SC/15326

Security Council 751 Committee Discusses Panel of Experts’ Midterm Update

On 2 June 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab held informal consultations to hear the presentation of the midterm update by the Panel of Experts on Somalia.

During the informal consultations, the Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts and Regional/Maritime Expert on the findings of the Panel in reporting, inter alia, on the activities of Al-Shabaab as the main threat to the peace and security in Somalia.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel of Experts.

