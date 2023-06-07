Security Council Press Statement on Somalia

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh (United Arab Emirates):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack on the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forward operating base, staffed by Ugandan peacekeepers, in Buulo Mareer, Lower Shabelle, Somalia, on 26 May.

The members of the Security Council paid tribute to the Ugandan peacekeepers who lost their lives and expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to families, friends and comrades of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Uganda. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured during the incident.

The members of the Security Council paid tribute to all ATMIS troops who continue to serve with honour in Somalia and expressed their appreciation for their service in support of peace and stability in Somalia. They paid tribute to all ATMIS personnel and Somali security forces who have given their lives in the pursuit of these objectives.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Somalia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern that the terrorist group Al-Shabaab continues to pose a serious threat to the peace, security and stability of Somalia and the region. They condemned in the strongest possible terms Al-Shabaab’s terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighbouring States, expressed deep concern at the loss of civilian life from these attacks and reiterated its determination to support comprehensive efforts to degrade the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. They reiterated their call upon all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the efforts by Somalia and ATMIS to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. They underlined the importance of preserving the gains thus far registered in Somalia and enhancing the capacity support provided to the Somali security forces and ATMIS.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia.