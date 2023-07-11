Syria’s Chemical Weapons Declaration Still Inaccurate, Unfinished, Top Disarmament Official Tells Security Council, Reiterating Need for Damascus to Fully Cooperate

All efforts by the Technical Secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to organize the next round of consultations with Syria continue to be unsuccessful, a senior official of the United Nations for disarmament affairs informed the Security Council today, underscoring yet again the urgent need for full cooperation by Damascus.

In the ensuing debate, many Council members registered their deep frustration that a decade after the adoption of resolution 2118 (2013), Syria has still not disclosed information regarding its chemical weapons stockpiles, which have not been eliminated. In this context, they were near-unanimous in calling on Syria to cease undermining and obstructing the work of the Technical Secretariat, and to allow unhindered access to all sites investigated by the OPCW technical teams. Meanwhile, a few speakers reiterated their view that the Council restrict the number of meetings held on the Syrian chemical weapons file, to promote efficiency and allow for on-the-ground updates.

The United Kingdom’s delegate, Council President for July, spoke in her national capacity, stressing that the impossibility of verifying the complete destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons programme 10 years after that country’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention and 117 monthly reports by the OPCW Director-General is “entirely the responsibility of the Syrian authorities”. Syria has consistently denied retaining any chemical weapons stockpiles despite clear evidence to the contrary, with the whereabouts of several hundred tons of chemical warfare agent remaining unclear and their destruction not verified. “Given its repeated flagrant use of chemical weapons, we cannot exclude the possibility that the Assad regime will use chemical weapons again,” she warned.

The Minister for Political Affairs of Japan, while voicing regret that State parties were unable to reach a consensus on an outcome document at the fifth Review Conference of the Chemical Weapons Convention in May, spotlighted a joint statement issued by 57 States parties reaffirming their condemnation against the use of chemical weapons by anyone, including by the Syrian Air Force. A reduced team without technical consultations with the Syrian National Authority “can never be considered sufficient”, he said, urging the Syrian Government to grant full, unhindered access to the Team’s staff to verify compliance.

In a similar vein, the United States’ delegate condemned the Syrian regime’s repeated use of chemical weapons as documented most recently in the OPCW 27 January report, and voiced support for the efforts of third countries exercising jurisdiction over international crimes committed by former officials of the regime of Bashar al-Assad and Da’esh members. His country will continue to demand accountability for chemical weapons attacks and is even now pursuing investigations and prosecutions of crimes involving chemical weapons, he added.

Countering such points, the representative of the Russian Federation asserted that the OPCW Technical Secretariat, under the influence of Western countries, is pushing forward Western interests, adding that its dissemination of the Fact-Finding Mission’s report a day before the meeting constituted the greatest violation of the timeline needed to establish a position. Asserting that the Technical Secretariat’s reputation has been catastrophically undermined, he stressed that their specialists base their judgement on worked-out political positions, while aligning information to that end.

Iran’s delegate concurred, stating that Syria is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and has cooperated with OPCW, including by its facilitation of two visits by a reduced team of the Declaration Assessment Team to Damascus this year. Voicing support for constructive dialogue between Syria and OPCW, he added that the latter’s integrity and credibility hinged on its ability to remain neutral and objective.

Rounding out the meeting, the representative of Syria outlined his country’s cooperation with the OPCW Technical Secretariat, including its facilitation of the two Declaration Assessment Team visits to Damascus this year, during which it gave team members access to certain sites, as well as facilitated the collecting and gathering of samples and interviewing witnesses. A separate meeting was held with the Team at a higher level in Beirut at the end of June. The Syrian National Authority has taken note of the concerns raised by Technical Secretariat’s delegation and is considering ways to address them, he said, adding that it agreed to extend the tripartite agreement among Syria, the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the United Nations Office for Project Services until 31 December to facilitate OPCW’s tasks and activities in his country.

ADEDEJI EBO, Deputy to the High Representative of the United Nations Office of Disarmament Affairs, briefing the Council on behalf of the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, noted that, since the last consideration of the implementation of Council resolution 2118 (2013), his Office has been in regular contact with its counterparts in the Technical Secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), consistent with established practice. The OPCW Declaration Assessment Team has continued its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding Syria’s initial declaration and subsequent declarations, but the OPCW Technical Secretariat has not been able to organize the twenty-fifth round of consultations between the Team and the Syrian National Authority.

He noted that the outcome of the first visit, from 17 to 22 January, of a reduced team of Declaration Assessment Team members to Syria for limited in-country activities was reported to States parties of the Chemical Weapons Convention in March. The outcome of the second deployment, from 12 to 19 April, will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council in due course. Syria’s full cooperation with the Technical Secretariat is essential to closing all outstanding issues. Considering the identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the declaration submitted by Syria still cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, he said.

