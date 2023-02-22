Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Haiti Meets with Permanent Representative of Haiti, Panel of Experts, UNODC

On 10 February 2023, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held its first informal consultations.

During the meeting, the Committee heard a briefing by the Permanent Representative of Haiti to the United Nations on the situation in Haiti. The Committee was then briefed by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on Haiti in connection with the Panel’s workplan for its mandate in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2653 (2022). Lastly, the members of the Committee heard a briefing by the Representative in New York of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in relation to its work in Haiti.

Members of the Committee thanked the Permanent Representative of Haiti, the Panel of Experts and UNODC for their briefings.

Members of the Committee further welcomed the Panel’s appointment on 30 December 2022, and looked forward to receiving the Panel’s interim and final reports, as well as its periodic updates, and any other relevant information that will assist the Committee in fulfilling its mandate under resolution 2653 (2022).