Human Rights Compliance ‘Best Antidote to Inequalities’, High Commissioner Tells Security Council Debate on Future-proofing Trust to Sustain Peace

Delegates Urge Broader Participation of Civil Society, Greater Collaboration with Peacebuilding Commission as Guidance for Effective Action

Today’s peace, security and development challenges, which have eroded peoples’ trust in the United Nations and State institutions, require peace and decision-making processes that meaningfully engage women and youth, respect human rights and international normative frameworks, and harness data and technology to counter those challenges, delegates told the Security Council today during an open debate on future-proofing trust to sustain peace.

Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, briefing the Council via videoconference from Nairobi, said: “Full compliance with human rights is the best antidote to the inequalities, unaddressed grievances and exclusion, which are often at the root of instability and conflict.” People trust the authorities when they can be relied upon to advance their economic, social, civil, political and cultural freedoms, their right to development, and to deliver justice.

Early warning signals to the crisis in Haiti pointed persistently to the destructive impact of inequalities, corruption and exclusion on trust and stability, he said, stressing the need for a time-bound and human-rights-compliant support force for Haiti’s institutions. Drawing attention to the full-blown conflict in Sudan, he underscored that human rights, an end to impunity, and peoples’ participation, particularly of women and youth, must be the driving forces out of the current crisis.

Cynthia Chigwenya, the African Union’s Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern African, emphasized that young people should be co-creators of the international agenda. However, their participation in formal peacebuilding is impaired by limited financial resources for youth initiatives and weak organizational and technical capacities, among others. Perceptions of youth as “inexperienced” or “instigators of violence” also hinder intergenerational collaboration, she pointed out, suggesting a review of how inclusion and investing in youth networks in decision-making processes are operationalized.

‘Funmi Olonisakin, Vice-President and Professor of Security, Leadership and Development at King’s College in London, said that while it is known that scientific and technological advances will be critical drivers of war and peace in the future, it is unknown how evolutions in this area will change human agency. As such, connecting scientific breakthroughs with those who will govern the world in 2050 and studying the way in which such individuals organize, build communities and solve problems is of vital importance.

During the open debate, more than 60 ministers, observers and representatives shared ideas on how the Council and wider United Nations system can strengthen their approaches to building trust for sustainable peace, particularly with respect to inclusion, normative frameworks, and use of data and technology. Delegates echoed calls for broader participation of civil society, as well as strengthened collaboration with the Peacebuilding Commission and regional organizations, and highlighted the Secretary-General's forthcoming proposal for a New Agenda for Peace as guidance for effective action.

Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs for Switzerland, Council President for the month, speaking in his national capacity, said the 15-member organ must consider ways to strengthen the foundations of a broader peace architecture, which is inclusive and must include those whom the population has designated as democratically legitimate. “An imposed peace is not a sustainable peace,” he stressed, underscoring the need to ensure the application of a common and respected normative framework, based on human rights and international law.

Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications of the United Arab Emirates, pointed out that future generations often do not have a voice in policy discussions, although every decision made will impact the world they inherit, and encouraged the participation of women and youth in decision-making and trust-building. Underscoring the importance of addressing hate speech, racism and other manifestations of extremism, he also encouraged Council members to address the use and governance of new technological tools, which could provide accurate and reliable data to counter narratives of intolerance and hate.

Akimoto Masatoshi, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, said the Council should work towards mainstreaming the women, peace and security and youth, peace and security agendas. It should also deepen discussions on the rule of law, human security, protection of human rights, and conflict prevention, and reflect the outcomes of those discussions in the mandates of peace operations. Moreover, the Council, by fully utilizing the Peacebuilding Commission’s advice, will strengthen the functioning of the whole United Nations.

The representative of the United States, on that note, said Council members can contribute to sustaining peace through a more ambitious and structured collaboration with the Peacebuilding Commission, voicing strong support for expanding its role in regional settings and on cross-cutting issues, including human rights and climate-related peace and security risks. This includes leveraging the Commission’s convening power in its advisory role to the Council to make peacebuilding activities integrated, coordinated and responsive to current dynamics, he added.

Brazil’s representative, in a similar vein, called for more frequent exchanges between the Council and the Commission. The latter should be overseeing the transition process from conflict to development. This would allow the Council to dedicate its attention and resources to threats or breaches of international peace and security. Underscoring the need for subregional cooperation, he said stronger partnerships with international financial institutions could help mobilize resources.

Indonesia’s representative emphasized that there must be adequate support and predictable and sustainable financing for the United Nations to successfully carry out its work, calling on States to broaden funding sources including through partnerships with the private sector and South-South and triangular cooperation. The process of dialogue, cooperation and consensus-building of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has become a prominent feature in its strategy, which has seen numerous regional frameworks to build norms and strengthen the regional peace architecture, he pointed out, stressing that “trust begins at home in our region”.

Fatima Kyari Mohammed, Permanent Observer for the African Union, said the bloc has deployed technical teams to several African countries, at their request, to assist with demobilization, disarmament and reintegration, as well as security reform, processes. The bloc continues to set firm legal frameworks to end the era of unconstitutional changes of Government and has deployed technical teams to certain member States to assist with constitutionalism and good governance and bring local and national institutions closer to the ordinary citizen, thereby restoring lost trust between them.

Slovenia’s representative, joining other speakers, highlighted the role of women, youth, marginalized groups and civil society in peacebuilding to create an inclusive environment. Empowered young people could become critical agents of change and drivers of peace in conflict prevention and social cohesion. By raising the bar on women’s political leadership through its history, Slovenia became the seventh most peaceful country in the world.

Liechtenstein’s representative, in that regard, emphasized that stakeholders must not only be represented at the table but must also see their engagement reflected in resulting documents, processes and missions. Drawing attention to the conflict in Sudan and the lack of accountability for the aggression against Ukraine in 2014, he said the Commission should enjoy a significantly enhanced role in future efforts related to transitional justice.

Chile’s representative said “trust oils the wheels of relations throughout society”, particularly relevant against the backdrop of conflict. Building sustainable and lasting peace is possible only with the participation of civil society at all stages of conflict resolution, he said, adding that the Council and decision-makers in Member States can better understand situations if they consider historically marginalized groups’ positions related to peace and security.

New Zealand’s representative, also speaking for Canada and Australia, said that all three countries are promoting the participation of their diverse peoples in their own political and peace processes, especially so for First Nations and Indigenous persons, urging the Council and the wider United Nations system to do the same. Echoing other speakers, she said that, to future-proof peace, the United Nations must adapt its practices, including through the use of data, science and technology. Tools and partnerships, such as the Department of Political Affairs Innovation Hub, can better equip the Council to meet evolving challenges, she added.

The Head of Delegation of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, in a similar vein, spotlighted the creation of the Multi-Partner Complex Risk Analytics Fund — a financing instrument intended to better anticipate, prevent, and respond to complex risks in fragile and conflict-affected settings. Underscoring the need to redouble efforts to protect the Organization’s normative frameworks, he said its universal norms are under attack around the world, with human rights conventions being systematically violated in Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere. The Council itself has become a stage for spreading disinformation, which must end.

Lebanon’s representative said that, to address the root causes of crises that undermine international peace and security, the Council must mobilize a wide range of actors to build peace. “All too often — and for too long — palliative care has been chosen over treatment” for crises and conflicts, he said, underscoring that this is not enough to achieve permanent solutions. Ambitious national plans produced through inclusive processes frequently cannot be implemented due to a lack of resources, he pointed out, calling on the United Nations to mobilize adequate financing to support such plans.

Kenya’s representative, pointing to the short supply of trust at the United Nations, said the Council is suffering the greatest trust deficit of all. Existing pen-holding should be shared with non-permanent members, specifically Africa files with African pens and co-penholders. This does not require elaborate reform and can be implemented in January 2024 and beyond. Trust will be increased if Member States ensure that the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) acts on the financing for the peacebuilding resolution of September 2022, he added.

India’s representative asked if the Council can be deemed inclusive in denying permanent representation to entire continents such as Africa and Latin America. The Council must be more representative of developing countries if it is to continue engendering trust and confidence in its ability to provide leadership to the entire world, she stressed. Beyond giving a voice to the voiceless, it should respect regional approaches and work with regional organizations to address peacebuilding challenges.

Dimitar Kovačevski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, recalled his country’s experience in times of war in the region, highlighting that 30 years later, it serves as an example for how to solve issues at home and with its neighbours. The ongoing military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has changed global relations, he pointed out, underscoring the need to recommit to the Charter of the United Nations, which was intended to avoid atrocities of war. The Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace must be used to create conditions for united action, he said, stressing the urgent need for peace.

Briefings

CYNTHIA CHIGWENYA, Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa, African Union , said she graduated as a top-performing student in development studies and secured a scholarship at a think tank in South Africa. Detailing her further professional engagements, she noted that one of the key challenges of her time — unemployment — was no longer applicable to her. Selected by the African Union, she currently represents one of five regions of the African continent, while promoting topics related to immigration, peace and security and advocating for development of national action plans. Notwithstanding progress that has been made, she lamented that youth participation in formal peacebuilding is impaired by limited financial resources for youth initiatives; weak organizational and technical capacities; and limited evidence-based approaches, among others. Stereotypes of addressing young people as “inexperienced” also limit their inclusion in conflict mediation, she noted, adding that preconceived perceptions of youth as “instigators of violence” hinder intergenerational collaboration.

The war in Ukraine and the conflict in Sudan provide the Security Council with an opportunity to set a course for action, she stressed, suggesting reviewing operationalization of inclusion and investing in youth networks in decision-making processes. “I am testament to that this morning,” she pointed out, adding that young people should be co-creators of the international agenda. Turning to technological advancements to combat hate speech and disinformation, she said the “Mission 55” game was developed to inform and educate young people using conflict scenarios; conflict resolution processes; and post-conflict reconstruction. While encouraging young people to be stakeholders in development processes, she highlighted their dwindling trust in institutions and called for making these institutions more inviting for young people. She further cited Martin Luther King, Jr., stating: “Those that prioritize peace must be ready and even more determined to organize as effectively as those who love war.”