Turning to the inspections of the Scientific Studies and Research Center’s Barzah and Jamrayah facilities, he noted that the OPCW Technical Secretariat continues to plan the next round of inspections, slated for 2023, voicing regret that Syria has yet to provide sufficient technical information or explanations that would enable the closing of the issue related to the detection of a Schedule 2 chemical at the Barzah facilities in November 2018. The Technical Secretariat also awaits information related to the unauthorized movement of cylinders in Douma on 7 April 2018, he said, once again calling on Syria to respond with urgency to all the Technical Secretariat’s requests. On the invitation for an in-person meeting extended by the OPCW Director-General to Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Technical Secretariat stands ready to engage further on an agreed agenda for the meeting through the agreed channel.

On 28 June, the OPCW Technical Secretariat issued a report of the OPCW fact-finding mission regarding incidents of alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in Kharbit Massasneh on 7 July 2017 and 4 August 2017, he said. The report concluded that the information obtained and analysed in line with the mission’s mandate did not provide reasonable grounds to determine that toxic chemicals were used as a weapon in the reported incidents. The mission is currently preparing upcoming deployments and will report to the Executive Council on the results of its work in due course. Reiterating the use of chemical weapons is a grave violation of international law, he stressed: “We must make every effort to ensure the continued resilience of the taboo against these horrific weapons. Those responsible for such attacks must be identified and held accountable, for the sake of the victims and as a deterrent to future chemical warfare.”

JEFFREY DELAURENTIS ( United States ) condemned the Syrian regime’s repeated use of chemical weapons as documented most recently in the OPCW 27 January report. His country is committed to working with its partners to ensure that the international community does not lose interest in this matter although Syria may obstruct efforts or avoid accountability, he said, noting the United States’ success in that regard at the recently concluded fifth Review Conference of the Chemical Weapons Convention in the Hague. The critical work of OPCW on this file will continue, he stressed, voicing support for the efforts of third countries exercising jurisdiction over international crimes committed by former Assad regime officials and Da’esh members. His country will continue to demand accountability for chemical weapons attacks and is even now pursuing investigations and prosecutions of crimes involving chemical weapons, he added, calling on Council members to join in those efforts.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ) suggested to discuss the topic twice per quarter to allow for assessing the situation on the ground. Noting that the OPCW Technical Secretariat, under the influence of Western countries, is pushing forward Western interests, he said the dissemination of the fact-finding mission’s report — prepared upon Syria’s request — a day before the meeting is the greatest violation of the timeline needed to establish a position. The reputation of the Technical Secretariat has already been catastrophically undermined, he said, emphasizing that the secretariat uses “not facts, but the reasons they have to believe”. More so, its technical specialists base their judgement on worked-out political positions, while aligning the information to that end. The reckless policy of the collective West, dictated by the hatred to the Syria’s legitimate Government, brings negative ramifications for international security, he stressed, adding: “The Western colleagues will bear full responsibility for it.”

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ), speaking also on behalf of Gabon and Ghana, called the Syrian Government’s response in April, to the results of analysed samples collected by the Declaration Assessment Team in April 2019, as a step in the right direction. He commended the upcoming meeting in Beirut between the Syrian Government and the Secretariat to discuss all pertinent matters regarding the country’s chemical weapons programme. He hoped it will be a prelude to a direct high-level exchange between the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the OPCW Director-General. Yet, he remained concerned with the lack of substantive progress and hoped there would be enhanced and productive cooperation between the OPCW Secretariat and the Syria to satisfactorily deal with all outstanding issues.

The international community, particularly the Council, must remain concerned with the potential re-emergence and increasing threats of chemical warfare and urgently work to accelerate action towards a world free of chemical weapons. The three African delegations collectively stand against the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstance. He affirmed support for resolution 2118 (2013) and urged the Council to more constructively address the issues which constrain meaningful progress of the resolution’s full implementation. The early closure of the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons programme is an important part of the Council’s common goal as it searches for international peace and security, he noted.

HAMAMOTO YUKIYA, Minister for Political Affairs of Japan , voiced regret that, despite intensive negotiations, States parties were unable to reach a consensus on an outcome document at the fifth Review Conference of the Chemical Weapons Convention in May. Nevertheless, 57 State parties united in a joint statement reaffirming their condemnation against the use of chemical weapons by anyone, including by the Syrian Air Force, as the Investigation and Identification Team concluded in its report, he added. Voicing concern over continuing discrepancies, gaps and inconsistencies in Syria’s initial and subsequent declarations, he urged that country to engage in good faith with the OPCW Technical Secretariat and provide all requested documents to solve outstanding issues. While welcoming limited in-country activities by the Declaration Assessment Team, a reduced team without technical consultations with the Syrian National Authority “can never be considered sufficient”, he said, urging the Syrian Government to grant full, unhindered access to the Team’s staff to verify compliance.

