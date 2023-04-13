Parties to Final Agreement Agree Colombia Conflict Can Be Resolved by Addressing Land Distribution, Rural Development, Former Commander Tells Security Council

Delegates Welcome Government’s Progress in Implementing Accord’s Ethnic Chapter

The meeting began at 10:02 a.m. and ended at 11:56 a.m.

Briefings

CARLOS RUIZ MASSIEU, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia , briefing the Security Council on the latest report of the Secretary-General (document S/2023/222), noted that today’s meeting provides a first opportunity for the 15-member organ to hear directly from both signatory parties about the current status of implementation of the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace. The recent meeting in Bogotá between Colombia President Gustavo Petro and Rodrigo Londoño Echeverri, former commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — People’s Army (FARC-EP), signatory party of the Final Agreement and now president of the Comunes political party, as well as their joint visit to the former Territorial Area for Training and Reintegration in Mesetas, in the wake of a threat by an illegal armed group against dozens of former combatants and their families, are an example of how the parties can work together to address the multiple challenges facing the process and to advance implementation, he said. He added that, while accompanying the visit, he was able to hear first-hand the concerns of men and women in the reintegration process, and to witness their constructive dialogue with the authorities. While the visit which marked Mr. Pedro’s first to one of these areas helped expedite the implementation of the Final Agreement, with the announcement of measures to strengthen the reintegration process, he voiced regret that this group of former combatants has had to leave the area where they invested so much work into their reintegration into civilian life. It is nonetheless positive that an orderly relocation plan to a new location with greater security and access to productive land has been agreed upon for them and their families, he added.

The situation just described illustrates one of the key themes explored in the Secretary-General’s report, he continued. That is, the critical importance of both aspects of the Total Peace policy of the Government: to implement the Final Agreement through dialogue, and to reduce the levels of violence by other illegal armed groups, he said, adding that both aims are inextricably linked, given the realities on the ground in many of the conflict-affected areas where violence by remaining armed groups is a major obstacle to implementation of the Agreement, and where insufficient implementation also fuels the conditions for that violence. However, recent steps by the Government demonstrate its commitment to the Agreement, he said, spotlighting in this regard its decision to set up an office solely tasked to look after its comprehensive implementation, as well as the President’s plan for a whole-of-cabinet approach to complying with the Agreement.

He went on to note that the latest report included, for the first time, matters related to the comprehensive rural reform and the ethnic chapter of the Final Agreement, which are “of enormous magnitude”, and include bringing much needed infrastructure and investments to remote rural areas to ensuring equitable access to land and redressing the specific impacts suffered by ethnic communities during the conflict. Welcoming the Mission’s efforts to deliver on the expectations of Colombian peasants and indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities, he stated that it is in these rural areas and for these vulnerable populations that illustrate the mutually reinforcing links between the Agreement’s implementation and dialogue processes with armed groups.

Turning to restorative justice efforts, he said the Special Jurisdiction for Peace continues to move forward in its mandate to investigate and sanction crimes committed by all parties during the conflict. As State entities prepare to implement the first restorative sentences, the trial phase has begun in cases involving former FARC-EP commanders, members of the public security forces and civilian third parties. To this end, he highlighted a recent powerful act of reconciliation between Mr. Londoño Echeverri and retired Colonel Luis Fernando Borja, who is appearing before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace in connection with the so-called “false positives” case. On the transitional justice process, he said that civil society organizations, particularly those of women, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons and victims, continue to insist on the prompt opening by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace of Case 11 on sexual and gender-based violence. In this context, he welcomed the decision announced by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace to investigate these crimes. Further, he took note of a national action plan on Council resolution 1325 (2000), which has culminated in the launch of a series of regional forums for its development, which involve women leaders from all over the country, including women former combatants.

Finally, touching on the ongoing peace dialogue processes, he said that negotiations between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) continue to advance, voicing hope that the constructive spirit that characterized the first two cycles of dialogue in Venezuela and Mexico will prevail during the next round, slated to take place in Cuba in May. The tragic loss of human lives in recent events highlights the urgent need for the parties to make progress in negotiating a bilateral ceasefire. He also took note of the ongoing dialogue and ceasefire process under way between the Government and the group self-identified as Central High Command-FARC, adding that, after six decades of armed conflict, an environment conducive to peace will not be created through more bloodshed among Colombians. He therefore urged all illegal armed actors to seize the opportunity presented by the pursuit of peace through dialogue.

