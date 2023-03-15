United Nations
Security Council ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends 102 Entries on Its Sanctions List
On 15 March 2023, the entries below on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) were amended following the 2021 Annual Review conducted in accordance with paragraphs 90 and 91 of resolution 2610 (2021).
The following technical amendments were implemented on all the entries below: in the field “Other information”, text was added as follows: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022.
LIST OF AMENDED ENTRIES
he ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.
The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.