ANDRÉS EFREN MONTALVO SOSA ( Ecuador ) urged Syria to meet OPCW requirements, promptly submit the information required to clarify all gaps identified in its national declarations and allow unrestricted access to all sites and locations under investigation to the personnel of the OPCW technical teams. He reiterated the content of the Joint Declaration on the Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria, made by Ecuador on behalf of 57 countries, during the fifth Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties to Review the Operation of the Chemical Weapons Convention in May, in The Hague. This declaration included eight members of this Security Council, namely, Albania, United States, France, Japan, Malta, United Kingdom, Switzerland and his country, he added, voicing his country’s support for the work of OPCW. Echoing other delegations, he stressed that no use of chemical weapons by any actor, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances can or should go unpunished.

MARK CISCALD ( Malta ) said that Syria must disclose the information regarding its stockpiles, which have not been eliminated. Noting that Damascus must cease obstructing the OPCW Technical Secretariat’s efforts, he expressed support for the independent, unbiased and expert work of the latter. Any baseless assertions to undermine OPCW’s credibility must be addressed and rebutted, he stressed, adding: “The use of chemical weapons cannot and must not go unpunished.” While Damascus must provide necessary assurances regarding its chemical weapons programme in line with the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Council should focus its efforts and resources on implementing resolution 2118 (2013), he emphasized. Reiterating that the use of chemical weapons is intolerable, he pointed out that those who fail to fulfil their obligations will be held accountable for their actions.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ) deplored the Bashar al-Assad regime’s persistent refusal to comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention and resolution 2118 (2013), and its lack of goodwill and bad faith, as revealed in OPCW periodic reports 116 and 117. She condemned the Assad regime’s refusal to respond to 20 outstanding questions concerning their faulty declarations since 2019 and reiterated her delegation’s condemnation of its refusal to issue a visa to the Declaration Assessment Team’s senior technical expert since April 2021. “The Syrian regime behaves in an aberrant manner that should be met with the scorn of the world, and above all, with firm action from this Council,” she said. Her delegation reiterated its calls for robust international action to ensure the Syrian regime fully declares and destroys its chemical weapons stockpiles and chemical weapons programme. The Council must show the Assad regime that there is no alternative to full implementation of resolution 2118 (2013).

ALEXANDRE OLMEDO ( France ), underscoring that the Syrian regime had used weapons of mass destruction against its own people, as found by independent investigations by the United Nations and OPCW on nine occasions, spotlighted a report released in January by OPCW, which concluded that the Syrian Air Force had deliberately dropped two chlorine cylinders on residential buildings, killing 43 people. A decade after the adoption of Council resolution 2118 (2013), the Syrian regime has still not shed light on its stockpiles, he added. The limited deployment of OPCW personnel to Syria is not a viable alternative, he said, calling on that country to fulfil its international obligations if it wished to regain its rights and privileges. He went on to commend the OPCW’s independent and impartial work, including its latest report on the two incidents in Kharbit Massasneh in July 2017 and August 2017. “No disinformation campaign can mask such facts,” he said, stressing the need for accountability.

SUN ZHIQIANG ( China ) welcomed the high-level meeting between the Government of Syria and OPCW in Beirut. His delegation looks forward to the holding of the high-level meeting among the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Syria, the Head of the National Authority and the OPCW Director-General as soon as possible, he added. Noting the different interpretations on several issues by the Syrian Government and the OPCW Technical Secretariat, he said his country is in favour of respecting scientific facts and adhering to objectivity and fairness. He called on the international community to view Syria’s efforts objectively, voicing hope that the Technical Secretariat will also respond in a professional and transparent manner to that country’s concerns and demands. The Council should reduce the frequency of its deliberations on the matter, he stressed once again, noting that this would enhance the Council’s efficiency and reduce use of its resources.

ROBERTO WAZIMA SZATMARI ( Brazil ) expressed hope, that the renewed contacts will lead to further cooperation between OPCW and Syria, while noting that the organization’s work must be carried out in a transparent and impartial way. He expressed concern over the latest report, circulated by the Berlin Group, on the process that led to the publication of the Fact-Finding Mission’s final report deployed to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma in April 2018, noting: “The document raises a host of extremely concerning issues that the OPCW should not ignore.” In this context, he expressed hope that OPCW Director-General and Technical Secretariat will address the issues raised in the Berlin Group review by the OPCW Executive Council’s next session. “Closer cooperation both between Syria and the OPCW and between the OPCW and the United Nations remains our best hope for closing the so-called ‘Syrian chemical file’,” he emphasized.

