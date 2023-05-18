Security Council Al-Shabaab Committee Updates Implementation Assistance Notice Related to Charcoal Suspected to Originate in Somalia

On 18 May 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab updated its Implementation Assistance Notice (IAN) 1: “Recommendations on procedures and notification requirements related to inspection of vessels suspected of carrying charcoal from Somalia and/or the seizure of charcoal suspected to originate in Somalia by Member States pursuant to Security Council resolutions 2036 (2012), 2060 (2012), 2111 (2013), 2182 (2014) and 2662 (2022)”.

The full text of the Implementation Assistance Notice is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/751/notices.