VOLKER TÜRK, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, briefing the Council via videoconference from Nairobi, said: “Full compliance with human rights is the best antidote to the inequalities, unaddressed grievances and exclusion, which are often at the root of instability and conflict.” Trust is the core of peaceful relations between and among human beings and of the social contract between people and State institutions. People trust the authorities when they can be relied upon to advance their economic, social, civil, political and cultural freedoms, their right to development, and to deliver justice. As such, trust is the foundation of conflict prevention and of sustainable peace, he said, stressing that human rights are essential at every stage of the peace continuum.

The human rights lens provides early warning and points to targeted preventive action, he continued, adding that clear indicators are crucial to detecting the drivers of conflict and addressing them. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is strengthening its work on human rights indicators and data in relation to peace and security, developing solid indicators on killings and violence against human rights defenders, civil society and media, as well as conflict-related deaths. Taking the crisis in Haiti as an example, he said early warning signals pointed persistently to the destructive impact of inequalities, corruption and exclusion on both trust and stability. The Council responded to the crisis in Haiti with an arms embargo and targeted sanctions. However, more action is urgently needed now. The State’s lack of capacity to fulfil human rights has completely eroded people’s confidence, he said, stressing the need for a time-bound, specialized and human rights-compliant support force for Haiti’s institutions, with a comprehensive action plan.

When conflict has broken out, the human rights perspective brings focus to the impact on people, he continued. Noting the full-blown conflict in Sudan and recent actions by the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, which have placed civilians at acute risk, he condemned both parties’ trampling on the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution. Sudan’s future depends on building trust between the country’s people and the institutions that are supposed to serve them. Human rights, an end to impunity, and participation by the population, particularly women and young people, must be the driving forces out of the current crisis so that Sudan can stabilize at last.

The full range of human rights standards are equally crucial in bringing conflict to a close and establishing sustainable peace, he emphasized. In particular, the human rights principles of accountability, non-discrimination and participation are essential to build trust and sustain peace. Participation in an open civic space — importantly, by women and girls, by minority groups and by young people — builds deeper, broader trust in institutions, he added. The Council has heard many powerful witnesses of the contributions that women bring to ending violence and building peace, he recalled, stressing that women must also participate in the implementation of peace agreements.

Noting that today is World Press Freedom Day, he underscored the importance of such freedom and the protection of journalists in nourishing accountable governance. In Colombia, for example, participation and other core human rights principles have been crucial to building trust. The Havana process’ inclusion of strong elements of dialogue and inclusion ensured a comprehensive blueprint for long-lasting peace, he said, noting continuing efforts to address deep-rooted structural issues around land reform, discrimination and inequality, to advance social and economic progress. In Colombia, as elsewhere, human rights and justice will be the best guides on the longer road towards reconciliation and sustainable peace. He voiced hope that as the United Nations prepares for the Summit of the Future, including a new Agenda for Peace, the Council and all Member States will make effective use of the trust-building potential of human rights in addressing peace and security concerns.

‘FUNMI OLONISAKIN, Vice-President and Professor of Security, Leadership and Development, King’s College London, stressed that “norms matter” — as do normative frameworks that drive accountability and predictability. Such frameworks also enhance trust because they are widely owned, and she underlined the need to define the terms on which societies can “live well together in dignity”. Also of critical importance to futureproofing trust is knowledge that is trusted, available to all and transparently governed. Further, she underscored the need to address an important tension at the core of all this — namely, understanding our world as it ought to be versus how it really is. She therefore urged those present to consider three important realities when working to rebuild trust to sustain peace: uncertainty; distance — between nations, between institutions and most people in the world and between leaders and the led; and the seeming disconnect between science and the agency of institutions and peoples — particularly future peoples. The international community must consider how to proactively engage this tension without reverting to “business as usual”, she stressed, which has been transactional engagement that neither builds trust nor facilitates peace.

She went on to note that it is known that advances in science and technology will be critical drivers of war and peace in the future, also determining where power lies, who has agency and how such agency is exercised. However, it is unknown how evolutions in this area will change human agency. The sheer speed of scientific and technological breakthroughs is only matched by humanity’s inability to understand their implications for society and for war and peace. She therefore underscored the need to imagine the future of peace and war to avoid being overwhelmed by the rapid pace of change; if humanity becomes overwhelmed, its agency is easily lost — “and that is the crux of the matter”. Anticipatory methodologies for understanding peace and war in the future must also seek to bring science and people together — especially future people. Connecting scientific breakthroughs with those who will govern the world in 2050 is of vital importance to “circumventing the tyranny of now”, she stressed. It is also important to study the way in which such individuals organize, build communities and solve problems, as this will allow examination of an unfolding future through the lens of those who will, inevitably, govern the world in 2050.

As for what this all means for institutions relevant to governing the future of peace and war, “such is the importance of the institution where we are speaking from today”, she observed — she said that power hierarchies in institutions reinforce inequalities and maintain a dangerous inequity between the real owners of peace and the distant beholders of it. Notwithstanding the norms and technical solutions institutions provide, they invariably deny agency to the vast majority of future people. Thus, institutions that will be relevant to the future of peace must facilitate an approach today that accommodates multiple futures and enables seamless connection between science and future peoples, across their diversities. This, she said, will allow such peoples to unleash their own agency in the pursuit of peace, connecting a world how it ought to be with how it really is.

Statements

IGNAZIO CASSIS, Federal Councilor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs for Switzerland , Council President for the month, speaking in his national capacity, recounted a recent visit to his old school to speak about foreign policy. The students there only asked him questions about the war in Ukraine and its consequences, which prompted him to remember how, when he was a student at that very school 45 years ago, he and his classmates were convinced that there would never be another war in Europe. Around then, it was believed that globalization, the cold war and economic interdependence would usher in a new era, he recalled, adding: “But today there is still war.” This prompted the questions: “How did we get here? And how can we avoid being the ones who failed to react to the current crises?” Emphasizing that while the multilateral system is under stress, it is not bankrupt, he stressed: “The real failure would be to do nothing.” Therefore, it is time for the Council to grasp its responsibilities and to reflect on its potential for action in the face of the increasing number of crises, he said, pointing out that the objective of the present debate was to consolidate lasting peace, by rebuilding “the bridges that unite us”.

To do so, he underscored the need to ensure the application of a common and respected normative framework, based on human rights and international law. The Council must consider ways to strengthen the foundations of a broader peace architecture, which is inclusive and must include those whom the population has designated as democratically legitimate, he said, stressing: “An imposed peace is not a sustainable peace.” Trust is based on concrete facts, he said, pointing out that science and new technologies enable a better anticipation and understanding of today’s risks and tomorrow’s opportunities, adding: “We must respond to the challenges of the twenty-first century with twenty-first century solutions.” Finally, he pointed out that violations of the Charter of the United Nations do not justify the entrenchment of everyone behind their positions, stressing: “On the contrary, let us have the courage to question and rethink this system together, in order to make it better.” Therefore, Switzerland welcomes the Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace, which he will put forth in June.

OMAR BIN SULTAN AL OLAMA, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications of the United Arab Emirates , said that often future generations do not have a voice in policy discussions. Yet every decision made will impact the world they inherit. Inclusion remains critical for peacebuilding, he noted, encouraging participation of women and youth in decision-making and trust-building. Moreover, alignment of peacebuilding efforts across municipal, national, regional, and international spheres could help engage communities, including civil society and the academic and private sectors. As well, strengthening peacebuilding architecture and linking its work with financial institutions could help address climate change, extremism and global public health emergencies. Underscoring the importance of addressing hate speech, racism, intolerance and other manifestations of extremism, he encouraged Council members to address the use and governance of new technological tools. Such instruments could provide accurate and reliable data to counter narratives of intolerance and hate. In addition, data can provide insights into conflicts’ root causes. Recalling that the United Arab Emirates has advocated for preventive work, he said that Secretary-General’s “Early Warnings for All Initiative” could scale up anticipatory action.

AKIMOTO MASATOSHI, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan , said that to achieve resilient peace, a wide range of actors, especially women and youth, must be able to actively participate and be agents of change in their own society. Participation can only take place when people feel secure. Thus, the rule of law must be firmly established, human rights protected, and issues resolved through dialogue. The Council should oversee implementation of its resolutions and work towards mainstreaming the women, peace and security and youth, peace and security agendas. It should also deepen discussions on the rule of law, human security, protection of human rights, and conflict prevention, and reflect the outcomes of those discussions in the mandates of peace operations. By fully utilizing the Peacebuilding Commission’s advice, the Council will strengthen the functioning of the whole United Nations. The development of a New Agenda for Peace, which is now under way, is a historic opportunity to revitalize Member States’ collective capacity to achieve and sustain peace, he added.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ) said that his country has learned from experience that peace must always be linked to the “umbilical cord” that binds it with development and the search for people’s well-being. As the international community strives to build sustained peace, efforts should be directed towards addressing the root causes of conflict and instability — including those related to the delivery of basic goods and services. On this, he underlined the need to support countries in strengthening the resilience of social institutions and in investing in internal and social cohesion. Further, the central role of peacebuilding should be to restore State authority and governance structures, allowing Governments to perform basic functions for the benefit of their peoples. He also stressed that unilateral, distorted world views will not serve peacebuilding, as an environment of inclusivity, fairness and justice at the international level is important for such efforts to prosper around the world. For the United Nations, this means — above all — constructive attention to the Council’s agenda. He added that, while private entrepreneurship is important, “narrow economic gains alone” — at the expense of least developed countries and least privileged peoples — can only endanger global peace and perpetuate global instability and turmoil.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) underscored that the absence of trust can result in violence and conflicts, as borne out by recent tragic events in Sudan. Similarly, the frustrating lack of progress in the political track in Libya is a result of lack of trust among the main actors. A deficit of trust among stakeholders in Haiti has left the country in the claws of gangs. The Council succeeds when it is united in purpose and does not succeed when it is used as a stage for propaganda and the pursuit of narrow interests, as is the case on a number of important issues, including the ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine. Also calling for the link between climate change and security to be recognized, he underscored the need for multilateralism, stressing: “Nothing can justify attempts to go back, to break this trust to the future because someone has remained nostalgic of the past.” The shape of the world in the future will be determined by States’ ability to respect international law and the Charter by holding transgressors to account, he stressed. He also emphasized the importance of civil society viewpoints, which are rooted in the people’s concerns and aspirations and indispensable to get closer to the truth.

CAROLYN OPPONG-NTIRI ( Ghana ) said the multilateral system remains the best platform for advancing peacebuilding norms. To this end, she highlighted the importance of the interrelated work of the United Nations three pillars and called for leveraging the strength of the Peacebuilding Commission, Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly in deepening the understanding of specific situations. Calling for prioritizing the 2016 Council and Assembly’s resolutions on national and regional levels, she also urged States to embrace dialogue and diplomatic actions to build trust. Underlining the need for regional partnerships and stronger early warning systems, she spotlighted the 2002 African Union Continental Early Warning System and the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) Early Warning and Response Network. In this regard, she encouraged Council members to invest in non-kinetic measures and adopt a multi-dimensional approach to empower women and youth in conflict prevention and governance. Enhancing the United Nations and the African Union relations and integrating gender perspectives could provide for trust-building, she added, underscoring the importance of the Peacebuilding Fund’s adequate resourcing and encouraging States to expand its donor base.

RONALDO COSTA FILHO ( Brazil ) said the open debate provides an opportunity for reflection on the Council and the Peacebuilding Commission’s collaboration, calling for more frequent exchanges between them. Underlining the importance of enhancing trust, he said the Commission should be overseeing the transition process from conflict to development. This would allow the Council to dedicate its attention and resources to threats or breaches of international peace and security. In that regard, the Commission should also be regarded as a full partner. Underscoring the need for subregional cooperation, he said stronger partnerships with international financial institutions could help mobilize resources. To this end, he encouraged the participation of all stakeholders, including local leadership and women, to support inclusivity in peacebuilding processes. Such an approach would lay a foundation for a trust-generating dialogue, he observed, highlighting Mozambique’s peace process. While pointing to the widening divisions among Council members, he called on States to rebuild trust and render the 15-nation organ more effective by improving representativeness and transparency through a comprehensive reform.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) underscored the need for the Council to build trust in the United Nations, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Charter, at a time when millions of people live in conflict-affected countries in situations where the foundational elements necessary for trust are lacking. Respect for human rights and international law are crucial pillars for building trust between citizens and the institutions that serve them and must be promoted through good faith negotiation efforts at the level of various United Nations bodies. Malta calls for further collaboration between the Peacebuilding Commission and the wider United Nations system, including the Council, and for greater inclusivity to be ensured in peacebuilding processes, particularly with respect to women. Such inclusivity requires adequate financing that recognizes the specific needs of women and girls in post-conflict situations, including their health, education, livelihoods, access to land and their participation in decision-making, she added. Noting that “mistrust is a precursor to conflict”, she underlined that investment in early warning systems, which help identify the elements eroding trust within fragile communities, is critical. Turning to dangerous rhetoric, she called for media information literacy and digital literacy to be bolstered globally, in the burgeoning age of artificial intelligence. While calling for increased investment in information and communications technology (ICT), especially among refugees and internally displaced persons in conflict-affected areas, to improve protection and enhance the diversity of peacebuilding actors, she noted that it can also increase the increase risks to human rights defenders. Therefore, she called for gender-responsive legislation and regulation to explicitly address online hate speech, harassment, and abuse, especially against women human rights defenders.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) emphasized that trust in national and international institutions is central to their legitimacy and to society’s fabric. That trust has been severely tested. Inclusion is key to building peaceful societies. Global normative frameworks provide the guardrails for a peaceful order and facts, truth and transparency are crucial for enabling trust. Since the world must rebuild this trust to overcome the complex and interconnected challenges it faces on peace, security and development, the Council and the United Nations system can do more to anticipate risks and mobilize multilateral assistance earlier. Harnessing new technologies will revolutionize the way conflict dynamics are understood, thereby enabling the Council to get ahead of crises and mitigate human suffering. Beyond nurturing the necessary trust and cooperation to realize this, the Council should also harness the full breadth of peacebuilding tools for more integrated and coherent responses. In that vein, the Peacebuilding Fund and Peacebuilding Commission can support nationally led prevention strategies and empower countries to build the trust and partnerships which are needed to turbocharge both peace and development. Moreover, the world must translate its collective commitment into action by strengthening women’s full and meaningful inclusion in decision-making and peace and development processes.

RICHARD M. MILLS, JR. ( United States ) said Council members can contribute to sustaining peace through a more ambitious and structured collaboration with the Peacebuilding Commission, voicing strong support for expanding its role in regional settings and on cross-cutting issues, including human rights and climate-related peace and security risks. This includes leveraging the Commission’s convening power in its advisory role to the Council to make peacebuilding activities integrated, coordinated and responsive to current dynamics, he added. Women, youth, local actors, marginalized groups and broader civil society must be actively engaged and sufficiently empowered to have a meaningful impact in decision-making processes intended to achieve peace. Peacebuilding efforts are more effective and much more likely to achieve lasting inclusive outcomes for all of society when women are included. He also underscored the importance of rebuilding the trust of youth in institutions, especially in the United Nations and the Council’s work. “This moment is particularly ripe for big and some out-of-the-box thinking, and a New Agenda for Peace has the opportunity to respond,” he said. His country’s strategy comprises a whole-of-Government approach with partner nations to prevent violence and promote stability in areas that are vulnerable to conflict, he said, detailing its efforts in that regard.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) pointed out that, in the post-conflict context, sustainable peace “finds its footing” in the process of reconciliation, which is achieved through transitional justice, reparation for victims and the demobilization and reintegration of former combatants. On peacekeeping missions, he welcomed progress in the use of — and access to — trustworthy information and data, which allow for the assessment of risk and the avoidance of recurring conflict. Such information is also important for addressing humanitarian crises — particularly displacements resulting from conflicts and natural disasters. On that point, he reported that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has kept statistics on forced displacements since 1951, pointing out that this data facilitates the provision of timely humanitarian aid. He also recalled Immanuel Kant’s observation in his work Perpetual Peace that nations with democratic Governments — in general — are less likely to resort to violence in their international relations than those States without such a governance system. Noting that the way a Government treats its citizens is a good indication of how it will treat other nations, he underscored that the Council cannot ignore the relationship between democracy and international law.

DAI BING ( China ) pointed out that trust is like air: easy to take for granted, but whose absence is life-threatening. The world faces a “trust crisis”, with political trust broken, due to the lack of respect for agreements and the hollowing out of commitments. On the security front, the pursuit of exclusive military blocs is stirring tensions. In this context, he deplored the actions of those who suppress the development and progress of other countries, disregarded the Charter and selectively applied international laws and interfered using the pretext of human rights, leading to the worsening of local tensions and erasing peacebuilding gains. Such trends offer numerous lessons to the Council, he said, calling for a recognition of countries’ interdependence and the need for unity in the face of challenges. The international community should respect the development paths chosen by the people of all countries, pursue the political settlement of disputes, refrain from indiscriminately applying unilateral coercive measures and consolidate mutual trust. International financial institutions face “a serious moral deficit, risking a gradual loss of global trust”, he stressed, calling for immediate action in response to the Secretary-General’s appeal for a more fair, inclusive multilateral financial system that benefits developing countries.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) said that since the Second World War very few structures built by mankind have led to such hope as the United Nations, despite its imperfections. To this end, he underscored the importance of reframing the social contract between nations and reassessing their identities as the “peoples of the world”. “We must be truly united nations and not opposing poles of influence,” he stressed, calling for a structural change in the peace and security architecture. Reiterating the importance of prevention, he said peacekeeping efforts require financing the Organization’s peacebuilding mechanism; bolstering synergies between the sustainable development and peacekeeping; and addressing the root causes of conflict. Lack of development leads to serious social crises, he added, underlining that sufficient financing of the Africa’s Agenda 2063 and its first ten-year plan, along with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, must be seen as efforts for sustaining peace. Calling for inclusivity, he stressed: “Africa must find its rightful place in […] the Security Council” as a full-fledged actor and not a ‘mere witness’.” In this regard, he underscored the need for bolstering cooperation with regional organizations.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ), noting the deep-seated divide in the positions of Member States, said joint effort is needed to come up with an updated and more sustainable international security architecture. The treacherous activities of its former Western partners over the last 15 to 20 years have managed to destroy the mutual understanding and cooperation which had sprung up after the end of the cold war, he said, pointing to broken promises about no eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and attempts to impose a so-called rules-based order replacing international law and respect for the Charter. Thanks to the efforts of the United States and its allies, Ukraine has been relegated to a pawn in the geopolitical confrontation between his country and the West. Detailing other actions by Western States and NATO, he said the situation is affecting the United Nations effectiveness in discharging its mandate. Pointing to a crisis in implementation of agreements and resolutions by United Nations bodies, he said that if they are no longer furthering interests of Western States, those documents are deemed irrelevant or simply rejected. Dialogue on equal footing is the only way to shore up trust, he underscored.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ) said that respect for international law, the non-use of force and the peaceful settlement of disputes are prerequisites for trust and cooperation between States. She underscored that violating such principles — “specifically, the war of aggression Russia is currently waging in Ukraine springs to mind” — undermines the international order underpinned by common rules. Respect for international law, the Charter of the United Nations and effective multilateralism should be shared objectives and, further, States must respect human rights and the rule of law, combat corruption and ensure good governance. She pointed out that justice and the fight against impunity are also prerequisites for lasting peace, and that the freedoms of expression, opinion and press all contribute to combating disinformation and restoring trust in facts — which, in turn, helps combat incitement to violence. She went on to urge all stakeholders to ensure that women play a role in political and peace processes, stating that Afghanistan’s recovery will only be possible if half of its population is allowed to participate in the same. She added that, when the time comes in Sudan, all political forces will have to take part in a peaceful, inclusive process.

