kidnapped in February 2022, condemned the killing of Moayad Hameidi, head of the WFP office in Taïz. Calling for the immediate cessation of the Houthis’ continued attacks along the front lines in several governorates, she further stressed that the continued deterioration of humanitarian and economic conditions is a result of restrictions imposed by the Houthis on humanitarian organizations. Given the challenges impacting essential utilities in Yemen, the United Arab Emirates has focused on supporting service projects — providing over $300 million for projects in 2023, further rehabilitating 14 hospitals and health centres in Shabwah Governorate and allocating $27 million to support the health sector in Sana’a. She also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s $1.2 billion support package, along with its efforts to renew the truce and launch a comprehensive political process under UN auspices.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) said that Yemen’s current “state of no war and no peace” is detrimental to its future, urging all parties to cultivate moderate, realistic positions and work towards a common understanding that transcends short-sighted individual interests. Such an understanding would pave the way for additional agreements on vital issues such as the equitable sharing of natural resources, central bank policies and assets and the resumption of freedom of movement across roads in and out of the country’s vital ports. The current momentum, galvanized by positive geopolitical trends, such as the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, must be effectively used to Yemen’s advantage. The exchanges of prisoners and of bodies of deceased fighters, along with the increase in flights and destinations out of Sana’a International Airport are also promising signs and must be built upon. Achievements, like the salvage of the dilapidated Safer tanker, should inspire all when dealing with crises, he added.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) said that it is distressing to learn that some of the humanitarian programmes in Yemen are suspended due to critical funding shortfalls. The safety of humanitarian officers remains of concern, he said, stressing that any attacks against humanitarian workers are unacceptable and violate international humanitarian law. Inter-Yemeni dialogue under the auspices of the UN remains key to bringing peace to the country. To build on the ongoing communication between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, it is also vital to seize the opportunity created by the “current relative calm” to foster dialogue among various groups of Yemenis, including civil society. He called on the Houthis to refrain from making attempts to degrade the situation on the ground, including disrupting the economic capacity of the Government of Yemen. All parties to the conflict in Yemen must engage more constructively to achieve national stability and ensure the interests of all the country’s people.

ISIS JARAUD DARNAULT ( France ) said that only a political solution which takes into consideration the concerns and interests of all Yemenis will bring an end to the conflict. The participation of Yemeni women in all discussions is crucial, as is the unity of the Presidential Council. Negotiations that have been underway for several months need to lead to specific results, she said, calling on the Houthis to make efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire. This agreement is crucial to start a political process between the Yemenis under the auspices of the UN. France lends its support to Yemeni institutions and in particular to the country's Central Bank. Further, she said France will remain committed to ensuring the Council’s arms embargo is respected. She called upon the Houthis to bring an end to restrictions on humanitarian workers and stressed that the protection of Yemeni children must remain a top priority.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ), calling on the parties to engage constructively in peace talks to achieve a permanent ceasefire, said that “this crucial window of opportunity will not remain open forever, and it must be seized without delay”. Nearly 22 million Yemenis require humanitarian assistance, and 17 million are food insecure. “This is inexcusable,” she asserted, adding that children continue to suffer from the horrors of protracted conflict — over 11 million of them need humanitarian assistance, 2.3 million are internally displaced and 500,000 are acutely malnourished. Humanitarian aid workers continue to operate under extremely difficult and dangerous conditions, she said, strongly condemning the murder of Moayad Hameidi on 21 July. Welcoming the release of five UN staff on 11 August, she called for the additional release of children, humanitarian workers and other detainees — including those from the Baha’i community.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), Council President for August, spoke in her national capacity to underscore that those who attack and kill humanitarian workers must be held accountable. She welcomed the release of the five UN personnel who were kidnapped in 2022. However, too many innocent people are still in detention — including religious minorities — and she therefore called for the release of all those unjustly detained. Highlighting “a bright spot for Yemen” — the continued success of the UN-led Safer operation — she said that all oil from the decaying vessel has now been transferred to a new one. The completion of the UN operation’s emergency phase was “an enormous effort”, she observed, calling for continued cooperation and funding to eliminate any residual threats. “The Yemeni people have endured nearly a decade of fighting and they are crying out for peace and justice,” she said, declaring: “We must not let them down.”

ABDULLAH ALI FADHEL AL-SAADI ( Yemen ) condemned all criminal acts — including the killing of a WFP staffer — affirming that his Government intends to prosecute all perpetrators and guarantee the safety of humanitarian personnel. The Presidential Leadership Council remains committed to resuming the truce and the political process under the auspices of the UN, with Yemeni leadership. However, despite all Government concessions, he stressed that “our experience with these militias and their aggressive behaviour is continuing”, noting that the inhumane economic war that continued even during the truce proves “without a shadow of a doubt” that Houthi militias have no true desire to achieve peace. They have continued to target ports and other vital economic and strategic infrastructure; increased threats against maritime lines in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden; and threatened to target commercial maritime vessels in trade corridors, backed by the Iranian regime — all of which serves to destabilize the region.

He therefore urged the Council and the international community to note that Houthi militias “are living off this war and gaining wealth from it”, while Yemeni suffering continues. The Houthis are replacing hundreds of judicial personnel with their own to settle differences with those who oppose “their putschist objectives”, imposing further restrictions on Yemeni women, and separating girls and boys in educational establishments, threatening the social peace and coexistence enjoyed for centuries. Citing the unjust siege of the town of Taïz and the closure of all roads, he urged the UN to support Yemen’s anti-mining programme. On the Houthis’ imposition of taxes on goods and commodities, he stressed that “we cannot sit back in the face of this escalation” and noted the Government will take any measures necessary to safeguard the security of the Yemeni people. Calling for the militias to release all prisoners, he welcomed Saudi Arabia’s pledge of $1.2 billion in support.

ABDULAZIZ M. ALWASIL ( Saudi Arabia ) said that the recent period was marked by excellent examples of international cooperation, including the salvage of the FSO Safer oil tanker, which rid Yemen, the region and the world of an environmental catastrophe. He said that he could not imagine the scale of humanitarian and environmental disasters if an oil spill had taken place. His country was among those who warned early of the potential disaster and among the largest donors to the rescue operation. It provided $10 million, he said, also pledging continued support until the project is completed. Yemen is enjoying an unprecedented period of calm as a result of mediation efforts, which call for prioritizing Yemeni people’s interests and finding common ground on political and economic issues. Saudi Arabia announced $1.2 billion to support Yemen’s budget as Riyadh is interested in achieving security and stability in the neighbouring nation. The parties to the conflict should accept a political settlement, he said, pledging his country’s support for UN efforts under resolution 2216 (2015). He also expressed firm support for the Presidential Leadership Council and urged the Houthis to prioritize the interests of Yemen’s people over everything else.

__________

* The 9395th Meeting was closed.