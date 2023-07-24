Cross-Border Aid ‘Matter of Life, Death for Millions of People in North-West Syria’, Senior United Nations Official Tells Security Council

No One Falling for Russian Federation’s, Damascus’ Claims They Are Driven by Humanitarian Considerations, Delegate Stresses

Expressing disappointment that the Security Council could not agree to extend its authorization of United Nations cross-border relief operations into Syria, two senior United Nations officials used today’s Council briefing to lay out the details of the Middle East country’s worsening humanitarian, security and economic situation.

Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, said pragmatic and flexible negotiations are crucial to resume the intra-Syrian political process, facilitated by the United Nations, and reconvene the Constitutional Committee. He shared the Secretary-General’s disappointment that cross-border relief operations through the Bab al-Hawa crossing were not extended two weeks ago. “How are the Syrians meant to believe that some broader progress is possible, and how are they meant to be encouraged to overcome their own deep differences, if consensus on humanitarian basics among international parties is elusive,” he asked.

Conditions are not in place for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees, and he called on the Syrian Government to do more to address the very real and ongoing protection concerns. Noting the country’s deepening economic crisis and the ongoing tensions and military activities throughout Syria, he said “sustained calm leading to a nationwide ceasefire remains essential”. Achieving a diplomatic breakthrough requires regional and international unity in support of the Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, United Nations-facilitated political process to restore the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “The more you can work together despite your differences, the more you can encourage and support the Syrians to do the same,” he said.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of Coordination of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, stressed that “cross-border aid is a matter of life and death for millions of people in north-west Syria”. He emphasized that cross-border operations in north-west Syria have always been, and must continue to be, guided by the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. “The UN cross-border operation is among the most scrutinized humanitarian operations in the world,” he declared, expressing hope that the use of Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee crossings will be extended beyond their expiration on 13 August. He noted that socioeconomic conditions continue to deteriorate across Syria and the rapid depreciation of its currency has led to significant food and fuel price hikes.

In the ensuring debate, Council members voiced their deep concern about Syria’s worsening humanitarian situation and the persistence of hostilities, particularly in country’s north.

Brazil’s representative, speaking on behalf of his country and Switzerland as co-penholders of the Syrian humanitarian file, reiterated that, whatever solution is found to alleviate the plight of Syrians must fully comply with international humanitarian law. Bab al-Hawa has been the primary hub for the United Nations humanitarian operations in north-west Syria, handling 85 per cent of deliveries. It is, therefore, concerning that no United Nations aid has entered through that location since the cross-border access expired two weeks ago and millions of people do not know if they will receive life-saving aid. “We must not forget the human price attached to this kind of uncertainty,” he stressed. Speaking in his national capacity, he said it is crucial to resume a credible intra-Syrian political process with tangible results in the short-term, including the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee.

Mozambique’s delegate, also speaking on behalf of Gabon and Ghana, underscored that the political and security crises that have persisted in Syria for more than a decade — compounded with the humanitarian crisis — have subjected more than 23 million people to daily suffering. Expressing deep concern with the persistence of hostilities — particularly in northern Syria — he called for an immediate ceasefire. He also voiced concern over the presence of foreign military forces which undermines regional and international security, stressing that “Syria should not be used as a battleground for geopolitical rivalries”.

The representative of the United Kingdom, Council President for July, speaking in her national capacity, said that Syria claims they have given the United Nations permission to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing, yet not a single truck has crossed there, where 85 per cent of the United Nations assistance had previously transited. The conditions that President Bashar al-Assad set out make it unsafe to do so and undermine the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ neutrality and independence. No one is falling for the Russian Federation’s and Syria’s claims that they are driven by humanitarian considerations, she said.

The representative of the Russian Federation said the return of Syria to the “Arab family” and the restoration of relations with Türkiye would help improve the overall situation in the Middle East and facilitate the speedy resolution of the Syrian crisis. He rejected Western countries’ attempts to interfere with these processes and said his country has consistently advocated for a Syrian-led and ‑owned political settlement in accordance with Council resolution 2254 (2015). Against this backdrop, Moscow is pleased that international humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people will be carried out in the same manner as in any other country, with the consent and in close coordination with an internationally recognized Government, he said, stressing that no new Council decisions are needed in this regard.

