Recent Meetings of 751 Sanctions Committee Took Up Investigations into Al-Shabaab’s Finances, Weapons Smuggling between Somalia, Yemen, Chair Tells Security Council

The Security Council entity overseeing sanctions on Somalia recently met twice to consider issues including weapons smuggling between that country and Yemen and investigations into Al-Shabaab’s finances, its Chair reported today, also noting that the entity’s name had been changed to reflect its focus on that terrorist group.

Ishikane Kimihiro (Japan), Chair of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Al-Shabaab, briefed the Council on the Committee’s work covering the period of 20 October 2022 to 27 February 2023.

He first noted that the Council, through resolution 2662 (2022), further eased the partially lifted arms embargo to support the development of Somalia’s security and police institutions; provided recommendations to reduce the size of existing Somali charcoal stockpiles; and renewed the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Somalia. Further, that resolution modified the Committee’s name to highlight the focus of the sanctions regime on Al-Shabaab.

Pointing out that the Committee has met twice in informal consultations over the reporting period, he said that, on 29 November 2022, the body met with the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) concerning Yemen as the two bodies were briefed on issues relating to the smuggling of weapons between Somalia and Yemen.

On 17 February, the Committee met to receive a presentation on the Panel of Experts’ work programme for 2023. The Panel’s Coordinator informed Committee members that, pursuant to its mandate, the Panel would continue investigating Al‑Shabaab’s finances — including seaport operations in Somalia that may generate revenue for the group — along with potential violations of the arms embargo and the charcoal ban.

In other business, he noted that the Committee sent letters regarding the recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report for 2022, submitted under resolution 2607 (2021), to various Member States, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs and the European Union. It also sent a note verbale to all Member States. He also reported that the Committee recently received two letters from Somalia relating to charcoal — the first pertaining to charcoal onboard the vessel MV Fox and the second to existing charcoal stockpiles.

He added that he will report on the statistics relating to the arms embargo and improvised explosive device exemption notifications in his next briefing to the Council.

The representative of Somalia then addressed the Council. Requesting the full lifting of the arms embargo imposed on his Government, he warned against the growing disconnect between the sanctions regime and the evolving situation on the ground, especially in the fight against al-Shabaab. While the Council intended to help the Government curb the arms flow and consolidate security, the arms embargo has restricted the Government’s acquisition of arms, exacerbated arms fragmentation and increased the likelihood of intercommunal conflict in Somalia. He underscored, therefore, that sanctions should target those who pose a threat to peace and security in his country. Further, sanctions must be tailored to the Government’s strategy of degrading Al-Shabaab militarily, depriving the group of resources and countering its violent extremism ideology.

On the MV Fox, he welcomed the Omani authorities’ seizure of Somali charcoal on the vessel in the Port of Salalah in line with resolution 2036 (2012). He voiced concern, however, over such authorities’ reported sale of the confiscated charcoal. He also urged Member States to implement relevant Security Council resolutions on countering terrorist financing, including measures to help curb their ability to access funds, weapons and other support needed to carry out attacks. Cautioning against the Council’s tendency to impose sanctions without proper consideration of their unintended consequences, he reiterated his Government’s commitment to assume full security responsibility from ATMIS by 2024 and to collaborate closely with Council members on the full lifting of the arms embargo.

The meeting began at 3:01 p.m. and ended at 3:12 p.m.