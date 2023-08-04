Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection with Final Report of Group of Experts

On 19 July 2023, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo briefed members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) as well as regional and interested Member States on the Group’s final report (S/2023/431).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Group’s report as well as an update since its issuance on 13 June 2023, in particular related to the M23 crisis, foreign and State support to armed groups, and ADF attacks.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, regional States took the floor followed by Committee members and interested Member States.

Member States welcomed the opportunity to discuss the findings of the final report with the Committee and expressed appreciation to the Coordinator for the briefing.