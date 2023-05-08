Security Council Press Statement on Haiti

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Pascale Christine Baeriswyl (Switzerland):

The members of the Security Council were briefed on 26 April by the Director General of the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Fathi Waly, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and new head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), María Isabel Salvador, on the situation in Haiti.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Haiti. They condemned in the strongest terms the increasing violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses and violations which undermine the peace, stability and security of Haiti and the region, including kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, homicides, extrajudicial killings and recruitment of children by armed groups and criminal networks. They called on the perpetrators of these abhorrent acts to be brought to justice and emphasized the Council’s role in placing sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for or complicit in, or having engaged in, directly or indirectly, actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti, in accordance with resolution 2653 (2023). They took note of the report of the Secretary-General (document S/2023/274) dated 14 April, in which he reiterates the request for enhanced assistance to support the Haitian National Police’s efforts to combat high levels of gang violence and re-establish security.

They stressed the importance of restoring efficient judicial institutions in order to strengthen the fight against impunity. They also reiterated the need for meaningful progress into the investigation of the assassination of the President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse.

The members of the Security Council noted with grave concern the illicit trafficking flows of firearms and ammunition that enable gangs and other criminal networks to fuel violence in Haiti. They reiterated the urgent need to prohibit the transfer of arms and related materiel of all types to non-State actors engaged in or supporting gang violence, criminal activities or human rights abuses in Haiti, as well as to prevent their illicit trafficking and diversion.

The members of the Security Council underscored the necessity for all actors to ensure immediate, safe and unhindered access by humanitarian organizations to permit the equitable delivery of humanitarian assistance to all people in need. They also reiterated the need for the full protection, safety and security of United Nations and other humanitarian personnel and their assets. They condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure, including those involving health and education facilities, and called for an immediate cessation of all forms of violence throughout the country and for the safety of the population. They emphasized the urgent need to address the loss of livelihoods, food security and nutrition, health security, displacement of residents and access to social infrastructure.

The members of the Security Council, mindful of the need for security support, reaffirmed their call to all political actors to engage constructively in meaningful negotiations to allow the holding of inclusive, free and fair legislative and presidential elections, as soon necessary conditions are met. They noted the ongoing political process and called for continued progress in the path to restoring the country’s democratic institutions and encouraged efforts to ensure a wider participation in the political process. They emphasized the need to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and the importance of including youth, persons with disabilities and civil society in Haiti’s political processes.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their continued solidarity with the people of Haiti. They expressed their support for the work done by BINUH and the United Nations country team towards a better future for Haiti.