Syria’ delegate condemned the Israeli occupying forces’ continuing aggression against his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is deplorable that the Council is paralysed when it comes to responding to these violations. Turning to the humanitarian situation, he said Syria is committed to guaranteeing the provision of humanitarian aid to the north-west region. He also noted the hot-headed responses of some Council members in response to its legitimate concerns of its sovereignty and the use of the cross-border mechanism.

In addition, Syria took a sovereign position to grant the United Nations access to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing from 13 July for six months, he pointed out, stressing that it has not imposed any conditions and is fully open to cooperating with the United Nations and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. He called for an end to foreign forces on Syrian territory, including by the United States. He also called for a complete, unconditional and immediate lifting of unilateral coercive measures on the Syrian people, which are a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and Council resolutions.

Briefings

GEIR O. PEDERSEN, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, said the goals of substantive diplomatic engagement are clear: to resume the intra-Syrian political process facilitated by the United Nations, particularly the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee, and to elicit confidence-building measures from all key parties, in line with resolution 2254 (2015). Positive humanitarian gestures were seen after the earthquake and he shared the Secretary-General’s disappointment that the Security Council could not agree to extend its authorization of United Nations cross-border relief operations. “How are the Syrians meant to believe that some broader progress is possible, and how are they meant to be encouraged to overcome their own deep differences, if consensus on humanitarian basics among international parties is elusive,” he asked, adding that he hoped all doors are kept open on this issue.

Turning to the political front, he said months of potentially significant diplomacy have not created concrete outcomes for Syrians on the ground or real advances in the political process. The reconvening of the Constitutional Committee is a clear point of consensus, yet disputes over the venue, due to issues unrelated to Syria, have prevented the meeting. The constitutional basket is core to resolution 2254 (2015), which, inter alia, sets down a constitutional process to develop a new constitution. The Constitutional Committee brings together nominees of the Government, the Syrian Negotiations Commission and a middle-third civil society. Progress has been slow in the eight sessions to date. It is better for all Syrian people that this process resume and deepen to gradually build trust and move forward on substance. “This last point — substance — is essential,” he said.

He said he is also trying to move forward incrementally to create a safe and calm environment in Syria, which overlaps heavily with the question of refugees and internally displaced persons. Conditions are not in place for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees. The Syrian Government must do more to address the very real and ongoing protection concerns. As noted by Syrian civil society, while diplomacy has continued, many conditions remain entirely unchanged in this war and Syria remains territorially divided. There are regular exchanges of mortar, rocket and artillery fire across north-east and north-west Syria. Tensions in the south-west spilled over into military escalation once again. “Sustained calm leading to a nationwide ceasefire remains essential,” he said. “And the threat posed by listed terrorist groups remains very real and it must be addressed in a cooperative manner.”

At the same time, the country’s economic crisis is deepening and the Syrian pound has hit record lows, meaning that a family can hardly afford one meal a day. Basic services and other critical infrastructure are now on the verge of collapse. The tragedy of the detained, the disappeared and the missing remains unchanged. He called the General Assembly’s decision to establish the Independent Institution on Missing Persons “a sign of hope” and urged all parties to the conflict to cooperate with it and share information with families on the fate of the missing. He called on the Syrian Government to work proactively with the United Nations to pursue a political path out of this conflict. He said he will also work with the Syrian Negotiations Commission and other actors in the region. Shifting the dynamics requires engagement in a spirit of pragmatism and flexibility and a greater sense of urgency. It also requires regional and international unity in support of the Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, United Nations-facilitated political process to restore Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. “The more you can work together despite your differences, the more you can encourage and support the Syrians to do the same,” he said.

