Security Council 2140 Committee Receives Briefing by Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict

On 19 June 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) was briefed by Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba on the situation of children and armed conflict in Yemen, upon invitation by the Committee.

Ms. Gamba provided an update on the patterns and trends of grave violations against children in Yemen, stressing a decrease in such violations since the agreement on a truce in April 2022, and called upon the international community to seize the opportunity to deliver peace and stability for children in Yemen. She also presented recommendations to the Committee.

Ms. Gamba further informed the Committee that the Secretary-General will issue a report on children and armed conflict in Yemen to the Security Council in the second half of 2023.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and Ms. Gamba.