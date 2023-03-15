Welcome to the United Nations
Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Sort By
Press Release
SC/15229

Security Council ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends 102 Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 15 March 2023, the entries below on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) were amended following the 2021 Annual Review conducted in accordance with paragraphs 90 and 91 of resolution 2610 (2021).

The following technical amendments were implemented on all the entries below:  in the field “Other information”, text was added as follows:  Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022.

LIST OF AMENDED ENTRIES

 

1. QDi.001

     

35. QDi.232

     

69. QDi.403

2. QDi.002

     

36. QDi.236

     

70. QDi.404

3. QDi.009

     

37. QDi.238

     

71. QDi.405

4. QDi.017

     

38. QDi.249

     

72. QDi.406

5. QDi.018

     

39. QDi.264

     

73. QDi.407

6. QDi.019

     

40. QDi.265

     

74. QDi.408

7. QDi.054

     

41. QDi.266

     

75. QDi.409

8. QDi.055

     

42. QDi.271

     

76. QDi.410

9. QDi.056

     

43. QDi.272

     

77. QDi.415

10. QDi.058

     

44. QDi.273

     

78. QDi.424

11. QDi.075

     

45. QDi.276

     

79. QDe.003

12. QDi.087

     

46. QDi.277

     

80. QDe.012

13. QDi.114

     

47. QDi.283

     

81. QDe.015

14. QDi.119

     

48. QDi.289

     

82. QDe.021

15. QDi.122

     

49. QDi.291

     

83. QDe.100

16. QDi.123

     

50. QDi.296

     

84. QDe.104

17. QDi.124

     

51. QDi.308

     

85. QDe.105

18. QDi.129

     

52. QDi.309

     

86. QDe.106

19. QDi.136

     

53. QDi.312

     

87. QDe.108

20. QDi.142

     

54. QDi.313

     

88. QDe.109

21. QDi.144

     

55. QDi.314

     

89. QDe.110

22. QDi.147

     

56. QDi.315

     

90. QDe.111

23. QDi.156

     

57. QDi.316

     

91. QDe.112

24. QDi.186

     

58. QDi.317

     

92. QDe.113

25. QDi.188

     

59. QDi.318

     

93. QDe.114

26. QDi.196

     

60. QDi.319

     

94. QDe.116

27. QDi.203

     

61. QDi.320

     

95. QDe.121

28. QDi.204

     

62. QDi.335

     

96. QDe.135

29. QDi.216

     

63. QDi.361

     

97. QDe.136

30. QDi.218

     

64. QDi.374

     

98. QDe.152

31. QDi.223

     

65. QDi.380

     

99. QDe.153

32. QDi.228

     

66. QDi.392

     

100. QDe.154

33. QDi.229

     

67. QDi.399

     

101. QDe.155

34. QDi.231

     

68. QDi.400

     

102. QDe.156

 

he ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations.  An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL:  www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.  An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL:  www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

For information media. Not an official record.