DIMITAR KOVAČEVSKI, Prime Minister of North Macedonia , noting that he was the first Prime Minister of his country to address the Council, recalled that in times of war in the region, his country had its own national agenda for peace, in close cooperation with the United Nations, and with regional organizations, primarily the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the European Union, thereby creating preconditions for the successful preventive mission, the United Nations Preventive Deployment Force. This helped prevent the spillover of the conflict and created trust, as well as a culture of dialogue, as a result of which, 30 years later, his country serves as an example for how to solve issues at home and with its neighbours, he said. Over the course of those 30 years, his country has taken difficult but courageous choices that enabled it to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and begin negotiations with the European Union, going from a country that hosted peacekeeping negotiations to one that hosts international negotiations itself, he said. Emphasizing the need to strengthen trust in institutions, in justice, and the United Nations, guided by the Charter, he pointed out that the ongoing military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has changed global relations, underscoring the need to recommit to the Charter, which was intended to avoid atrocities of war. North Macedonia raises its voice to express its concern over the crisis, which challenges the Organization, the international order, world peace and stability. The Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace must be used to create conditions for united action, he said, emphasizing the urgent need for peace.

ANNA LÜHRMANN, Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany , said people around the world see the United Nations as a beacon of hope. Calling States to adhere to the “Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace” agenda, she said it should serve as the main peacebuilding framework. At national and local levels, trust and prevention require broad inclusion and participation, as seen in the success of the Mozambique’s peace process due to its inclusive nature and the country’s diversity recognition. Reiterating support for the inclusion of women, children and marginalized groups in peacebuilding, she said that her country’s guidelines on feminist foreign policy could offer orientation in that respect. Endorsing the “Principles for Peace” initiative to establish common standards for peacebuilding actors, she said the Council and the Peacebuilding Commission should further foster their exchange. To this end, there is a need for Member States’ full political ownership, along with contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund. She further reiterated Germany’s commitment to bring the peacebuilding agenda forward — in its capacity as the Commission’s Vice-Chair and the main voluntary contributor to the Peacebuilding Fund — and highlighted its support for the United Nations Complex Risk Analysis Fund and the African Union’s early warning and climate mitigation initiatives.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ) stressed that the root causes of armed conflict must be tackled and peace and security and development processes, especially in Africa, strengthened. The international community must continue to pay attention to African issues, he said, notwithstanding the current geopolitical situation. Terrorism and extremism must be countered through comprehensive joint international cooperation, especially in Africa, he said, adding that terrorist groups’ financing sources must be dried up and extremist ideologies countered. Underscoring the need for financing and resilience-building support, he called on Member States to ensure that peacebuilding efforts will also be financed through assessed contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund. Further, the international community must support States to build their institutions and national capacities for good governance. It must also mobilize resources to create environments conducive to economic growth, foreign investment, and job creation. Women and youth must be empowered and included, and such priorities must be reflected in policies. The United Nations and African Union partnership must continue its regular consultative and coordination meetings, enhancing synergies and coherence while relying on the important role of the Peacebuilding Commission, he said.

CHRISTIAN WENAWESER ( Liechtenstein ), noting that inclusive settlements last longer and respect more rights, stated that inclusion is not only about who is consulted, but also about how their input is reflected. Stakeholders must not only be represented at the table, they must also see their engagement reflected in resulting documents, processes and missions. This means women should be meaningfully included in prevention and peacebuilding efforts, which “should be an expectation, not an aspiration”, he stressed. When mediation efforts prioritize persuading armed men to lay down their guns, rather than building inclusive, resilient peace, there is a risk — as painfully demonstrated in Sudan — of reinforcing the patriarchal power dynamics that are at the root of many of today’s conflicts. Also underlining the importance of the rule of law, he observed that the lack of accountability for the aggression against Ukraine in 2014 was undoubtedly a key driver for the full-scale invasion in 2022. He added that the Peacebuilding Commission should enjoy a significantly enhanced role in future efforts related to transitional justice, allowing it to reinforce the vital part it plays in implementing and complementing many of the Council’s thematic agendas.

ANA PAULA ZACARIAS ( Portugal ), associating herself with the European Union, said that trust can be fostered in sustaining peace and peacebuilding processes through early warning and strategic foresight; by designing responses in consultation with communities; and by implementing these solutions in close contact and communication with those communities. She commended the Secretariat’s review of strategic communications across United Nations peacekeeping operations, and pointed out that, as today marks World Press Freedom Day, trust requires a social environment where people can express themselves freely. To ensure inclusion and participation, the Council must make itself more representative, she said, underscoring the need for reform. Further, the organ must enhance its consultations with stakeholders, including regional organizations and civil society actors. Turning to the misuse of the veto, which is detrimental to fostering predictability, she said that wide support for the “veto initiative” adopted in 2022, as well as the France-Mexico Political Declaration and the ACT Code of Conduct, demonstrate growing consensus on the need to restrict the use of the veto in certain circumstances. A New Agenda for Peace should recognize this and call on permanent members to refrain from using the veto, she stressed.

SURIYA CHINDAWONGSE ( Thailand ) said that countries in violent conflicts experience a 2 to 8.4 per cent loss in their gross domestic product (GDP), whereas preventing conflict can generate a cost savings of $5-70 billion. There must be a stronger and more sustained investment for peace, he stressed, calling for promotion of “peace multipliers”: cultivating the conditions for peace; developing the catalysts to sustain it; and promoting a culture of peace. Such efforts promote sustainable development, he continued, pointing to the importance of connecting locally driven development projects and peace initiatives, as practiced by Thailand’s peacekeepers in South Sudan. More so, people-centered technical cooperation and community-driven capacity-building form the foundation of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency’s policy. Outlining the importance of inclusivity and participation, he said his country sees importance in engaging women in peace and development processes. Turning to regional actors, he noted: “Regional contexts matter. Regional wisdom counts.” He also called for strengthening diplomacy and reinforcing the role of the Secretary-General as a facilitator and mediator and suggested reinforcing the culture of peace through the education system.

ALEXANDER MARSCHIK ( Austria ) said respect for human rights, the rule of law and sustainable development are the best guarantors of peace. The women, peace and security and youth, peace and security agendas have provided a useful lens in this regard, he said, noting that his country also advocates for the inclusion of marginalized groups such as minorities and internally displaced persons. Much more remains to be done to understand how climate change affects peace and security, he said, calling on the Council to further the climate, peace and security agenda. Prevention does not only concern fragile countries, but all Member States, he emphasized, noting that mechanisms like the universal periodic review and the voluntary reviews under the high-level political forum provide useful tools to advance peace worldwide. Trust also stems from partnerships and cooperation, he said, voicing support for a United Nations that more strongly relies on and cooperates with regional and subregional organizations. Sustainable financing regional partners’ operations plays a key role in this regard, including that of African Union peace support operations mandated by the Council. As the international community marks the thirtieth anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, Member States must remember that independent and pluralist media are preconditions for advancing peace and security based on facts and evidence, he said.

ANDREJS PILDEGOVIČS ( Latvia ), aligning himself with the statement to be delivered by the European Union, said trust is a key ingredient when it comes to building and sustaining peace, yet it takes a long time and patience to develop and is easy to break. Trust depends on adherence to rules and norms by all who have signed up to them. When a State attempts to divert from the international rules-based order, the international community should become deeply alarmed. One clear example is the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a blatant violation of the Charter and other key tenets of international law and international humanitarian law. It is imperative that all Council members strictly reject such behaviour by the Russian Federation and continue efforts to stop its aggression, in order to preserve the Council’s trust and credibility. His delegation also strongly believes accountability is an important vehicle for building trust and sustaining peace. As a donor to the Peacebuilding Fund and a former member of the Peacebuilding Commission, his delegation has seen that in many successful peacebuilding cases, accountability and justice was key to a post-conflict transition. Accountability helped communities reconcile with the past and focus on building a peaceful future. Impunity creates fertile ground for more crimes, violence and suffering.

CAROLYN SCHWALGER ( New Zealand ), also speaking for Canada and Australia, said that all three countries are promoting the participation of their diverse peoples in their own political and peace processes, especially so for First Nations and Indigenous Persons. The Council and the wider United Nations system must do the same. The United Nations must also enhance engagement with relevant organizations, not limited to the African Union, Organization of American States (OAS), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Pacific Islands Forum. Genuine engagement with these organizations would support democratization of the Council’s work and result in better outcomes on the ground. Sustainable peace also means predictable financing for peacebuilding. For 2023, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have committed $22 million in voluntary contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund, she said, encouraging States to agree to the proposal for an assessed contribution for the Fund in the Fifth Committee. To future-proof peace, the United Nations must adapt its practices, including through use of data, science and technology. Tools and partnerships, such as the Department of Political Affairs Innovation Hub, can better equip the Council to meet evolving challenges. An effective peacebuilding architecture should respond to climate-related security risks in the Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, the Pacific, and beyond.

