Syria at ‘Potentially Important Juncture’, Special Envoy Tells Security Council, Stressing Key Stakeholders Working Together Vital to Advance Peace Process

With Syria at a potentially important juncture due to renewed diplomatic attention to the strife-torn country in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes, unlocking progress on a political solution requires multiple stakeholders who hold different keys to work together, the Organization’s senior official on the ground said today during his briefing to the Security Council.

Outlining a delicate moment in the engagement with Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, noted diplomatic efforts involving the Astana players — Iran, Russian Federation and Türkiye ‏— and the Syrian Government, as well as new openings of engagement between Arab countries and the Syrian Government. But, none of the existing groups of players can shift the military stalemate, address structural issues, fix the economy, reconstruct Syria, resolve the threat of terrorism, stem the sources of regional instability and safeguard legitimate security concerns, he pointed out.

Stressing that none of the stakeholders must be overlooked, he cautioned that, if excluded, they can block the process at this key juncture. Therefore, a political solution requires realism from all sides, he said, adding that substantive moves could build some trust and confidence. Noting that violent incidents are increasing in different parts of the country, he said a nationwide ceasefire is essential. Further, a coordinated approach to countering listed terrorist groups is needed, he said, stressing that there is no shortcut to stability without addressing the fundamental drivers of the conflict.

Briefing the Council on the humanitarian front, Lisa Doughten, Director of Humanitarian Finance and Resource Mobilization of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, pointed to the unprecedented scale of need in Syria. The earthquakes underscored how 12 years of armed conflict and decaying critical infrastructure have left the population acutely vulnerable, she said. However, she pointed out that, even before the earthquake, 15.3 million people — more than half the population — required humanitarian assistance and protection. The scale is staggering, but so is the duration, she said, noting that 80 per cent of this population has been displaced for at least five years, forced from location to location in search of basic services and livelihood opportunities.

In north-west Syria, she added, the Organization’s agencies and partners continue to utilize all three available border crossings, Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee, to reach millions of people each month in near daily missions. However, similar progress has not been achieved in cross-line operations to north-west Syria. The Syria Flash Appeal is almost fully funded with more than $384 million in contributions, she said, but the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan remains severely underfunded, with only $363 million received towards the $4.8 billion required before the earthquake.

When the floor opened for discussion, some delegates, including the representative of Türkiye, noted that the February earthquakes have led to a new momentum in the international mobilization around the crisis in Syria. While they worsened the humanitarian situation in Syria, they also demonstrated the urgency of settling the Syrian conflict, he said. Reaffirming the importance of a political process in line with resolution 2254 (2015), he noted the post-earthquake tendency towards greater engagement in the region. The disasters may have a silver lining if humanitarian cooperation provides new momentum towards a political solution of the Syrian crisis, he said.

China’s delegate stressed that it is necessary to organically integrate humanitarian assistance with post-disaster reconstruction. Calling for the promotion of the cross-line mechanism and coordinating the implementation of early recovery projects, he said the illegal unilateral sanctions must be fully lifted. The countries concerned announced a temporary easing or suspension of unilateral sanctions against Syria in the wake of the earthquake, he recalled, adding that this move cannot cover up the systemic damage caused by the long-term sanctions.

However, the representative of the United States said his Government will not lift its sanctions or support reconstruction, and rejected any suggestion that humanitarian assistance is blocked by his country’s sanctions. Given that Syria continues to radiate instability to the broader region, with Moscow using its territory as a logistics hub for destabilizing activities, the United States will not normalize its relationship with the Syrian regime and discourages others from doing so, he added.

Agreeing, France’s delegate said that Syria continues to destabilize the region through corruption and terrorism and by preventing the return of refugees. Therefore, the European Union recently adopted new sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in trafficking of the drug Captagon, he said. While addressing the humanitarian needs of Syrians is a moral imperative, it is not a political solution, he stressed, adding that the humanitarian situation is catastrophic because the regime has committed large-scale crimes against its own population.

Syria’s delegate said that illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union continue to hinder the humanitarian situation in his country. The United States must stop its hostile approach, end its illegal military presence on Syrian territory and cease the systematic looting of natural resources and national wealth, he said, also condemning the attacks launched by that country’s forces in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate. He also highlighted Israel’s continued attacks on his country, describing Da’esh and Israeli terrorism as “two sides of the same coin”. The Council must condemn all violations of Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, he said.

The meeting began at 3:06 p.m. and ended at 4:58 p.m.

