Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s New Ballistic-Missile Launch Dangerously Raising Tensions, Senior Official Warns Security Council, Urging Unity, Dialogue

The latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is dangerously heightening tensions in the region, a United Nations senior official stressed as he briefed the Security Council today, urging it to show unity in bringing Pyongyang back into dialogue to end its escalating weapons programme.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, noted that, according to its official news agency, on 18 February the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea launched a intercontinental ballistic missile — “Hwasong-15” — which flew a distance of 989 kilometres and to an altitude of 5,768.5 kilometres, impacting in the sea within Japan’s exclusive economic zone. As well, earlier today, it conducted what it termed a launching drill involving two tactical nuclear rockets. Pyongyang did not issue airspace or maritime safety notifications, he said, calling the unannounced launches “a serious risk to international civil aviation and maritime traffic”.

He went on to report that Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemns the launch, reiterating his calls on the country to immediately desist from any further provocative actions and comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions. Citing an array of missile-development initiatives, he warned that Pyongyang has characterized its launches as involving systems with nuclear-weapon roles, with most of the systems tested being capable of striking targets on the Korean Peninsula — and some capable of reaching parts of North America.

He also reported that, during the sixth plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, held in December 2022, Pyongyang reiterated that it would: exponentially increase its nuclear-weapons arsenal; develop another intercontinental ballistic-missile system; and launch its first military satellite. He called on that country to resume dialogue leading to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, including refraining from carrying out further launches using ballistic-missile technology or nuclear tests. Diplomacy — not isolation — is the only way forward, he stressed.

In the ensuing debate, numerous member States warned that Council disunity and inaction have led to the highest tensions on the Korean Peninsula in years, allowing Pyongyang to further endanger global security, and harming the credibility of the 15-member body. Several delegates also voiced concerns regarding the humanitarian situation in that country, calling for the unimpeded entry of international staff and humanitarian supplies.

The United States’ representative recalled that two permanent Members forced the Council into silence in response to the Pyongyang missile launches last year, urging them to condemn the latest incidents. Because of those two veto-wielding members, repeated Council failures to respond has emboldened the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, she said, pointing out that the last time the Council sent a strong message to that country was in 2017 — after which it refrained from provocation for nearly five years and engaged in dialogue. The lack of action is worse than shameful, she stressed, calling for a presidential statement on the matter.

Echoing that urgency, France’s delegate warned that Pyongyang has never launched so many intercontinental missiles nor flaunted such aggressive nuclear rhetoric, urging States to address the escalation. Lamenting that a disunited Council “gives the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea the cover behind which it can pursue its provocations”, he urged States to ensure respect for the sanctions regime, also calling the country’s stealing of industrial secrets and hundreds of millions of euros in cryptocurrency to bolster its weapons programme unacceptable.

Then representative of Japan noted that some media reported that ordinary citizens of his country could visibly see the ballistic missile falling from the sky — a terrifying sight. “I assume we can all imagine how terrifying it must have been to see a missile flying to you,” he said, adding that it endangered vessels in the economic zone and exposed surrounding aircraft to great risk. Strongly supporting the United States’ call for a presidential statement, he urged the Council to fulfil its obligations uphold its credibility, as silence for fear of further provocations will only encourage rule-breakers to write the playbook as they like.

However, China’s delegate noted that, in 2023, the United States and its allies have stepped up joint military activities on the Korean Peninsula, which are highly provocative to Pyongyang’s aggravated sense of insecurity. Certain countries should stop “clamouring about war”, with Washington, D.C., taking tangible steps to start and maintain dialogue. Still, some Council members — in the absence of consensus — have pushed for meetings and called for more sanctions and pressure to be imposed. While Council resolutions provide for both sanctions and resumed dialogue, he warned that “exclusively pursuing sanctions will only lead to a dead end”.