BOŠTJAN MALOVRH ( Slovenia ), associating himself with the statement to be made by the European Union, underscored the importance of trust as a cornerstone of multilateralism, global peace and security. To this end, he highlighted the need for a holistic and inclusive approach; a long-term commitment to coordinated and collective efforts; and promoting good governance, among others. Encouraging stronger linkages and cooperation between the Council and the Peacebuilding Commission, he said building trust requires regional, national and local ownership along with inclusive partnerships. He expressed support for sustainable financing and the use of the United Nations-assessed contributions to the African Union-led operations authorized by the Council. He also highlighted the role of women, youth, marginalized groups and civil society in peacebuilding to create an inclusive environment. By steadily raising the bar on women’s political leadership through its history, Slovenia became the seventh most peaceful country in the world. More so, empowered young people could become critical agents of change and drivers of peace in conflict prevention and social cohesion.

ENRIQUE JAVIER OCHOA MARTÍNEZ ( Mexico ) said that the first condition to build trust is respecting the principle of pacta sunt servanda, enshrined in article 26 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. It is not rules the international community lacks but, rather, respect for obligations assumed as sovereign States. When a dispute arises, international law is the “shared language States have at their disposal” to seek a solution peacefully. He also pointed out that the Council can use the faculties conferred to it by the Charter, including Article 94(2), which allows the organ to make recommendations regarding the implementation of the International Court of Justice decisions when one of the parties thereto has not fulfilled its obligations. The Council can also, pursuant to Article 96(1), request the Court to provide an advisory opinion — though this has only happened once. The Court’s advisory jurisdiction can contribute to conflict prevention — as attested to by the General Assembly’s increasing number of requests for advisory opinions — and he stressed that a close relationship between the Council and the Court is necessary for the peaceful resolution of disputes.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ), spotlighting the erosion of trust in the international political and economic system, attributed it to a toxic global security environment where States believe that equipping themselves for war is the best guarantee of preserving national security, sovereignty, and independence. Trust among States has been eroded due to the violation of the Charter by powerful States and their allies and insufficient attention has been paid to implementing Council resolutions. The Secretary-General should prepare an annual review of situations on the Council’s agenda where the Charter’s principles are being violated and where the resolutions of the Council remain unimplemented. The Council can then utilize means available under the Charter to secure States’ compliance, he said, adding that this was the best way to “future-proof” or even “present-proof” international peace and security. Resilient peace is not possible without resilient development. However, trust has also been eroded due to policies that exacerbate the fiscal and development challenges of developing countries, leaving 54 States in debt distress and in danger of default, and 300 million people in need of food aid. Against that backdrop, he called for the adequate provisioning of financing, of $4.2 trillion annually, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

MAURIZIO MASSARI ( Italy ), aligning himself with the statement to be delivered by the European Union, underscored the importance of responding to countries’ and communities’ needs, aspirations and proposals. Since the Council and the Peacebuilding Commission have a special responsibility in this regard, they should engage societies beyond political elites; promote peaceful, just and inclusive societies centred on human rights and a solid relationship between peoples and their territories; and integrate a gender perspective in all policies while advancing marginalized groups’ participation and protection. The Council itself should consider the Commission’s inputs as a natural starting point for decision-making. Member States should get back on track on implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Further, there must be respect for national ownership while supporting regional prevention efforts and support for human rights, as well as the protection of children in armed conflict and the systematic integration of the women, peace and security agenda. Moreover, Member States must recognize the wide implications of the climate-security nexus. He also called for support to peacebuilding through assessed contributions.

JORGE VIDAL ( Chile ) said “trust oils the wheels of relations throughout society”, particularly relevant against the backdrop of conflict. Building sustainable and lasting peace is possible only with the participation of civil society at all stages of conflict resolution. As such, the Council must improve its commitment to local stakeholders, including civil society organizations, women’s and youth groups, academia, journalists and activists, to ensure that their perspectives and experiences are considered in decision-making processes. The Council and decision-makers in Member States can better understand situations if they consider the positions of historically marginalized groups related to peace and security, he added. The Council must improve its coordination with United Nations agencies, regional organizations and other partners to support peacebuilding efforts, including through joint programming and resource mobilization. The flow of weapons to conflict zones must be reduced, he said, noting that there are already normative frameworks to control the illicit trafficking and diversion of weapons. Adherence to those and observance and compliance with the Protocol against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, Their Parts and Components and Ammunition are fundamental, as well as with the Arms Trade Treaty, to reduce those flows. Weapons-producing countries must ensure compulsory implementation of those mechanisms by integrating practices, such as checks on the ground to avoid the diversion of military material.

MARTIN KIMANI ( Kenya ) said trust is in short supply at the United Nations, and the Council is suffering the greatest trust deficit of all. Existing pen-holding should be shared with non-permanent members, specifically Africa files with African pens and co-penholders. This does not require elaborate reform and can be implemented in January 2024 and beyond. Urgent reform of the Council’s membership is needed and the permanent members’ attitude to the intergovernmental negotiation process will reveal their individual commitment to reform and rebuilding trust. Participation of permanent representatives during the annual consultations between the Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council will increase trust, as will ensuring every year’s outcome has at least one practical and impactful outcome. He also urged the Council to be more welcoming and act on the advisories issued by the Peacebuilding Commission. Enhanced coordination will be even more effective if efforts are made to reinforce the Peacebuilding Commission and to deliver an adequately resourced Peacebuilding Fund. Finally, trust will be increased if Member States ensure that the Fifth Committee acts on the financing for the peacebuilding resolution of September 2022. “Delay degrades trust. Let us deliver a way forward that includes assessed funding,” he added.

MICHAEL IMRAN KANU ( Sierra Leone ) said the international community and the United Nations system can do more to build peace and resilient societies. At the domestic level, Sierra Leone has established and operationalized a Commission for Peace and National Cohesion to prevent, manage and resolve conflicts. To achieve sustainable peace, he suggested promoting inclusive dialogue and participation, while also engaging stakeholders and marginalized communities; investing in education and information programmes to promote tolerance and counter hate speech; fostering economic development, including job creation and social protection; and strengthening institutions. He also outlined the importance of addressing the root causes of conflict and fostering international cooperation for trust-building. “Trust is essential for peace,” he stressed, noting that when people and countries trust each other they are more likely to resolve their differences peacefully. Trust, however, can be fragile and easily broken, he added, calling for strengthening trust and making it more resilient.

JOONKOOK HWANG ( Republic of Korea ) urged the Council to be more vigilant on human rights and rule of law issues especially since conflicts are invariably related with human rights violations — both as warning signs and significant features. Moreover, its discussions should be based on credible information and evidence-based data given the distorting of truth and public opinion by false propaganda and disinformation in a manner which threatens democracy’s foundation. For its part, the Council should serve as a key platform where Members can hear voices from the ground to establish the truth and share vital information. It must provide more women, youth and civil society representatives with the opportunity to participate and speak, he continued, voicing his deep concern and frustration over the status of women in Afghanistan. Turning to the reconstruction of trust with the international community, he pointed out that the first step is the consistent implementation of its decisions. It should not try to undermine existing decisions by allowing self-contradictory vetoes as is the case on non-proliferation issues related to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he stressed.

FATIMA KYARI MOHAMMED, Permanent Observer for the African Union , said that strengthening demobilization, disarmament and reintegration — along with security-sector reform — is crucial for preventing conflict and instability. On this, she noted that the Union has deployed technical teams to several African countries, at their request, to assist with these processes. She emphasized that such processes must address challenges such as the link between command and control structures within security architecture and building trust among different parties to the conflict, which is necessary for building stable, solid national armies. Turning to governance issues, she said that the bloc continues to set firm legal frameworks to end the era of unconstitutional changes of Government. Noting that the Union has deployed technical teams to certain member States to assist with constitutionalism and good governance, she said the objective of these efforts is to restore lost trust between people and national authorities by making local and national institutions closer to the ordinary citizen.

She went on to note other African Union efforts, including strengthening early warning systems and investing in initiatives to enhance social cohesion. She also pointed out that economic fragility, together with environmental degradation, is providing fertile ground for political instability, terrorism and mass displacement across Africa. Spotlighting the importance of regional integration to sustaining peace, she observed that the African Continental Free Trade Area is a concrete step towards boosting intra-Africa trade, creating new jobs and fostering economic diversification. However, as the continent integrates and develops, strengthened cybersecurity is needed to address emerging security threats. Additionally, she underlined the importance of the women, peace and security agenda, calling for, inter alia, increased representation for women in leadership positions.

BJÖRN OLOF SKOOG, Head of Delegation of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, noting that today marked World Press Freedom Day, underlined the powerful link between trust and sustainable peace and the protection of freedom of expression, as laid down in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 75 years ago. Voicing concern over the increasing threats to freedom of the press with journalists and media workers facing attacks, including through disinformation, he called on the Council and the United Nations system to engage in their active protection, and to prevent and condemn reprisals against civil society representatives engaging with the Organization. Underscoring the need to redouble efforts to protect the normative frameworks of the United Nations, he pointed that its universal norms are under attack around the world, with human rights conventions being systematically violated in Afghanistan, Syria, and elsewhere, adding that the Council itself has become a stage for spreading disinformation, which must end.

Turning to peacebuilding, he said that the Council should provide the Secretary-General’s Special Envoys and mediators with more systematic backing and that dialogue, mediation and good offices should be included in the New Agenda for Peace as conflict-prevention tools. Outlining the bloc’s conflict-prevention and peacebuilding efforts, including in Somalia, the Central African Republic and Colombia, and in Yemen, where the European Union, at the Organization’s request, is playing a coordinating role of Track II mediation and of support to the ceasefire, he underlined the need for such instruments to be inclusive. He went on to underline the need for the Council and the Organization to use the best data and evidence available to shape their decisions, spotlighting in this regard the creation of the Multi-Partner Complex Risk Analytics Fund, a financing instrument intended to better anticipate, prevent, and respond to complex risks in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH ( Bangladesh ) observed that trust deficits were witnessed between people and institutions in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and other ongoing conflicts. The ability of the Security Council to build and maintain peace has been put to test, he said, urging the 15-nation organ to demonstrate unity and decisiveness and use its tools to protect the vulnerable. Recalling that the Council took no effective action to remedy the situation relating to the Rohingya minorities — expelled from Rakhine State six years ago — he said trust would require reversal of such inactions. Peacekeeping operations remain one the most credible trust-building instruments and investment in such missions should be increased. Outlining the Peacebuilding Commission’s central role, he said Bangladesh — as the Commission’s Chair for two terms — tried to expand its geographical and thematic scope by enabling the discussions of non-traditional security threats, including climate change. He also called for promoting the implementation of the women, peace and security agenda and creating effective foresight mechanisms.