IVAN ŠIMONOVIĆ (Croatia), Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, encouraged the Council to continue showing unified support to Colombia in its efforts to implement the Final Agreement. To that end, it should call for broad international support via the Mission, the Organization’s country team, the Multi-Partner Trust Fund and the Peacebuilding Fund; welcome the revitalized cooperation between signatory parties in overcoming implementation challenges; and encourage the full and timely implementation of the Final Agreement’s ethnic provisions as it relates to the country’s indigenous and Afro-Colombian populations. Members in particular should show support to the Government on implementing the development programmes with territorial focus and rural reforms of that Agreement, both of which are key to reinforcing State presence in conflict-affected areas as well as on reintegrating former combatants. Beyond commending the Government for its progress on its national development plan, the Council should stress the continued urgency to ensure the security and protection of former combatants, social leaders and communities — including Afro-Colombian and indigenous ones — who continue to be the victims of violence in areas still affected by conflict, the presence of illegal armed groups and limited State presence.

He further encouraged the Council to closely follow up with the Government on protection measures so as to ensure the full and effective participation of young community members and leaders in relevant political processes. It should also continue to support their peace efforts, the prevention of their recruitment in illegal groupings and the centrality of Colombian women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peacebuilding. Moreover, the Council must express its full support to the work under way in following up on the recommendations of the Truth Commission as well as the efforts of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace in upholding victims’ rights in Colombia. The Commission remains committed to supporting the Government and its people to build peace and share their unique experiences, he emphasized.

RODRIGO LONDOÑO ECHEVERRI, President of the Comunes Party, noted that he joined FARC at age 16 and then signed the Final Agreement at age 57 as a commander. The two contracting parties to the upcoming negotiations in Havana believe that the conflict of the past 50 years can be resolved through addressing the inequitable land distribution, peasant exclusion and rural underdevelopment, he said. Although point 1 of the Final Agreement was supposed to create a State land fund, official data today shows that only 251,122 hectares — barely 8.37 per cent — have been awarded since its establishment. The only explanation for this is the lack of political will by the previous Government, he stressed. The poor implementation of development plans with a territorial approach and the national plan for comprehensive rural reform not only demonstrate this same lack of political will but also insufficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, limited implementation capacities and high risks of corruption. That Government also lagged on point 2 concerning political participation by doing nothing to create a closed television channel for parties and social organizations and allocating insufficient resources, among other things.

Former FARC-EP on the other hand fully complied on ending the conflict by laying down their arms, becoming a political party and participating in the truth and justice mechanisms without delay, he pointed out. They have provided truth on countless cases, begged for forgiveness from victims, decisively contributed to reparations and non-repetition and are awaiting the first convictions by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. The dissident groups which took up arms represent a minuscule percentage of those who signed the Final Agreement, he underscored, stressing that it was the Government’s unfilled commitment to occupy the regions that former FARC-EP abandoned which allowed for renewed recruitment and their reconstitution. The lack of protection for social leaders and peace signatories, forced displacements and the constant threats all constitute a flagrant violation of the guarantees of life and security in the Final Agreement. More than 350 peace signatories have been killed with impunity since its signing, he reported. While the country is only now starting on a security strategy and protection plan, signatories’ unsatisfactory situations — on land, work, productive projects, housing and education guarantees — have facilitated a diaspora, resulted in a lack of faith and undermined credibility in the Final Agreement. The previous Government did not do enough, he reiterated.

Fortunately for Colombia, Gustavo Petro was elected President in 2022, he said, spotlighting his total peace policy. While the dialogues with former ELN guerrillas, dissident groups and other armed groups has his support, he nevertheless believes that these efforts should account for his party’s experiences in dialogues to a greater degree. Since the Final Agreement must be the glue for any negotiations, armed groups must recognize that the current Government is democratic and progressive; that their struggle against it is meaningless; and that they should embrace ceasefires. Although required reforms continue to represent an enormous challenge, not least because of the opposition of certain sectors and parties of the former Government, he trusts that President Petro’s decisive action will move the country towards that direction.

Had it not been for the support of the international community and the United Nations in particular, the efforts to reach a political solution would have failed, he acknowledged. “Today, we are attending this session of the Security Council with great hope — we know that a strong support by the Security Council to the current Government in its aim to fully implement the Agreement will have multiple effects, that it will be much stronger than what happened in the recent past,” he asserted, highlighting several of his President’s efforts in that regard and suggesting that the international community provide its support on the purchasing of 3 million hectares from ranchers. The Council must exercise its influence to ensure that the fundamental promise of security and stability is upheld. “The path of dialogue should never be abandoned — it is the only path that could lead us to a civilized society,” he stressed, adding: “Of all the alternatives for humanity, the worst is war.”

Statements

BARABARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), welcoming the strengthened peace architecture in Colombia, pointed out that violence and weak State presence continues to have a serious impact on the daily lives of too many of the country’s citizens. These have not only affected rural, Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities in particular but also frustrated many aspects of the Final Agreement’s implementation, including the safety of former combatants. In that vein, the Government’s efforts to reduce violence across the country are crucial, she underscored, noting that much of the ongoing violence is driven by criminality, namely the drug trade. As such, the Council must bear down on those who are working to profit from misery and destruction and work together with Colombian authorities to tackle this shared problem with renewed vigour. She then called for further momentum on the implementation of rural reform including through the agreement and delivery of the National Development Plan and the provision of support to former combatants living outside of reintegration areas. “Colombia remains an example to the world of the transformative power of peace but realizing the full benefits of the peace agreement and securing sustainable peace across the country will require continued investment,” she emphasized.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ), also speaking for Mozambique and Ghana, recognized the efforts by the Government of Colombia to implement the 2016 peace agreement and build peace and stability after decades of armed conflict. The information in the latest Secretary-General’s report is encouraging, especially regarding the Government’s promotion of inclusive dialogue with conflict-affected communities, women’s organizations, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people, as well as former members of the FARC-EP, he said. He also welcomed the presentation before Congress of the National Development Plan for 2022-2026, and the budget of $10.7 billion earmarked for its execution, as well as its priorities, such as human security, social justice, climate action and the Total Peace policy. The agreement reached between the Government and the former FARC-EP to extend by four years the mandate the Commission for Follow-up, Promotion and Verification of the Implementation of the Final Agreement is also commendable. The improvement of living conditions for former fighters and their families is an important part of a successful reintegration programme for these individuals, he said, welcoming the approval of 128 collective projects by the National Reintegration Council, which received financial support benefiting 3,898 former combatants.

Turning to Mr. Petro’s peace efforts with various armed groups, he welcomed the second round of negotiations with ELN in Mexico City on 10 March and looked forward to the upcoming third round of talks in Cuba. He also voiced support for the Colombian Government’s request to expand the Verification Mission’s mandate to include monitoring and verification of future agreements with other armed groups. He went on to condemn ELN’s attack on 29 March, which resulted in the deaths of 9 Colombian soldiers. Turning to the implementation of the ethnic chapter of the Agreement, he said the report indicated that the rate of implementation of its provisions is lower than that of other sections of the accord. In this context, he welcomed the work of Colombia Vice-President Francia Márquez to improve the ethnic chapter’s implementation, thereby facilitating the integration of indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ), noting that the peace process in Colombia demonstrates the vitality of ownership and commitment by all stakeholders, encouraged parties to constructively engage in that process through dialogue and without violence. “Only peace will improve the lives of the people,” she underscored, calling for strengthened coordination among stakeholders and cooperation between the Organization’s agencies and other relevant actors. For its part, her Government notably looks forward to engaging constructively with Council members on the best way forward regarding the possible expansion of the Mission’s mandate to support efforts in the context of the total peace policy. It also encourages the Mission to accelerate its support on comprehensive rural reform and the implementation of the Final Agreement’s ethnic chapter. Notwithstanding the progress made, she voiced her concern over the level of violence in the country. To curb such incidents of violence, Colombia must establish and implement appropriate security and justice mechanisms with support from the Mission; enhance coordination on security guarantees; and further the work of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. The interests of all Colombians — including Afro-Colombians, indigenous people, social leaders and former combatants — must be at the centre of such efforts. A people-centred, inclusive and cooperative approach is fundamental to long-lasting peace and a resilient society, she underscored.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) welcomed the latest report of the Secretary-General, in particular its elements on the implementation of comprehensive rural reform and the ethnic chapter. He welcomed the timely renewed commitment of the Government to implement the Final Agreement and its efforts to tackle the root causes of the conflict: the inequalities, exclusion and marginalization that undermine the social fabric and foster violence. He underscored the importance of the Government’s national development plan, which prioritizes rural reform, through the broader, more equitable access to land for conflict-affected communities, thereby building on the path to peace. The success of the project to reintegrate ex-combatants is essential for a stable and lasting peace, he said, welcoming the new collective projects seeking their reintegration and appealing for the inclusion and greater participation in decision-making of women former combatants. On transitional justice efforts by the State, he welcomed actions promoting better coordination between the Government and the Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition to eradicate impunity and ensure trust in the justice system. He voiced concern over recent acts of violence by groups with whom the Government is seeking to maintain dialogue, calling on the Council to lend its support in re-establishing State control, as the persisting violence threatens peace in border areas. He welcomed dialogue between the Government and other armed groups, nonetheless expressing his support for the decision of the Government to suspend the bilateral ceasefire decree when necessary, adding that such decrees must be implemented in good faith.

