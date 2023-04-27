Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the recent visit to Sana’a by the Saudi Arabian and Omani delegations and their ongoing support to the mediation efforts of the United Nations. These talks represented valuable steps towards a comprehensive ceasefire and inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni political talks, under the auspices of the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen based on the agreed references and consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions. The members of the Security Council called for all Yemeni parties to continue dialogue, engage constructively in the peace process and negotiate in good faith. The members of the Security Council underlined their continued strong support for efforts toward a political settlement and ultimately ending the suffering of the Yemeni people.