In a similar vein, the representative of the Russian Federation noted that no attention was paid when, shortly before Pyongyang’s launches, the United States and the Republic of Korea announced joint exercises that included visiting a port with nuclear-equipped submarines. Such unprecedented military manoeuvres — clearly anti-Pyongyang in nature — are met with missile tests by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, bringing the situation ever closer to a dangerous point beyond which events cannot be controlled. He spotlighted a comprehensive plan of action advanced by Moscow and Beijing with specific steps to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Nonetheless, stressed the Republic of Korea’s representative, Pyongyang, once again, has squandered its scarce resources “by dangerously blowing up ballistic missiles in the sky” despite the severe, ongoing suffering of its own people. Deploring the fact that the Council failed to respond to repeated violations of its resolutions due to the vetoes wielded by two permanent members in May 2022, he noted that, between 2006 and 2017, they had voted in favour of 10 substantive Council resolutions on Pyongyang’s unlawful weapons programme. The door for dialogue remains wide open, he said, urging Pyongyang to stop endangering the world and return to diplomacy.

Also speaking were the representatives of the United Kingdom, Albania, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Switzerland, Brazil, Mozambique, Gabon and Malta.

Meanwhile, he noted that that State continues to implement its five-year military plan unveiled during the eighth Party Congress in January 2021, providing for development of new solid propellant intercontinental-range ballistic missiles; multiple warheads; and tactical nuclear weapons, to name a few. Also provided for are a military reconnaissance satellite; new unmanned aerial systems; a 15,000 kilometre-range intercontinental ballistic missile; and a “hypersonic gliding flight warhead”. Recalling that Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry described the Security Council meeting of 16 February on non-proliferation as a “hostile act that the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] is bound to take due counteraction” — he reaffirmed that the Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Warning that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has greatly increased its missile-launch activities in 2022, including approximately 70 launches using ballistic-missile technology, he stressed that Pyongyang has characterized these launches as involving systems with nuclear-weapon roles, including so-called tactical nuclear weapons, with most of the systems tested being capable of striking targets on the Korean Peninsula. Further, tested systems are capable of reaching parts of North America, he said, including on two occasions last year and again on 18 February. In September 2022, the country approved a new law which set out conditions in which it could use nuclear weapons — including pre-emptively in certain circumstances.

During the sixth plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, held from 26 to 31 December 2022, he reported that Pyongyang reiterated that it would: exponentially increase its nuclear weapons arsenal; develop another intercontinental ballistic missile system; and launch its first military satellite. On 8 February, the country further unveiled a new apparent solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile, and at least 11 intercontinental ballistic missiles, previously known as Hwasong-17. He called on the country to resume dialogue leading to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, including refraining from carrying out further launches using ballistic-missile technology or nuclear tests. Welcoming the Council’s commitment to a peaceful, comprehensive, diplomatic and political solution, he stressed diplomacy — not isolation — is the only way forward. Avoiding confrontational rhetoric will help to lower political tensions and create space to explore diplomatic avenues.