RAMESH RAJASINGHAM, Director of Coordination of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, stressed that cross-border aid is a matter of life and death for millions of people in north-west Syria, and the future of cross-border assistance should not be a political decision, but a humanitarian one. Expressing disappointment at the Security Council’s failure to reach an agreement on extending its authorization of using the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, he said the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator will pursue bilateral discussions about the modalities for humanitarian operations in north-west Syria based on the letter from the Government of Syria granting the United Nations permission to use that crossing. In the meantime, United Nations personnel, relief supplies and protection assistance continue to enter north-west Syria via the Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee border crossings. Since 10 July, 18 trucks and 10 cross-border missions have used these two crossings to replenish stocks, monitor programmes and assess needs on the ground.

Against this backdrop, he emphasized, cross-border operations in north-west Syria have always been, and must continue to be, guided by the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. “The UN cross-border operation is among the most scrutinized humanitarian operations in the world,” he declared, expressing hope that the use of Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee crossings will be extended beyond their expiration on 13 August. Some 4.1 million out of 4.6 million people who live in the country’s north-west need humanitarian assistance, with women and children accounting for nearly 80 per cent of these. “In order to address these severe levels of vulnerability, we need greater predictability that a three- or six-month permission does not provide,” he said, underlining the serious challenges a short-term mandate poses to operations, funding, logistics and procurement.

Furthermore, socioeconomic conditions continue to deteriorate across the country, he warned, noting the rapid depreciation of the currency to a new record low in July, and significant food and fuel price hikes. The price of essential food commodities has surged by more than 90 per cent in 2023, putting basic food items and other essentials out of reach for millions of families. Some 12 million people — more than 50 per cent of the population — are currently food insecure and a further 2.9 million are at risk of sliding into hunger. With the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria only 12.4 per cent funded, beneficiaries of food assistance are receiving only 50 per cent of the standard ration size. In addition, assistance to up to 40 per cent of them — or 2.5 million people — was discontinued in July month due to funding shortfalls. “We are now at a moment of inflection; one of change but also continuity,” he said. “We cannot give up on the people of Syria. The people of Syria are counting on us.”

Statements

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ), speaking on behalf of his country and Switzerland, co-penholders of the Syrian humanitarian file, welcomed the increasing cooperation between the Damascus and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for the provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people. He reiterated that whatever solution is found to continue alleviating the plight of Syrians must fully comply with international humanitarian law. Bab al-Hawa has been the primary hub for the United Nations humanitarian operations in north-west Syria, handling 85 per cent of deliveries. It is, therefore, concerning that no United Nations aid has entered through that location since the cross-border expired two weeks ago. “This only adds to the anxiety of the millions of people in need in north-west Syria who do not know if they will receive life-saving aid,” he said, stressing: “We must not forget the human price attached to this kind of uncertainty.”

Speaking in his national capacity, he condemned any unilateral actions that promote further violence and instability in the region and jeopardize the safety and well-being of civilians. A comprehensive ceasefire is long overdue, he said, noting that some may consider a negotiated solution unrealistic. However, what is illusory is the idea that a military solution would bring true peace to all Syrians or be a solid basis for the reconstruction and development of their country. Recent positive developments — such as Syria’s return to the League of Arab States — have opened potentially important avenues to meaningful progress that seemed impossible just a while ago. “It is essential not to miss the opportunity for reengagement brought about by the current positive momentum,” he underscored. Further, it is crucial to resume a credible intra-Syrian political process with tangible results in the short-term, including the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) said the humanitarian stakes are very high in Syria and one permanent member that has stood clearly in the way. The Russian Federation refused to negotiate in good faith. Its veto shows that it has no regard for the humanitarian needs of people and it continues to wage war on the global food supply. The Assad regime has allowed some access through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, but has placed unacceptable restrictions that would place aid workers at risk. The regime’s permission is only for six months and the regime has a record of impeding United Nations humanitarian workers’ work in Syria. Any cross-border access arrangement must preserve the independence of humanitarian operations and should not interfere with access, which should be granted for as long as possible and not lapse into the middle of winter. “There is no justification for short-term ad hoc guarantees,” she said, adding that assistance delivery must be consistent with humanitarian principles.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) said the return of Syria to the “Arab family” and the restoration of relations with Türkiye would help improve the overall situation in the Middle East and facilitate the speedy resolution of the Syrian crisis, he said, rejecting Western countries’ attempts to interfere with these processes. His country consistently advocated for a Syrian-led and -owned political settlement in accordance with Council resolution 2254 (2015). The Syrian people themselves, without external pressure, should agree on all the remaining issues related to the country’s future. The only platform that allows such a direct intra-Syrian dialogue has been and remains the Constitutional Committee. Any attempts to impose other frameworks, formulas and schemes on the Syrians will bring the situation to a deadlock.