Briefings

GEIR O. PEDERSEN, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, stressing that Syria is at a “potentially important juncture” in the efforts to move forward a political process, noted diplomatic engagement involving the Astana players and the Syrian Government, as well as new openings of engagement between Arab countries and the Government. A political solution requires realism from all sides, he said, and he is seeking to facilitate a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process. “Equally, I have always said that the UN cannot do it alone,” he stressed, adding that none of the existing groups of players, whether they are Syrian parties, the Astana players, the Western players or the Arab players, can fundamentally shift the military stalemate or address structural issues, fix the economy and reconstruct Syria. No one group of actors can resolve the threat of terrorism and stem the sources of regional instability and safeguard legitimate security concerns, including on Syria’s borders. In short, unlocking each of Syria’s myriad problems requires several keys — each held by a different stakeholder, who cannot be overlooked, and who can block if excluded, he underscored.

Noting that he is continuing direct engagement with the Government of Syria and with the Syrian Negotiations Commission, he said that it is clear that actions by the Syrian Government, matched with actions from the outside, could arrest negative trends and build positive ones. Substantive moves could build some trust and confidence, including among civilians inside Syria and those who have fled. On the other hand, if this opportunity is not seized, there will be no real change on the ground, leading to new frustration and despair, he cautioned. Also expressing his readiness to facilitate Syrian-Syrian dialogue, including to reconvene the Constitutional Committee, he said the Committee should resume its work in Geneva in a spirit of compromise, with substance and at pace. Also noting that he continues to convene a broader spectrum of Syrians in Geneva and the region, including through the Women’s Advisory Board and Civil Society Support Room, he said these meetings show that Syrians still have much that they can agree upon, across many divides.

Warning that the brief calm after the earthquakes has been further eroded, he noted violent incidents increasing in the north-west, with ever more regular shelling and rocket fire across front-lines involving pro-Government forces, armed opposition forces, as well as listed terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. The relative calm in the north-east has been punctuated by Turkish and armed opposition groups, while Israeli strikes are becoming ever more frequent and the south-west remains turbulent. Urging all to work to rein in violence, he said that a nationwide ceasefire and a coordinated approach to countering listed terrorist groups are essential. On the humanitarian front, he added, Syrians still need immense resources to meet emergency needs including early recovery and livelihoods, via all modalities, whether cross-line or cross-border. Reiterating that progress on the political front cannot be unlocked unless “many actors” — and not just one set of actors — take concrete steps, he stressed that there is no shortcut to stability without addressing the fundamental drivers of the conflict.

LISA DOUGHTEN, Director of the Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, speaking on behalf of Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, stressed that the current scale of humanitarian need in Syria is unprecedented — even in the long and brutal history of the crisis. Almost three months since the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria, over 3 million people in the latter have received hot meals and ready-to-eat rations from the United Nations and its humanitarian partners. Some 1.1 million people have received health assistance and over 470,000 cubic metres of rubble have been cleared. The earthquakes not only brought more death and destruction to parts of northern Syria; they also underscored a dire reality: 12 years of armed conflict, growing macroeconomic pressures, dwindling public services and decaying critical infrastructure have left the population acutely vulnerable to shocks and stresses.

However, she emphasized that, even before the earthquake, 15.3 million people — more than half the population — required humanitarian assistance and protection support. “This number, I fear, only stands to grow,” she warned. The earthquakes sent thousands of people seeking refuge in schools, mosques and neighbours’ homes, while many turned to open spaces for fear of aftershocks — living in crowded, stressful settings. Children are forced to work to support families, dropping out of school, and across Syria, over 6.9 million people are internally displaced, many of them multiple times. The scale is staggering, but so is the duration — she said, noting that 80 per cent of the population has been displaced for at least five years, forced from location to location in search of basic services and livelihood opportunities.

She cited almost 500 early recovery projects implemented since January 2022, across all parts of Syria, the vast majority under Syria Humanitarian Response Plans. Total funding exceeds $640 million, an almost $80 million increase since February — an encouraging development. Emergency measures implemented since the earthquakes, such as fast-tracked visas and travel permits, have enabled the United Nations and humanitarian partners to rapidly scale-up operations in Government areas. In north-west Syria, she noted that the Organization’s agencies and partners continue to utilize all three available border crossings — Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee — to reach millions of people each month in near daily missions.

