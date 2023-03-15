Security Council ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends 102 Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 15 March 2023, the entries below on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) were amended following the 2021 Annual Review conducted in accordance with paragraphs 90 and 91 of resolution 2610 (2021).

The following technical amendments were implemented on all the entries below: in the field “Other information”, text was added as follows: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022.

LIST OF AMENDED ENTRIES

1. QDi.001 35. QDi.232 69. QDi.403 2. QDi.002 36. QDi.236 70. QDi.404 3. QDi.009 37. QDi.238 71. QDi.405 4. QDi.017 38. QDi.249 72. QDi.406 5. QDi.018 39. QDi.264 73. QDi.407 6. QDi.019 40. QDi.265 74. QDi.408 7. QDi.054 41. QDi.266 75. QDi.409 8. QDi.055 42. QDi.271 76. QDi.410 9. QDi.056 43. QDi.272 77. QDi.415 10. QDi.058 44. QDi.273 78. QDi.424 11. QDi.075 45. QDi.276 79. QDe.003 12. QDi.087 46. QDi.277 80. QDe.012 13. QDi.114 47. QDi.283 81. QDe.015 14. QDi.119 48. QDi.289 82. QDe.021 15. QDi.122 49. QDi.291 83. QDe.100 16. QDi.123 50. QDi.296 84. QDe.104 17. QDi.124 51. QDi.308 85. QDe.105 18. QDi.129 52. QDi.309 86. QDe.106 19. QDi.136 53. QDi.312 87. QDe.108 20. QDi.142 54. QDi.313 88. QDe.109 21. QDi.144 55. QDi.314 89. QDe.110 22. QDi.147 56. QDi.315 90. QDe.111 23. QDi.156 57. QDi.316 91. QDe.112 24. QDi.186 58. QDi.317 92. QDe.113 25. QDi.188 59. QDi.318 93. QDe.114 26. QDi.196 60. QDi.319 94. QDe.116 27. QDi.203 61. QDi.320 95. QDe.121 28. QDi.204 62. QDi.335 96. QDe.135 29. QDi.216 63. QDi.361 97. QDe.136 30. QDi.218 64. QDi.374 98. QDe.152 31. QDi.223 65. QDi.380 99. QDe.153 32. QDi.228 66. QDi.392 100. QDe.154 33. QDi.229 67. QDi.399 101. QDe.155 34. QDi.231 68. QDi.400 102. QDe.156

he ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.