FRANCESCA MARIA GATT ( Malta ), underscoring that a focused implementation of the 2016 agreement must remain at the core of Colombia’s peace efforts, strongly condemned the 29 March attacks which killed Government soldiers and left several others injured. Despite recent positive steps, that country regrettably continues to suffer from high levels of violence. The increase in violence against women leaders is unacceptable, as is any violence towards former combatants committed to civil life, she emphasized, calling for more resources and efforts on civilian protection. She also voiced her serious concern over the increased protection risks faced by Afro-Colombians and indigenous peoples. The Government must strengthen its child protection efforts, especially in light of the utterly reprehensible reports of child recruitment by illegal armed groups. Attention must also be paid to the missing and forcibly displaced through strengthening the special unit on this issue and guaranteeing information access. She then called on all actors to meaningfully contribute to transitional justice efforts to address the needs of victims. With the continued commitment of Colombia, the Council and the international community, 2023 can be a defining year for that country’s journey for sustainable peace, she stressed.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ), stressing that peace must come through dialogue, voiced her hope that the second round of negotiations will lead to a lasting truce and that the Mission will be able to play a role in overseeing the implementation of these commitments. Her Government notably remains concerned about the level of violence affecting certain regions and strongly condemns the recent attacks on Colombian security forces. Security guarantees, she pointed out, continue to be inadequate for ex-combatants, human rights defenders and civil society representatives. She then noted that the presentation of the National Development Plan to Colombia’s Congress is an opportunity to make progress on rural reform by allocating the necessary funding. The Government must continue its prioritization of the Final Agreement’s ethnic chapters and provide new and viable socioeconomic opportunities for people who have suffered from the conflict. She also stressed that the beginning of the trial phase of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace will pave the way not only for restorative sentences but also a new chapter on the path of reconciliation. While there is still a long way to go, Colombia is on the right track, she said, pledging her country’s continued support.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), commending the progress achieved in the second round of negotiations, called on all armed actors to keep the channels of dialogue open, increase efforts to reach ceasefire agreements and end hostilities. Since conflict-related violence, its resulting displacement and the confinement of civilians require humanitarian and rapid de-escalation measures, her Government supports an increased State presence in conflict-affected areas. Violence against social leaders, human rights defenders and ex-combatants remains alarming, as does the widespread use of explosive devices by non-State armed groups. Condemning the use of anti-personnel mines, she spotlighted her country’s support to an organization which exemplifies the reintegration and confidence-building efforts achieved through the Agreement’s implementation. Turning to the opening of the eleventh and final case by the Special Court for Peace on sexual and gender-based violence, she underlined the need to ensure respect for the rights of victims. Institutional coordination and financial allocations must be optimized to guarantee adequate implementation capacity, she stressed, also highlighting the importance of improving information sharing to advance the search for missing persons. She then voiced her hope that the Council will once again stand united in responding to Colombia’s call to expand the Mission’s mandate by including the monitoring of ceasefires.