Still, she voiced concern that similar progress has not been achieved in cross-line operations to north-west Syria, despite a concerted effort, with dialogue continuing to resume planned convoys in a safe manner. The response from donors, particularly from the region, has been incredibly generous. The Syria Flash Appeal is almost fully funded with more than $384 million in contributions. However, she stressed, much more is needed, as the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan remains severely underfunded, with only $363 million received towards the $4.8 billion required before the earthquake — making the Brussels Conference in June a vital moment for Syria. She stressed that sustained support — from donors, authorities on the ground, Member States, and the Security Council — remains essential to keep pace with the humanitarian needs of today, and more so, tomorrow.

Statements

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ), Council President for April, spotlighted the ongoing, illegal military presence of the United States and its allies in the trans-Euphrates region, the “smouldering nests of terrorism” in Idlib and ongoing Israeli air strikes — including those targeting the Aleppo international airport, through which humanitarian aid flows. He underscored that such military actions violate the sovereignty of Syria and neighbouring Arab States, adding that the absence of any reaction from United Nations leadership is “alarming”. Turning to the humanitarian situation, he said that the growing needs of ordinary Syrians in the aftermath of recent earthquakes have not prevented Western donors from politicizing the delivery of humanitarian aid to exert pressure on Damascus. Currently, Western and United Nations assistance is only reaching areas not under Damascus’ control, and contrary to consensus-based Council resolutions, only 10 convoys have reached the de-escalation zone — and only one has done so in 2023. He observed that, seemingly, Damascus’ consent for the United Nations to use two checkpoints additional to that at Bab al-Hawa “has essentially extinguished any enthusiasm from the United Nations to unblock deliveries through the line of contact”. He underscored that, if Western States continue to disregard the fact that Council resolutions are being sabotaged by listed terrorists, the Russian Federation will “draw the necessary conclusion” in crafting its position regarding the forthcoming extension of the cross-border mechanism in July.

JEFFREY DELAURENTIS ( United States ) pointed out that Moscow claims to support a Syrian-led political process and yet it has thrown up additional roadblocks to the Constitutional Committee for reasons that have nothing to do with Syria and its people. As a result, the Syrian people continue to face immense challenges with more than 130,000 unaccounted for, languishing in prisons and detention centres or missing and believed to have been murdered. Syria continues to radiate instability to the broader region, with Moscow being allowed to use its territory as a logistics hub to export destabilizing activities to Africa while flooding the region with illicit drugs, he said. Amid this backdrop, the United States will not normalize its relationship with the Syrian regime and has strongly discouraged others from doing so, he stressed. Absent genuine, comprehensive and enduring reforms and political progress, his Government will not lift its sanctions or support reconstruction, he pledged before renewing his call for a nation-wide ceasefire, the humane release of all the unjustly detained and clarifications on the fate of the missing. Turning to the humanitarian situation, he stressed that there is no substitute for cross-border access. All parties must remove obstructions to cross-line humanitarian deliveries, he urged, rejecting any suggestion that humanitarian assistance is blocked by his country’s sanctions.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), speaking also on behalf of Brazil, as co-penholders of the “Syria humanitarian file”, pointed out that the protracted armed conflict in Syria has led to one of the most serious humanitarian crises of today. With the effects of the earthquakes notably adding to the suffering and trauma of Syria’s civilians, it is important to consider that the long-term impacts of this natural disaster will go well beyond the scope of the initial emergency response. Against that backdrop, the funding of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria and the earthquake Flash Appeal are crucial. All pillars must receive funding, especially since resilience and early recovery activities can contribute to enhanced livelihoods and increased access to basic services. She also called on all parties to facilitate timely, unimpeded and sustainable access for humanitarian assistance and to abide by their international humanitarian law obligations, which notably includes concrete measures to prevent and minimize the effects of armed conflict on the most vulnerable, such as children. Without a political solution, there can be no lasting peace and humanitarian needs will continue to remain prevalent. As such, the international community has a moral duty to not abandon the Syrian people at a time of acute need, she underscored, calling on the Council to place their well-being at the centre of its decisions by uniting behind the humanitarian imperative.

Speaking in her national capacity, she stressed that the region’s dynamics should first and foremost benefit the Special Envoy’s efforts to achieve a political solution that ensures peace and security in accordance with the criteria defined in Council resolution 2254 (2015). For its part, Geneva remains ready to host all talks and initiatives aimed at promoting a lasting peace. In light of the more than 12 years of conflict and the numerous violations of Syrians’ fundamental rights, a national-level ceasefire must be enforced and members of the Council must remain united in their plea for de-escalation. There can be no lasting peace without justice, she underscored, reiterating her full support for the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry and the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to assist in the investigation and prosecution of persons responsible for the most serious crimes under International Law committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011. She also stressed the importance of the full, equal and meaningful participation of Syrian women in decisions affecting their future, needs and aspirations. Syrian women must be free from any fear of discrimination or gender-based violence, she emphasized.