He also reiterated concerns regarding the humanitarian situation in the country, underscoring that the United Nations is ready to assist Pyongyang in addressing medical and other humanitarian needs. He called for the unimpeded entry of international staff, including the Resident Coordinator, and humanitarian supplies. The unity of the Council on the matter is essential to ease tensions and overcome the diplomatic impasse, he stressed.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ), recalling that two Council permanent Members forced the Council in silence in response to the Democratic Republic of Korea’s missile launches last year, called on those members to condemn the recent launches and urge the country to engage in dialogue. Because of those two veto-wielding members, the repeated failures of the Council to respond emboldened the country to conduct further launches, she said, pointing out that the last time the Council sent a strong message to the Democratic Republic of Korea was in 2017. That resulted in Pyongyang refraining from provocation for nearly five years and engaging in dialogue. If two Member States continue to prevent the Council from carrying out its mandate, the country will continue developing its weapons. Lamenting that the Council’s lack of action is worse than shameful, she encouraged the organ’s nations to work together and speak with one voice. She further added that the United States will propose a presidential statement and called on the States to encourage the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to engage in diplomacy.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), noting recent ballistic-missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — including one that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone — condemned this serious breach of Council resolutions. The United Kingdom continues to call on Pyongyang to cease its illegal activity and to engage meaningfully with offers of dialogue repeatedly made by the United States and the Republic of Korea. Meanwhile, the Council has an important role to play in addressing the international community’s concerns about Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons, despite disagreements within the organ that have rendered it unable to respond to the worsening situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in recent years. Underscoring the Council’s responsibility to act when its resolutions are ignored, she welcomed the United States’ proposal for a presidential statement on this issue. She went on to point out that, as new missiles are displayed on the streets of Pyongyang, the country’s people continue to face a serious humanitarian crisis. She therefore urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to provide access for United Nations staff, to allow aid to flow freely into the country and to invest in food and medicine for its people instead of its illegal weapons programme.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ) strongly condemned the recent launches, which show the lack of respect the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s regime has for its neighbours, international law and rules. Noting that the regime continues to develop more weapons capable of mass destruction, he said it therefore poses a threat to the Korean Peninsula and beyond, and must be stopped. It is up to the Council to act, he stressed, noting that, after more than 70 missile launches, the organ’s responses remain muted. Describing that silence as “dead wrong”, he added that failing to act only erodes the organ’s credibility. He also deplored that the regime continues to starve its people and deprive its economy, as well as conduct illegal cyberactivities, which it uses to steal money from anywhere it can and support its weapons of mass destruction programme. “It is time for the Security Council to do its job, to come together, be united and speak with one voice,” he stressed, adding: “Any other attitude disserves the Council, its role, peace and security in [Korean] Peninsula, and beyond.”

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) expressed the strongest condemnation for this new launch that defies Council provisions and threatens regional and international peace and security, exacerbating tensions in a complex context. He warned of alarming signs that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea may be pursuing the same trend in 2023 as in 2022, when it launched at least 73 ballistic missiles, 8 of which were intercontinental in nature. Citing resolution 2397 (2017) — adopted unanimously — in which the Council expressed its determination to take significant new measures in response to any new launch by Pyongyang, he called on the 15-nation organ to carry out urgent actions at all levels to require Pyongyang to halt its nuclear and ballistic-missile programmes completely, verifiably and irreversibly. He also recalled that on 8 June 2022, the General Assembly sent a strong message to the Council expressing concern about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic-missile launches and urged it not to fail in the face of continued violations of international law and its own provisions — which impact its credibility. Pyongyang must fully comply with all its obligations under international law and Council resolutions, and end its launches undermining disarmament and non-proliferation the architecture, he stressed.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÉRE ( France ), pointing out that never has the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea launched so many intercontinental missiles and never has it flaunted such aggressive nuclear rhetoric, urged States to look at things squarely in the view of this escalation. Noting that every launch defies the authority of the Council, he pointed out that the disunited and silent Council has become a norm. “Our division gives the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea the cover behind which it can pursue its provocations,” he said. In the face of these provocations, he urged States to ensure respect for the sanctions regime, also calling the country’s stealing of industrial secrets and hundreds of millions of euros in cryptocurrency to bolster its weapons programme unacceptable. Urging the resumption of a political dialogue with all actors of the region involved, he underscored that the ultimate objective is to achieve a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) said he regretted that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea again launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, followed by two ballistic missiles yesterday. The intercontinental ballistic missile impacted in the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone, just 200 kilometres from Hokkaido, as did missiles on 18 November and 24 March 2022. Some media reported that ordinary Japanese citizens could visibly see the ballistic missile falling from the sky. “I assume we can all imagine how terrifying it must have been to see a missile flying to you,” he said, adding that it endangered vessels in the economic zone and exposed surrounding aircraft to great risk. These launches are totally unacceptable and violate multiple Council resolutions. The Council should be responsible for observing its resolutions, fulfil its obligations and not undermine its credibility. Noting that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea says that the Council should stop discussing this issue, he stressed that remaining silent for fear of further provocations will only encourage rule breakers to write the playbook as they like. The responsible Council members should not reward these unlawful and unjustifiable attempts to force the Council to stop doing its job. Rather, the Council must be united and firmly stand against the challenge to its credibility. Japan strongly supports a presidential statement proposed by the United States as a step forward while standing ready to work with colleagues to adopt more robust actions, he said.

