The Security Council today decided to renew measures designed to implement the arms embargo against Libya for another year, in particular those authorizing Member States — acting nationally or through regional organizations — to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast believed to be in violation of the arms embargo imposed on that country.

Adopting resolution 2684 (2023) (to be issued as document S/RES/2684(2023)) by a vote of 14 in favour to none against, with 1 abstention (Russian Federation), the Council extended the authorizations set out in its resolution 2635 (2022) for a further 12 months. It also requested the Secretary-General to report on the implementation of today’s resolution within 6 and 11 months.

Anna M. Evstigneeva of the Russian Federation, in explanation of position, recalled that her country was at the source of this inspection mechanism, with the hope that these measures could contribute to reducing illicit trafficking in weapons on Libya’s territory. Unfortunately, the activities of the European Union’s Naval Force Mediterranean Operation IRINI failed to bring practical results in terms of stabilization on the ground. There have not been any successful interceptions of contraband goods and the few incidents that were announced by the Operation’s leadership caused many doubts. She further identified the selectiveness of IRINI’s inspection activities as the reason why potential violators of the arms embargo do not fear this maritime presence. In that light , she highlighted the crucial importance of creating a multilateral format in the interest of developing sustainable solutions to the situation in Libya and the entire Mediterranean region.