Against this backdrop, Moscow is pleased that international humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people will be carried out in the same manner as in any other country, with the consent and in close coordination with an internationally recognized Government, he said, stressing that no new decisions of the Council are needed in this regard. Assistance to those in need should be delivered by all possible means, including through the cross-line operation. Describing the United Nations Humanitarian Plan for Syria as “a straightforward instrument” for the international community, he warned that it is awfully underfunded. He then posed a question to the representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs about the fate of the United Nations country team’s report on the impact of unilateral sanctions on the humanitarian situation in Syria. It is also time to consign to history the internal Secretariat manual on “parameters and principles for providing humanitarian assistance to Syria”, which prohibits the United Nations from carrying out reconstruction work in that country.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), also speaking on behalf of Gabon and Ghana, underscored that the political and security crises that have persisted in Syria for more than a decade — compounded with the humanitarian crisis — have subjected more than 23 million people to daily suffering. “Humanitarian needs are only growing, and the grief of the Syrian people is at an all-time high,” he said. He welcomed the Syrian Government’s decision to extend emergency measures — including the opening of the two new crossings at Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee — until 13 August. He also took note of its decision to grant the United Nations authorization to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in need in north-west Syria for a period of six months, starting on 13 July. He highlighted that 1,068 trucks crossed into north-western Syria from Türkiye via the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

He spotlighted numerous challenges facing Syria, including the lack of reliable access to drinking water, chronic fuel and electricity shortages, a cholera pandemic, the total collapse of basic social services, gender-based violence, malnutrition and psychological disorders among children. Given the scale of these challenges, the international community must act urgently, he said, adding that the country’s humanitarian situation must not be instrumentalized. Expressing deep concern by the persistence of hostilities — particularly in northern Syria — he called for an immediate ceasefire. Further, he voiced concern over the presence of foreign military forces which undermines regional and international security, stressing that “Syria should not be used as a battleground for geopolitical rivalries.”

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ) said there has been a dramatic increase in humanitarian needs in Syria as the funding of humanitarian response is at an all-time low. The use of the veto by the Russian Federation was a terrible setback to the humanitarian situation and the Assad regime has imposed conditions on access that does not provide for the delivery of aid in a timely and efficient manner. Syria remains an emergency and the Assad regime, with the Russian Federation, has politicized the humanitarian situation. He underlined the need to ensure humanitarian access through all modalities. The realities on the ground must be improved through a Council resolution. By preventing the Constitutional Committee to reconvene, the Assad regime is reconfirming its lack of good will and faith. A lasting political solution must be achieved. The international community must prove to the Syrian people that they have not been left alone.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said that, since 2011, his country, the European Union and its member States have funded United Nations agencies and civil society actors to the tune of €30 billion in Syria and neighbouring countries. The seventh conference in Brussels on 14 and 15 June made it possible to mobilize international aid of €5.6 billion for 2023 and beyond, with 90 per cent of pledges coming from Europe, United States, Canada and Japan, and virtually nothing from the Russian Federation, which recently took more than 4 million Syrians hostage by opposing the renewal of the cross-border humanitarian aid mechanism. The Syrian regime must commit to a political process as defined by resolution 2254 (2015). No normalization, reconstruction or lifting of sanctions will be possible in the absence of a political transition within the framework of this resolution.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), also associating herself with Brazil, voiced regret over the Council’s inability to renew the mandate for cross-border humanitarian aid. Not only allowing, but also facilitating the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid to civilians in need is an obligation under international humanitarian law, she asserted, adding that the United Nations must be able to continue to assist those in need. Despite the current dynamics, she welcomed the convening on 16 August of the first meeting of the Contact Group set up on the side lines of the Arab League meeting on 7 May. The States parties to the Contact Group have expressed their willingness to support a “step-for-step” approach towards a political solution, in coordination with the efforts of the Special Envoy. Also, the relaunch of the work of the Constitutional Committee would give an important signal of support for the search for a concerted approach to peace.