AMEIRAH OBAID MOHAMED OBAID ALHEFEITI ( United Arab Emirates ) welcomed progress made in implementing the Final Agreement, including on rural reforms and the ethnic chapter, and also welcomed progress in preparing the National Development Plan, in particular its focus on climate action and tackling inequalities. However, she voiced concern over persisting violence and threats against civilians, including former combatants, as well as political and community leaders. The implementation of security guarantees in the Final Agreement remains a key tool to improve their security situation and offer the necessary protection. Progress in dialogue and various peace processes is encouraging; however, she reiterated that it is essential to cease any hostilities for such efforts to be successful. In this context, she looked forward to the next round of peace talks in Cuba. Further, she stressed the need to continue to amplify community-based initiatives for reintegration, as they can solidify reconciliation across communities in Colombia and guarantee that the perspectives of those directly impacted by violence are at the centre by ensuring the participation of women and youth. The increased participation of female former combatants by almost 15 per cent in a year, according to the Secretary-General’s report, is a step in the right direction, she added. On restorative justice efforts, she welcomed progress made to lay the groundwork for holistic reconciliation, including on the cases considered under the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, underlining the need for crimes of sexual and gender-based violence to be addressed.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), noting that Mr. Londoño Echeverri’s participation represents the true nature and depth of the commitment to peace, said that Bogotá has convincingly shown that, when there is a will, there is a way. Making everyone a direct beneficiary of the peace process will be the best guarantee for a long lasting and irreversible future. A full implementation of the Final Agreement which leads to reconciliation is the right way — and only way — to ensure lasting peace in that country, he added, underscoring the paramount importance of constructive dialogue in that regard. Ceasefires, if established and properly implemented, will not only reduce violence but also contribute to the consolidation of trust — the first and most important ingredient towards sustainable peace. However, there is still much work to be done, particularly in improving security in conflict-affected areas through dialogue, justice, forward-looking strategies and concrete life-changing actions to protect vulnerable populations. All efforts must be made so as to not allow violence to stand in the way of peace, he stressed, voicing his support for an expanded Mission mandate. He also called on all actors to play their part in the transitional justice process to ensure accountability for crimes and injustices.

RONALDO COSTA FILHO ( Brazil ) stressed that peacebuilding depends on the full implementation of the Final Agreement and on the authorities’ ability to control the violence perpetrated by other armed groups. While his Government welcomes the results of the second round of negotiations as a guarantor country, it nevertheless deeply regrets the persistence of activities that have resulted in tragedies. There must be a constructive dialogue between the parties which generates conditions for mutual trust and realizes both transformations and the end of hostilities. The comprehensive deployment of State capacities in all corners of Colombia’s territory — especially in conflict-affected and historically neglected areas — is essential for peacebuilding, he underscored, emphasizing that progress on agrarian reform and the National Development Plan will contribute decisively to that end. Although Colombia has already overcome several significant hurdles, some notable challenges still remain concerning the peace process’ implementation. Since the security situation of ex-combatants, social leaders and human rights defenders is particularly concerning, there must be intensified efforts to prevent violence and ensure their protection. The full reintegration of ex-combatants also depends on their access to land, housing and productive projects, he pointed out, underscoring also the need to strengthen policies to address gender-based violence.

JEFFREY DELAURENTIS ( United States ), welcoming efforts undertaken by the Government of Colombia to advance the implementation of the 2016 peace accord, noted that the expansion of the mandate of the Mission to include the ethnic chapter contributed to achieving this goal. As the first international accompanier of the 2016 Final Agreement’s ethnic chapter, the United States seeks to help promote diversity, equity and inclusion, by addressing inequality and political and socioeconomic exclusion, which have disproportionately affected indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities. Mr. Petro’s National Development Plan, presented to Colombia’s Congress, is an important step, he said, also welcoming important steps taken by the Mission to address the ethnic chapter in rural reform of the Final Agreement in concert with civil society organizations and the Ministry of Agriculture. He also welcomed the Government’s attempts to expand its Total Peace Plan through negotiations with the Ejército de Liberación Nacional, dissident groups of former FARC-EP and other groups that did not sign the 2016 Final Agreement. Further, efforts towards bringing about peace should recognize the importance of combating illicit drug production and avoiding impunity for acts committed by terrorists and illegal armed groups. While welcoming the reported reduction by the Mission in killings in rural areas, he nonetheless noted that the high level of conflict-related violence continued, particularly against indigenous people, environmental and human rights defenders, as well as labour leaders. Further, he voiced concern that in some areas, violence against women had increased in 2023, compared to a year ago.