ARRMANATHA CHRISTIAWAN NASIR ( Indonesia ), stressing that “trust begins at home in our region”, spotlighted the efforts of ASEAN. Rather than being entangled in entrenched differences which cause conflicts, hostilities and a trust deficit, ASEAN chose to focus on building trust through dialogue and cooperation on common interests such as economic development and poverty eradication. This process of dialogue, cooperation and consensus-building has since become a prominent feature in ASEAN’s trust-building strategy, which has seen numerous regional frameworks to advance cooperation, build norms and strengthen the regional peace architecture. Beyond delivering on reform to building trust, the Council must closely collaborate with other multilateral machinery to build both trust and peace. The United Nations development machinery, for example, can translate Council peacebuilding strategies into action on the ground. However, for the Organization to successfully carry out its work, there must be adequate support and predictable and sustainable financing. To that end, States must broaden funding sources, including through partnerships with the private sector and South-South and triangular cooperation. Reforming and strengthening the cooperation of multilateral development banks will also allow for more impact on the ground.

CORNEL FERUȚĂ ( Romania ), associating himself with the European Union, said that human rights should be at the heart of the world’s actions in achieving peace and security. Moreover, cooperation with civil society, media, women, girls and youth is key to building trust. Reiterating Romania’s commitment to promoting human rights and the New Agenda for Peace, among others, he said it serves as a co-chair of the network of the women, peace and security focal points. To this end, he encouraged enhancing cooperation among different peacebuilding process’ stakeholders at national and regional levels, adding that building trust is about creating partnerships. Recognizing World Press Freedom Day, he recalled that in 2023 the international community will also celebrate 75 years of peacekeeping. “Peace begins with journalism,” he stressed, while spotlighting the central role of multilateralism. The reinvigorated multilateralism is about cooperation in compliance with the existing normative framework, he said, noting that the Organization is already equipped with the necessary tools to address different challenges.

RÓBERT CHATRNÚCH ( Slovakia ) said strengthening mutual trust between different actors within the peacebuilding architecture is essential to build resilience and achieve a durable peace and stability, especially in conflict-affected regions and countries. Trust develops through a process of collective engagement. Inclusivity is key, with the participation of many actors, particularly women and young people. “We need to continue translating their advice into policy and action,” he said. Further, the growing spread of disinformation and misinformation has particularly had a negative impact on trust between actors. Predictability and accountability are fundamental cornerstones of any stable post-conflict order. International and local support for peacebuilding processes largely depends on whether the responsible actors can credibly demonstrate their respect for the rule of international law. The Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace is an opportunity to advance a comprehensive and integrated approach to peacebuilding and sustaining peace. It will provide opportunities to expand a shared understanding and identify ways to support conflict prevention, peace and security. In the New Agenda for Peace, the energy and food crisis, support of effective institutions, human security and the digital gap should be included, he stressed.

CARLOS AMORÍN ( Uruguay ) said the serious crises of the last year have jeopardized international peace and security. The inadequate response of the international community, including the United Nations and the Council, has led to an erosion of trust in all multilateral institutions. It is essential to rebuild this trust. Member States must comply with the Charter and renew their commitment to uphold its principles, such as the peaceful settlement of international disputes, abstaining from the use of force and non-intervention in the affairs of other States. The New Agenda for Peace will help guide the way. Facing many challenges, the international community must carry out its relations in line with international law. Actions that run counter to this principle have led to the erosion of trust. Many conflicts can be avoided through the peaceful resolution of disputes. The United Nations must not stop acting when the Council cannot act. He advocated for reform of the Council, with a doubling of the presence of Member States from African and Latin and Caribbean countries and limits on the use of the veto. This would include refraining from voting on a dispute in which a State is a party, he said.

JUAN ANTONIO BENARD ESTRADA ( Guatemala ), recognizing the Security Council’s responsibility for maintaining peace and security, said the Russian Federation is far from complying with this. To this end, he reiterated his condemnation of the attack against Ukraine. Noting that the organ should make use of its toolbox, channels and the global voice to guarantee the effectiveness of the universal normative framework, he pointed to the lack of understanding the peacebuilding in normative and practical terms. “We need the greatest possible coherence in our understanding”, he stressed, adding that the strategic tools can be used to defend the added value of peacebuilding. He also said the Council can and must enjoy better interaction with Member States that do not belong to this and other United Nations bodies, while recognizing the added value of the Peacebuilding Commission as an advisory body. He, thus, called on the States to make the most of its convening power to bring together different groups, adding that the Council could further bolster preventive action.

YOSEPH KASSAYE YOSEPH ( Ethiopia ) emphasized that the principle of national ownership is the cornerstone of building and sustaining peace, as States bear the responsibility to protect their nationals and uphold national security. Further, each State has the right to freely choose and develop its political, social, economic and cultural systems and, therefore, the international community must approach shared values and goals within the realm of national policy choices. He also said that equal participation and representation between States is critical for building trust, underscoring that Africa’s lack of representation in United Nations organs — including the Council — is unjust and must be corrected to generate trust. Additionally, the United Nations must grant regional organizations the necessary space within which to execute their mandates and plans. He added that the prevailing practice of attempting to build and sustain peace while simultaneously applying political pressure and coercive measures that undermine States’ authority and capability is self-defeating.

DAVID ABESADZE ( Georgia ), associating himself with the European Union, said that in light of the continuing international tensions, wars, cybersecurity threats and spread of disinformation coupled with unmitigated climate change, promoting peace is key towards sustainable development. Multilateralism and respect for a rules-based international order must serve as a foundation for these efforts, he added, reiterating his firm position that the right of the veto should be restricted when a member is involved in a conflict. To this end, he recalled that in 2008 the mandate of the United Nations Observer Mission in Georgia (UNOMIG) was terminated by the Russian Federation’s veto. This created a vacuum of international security presence in the occupied territories, and the continuous impact of the Russian Federation’s illegal occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions. He further recalled the decision of the European Court of Human Rights and the International Criminal Court on the occupation of Georgia’s regions and the Court’s recent judgement, establishing that Abkhazia region was under Russian Federation’s control even before its aggression in 2008.

MARTIN GALLAGHER ( Ireland ), aligning himself with the European Union, said a truth deficit is present, due to inequality and Government inaction on critical issues, among others. This deficit extends to the Council, whose credibility has been undermined by its failure to take decisive action in the face of global challenges, whether it is the situation in Palestine, Myanmar, or climate change. Each time the organ fails to act, its credibility frays further, he said, pointing out that the Russian Federation’s use of the veto threatens the Council’s long-term legitimacy. Quoting the Russian writer Anton Chekov, he said: “You must trust and believe in people, or life becomes impossible.” This principle extended to peacebuilding. He also underlined the need to rebuild trust through reinforcing structures to build peace and uphold the rule of law. As well, he underscored the need for a more inclusive approach to peacebuilding, ensuring the meaningful participation of women, youth and minorities. Recalling “the Troubles” in Ireland, peace was only possible in his country by a whole-of-society approach. There is a need to tackle the root causes of conflict by rebuilding trust in institutions and in one another, he added.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ) asked if the Council can be deemed inclusive in denying permanent representation to entire continents such as Africa and Latin America and to the world’s largest democracy. By making five members more equal than others, does its normative framework eliminate inequality or does it tend to perpetuate it, she continued, wondering also if Members States can improve Council effectiveness credibly in the absence of a time frame for concluding the decadal discussions on reform. Since reform is the fundamental starting step towards futureproofing trust, multilateral institutions must not only be more accountable to their membership but also more open to and welcoming of diverse viewpoints. The Council must be more representative of developing countries if it is to continue engendering trust and confidence in its ability to provide leadership to the entire world, she stressed. Beyond giving a voice to the voiceless, it should respect regional approaches and work with regional organizations to address peacebuilding challenges. A comprehensive approach which focuses on sustainable development, inclusive economic growth and political processes is also critical, she added, spotlighting her Government’s constructive role to that end.

DANG HOANG GIANG ( Viet Nam ) said trust is the bedrock for a multilateral system that can achieve and sustain peace. “In a world riddled with uncertainties and strategic complexities, trust plays a critical role in conflict prevention and resolution,” he said. Trust cannot be coerced or manufactured and rests on the principles of fairness and equality. All actors in international relations, especially the major Powers, must act in good faith and uphold their responsibility, while fully considering the legitimate interests of all parties and stakeholders. Multilateralism and respect for international law, including the Charter, should be the core elements of trust-building. As a peace-loving nation that has overcome devastating wars to secure its sovereignty and has carried out difficult post-war reconstruction and reconciliation, Viet Nam places great importance on weaving trust and trust-building into its domestic and foreign policies. This helps maintain national unity and enhance international integration. It is clearly reflected in Viet Nam’s consistent foreign policy of diversification and a commitment to being a trusted international partner. It is also shown in the country’s contribution to the United Nations work, United Nations peacekeeping operations and other multilateral fora, he said.

