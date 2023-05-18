Security Council Committee Concerning Sudan Considers Work Plan Presented by Its Panel of Experts

On 12 May 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan met to hear a briefing by the Panel of Experts on the Sudan on the Panel’s work programme for 2023-2024.

The Coordinator provided the Committee with an overview of the Panel’s intended areas of investigation and monitoring, and travel plans, in accordance with the mandate as extended by resolution 2676 (2023) until 12 March 2024.

The briefing was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel of Experts. Committee members expressed their full support for the work of the Panel of Experts.