GENG SHUANG ( China ), noting that his country expects all parties in Colombia to work together towards long-term stability, peace and development, voiced his hope that the new round of negotiations to be held in Cuba will yield positive results, reach a permanent ceasefire and achieve a political solution. Colombia cannot consolidate and build peace without the support of the international community, he underscored. As such, regional countries, guarantor States and accompanying States must continue to play an active role in promoting peace talks. Since the full implementation of the Final Agreement remains key to achieving peace and development, there must be sustained investment in areas such as rural reform, reintegration and the substitution of illicit crops so as to address long term issues — of poverty, uneven development and social injustices — and eliminate the root causes of conflict. To this end, the United Nations country team, Peacebuilding Commission, other agencies and international partners must provide more support. He then voiced his support for the increased deployment of security forces in former conflict-affected areas that lack effective controls. This should deter violence through targeted activities to ensure the safety of former combatants and strengthen the protection of women, children and ethnic minorities, he stressed.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ), Council President for April, spoke in his national capacity, noting that security guarantees for ex-combatants remains a key problem. Despite the efforts towards peace, the violence in Colombia has not only continued but has also changed in that illegal armed groups are clashing with each other as they struggle to control territory and drug trafficking channels. In understanding Bogotá’s desire to strengthen progress and dialogue by having the Mission verify potential agreements, he pointed out that the eventual expansion of its mandate would entail a number of additional issues. Since it is important not only to verify bilateral truces but also separate these competing groups so as to not allow fighting, the parties to these truces must recognize the Mission’s oversight authority and their own obligation not to shoot each other. A separate and careful analysis on the Organization’s contact with criminal groups involved in drug trafficking — particularly as it concerns the Mission’s authority — is also required. Only the full implementation of the Final Agreement can build trust, he underscored, pointing out that recent incidents over the past month have demonstrated that comprehensive reconciliation will not happen overnight.

ÁLVARO LEYVA DURÁN, Minister for Foreign Affairs for Colombia , began his address by stating he was ready to sign on to every single paragraph of the report, adding that he had the honour of helping draft the 2016 Final Agreement, and was among the six people who designed the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. Calling the Final Agreement a “phoenix reborn”, he recalled that the Security Council was present when the first light of peace appeared, around the time of the signing of the Agreement, for which former President Juan Manuel Santos Calderón subsequently won the Nobel Peace Prize. “We have built a wall of peace, with the help of this Organization,” he emphasized. The present Government, having experienced war and achieved peace, when elected, decided to go beyond the Final Agreement, asserting the need for “total peace”, he said, highlighting its peace negotiations with other groups, which do not have a political character.

Against this backdrop, he highlighted his letter to the Council (document S/2023/112) seeking to expand the role of the Mission so it can support these negotiations, recalling that the Council did so once before, five years ago, in Ecuador, during dialogues with ELN. “That is the same thing we are asking for here,” he said, adding that he did not expect the Council to take on the task of a regular jurisdiction, such as a court or judicial institution; it would entail an ordinary jurisdiction that would regard armed groups that would agree to abide by the norms and rules of that jurisdiction. Citing an attempt to obstruct the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, he wished to remind the Council that the Government has enemies in the peace process, adding that, given these circumstances, the setting up of an international commission of inquiry could be considered. Such a commission could address the growing need for an implementation mechanism to avoid the peace process being impeded by external forces, he said. Turning to diplomatic efforts beyond its borders, he noted that President Petro recently restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela, spotlighting a meeting in Bogotá later in April, in which it will try to resume political dialogues with the opposition parties and Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro. Finally, he touched on a mandate of the peace process, in its fourth chapter, to convene an international conference on drug trafficking, which he said will take place in the second half of the year in Bogotá.