AGUSTÍN SANTOS MARAVER ( Spain ), associating himself with the European Union, said that trust between Member States is the cornerstone of the United Nations. Outlining a growing mistrust, which affects the Organization’s credibility, he expressed concern over the lack of the implementation of Council resolutions, as well as the organ’s paralysis. This undermines the Council’s legitimacy and effectiveness in maintaining peace and security, he added. Moreover, mistrust translates into a perception of the United Nations as an excessively bureaucratic system, far distant from the daily reality of the people it is trying to help. To this end, he urged Member States to rebuild trust and forge a new social contract — multilaterally and within States — based on the shared values of democracy, solidarity and human rights. The New Agenda for Peace is a plan to revitalize multilateral action in a world that faces growing geostrategic competition, he continued, noting that it must include Security Council reform — to make it more representative — and a new institutional relationship between the 15-member organ and the General Assembly.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) urged increased use of existing tools, such as the United Nations Report on Military Expenditures and the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms, which are key to promoting transparency and accountability in these areas. She also underlined the importance of collecting credible data and evidence, notably through the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, which enables policymaking in areas such as artificial intelligence’s disruptive impact on military operations and across domains of warfare. Stressing that the United Nations must set an example by implementing flexible, context-specific and reliable responses to threats of conflict, she called on the Organization’s multiple pillars to deliver, as one, people-centred and gender-sensitive approaches that can create trust among local populations. She added that, if the Council wishes Member States, regional organizations and subregional entities “to do more of the hard lifting” to handle global crises, then the Council must do more as well.

XOLISA MFUNDISO MABHONGO ( South Africa ), cautioning that a one-size-fits all diagnosis and solution should be avoided, stressed that efforts to build, restore and futureproof trust must be guided by empirical evidence which is based on the situation on the ground. Trust — as a key element in any peacebuilding scenario — is often developed through continuous dialogue; political, economic, and social inclusion; and an understanding of interconnectivity and interdependence. While normative frameworks and complementary institutions are important for enhancing trust within and between States, there must be scrupulous implementation, monitoring and evaluation for confidence-building measures to be effective. At the intergovernmental and international level, multilateralism must deliver on its promises more effectively. For its part, the Council must ensure that it is both consistent and effective in dealing with matters of peace and security. Partnerships among various actors on shared objectives at local, national, regional and international levels are also vital in promoting trust in leadership, institutions and the system as whole, he added, highlighting in particular those involving Governments, the private sector, civil society and academia.

YOKA BRANDT ( Netherlands ), aligning herself with the European Union, underscored the importance of building trust in peacebuilding through inclusiveness, by the inclusion of women, youth and minorities in all stages of the process. As well, inclusive dialogue is essential at all levels, including the community level, she said, spotlighting the Women’s Protection Team of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS), which provides the Mission critical information for early warning and action that would otherwise go unnoticed, gathered from daily monitoring including in camps for the internally displaced. However, she pointed out that the exclusion of important stakeholders can also lead to a relapse in violence. She called on the Council to ensure its mandates reflect the importance of such an inclusive approach, including through extending invitations to women and youth representatives and to following up on their concrete proposals for action. Turning to financing, she underscored the need for funding to be dependable and sustainable, reiterating the need for assessed contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund.

AMRIT BAHADUR RAI ( Nepal ) stressed: “The stakes are too high to let mistrust and suspicion define the course of international relations.” Since peacebuilding requires a persistent prioritization of development to address the root causes of conflicts, States must achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in a timely manner. Spotlighting Nepal’s national experience as a post-conflict country, he emphasized that nationally-owned peacebuilding efforts must be based on constant political dialogue and an inclusive political process with the meaningful participation of women, youth and minorities as the cornerstone of building trust within the governance system. He also underlined the need for stronger cooperation between the Council, the Assembly, the Economic and Social Council and the Peacebuilding Commission on the peacebuilding agenda, as well as the importance of synergy in the work of United Nations country teams, international financial institutions and regional organizations on marshalling adequate resources for peacebuilding needs.

ANTONIO MANUEL REVILLA LAGDAMEO ( Philippines ), spotlighting his country’s experience in the south Philippines, said his Government has placed a premium on how communities can achieve their desired quality of life. For trust to be built, all Member States — especially concerned countries and regions — must have a voice in transparent and accountable decision making. There must not only be greater collaboration among Member States, civil society organizations and other stakeholders but also active engagement in conflict prevention and resolution efforts. While human rights are a means to build strategic trust in the context of peacebuilding and sustaining peace, the topic’s politization will not create lasting change on the ground. He then underscored the necessity to enhance capacity-building and financing, urging all to take advantage of advanced research and technology when undertaking data-driven and fact-based decisions. Strengthening participatory processes and infusing institutions for peace with the necessary resources would notably allow the Peacebuilding Commission, among others, to address key priorities, support cross-border and regional approaches, facilitate transitions and foster inclusion, he pointed out.

AKAN RAKHMETULLIN ( Kazakhstan ) said that his country supports joint coordinated peacebuilding efforts and shares the commitments of the New Agenda for Peace, including on the inclusion of women and girls. To this end, while promoting regional and global peace — based on inclusion and overcoming trade-deficit in multilateralism — the Government has established a Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia; the Astana Process on Syria; the regular consultative meetings of Heads of Central Asian States to strengthen multilateral and interstate partnerships; and the triennial Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. More so, Kazakhstan provided support to Afghanistan through the increased economic cooperation with the Central Asian region; set up a United Nations regional centre for Sustainable Development Goals; mobilized humanitarian aid and transformed the region into a zone of peace and security. Additionally, the Government launched a joint action plan to implement the United Nations Global Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia. Pointing out that security sector reforms enhance trust and prevent the rise of militias and unauthorized non-State armies, he underscored the importance of evidence-based data and science for countering disinformation.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said the Council must creatively use its toolbox and channels, as well as its unique global voice, to ensure that global normative frameworks effectively sustain peace in the light of current and emerging threats. “After all, isn’t the Council the sanctum sanctorum, the high alter of global peace?” he said. “Shouldn’t then the future trust-proofing initiative be rooted firmly here with the necessary reforms if need be?” Yet the effectiveness of normative frameworks in building trust and sustaining peace depends on their implementation and enforcement. If norms and standards are not upheld, or if there is a perception of selective enforcement or double standards, trust can then be undermined and tensions created between States and other actors. Normative frameworks must be implemented in a fair and consistent manner with accountability for violations. The Council’s contributions to trust-building should be guided by the principles of universality, solidarity and the rule of law. The Council can effectively use data, scientific knowledge and technological advancements through various tools and partnerships. The New Agenda for Peace, as unfolded by the Secretary-General and echoed earlier by former Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1992, calls for a more comprehensive approach to peacebuilding and identified various measures to contribute to building confidence and trust between parties in conflict, he said.

MARIE-LOUISE KOCH WEGTER ( Denmark ), also speaking for Finland, Iceland. Norway and Sweden, reported that these countries enjoy a high level of trust in their societies. She encouraged Member States to enhance prevention by integrating climate-sensitivity and operationalizing a close relationship with the protection and promotion of human rights. Prioritizing equitable partnerships also contributes to trust-building among stakeholders, she continued, underscoring the importance of bridging divides between regional organization, civil society, youth and communities. Further, there should be meaningful participation of these stakeholders in all stages of conflict. To build inclusive partnerships, the international community needs adequate, predictable and sustainable peacebuilding financing and locally-led peace initiatives. More so, enhancing trust through inclusion across the peacebuilding architecture could further strengthen the value of the Council’s engagement with the Peacebuilding Commission, she said, noting that the potential of such cooperation remains untapped. The Commission’s convening role, with a focus on national ownership, inclusivity and the peer-to-peer exchanges, can be leveraged to embrace a broader spectrum of voices in the Council’s work. “In a time when multiple crises test our norms and institutions, we have to work together to sustain peace,” she stressed.

OMAR HILALE ( Morocco ) observed that present conflicts have generated geopolitical dynamics that are cross-border, multidimensional and complex in nature. Therefore, multilateralism must be reinforced to foster confidence-building measures and inclusive approaches in peacebuilding processes. Further, to build lasting peace and tackle emerging challenges, the Council should use all tools at its disposal under the Charter of the United Nations to peacefully solve disputes and promote mediation and dialogue. He also underlined the need to respect the principles of good-neighbourliness, peaceful coexistence and non-interference in States’ internal affairs. Additionally, he welcomed United Nations initiatives to ensure women’s equal participation in peacebuilding and to grant them the means with which to influence decision-making at all levels. On that point, he reported that Morocco launched its first national action plan on women, peace and security in 2022, which aims to strengthen leadership, partnership and resilience for women and youth.

FAHAD M. E. H. A. MOHAMMAD ( Kuwait ) said that the multilateral system, including the United Nations and Security Council, is unable to effectively tackle the convergent threats and risks it is confronted with, as it is imbalanced and marred by differences and disputes. Therefore, he called for a re-examination of the available tools and tangible measures to tackle such challenges, enabling a reform of the multilateral system, with the Organization at its helm. The Council can leverage the Charter more effectively, he added, citing its Chapter VI on “the Pacific Settlement of Disputes”. Due to the high cost of managing a crisis after it has broken out, the Council’s action must not be limited to managing the consequences of conflicts, he said, emphasizing the need for more to be done to prevent conflicts. Regional and subregional organizations can play a role in mediation, in line with Chapter VIII of the Charter. Further, he underlined the need for peacebuilding efforts to be anchored in trust, through the involvement of women in all stages of peace processes, which makes them more sustainable and longlisting. He also emphasized the link between peace, security and sustainable development, particularly in the post-conflict phase.

KHRYSTYNA HAYOVYSHYN ( Ukraine ), aligning herself with the European Union, emphasized the need to address ongoing violations while ensuring that the Charter is at the core of the attempts to futureproof trust. The irresponsible behaviour of just one country totally undermined trust, she said, emphasizing that it is not only in Ukraine that citizens believe that the Council is incapable of delivering on its promise. Since trust is built on a foundation of fairness and justice, it cannot be restored without addressing and fixing the injustice from a violation. While her country welcomes discussions about the future, she pointed out that there are no half-solutions to this problem; the world will only succeed if accountability is ensured and its enforcement toolbox towards the violator is sufficiently and adequately applied. “When your home is on fire, you do not drive to Home Depot to buy some wallpaper — firstly, you have to extinguish the fire,” she stressed, adding: “It is our duty to extinguish this fire, the fire of grave violation of the international law [and] the UN Charter by the Russian Federation.” The question is whether the world will just look or if it will act, she underscored.

