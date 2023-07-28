Security Council Press Statement on Situation in Niger

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the efforts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate Government of the Republic of Niger on 26 July 2023.

The members of the Security Council called for the immediate and unconditional release of the democratically elected President of the Republic, Mohammed Bazoum, and underscored the need to protect him, his family and members of his Government.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socioeconomic situation. They underlined their regret over the developments in Niger, which undermine efforts at consolidating the institutions of governance and peace in that country.

The members of the Security Council expressed support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, as well as the United Nations, and welcomed their statements reaffirming their opposition to any seizure of power by unconstitutional means and for those involved to refrain from violence, hand over power and return to their barracks. They underscored the urgent need for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger in accordance with the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and expressed their support for regional and continental mediation efforts.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support to the efforts of ECOWAS and the African Union to reverse the trends of unconstitutional changes in governments through the strengthening of the existing governance and normative frameworks.

The members of the Security Council expressed their solidarity with the people of Niger and underlined the importance of the protection of population and continued humanitarian assistance.