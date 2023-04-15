Security Council Press Statement on Clashes in Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over the military clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, and expressed their regret for the loss of lives and injuries, including amongst civilians. The members of the Security Council urged the parties to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm, and called on all actors to return to dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance that humanitarian access is maintained and the safety of United Nations personnel is ensured. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of the Sudan.