RICCARDA CHRISTIANA CHANDA ( Switzerland ), underscoring the importance of the Chemical Weapons Convention, voiced regret that OPCW member States were unable to reach a consensus on the final document at the fifth Review Conference of the Convention in the Hague from 15 to 19 May. She looked forward to the report following the visit to Syria from 12 to 19 April by the Declaration Assessment Team, and the results of the sample analyses being conducted in OPCW-designated laboratories. She called on Syria to provide immediate and unimpeded access to OPCW personnel and to provide answers to the 20 outstanding issues identified by the OPCW Technical Secretariat, stressing that obstacles posed to such cooperation are in “serious breach” of Council resolution 2118 (2013). Given that the repeated use of chemical weapons has caused numerous casualties in Syria, including children, she underscored the need for accountability, welcoming cooperation between OPCW and the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria.

MOHAMMAD BASTAKI ( United Arab Emirates ) said a meaningful dialogue between OPCW and Syria remains essential for tangible progress on this file. He reiterated the need to work with the technical nature and principles upon which the organization was founded, foremost of which is consensus and non-politicization. He noted the recent report issued by the Fact-Finding Mission on the Kharbit Massasneh incident. The threat of chemical terrorism remains an important challenge that requires considerable attention, especially as Da’esh continues to carry out terrorist attacks without hesitation by using any available means or weapons to restore its control in Syria. This is a serious threat to the security and stability of Syria and the entire region, he warned. He stressed the importance of making progress within the Syria chemical weapons file, as well as across all files related to resolving the Syrian crisis.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), Council President for July, speaking in her national capacity, observed that it remains impossible to verify the complete destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons programme 10 years after Syria’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Council resolution 2118 (2013) and 117 monthly reports by the OPCW Director-General. “This is not due to lack of effort on the part of the Technical Secretariat, whose efforts and perseverance are admirable, but entirely the responsibility of the Syrian authorities,” she emphasized. Syria has consistently denied retaining any chemical weapons stockpiles, despite clear evidence to the contrary, with the whereabouts of several hundred tons of chemical warfare agent remaining unclear and their destruction not verified. Against this backdrop, she underscored the need to put pressure on Syria to abide by all its obligations, including the requirement to fully cooperate with the Technical Secretariat in good faith. “Given its repeated flagrant use of chemical weapons, we cannot exclude the possibility that the Assad regime will use chemical weapons again,” she stressed.

BASSAM SABBAGH ( Syria ), highlighting the latest developments in its cooperation with the OPCW Technical Secretariat, said the Syrian National Authority submitted its 114th and 115th monthly reports for May and June regarding the activities it conducted on its territory. It facilitated two visits by a reduced team of the Declaration Assessment Team to Damascus this year, he added, stressing that the Syrian National Authority showed the highest level of cooperation by giving access to certain sites, facilitating the collecting and gathering of samples and interviewing witnesses. A separate meeting was held with the Team at a higher level in Beirut at the end of June. The Syrian National Authority has taken note of the concerns raised by Technical Secretariat’s delegation and is considering ways to address them, he said, adding that it agreed to extend the tripartite agreement among Syria, the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the United Nations Office for Project Services until 31 December to facilitate OPCW’s tasks and activities in Syria.

He stressed once again the importance of holding a high-level meeting among Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Chairman of the Syrian National Authority and the OPCW Director-General as soon as possible and called for continuing ongoing contact between the two focal points. On the Fact-Finding Mission’s recent report regarding the two incidents on 7 July 2017 and 8 August 2017 when Syrian Arab Army sites were targeted in the Kharbit al-Massasneh area in Hama Governorate with poison gas mortars, he said Syria has repeatedly requested over the past five years that the mission issue its reports on those two incidents, along with several others. He voiced regret about the mission’s erroneous working methods, its violation of the terms of reference for its work, and its departure from the substance and provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, despite Syria's cooperation with the Technical Secretariat. A comprehensive review of the working methods of the Technical Secretariat and its teams is needed, he stressed, adding that it must not become a tool that serves the hostile agendas of some countries against other countries.

AMIR SAEID IRAVANI ( Iran ) said that, “as one of the primary victims of chemical weapons”, his country strongly condemns the use of such weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances. The complicity of Western countries enabled the systematic use of chemical weapons against the Iranian people, an act that should not be forgotten, he said, adding that their silence on such atrocities undermined the pursuit of justice and revealed their blatant double standards. Syria is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and has cooperated with OPCW, he said, citing the Technical Secretariat’s report confirming that all 27 declared chemical weapons production facilities in the country have been destroyed.

Outlining other cooperation by Syria, including its facilitation of two visits by a reduced team of the Declaration Assessment Team to Damascus this year, during which it allowed access to sites, the collection of samples and interviews with witnesses, he said that such efforts demonstrate the country’s dedication to fulfilling its obligations. Voicing support for constructive dialogue between Syria and OPCW, he added that the latter’s integrity and credibility hinged on its ability to remain neutral and objective.