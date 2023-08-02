Security Council Expands Mandate, Personnel Strength of Mission in Colombia, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2694 (2023)

Amid Colombia’s ongoing efforts to establish peace with several domestic armed groups, the Security Council today expanded the mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in that country to monitor and verify the implementation of a ceasefire between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

To that end, the Council — through the unanimous adoption of resolution 2694 (2023) — authorized the addition of up to 68 international observers to the Mission, as well as “an appropriate civilian component taking into account existing resources where possible”.

The Council also expressed its willingness to consider mandating the Mission to monitor and verify the implementation of a ceasefire between the Government and Estado Mayor Central (EMC) upon confirmation that such agreement has been reached.

In addition, the Council welcomed the Secretary-General’s proposals to incorporate reporting on the additional tasks and to keep the 15-member organ abreast of the situation on the ground, including how the ceasefire contributes to the improvement of the humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas.

After the adoption, Fergus John Eckersley ( United Kingdom ) emphasized that the unanimous adoption of the resolution demonstrated the Council’s continued commitment to peace in Colombia. His delegation welcomes the mandate expansion and remains committed to support Colombia along the path of peace and security.

Sérgio França Danese ( Brazil ) said that as a guarantor, his country welcomes the Council’s decision, expressing hope that a similar agreement be reached with EMC. Stressing the Mission’s important role in supporting the dialogue process and ceasefire agreements with different armed groups, he said that the resolution adopted today may stimulate further progress on the ground. The text fully reflects Colombia’s sovereign will, he said, citing it as an example of “coordinated and consensual action between a sovereign State and the Security Council”, which must be valued and emulated.

Zhang Jun ( China ) expressed hope that “the Mission will adopt a scientifically sound approach in strengthening its financial and human resources management”, adding that the peace process in Colombia has set a good example of ending conflict and rebuilding peace through dialogue. With United Nations support, the Government and people of that country must make further progress in the full implementation of peace agreements, he said, pledging Beijing’s support.