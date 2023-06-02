Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh (United Arab Emirates):

The members of the Security Council recalled the Council’s press statement SC/15257 of 15 April 2023, which expressed deep concern over the continued military clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned all attacks on the civilian population, United Nations and associated personnel and humanitarian actors, as well as civilian objects, medical personnel and facilities, and the looting of humanitarian supplies. They called upon all parties to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, in accordance with relevant provisions of international law and in line with United Nations guiding principles of humanitarian assistance, including humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

The members of the Security Council emphasized the need for the parties to immediately cease hostilities, facilitate humanitarian access and establish a permanent ceasefire arrangement and to resume the process towards reaching a lasting, inclusive and democratic political settlement in Sudan. They reaffirmed their support to the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and urged its continued engagement, in full accordance with the principles of national ownership.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need for strengthened international coordination and continued collaboration. They reaffirmed their firm support to African leadership and noted the African Union Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan. They welcomed the African Union’s work to establish an Expanded Mechanism and Core Group. They further welcomed ongoing efforts by the United Nations, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the League of Arab States to secure a viable peace process, and the resumption of the transition to democracy in Sudan. In this regard, the members of the Security Council welcomed the communiqué of the Ministerial Special Session on Sudan on 20 April and further welcomed the communiqué of the African Union Peace and Security Council summit on 27 May 2023, which reaffirmed the six elements outlined in the African Union Roadmap, namely: the establishment of a coordinated mechanism to ensure all efforts by the regional and global actors are harmonized and impactful; an immediate, permanent, inclusive and comprehensive cessation of hostilities and effective humanitarian response; protection of civilians and civil infrastructure; the strategic role of the neighbouring States and the region; and resumption of a credible and inclusive political transition process, that takes into account the contributory role of all relevant Sudanese stakeholders as well as signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the 11 May signature in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces of the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan (“Jeddah Declaration”) in recognition of SAF and RSF responsibilities and commitments under international humanitarian law and international human rights law. They called on the signatories to fulfil their responsibilities and commitments. The members of the Security Council further welcomed the 20 May signature of a seven-day ceasefire. They emphasized the importance of the signatories of the Jeddah Declaration implementing these commitments in full.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the impact of the conflict on neighbouring countries. They encouraged international and regional organizations and United Nations Member States to respond swiftly to the emergent humanitarian needs in Sudan and its neighbours, as well as the humanitarian needs identified in the revised Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan and the Regional Refugee Response Plan, including through increased contributions, and to ensure that all pledges are honoured in full and in a timely manner and that humanitarian assistance is provided in Sudan as well as in the neighbouring countries.

The members of the Security Council underlined that the Juba Peace Agreement signed on 3 October 2020 remains binding for all its signatories and must be implemented in full, in particular its provisions on a permanent ceasefire in Darfur, as set out in Title 2, chapter 8 of the Juba Peace Agreement, and encouraged international support in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the principle of good neighbourliness, non-interference and regional cooperation.