GENG SHUANG ( China ), noting the current impasse, welcomed the Special Envoy’s efforts to resume the meetings of the Constitutional Committee. Underscoring the need for a political solution, he called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the Envoy. The international community must make joint efforts to combat Da’esh, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and other terrorist groups in Syria and must work together to end any actions that condone or harbour such groups. Further, it is necessary to organically integrate humanitarian assistance with post-disaster reconstruction. The cross-line mechanism must be promoted, he said, commending the Syrian Government’s simplification of the approval process. Early recovery projects must be implemented in a coordinated manner, he said, adding that the illegal unilateral sanctions must be fully lifted. The countries concerned announced a temporary easing or suspension of unilateral sanctions against Syria in the wake of the earthquake, he recalled, adding that this move cannot cover up the systemic damage caused by the long-term sanctions.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) said it is clear what humanitarians require to operate: regular and predictable humanitarian access through all modalities and to all Syrians. Not knowing if the border crossings at Al-Ra’ee and Bab al-Salam will remain open beyond next month notably undermines humanitarians’ ability to both plan and operation effectively. The people paying the price are the Syrians who need their help, she pointed out, calling on the Council to ensure that humanitarians have access to the 4.1 million people in north-west Syria. Turning to the need for a political solution to end such suffering, she reiterated that Council resolution 2254 (2015) remains the cornerstone of a future, peaceful country that does not destabilize the wider region. Without a ceasefire, Syrians will not be able to rebuild their lives; without national reconciliation and commitments on detainee release, refugees will not be assured of a safe return to their country; and without information on the missing, families will forever suffer from not knowing what happened to their loved ones. These elements present a pathway towards a sustainable peace, she emphasized before urging the Syrian regime to engage immediately and in good faith.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ), emphasizing that the war in Syria is still not over, called for an immediate national ceasefire. The implementation of resolution 2254 (2015) would help build the foundations of a lasting peace — but has been ignored by the regime as it refuses to engage in good faith; while the Russian Federation has taken hostage the Constitutional Committee, which has not met for almost a year. He recalled that the United Nations has extensively documented the systematic practices of sexual violence in the regime’s prisons and detention centres, with European sanctions geared to hinder the perpetrators. In the absence of a political process, he stated that Syria will continue to destabilize the region — corruption, terrorism and preventing the return of refugees — which is why the European Union recently adopted new sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in trafficking of the drug Captagon. While addressing the humanitarian needs of Syrians is a moral imperative, it is not a political solution. Since the earthquake, France has delivered €26 million and 40 tons of emergency equipment. Recalling that the brutal 12-year repression has caused the greatest population displacement of the twenty-first century — 12 million people — he stressed that the humanitarian situation is catastrophic above all because the regime has committed large-scale crimes against its own population.

ARIANI SPASSE ( Albania ), supporting uninhibited access to all in need across Syria, underscored that “need must determine access”. He welcomed the opening of the Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee crossing points, urging that they be kept open for as long as necessary and calling on the Council to ensure that all impediments to aid are removed. He went on to state that the Syrian people find themselves in their unbearable situation because of the Syrian regime and its allies, who are responsible for gross human rights violation. Urging the international community to renew efforts to end the violence, he also called on the Assad regime to cease its indiscriminate air strikes and shelling of civilians. Further, a path must be opened for a genuine, inclusive political transition — with the full, meaningful participation of women and civil society — pursuant to resolution 2254 (2015). He pointed out, however, that such a transition cannot happen without transitional justice and full accountability for the violations committed against the Syrian people. “If we condone impunity, we jeopardize the future of Syria,” he said, expressing support for both the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria and the creation of a new mechanism to clarify the fate of missing persons in that country.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ), stressing the need for intensified efforts to overcome the current political stalemate, including the paralysis afflicting the Constitutional Committee, underlined the important potential of Arab diplomacy. For its part, the Council must continue to address security gaps to create a conducive environment for the restoration of security. This notably includes countering terrorism, achieving a comprehensive ceasefire across all regions of Syria and ending foreign interference in that country. On the humanitarian situation, he pointed out that more work must be done to find radical and long-term solutions, especially in light of the 6 February earthquake’s grave repercussions. This primarily means not politicizing the humanitarian situation and supporting projects to rehabilitate and reconstruct infrastructure and public utilities, he explained, emphasizing that the Syrians deserve to live in dignity. He then voiced his regret that cross-line aid, in blatant disregard for humanitarian values and principles, has never been delivered to north-west Syria since the earthquake. In this vein, the Council must ensure that such aid reaches those in need without hinderance. It must also undertake every available effort to facilitate the voluntary return of refugees to their homeland with dignity and safety.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) said that, in the aftermath of the Türkiye-Syria earthquake in February, the immediate humanitarian needs have given way to new protection needs. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), overcrowding and the limited availability of safe spaces and sanitation facilities have increased exposure to gender-based violence, while acute psychological stress and trauma were reported amongst children. She also expressed concern over continued shelling and air strikes in the north-east and north-west of Syria which have led to further civilian deaths. Moreover, the brutal murders of over 30 civilians in Hama Province on 16 April — attributed to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Da’esh — is yet another grim reminder of the dangers which ordinary civilians in Syria face on a daily basis. Underscoring the importance of unimpeded humanitarian access, including those in Rukban camp, she called on the parties to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid through all modalities in Syria.

MICHAEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ), also speaking for Ghana and Mozambique, noted the unspeakable chaos brought on by the earthquake, exacerbating the suffering caused by the armed conflict in Syria. Highlighting the acute food insecurity, he also pointed to the lack of access to water, especially against the backdrop of COVID-19 and cholera. Applauding the international community’s mobilization of humanitarian assistance, he said that, nonetheless, broader support is needed for the Syrian Humanitarian Response Plan. Early recovery remains underfunded, he said, also expressing concern about the continuing hostilities in the north and calling on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations and spare civilians and civilian property when conducting military operations.

Stressing that a ceasefire is essential, he said parties must set aside their differences. Emergency humanitarian considerations must prevail, he said, commending Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for authorizing two additional border crossings. It is important to tackle the problem of detainees, he said, also highlighting the need to clarify the status of disappeared persons. As a confidence-building measure, it will also align with the progressive approach of the Special Envoy on the political track. Reiterating the appeal to lift all sanctions, he said the international community must embrace the momentum and promote inter-Syrian dialogue. Noting the Special Envoy’s engagement with civil society, he encouraged the Government to develop policies that enhance gender equality.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) noted that the Syrian crisis is now entering its thirteenth year while the devastation of February’s earthquakes continues. While the opening of two additional border crossings since February have been a lifeline for delivering emergency aid to affected areas, the disaster’s scale and lingering effects nevertheless demonstrate the urgent need for greater international support. In that regard, she strongly appealed for an extension of these crossings. She also called on international partners to engage more with Syria’s Humanitarian Response Plan and the Organization’s Flash Appeal. As only a political settlement can truly resolve that country’s crisis, she voiced her regret that the political track remains stalled, urged all relevant parties to constructively engage with the Special Envoy’s step-for-step approach and stressed that the Constitutional Committee must not be undermined for any political reasons unrelated to Syria. She then pointed out that the issue of more than 100,000 missing Syrians remains a key concern. “There is no magic wand to solve the Syrian crisis, but we mut seek to aid those in need while building trust among the parties,” she said, urging the Council to send a strong and united message that it will not abandon the Syrian people.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ), speaking in his national capacity, said he is appalled by the fact that hostilities continue especially in the north-east, causing civilians to suffer while exposing them to death, injury and further displacement even in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes. All parties must exercise maximum restraint, respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintain the agreed-upon ceasefires. Moreover, all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure must immediately cease in accordance with international humanitarian law. He then echoed the Secretary-General’s call to support the voluntary return of residents in Al-Hol camp and others to areas of their choosing in safety and dignity. Only a Syrian-led and -owned process will lead to a durable political resolution to this long-lasting conflict with Council resolution 2254 (2015) providing a road map towards sustainable peace and the restoration of Syria’s unity and sovereignty. As such, re-establishing genuine dialogue among parties is key, which includes reconvening the small body of the Constitutional Committee. In that vein, there must be renewed political will and concrete outcomes, he stressed before voicing his hope that the support and attention in the earthquakes’ aftermath can be channelled into renewed energy and meaningful political progress to address the conflict’s fundamental issues.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) stressed that 8.8 million people are affected by a predictably deteriorating multidimensional humanitarian crisis, which the World Bank estimates to have cost $5.2 billion. While the population suffers from cholera and lack of access to safe drinking water, and collapsed health care, he commended the response to the earthquake, which has helped reopen schools, remove rubble, erect emergency shelters and provide sanitation. However, he expressed dismay that 350,000 Syrians have no permanent place to live, deploring the risks to those forced to be on the move, especially non-accompanied women and children. He echoed the call for the Syrian Government to urgently respond on the fate of 100,000 disappeared persons and enable existing mechanisms to conduct comprehensive, independent and impartial investigations of violations of human rights. He deplored that, in such a fragile situation, there are ongoing air strikes, detonations of improvised explosive devices, assassinations, abductions and attacks on checkpoints, targeting the lives of civilians and infrastructure. He urged parties to enact a nationwide ceasefire without restrictions, and enable the cross-border points of Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee to remain open indefinitely to guarantee the permanent distribution of humanitarian aid.