MONICA SOLEDAD SANCHEZ IZQUIERDO ( Ecuador ) said her delegation was very concerned with the Council’s lack of unity as the humanitarian situation in Syria worsened. It is crucial to retain access points that will allow predictable and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s people. She supported the measures of the Secretary-General and the work of the United Nations specialized agencies. Her delegation asks that refugees be treated in line with international humanitarian laws. Her delegation lamented that the veto had been used and she urged the co-penholders, Brazil and Switzerland, to find a solution that would allow for the use of cross-border access. There needs to be a strengthening of regional cooperation and links to help the Syrian people. The crisis is disproportionately affecting women and children. She hoped the Assad regime would allow the re-activation of the Constitutional Committee and the search for missing persons to move ahead.

XING JISHENG ( China ) expressed Beijing’s support for the work of the Special Envoy to advance a Syrian-led and -owned political process, also welcoming the return of Syria to the League of Arab States. Countries outside the region must respect the will and wishes of countries in the region. The international community must take a zero-tolerance approach to terrorist activities on Syrian soil, he said, also urging illegal foreign armed forces operating in Syria to leave without delay. He also welcomed the sovereign decision of Syria to open the Bab al-Hawa crossing. Subsequent issues must be resolved between the United Nations and Damascus through dialogue and consultation. Beijing calls for the speedy transition from cross-border aid delivery to cross-line operations so that the former can be phased out and discontinued. Further, to support Syria’s early recovery and development, unilateral sanctions must be lifted without delay and pre-conditions.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) described the rapid and unexpected end of the cross-border aid-delivery mechanism to Syria as “shocking” for both the international community and the Syrian people. Although the end of this mechanism was inevitable, its conclusion should have been carried out in coordination with the United Nations. He welcomed the Syrian Government’s decision to grant the United Nations permission to deliver humanitarian aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for a period of six months, noting that “the interests of the Syrian people must remain at the centre of all humanitarian efforts”. Further, he underlined the need to find an urgent solution to the situation in Al-Hol camp, welcoming Iraq’s recent repatriation of approximately 200 of its citizens from the camp. Additionally, he expressed support for demining activities in Syria as part of early recovery projects — both to protect civilians from danger and to create the appropriate conditions to ensure the safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons.