MAHMOUD DAIFALLAH HMOUD ( Jordan ) said the Council can effectively contribute to sustaining international peace and security by addressing the root causes of conflicts, assisting in the cessation of hostilities and strengthening conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts, among others. It was also crucial to guarantee the full, equal and meaningful participation of all stakeholders, including women and youth, throughout the peacebuilding processes. He underlined the importance of fully implementing resolutions 1325 (2000) and 2250 (2015). In the face of current challenges and threats, the Council should work to prevent conflicts through diplomatic means and early warning mechanisms; strengthen peacekeeping operations through the deployment of well-trained and equipped peacekeepers; and engage in mediation efforts in coordination with regional organizations. Ensuring accountability for crimes and the promotion of the rule of law is key in building and sustaining peace. In that regard, the New Agenda for Peace is a starting point for constructive discussions and dialogue and the upcoming Summit for Future is an appropriate platform to advance a new direction to promote peace. It can work to address existing challenges in accordance with the rules of international law and the Charter.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ) said that predictability and consistency of the Council’s response to atrocity crimes can contribute to national peacebuilding processes. He recalled that in the course of 27 months — since the military coup of February 2021 in his country — the Council has issued seven press communiqués and a presidential statement and adopted the first ever resolution in this regard. However, every single call of the organ has been disrespected and ignored by the junta, he said, noting that it continued committing crimes against humanity and war crimes. Disregarding the Council’s demand to end violence, it continued attacks against the people of Myanmar “with much more cruelty”. “We all talk conveniently again and again of preventive measures and the importance of early warning,” he continued, while urging the Council to be unequivocal in denouncing the deliberate killings of civilians — especially when backed by evidence — and hold perpetrators accountable. To this end, he called on the 15-nation organ — in accordance with the will and aspiration of the Myanmar people — to adopt follow-up concrete measures to resolution 2669 (2022) and give peacemaking a chance by ending the military impunity.

YOUSSEF HITTI ( Lebanon ), pointing out that creating trust involves setting an example, called on the Council to be consistent and fair in its treatment of all violations of international law and in the application of all resolutions it adopts. Strengthening trust, as far as the Council is concerned, also involves reform of the organ to make it more representative and inclusive. Further, it requires “true acts of solidarity — beyond simple words — to States that alone are facing considerable humanitarian challenges”, he stressed, spotlighting the displaced-persons crisis in his region. “All too often — and for too long — palliative care has been chosen over treatment” for crises and conflicts, he observed, underscoring that this is not enough to achieve permanent solutions. To address the root causes of crises that undermine international peace and security, the Council must mobilize a wide range of actors to build peace. Adding that ambitious national plans produced through inclusive processes frequently cannot be implemented due to a lack of resources, he called on the United Nations to mobilize adequate financing to support such plans.

AGNES MARY CHIMBIRI MOLANDE ( Malawi ) said the observance of international humanitarian law, international human rights law and other legal instruments that multilateral actors and the United Nations have developed is a must at all times. Circumstances that lead to some States acquiring a dominant role, with others being subjected to a subordinate partner status, should be stopped. The smooth and efficient functioning of the Council, leveraging its high and influential voice in upholding an international rule-based order, is essential; hence, the need for Council reform. Malawi is a peace-loving nation and fully aware of the dangers that climatic changes present to its people and neighbouring countries. As a State recently devastated by a horrible cyclone, communal harmony and peace is at stake with thousands of people displaced. Internally displaced populations, just like migrants, create a need for transparent peacebuilding processes. Trust, participation, mutual respect and shared values should be the cornerstones for the nexus of humanity, peace and development. It is critical that the Council leverages existing multilateral and United Nations capabilities to prevent and resolve conflicts worldwide, now and in the future.

JAMAL FARES ALROWAIEI ( Bahrain ) said that multilateralism and cooperation are increasingly vital in a world beset by armed conflicts and multiple crises, ranging from climate change to the malicious use of information and communications technology and nuclear weapons. He underlined the need to settle conflicts peacefully, counter terrorism and tackle issues fuelling conflict and hatred. To resolve conflict, he emphasized the need to abide by the Charter and to turn to effective means of cooperation to prevent conflicts and settle disputes before they escalate. The United Nations and the Security Council, the primary organ in charge of peace and security, are the primary means to promote peaceful coexistence and dialogue. He went on to echo the world’s concern and interest in the proposal of the Secretary-General, the New Agenda for Peace, and reiterated his support for international cooperation in the realms of dialogue, upholding human rights and development.

EVANGELOS SEKERIS ( Greece ), associating himself with the European Union, stressed that the world must go back to the basics and reinvigorate Member States’ commitment to the Charter’s core principles, especially in an era of continuous attacks on the multilateral system’s foundations. On maritime security in particular, he underlined the need for an integrated approach in implementing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing the Organization’s efforts to place women and girls at the centre of its security policy. Preventing and addressing sexual violence in conflict, ensuring accountability for perpetrators, providing relief and recovery for survivors and enhancing the leadership and participation of women as agents of change in conflict resolution, peacebuilding and mediation are vital for building durable trust. Moreover, a free press which exposes truth also plays an essential role in promoting accountability for human rights violations and abuses by holding those in authority to account. As co-chair of the Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists, Greece stands firm in its unwavering dedication to the principles of a free, independent and pluralistic press, he said.

VADIM GUSMAN ( Azerbaijan ) pointed out that selectivity, double standards, the persistent lack of compliance with international obligations and the inadequacy of international security mechanisms continue to be among the major obstacles to promoting trust, predictability and peacebuilding. As such, it is essential to first and foremost reject misinterpretations and reaffirm that there is no conflict between commonly agreed norms and principles. The purposes and principles of the Charter are universally binding and must be applied consistently, he continued, stressing that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are crucial for progress. Moreover, accountability is an important preventive tool and an essential constituent for a longer-term approach in shaping a more just, peaceful and inclusive peace. It is also critical that the United Nations continue mobilizing the world against racism by confronting hate speech, hatred of all kinds, misinformation, disinformation and the incitement to division, violence and extremism. Providing support to States affected by conflict and engaged in post-conflict peacebuilding, reconstruction, rehabilitation and reintegration must remain a critical commitment of the entire Organization, he emphasized, underscoring the need for closer strategic and operational partnerships with Governments and other key stakeholders.

SOPHEA EAT ( Cambodia ) noted that, for small nations like her country, multilateralism and the principle of mutual equal respect is the only best line of defence. The United Nations — in particular the Council — has an important role in assuring Member States that the principles, rules and norms are upheld as equitably applied to all. The concerns of each and every nation must be fairly taken into consideration and both peaceful means and diplomacy must remain supreme in resolving disputes. Cambodia’s state of peace, security and development stands as an example of what trust and its severe depletion can do to a nation, she underscored, urging all to work for and through an inclusive process to build convergence. All must bridge division for the sake of peace, security, development and a sustainable world for future generations.

MARÍA DEL CARMEN SQUEFF ( Argentina ) said new forms of conflict demand innovative responses as many conflicts occur in countries already at war. The relapse rate has increased every decade since the 1960s and empirical analysis of eight decades of international crises shows that peacemaking efforts often succeed in the short term yet fail in the search for long-term peace. Her delegation has supported the development of the concept of “sustainable peace”, a continuous process that involves peacebuilding before and during conflicts. A comprehensive approach that combats the root causes of conflict would strengthen the rule of law, promote sustained economic growth, poverty eradication and democracy and respect human rights. The international community should focus on institutional and capacity-building in States where potential or imminent conflict situations exist. Playing a key role in supporting preventive diplomacy, the Council can send important signals that will help discourage violence and open a channel of dialogue between warring parties. This will facilitate the work of the Secretary-General or his special envoys in good offices missions. Inclusion is another important facet to building peace and women must play an important role in all peace processes. The absence of inclusion can threaten the stability of peace. Justice and accountability must be treated seriously.

ARLENE BETH TICKNER ( Colombia ) said that inclusion is at the centre of the development and peace nexus. Listening to the voices of society is indispensable to guarantee sustainability, she added, observing that national policies cannot be imposed from capitals but must be built in the regions. She pointed out that her Government believes that social participation — including women, youth, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons, Indigenous people and peoples of African descendant — legitimizes strengthening the rule of law, while noting that strong institutions require inclusive mechanisms. Recalling one of the central messages of Colombia’s President and Vice-President that “change comes with women”, she said the country is drawing up its first national action plan to implement the women, peace and security agenda. Turning to her country’s recent Peacebuilding Commission mandate, she underscored the importance of the Commission’s advice to the Council, which should include lessons learned from the positive transitions to peace. In addition, Colombia participates in the peacebuilding architecture review process — to be presented in 2025 — with a view of ensuring timely decision-making by the Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund.

ARAM HAKOBYAN ( Armenia ) said that upholding the rule of law is essential to realize the rights to truth, justice and reparation; guarantee non-recurrence of breaches of trust; and maintain international peace. Often, it is the lack of accountability for wrongful acts that breeds more violence and, therefore, the United Nations and its principal bodies — particularly the Council and the International Court of Justice — play a central role in promoting justice and accountability and upholding faith in the rule of law among nations. Stressing that prior agreements and international commitments should be implemented in good faith and in full to build trust, he spotlighted Azerbaijan’s well-established record of noncompliance with international treaties and arms-control regimes. This, along with its consistent refusal to implement confidence- and security-building measures over the years, has demonstrated its clear intent of instigating further hostilities in the region. He expressed regret that the lack of adequate international reaction has allowed Azerbaijan to further pursue its aggressive policies.