BASSAM SABBAGH ( Syria ) said that Israel has continued its attacks on Syrian territory, affecting residential buildings, civilian airports and infrastructure in and around Damascus, Aleppo and Homs. Such attacks have caused civilian death and injury along with significant material damage, and coinciding with these, Da’esh continues to target civilians. He said that these simultaneous, coordinated attacks demonstrate similarities between Da’esh and Israeli terrorism, “two sides of the same coin” that aim to prolong the Syrian crisis and deplete national resources. He warned Israel — and its sponsors — of the dangers of this reckless policy, which is pushing the region towards escalation, insecurity and instability. Relatedly, he said that United States forces launched attacks in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, which resulted in several victims and material damage. Stressing that this represents the “true embodiment of the crime of aggression”, he called on the United States to stop its hostile approach, end its illegal military presence on Syrian territory and cease the systematic looting of natural resources and national wealth.

Against that backdrop, he called on the Council to condemn all violations of Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity — as well as interference in its internal affairs — spotlighting “the illegal infiltration of a number of French senators” into north-east Syria on 31 March. He went on to say that Syria has worked to address the repercussions of the recent earthquake, including by opening two additional border crossings, providing blanket approvals for the delivery of aid from within and granting visas “at record speed” to allow United Nations staff to perform their assigned tasks. He underlined, however, the need to expand the scope of humanitarian activities — including doubling the size of early recovery projects. He also underscored that illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union continue to hinder efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, demanding the immediate, unconditional lifting of the same. Further, noting attempts to impose a mechanism aiming to reveal the fate of missing persons, he rejected any mechanism that does not serve the Syrian people’s best interests or is created without the Government’s consent.

AMIR SAIED IRAVANI ( Iran ), noting that the humanitarian situation in Syria remains challenging, voiced concern about the current level of funding for the humanitarian response. According to the latest United Nations report, as of 30 March, only 5.6 per cent of the total funding requirement for 2023 has been received. Impartial and non-politicized humanitarian assistance to all regions of Syria is crucial for saving lives. It is also essential to plan such assistance in a way that helps restore infrastructure, rebuild the Syrian economy and support sustainable development in the country. The continued imposition of unilateral sanctions is a major obstacle to improving the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria, he said, pointing to their detrimental impact on the economy and living standards. “The recent earthquake in Syria has made it even more critical to lift these unjust measures,” he asserted. He emphasized that any assistance mechanism should be delivered in coordination with the Syrian Government and with full respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Moreover, the illegal presence of foreign military forces — including the United States forces — in Syria constitutes a blatant violation of international law and is the primary source of insecurity in the country. Against this backdrop, he called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of these unlawful forces, which is essential to creating a conducive environment for resolving the crisis and restoring peace and stability in the region.

SEDAT ÖNAL ( Türkiye ) said the February earthquakes in his country and Syria worsened the humanitarian situation, demonstrating once again the urgency of settling the Syrian conflict. His delegation has always advocated for a political process in line with resolution 2254 (2015) to resolve underpinning issues, as the ongoing deadlock compounds the gravity of realities on the ground. Türkiye has long prioritized overcoming the deadlock, combating terrorism, preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, delivery of humanitarian aid and the safe and dignified return of refugees, including through quadrilateral meetings in Moscow. Noting a post-earthquake tendency towards greater engagement in the region, he emphasized the need for increased alignment of the positions of all major stakeholders. He further cited the cross-border assistance mechanism as a vital lifeline for millions of people, also pointing to the operationalization of two more crossings — Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee — and called on the international community and United Nations to make better use of them. He further stressed the importance of extending the assistance mechanism’s mandate, also voicing support for the delivery of cross-line aid. The disasters, he affirmed, may have a silver lining if humanitarian cooperation provides new momentum towards a political solution of the Syrian crisis.