FRANCESCA GATT ( Malta ) said that, across Syria, wholesale destruction, conflict, the lack of basic services in education and health, and the recent wildfires have further accelerated the mounting humanitarian needs. In this context, the Russian Federation’s veto to end the cross-border mechanism, followed by Damascus’ offer of access to the United Nations with unacceptable conditionalities attached, are worrying developments. Such decisions create too much uncertainty at this juncture in such a highly volatile context, she said, adding that, right now, civilians and humanitarian aid workers on the ground need all the support and predictability they can get. The conditional offer of a short-term authorization by Damascus exposes Syrians in the north-west to the same interference and manipulation of humanitarian aid they experienced before the creation of the cross-border mechanism, she said, describing it as an attempt to obfuscate reality and contort international law in order to achieve a political objective.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) said the veto exercised by the Russian Federation on the extension of cross-border aid delivery is an outrageous act that politicizes humanitarian assistance and is a painful betrayal of the Syrian people including women and children. While Council members continue to exert all efforts to adopt a new resolution extending the mechanism, there is no breakthrough so far. Cross-border assistance provided under a Council resolution is the best way to ensure the necessary predictability, transparency and accountability required by donors and humanitarian actors. Tokyo fully supports the Special Envoy’s efforts to explore options with Damascus on specific modalities for the timely resumption of assistance via Bab al-Hawa, pending a new Council resolution. The recent decision by Damascus to allow United Nations cross-border aid via Bab al-Hawa includes impractical “restrictions” for humanitarian actors, he pointed out, calling for maximum flexibility from Syria.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), Council President for July, speaking in her national capacity, said that, due to the Russian Federation’s veto of the nine-year-old United Nations mandate to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in need in north-west Syria, “4.1 million people are now living in limbo” — not knowing if food and medicines will reach them in the coming months. Syria claims they have given the United Nations permission; however, not a single truck has crossed the Bab al-Hawa crossing where 85 per cent of the United Nations assistance had previously transited. The conditions that President Bashar al-Assad set out make it unsafe to do so and undermine the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ neutrality and independence. No one is falling for the Russian Federation’s and Syria’s claims that they are driven by humanitarian considerations, she said. The north-west of Syria is an active conflict zone where all parties continue to launch attacks on each other with civilians caught in the crossfire. Accordingly, she supported the ongoing discussions between the United Nations and Syria to lift its conditions and let aid flow.

BASSAM SABBAGH ( Syria ) said that, with the serious and ongoing escalation in the region, the Israeli occupying forces continue their aggression against his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Israeli forces continue their criminal practices against Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan. These actions are in violation of resolution 497 (1981). Syria condemns these barbaric acts and the Council should be condemning these actions too. It is deplorable that the Council is paralysed when it comes to responding to these violations. The United States is protecting Israel. His delegation also condemns the violation of its sovereignty and territory through irresponsible behaviour by France to support terrorist groups.

Regarding the humanitarian situation, Syria is committed to guaranteeing the provision of humanitarian aid needed in the north-west region. He noted the hot-headed responses of some Council members in response to its legitimate concerns of its sovereignty and the use of the cross-border mechanism. Syria took a sovereign position to grant the United Nations access to use the Bab al-Hawa crossing from 13 July for six months. His delegation reiterated that Syria has not imposed any conditions and is fully open to cooperating with the United Nations and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. There must be pressure placed on the terrorist groups in the north-west region. Sustainable solutions are needed to improve the humanitarian situation for the Syria’s people, particularly after the February earthquake. The safe return of refugees must be provided. There must be a lifting of unilateral and coercive measures by the United States and the European Union. These measures have had negative and lasting effects on his country’s humanitarian situation. He called for an end to foreign forces on Syrian territory, including by the United States. He called for a complete, unconditional and immediate lifting of unilateral coercive measures on the Syrian people, which are a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and Council resolutions.

CEREN HANDE ÖZGÜR ( Türkiye ) said that, while the Council met today for the fourth time in July on the humanitarian situation in Syria, 4.1 million people in that country who depend on the United Nations cross-border mechanism for their survival continue their weeks-long wait to see if this life-saving aid will continue to flow. Emphasizing that the cross-border operation is the most viable, transparent, impartial and predictable mechanism, she expressed deep regret that the mandate expired when the humanitarian needs, exacerbated by an earthquake, are at the highest level since the conflict started. The cross-border mechanism is also critical to regional stability. Expressing concern over Syria’s decision on the conditional and time-limited opening of the Bab al-Hawa crossing, she said that the absence of a Council-mandated mechanism will create a void in the predictability, accountability and effectiveness of aid delivery, which is also essential to early recovery and resilience projects. She therefore renewed her call on Council members to reach an agreement on the continuation of the cross-border mechanism. Turning to terrorist threats, she said her country played a major role in the fight against Da’esh and will not remain silent about PKK [Kurdish Workers’ Party]-YPG’s attacks on the Turkish border. In addition, she warned that ceasefire violations in Idlib would create a new risk of mass migration, which must be avoided.