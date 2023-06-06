Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Discusses Group of Experts’ Final Report

On 19 May 2023, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) in connection with the Group’s final report, which was submitted in pursuance of resolution 2641 (2022).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Group’s report. In her statement, the Coordinator noted that the Group had received information on financial support by ISIL (Da’esh) to the sanctioned armed group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) which illustrated that ADF’s regional networks had continued to expand and strengthen. Despite the presence of multiple uniformed actors in eastern DRC, the sanctioned armed group “Mouvement du 23 mars” (M23) was able to significantly expand its territory and increase its attacks. The Group also obtained evidence of state backing and support of armed groups.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views with members of the Group regarding the findings contained in the report. Committee members also discussed possible actions by the Chair in connection with the recommendations contained in the final report.