DAI BING ( China ) urged those present to focus on the crux of the issue, which is about security. Since the beginning of 2023, the United States and its allies have stepped up joint military activities on the Korean Peninsula, which are highly provocative to Pyongyang’s aggravated sense of insecurity. Stressing that the relevant countries “should seriously reflect on the relevant causality”, he called on all parties to draw lessons from past experiences and stay committed to dialogue and consultation. Further, certain countries should give up on geopolitical manipulation, stop “clamouring about war”, refrain from resorting to pressure at every turn and create an environment conducive to political settlement. Since the United States has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue, it should take tangible steps to start and maintain that dialogue. Meanwhile, the Council should play a constructive role, and given that the current situation is highly sensitive and complex, act in a way that helps ease the situation and enhance mutual trust. On that point, he noted that some Council members — in the absence of consensus — have pushed for meetings on this issue and called for more sanctions and pressure to be imposed on Pyongyang. That would neither serve to ease the situation nor bring new ideas conducive to solving the problem. He pointed out that Council resolutions pertaining to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea provide for both sanctions and resumed dialogue. Both should be used, as “exclusively pursuing sanctions will only lead to a dead end”, he warned.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) said that, two nights ago, the people of Hokkaido, Japan, were put in grave danger by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s most recent illegal intercontinental ballistic-missile launch, which landed off the Japanese coast. Strongly condemning this latest provocation, he noted that, in less than one year, Pyongyang has launched more than 70 ballistic missiles in violation of Council resolutions. He voiced solidarity with the people of Japan and the Republic of Korea, who continue to suffer fear and anxiety resulting from Pyongyang’s reckless and provocative behaviour — which not only threatens its neighbours, but has global reverberations. Calling on the country to respect international law, abide by Council resolutions and return to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, he said the Council must address and combat the new methods by which Pyongyang finances its illegal weapons programme and ensure that all Member States faithfully implement sanctions already in place. He further urged Pyongyang to cooperate with the United Nations and the international community to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation impacting its people and allow the resumption of humanitarian assistance. “It is time for the Security Council to speak with one voice on this file,” he stressed, as “the status quo is both dangerous and unsustainable”.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ) said that the Council must recommit to its common objectives and pursue goals to achieve concrete progress in the furtherance of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. Pointing out that the Council should respond to the developments by modifying its approach, he reiterated a call for rebuilding trust, solidarity and mutual respect through dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed hope that the paths of mediation the Secretary-General has at his disposal would be prioritized to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Noting that sanctions are an important tool of the Council, he pointed out that the sanctions are not end in themselves. He, thus, encouraged the Council to thoroughly evaluate the sanctions regime to identify the gaps that have enabled an override of those efforts and the facilitation of the country’s nuclear weapons programme without hindrance. Recalling that the Council’s strength lays in its unity, he urged its members to work collectively to ensure peace in the Korean Peninsula.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) said the steady pace of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nuclear programme, and its impact on non‑proliferation and international security, threaten the international community. “The catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the use of nuclear weapons should incite us to redouble our efforts to promote non-proliferation, disarmament and the maintenance of the nuclear taboo,” she stressed. The Council must refute any characterization of its meetings and deliberations as a provocation to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. She urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to implement its obligations under Council resolutions and take concrete steps to abandon its nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and related programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. Turning to the implementation of sanctions, she welcomed the Council's increasing attention to ensuring that humanitarian action remains possible. The Council demonstrated its commitment and unity two months ago with the adoption of resolution 2664 (2022), which must be implemented. In addition, the Council has a role to play in encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the search for diplomatic solutions. Its prolonged silence not only causes concern, but prevent action on the Korean Peninsula, she said.

RONALDO COSTA FILHO ( Brazil ) condemning the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, said any miscalculation or malfunction could have had lethal consequences, including for the significant Brazilian community in Japan. Pointing out that the world may be in the period of its greatest risk since 2017, he recalled that, at that time, the Council’s unity and its enhanced diplomatic engagement helped to defuse the cycle of escalations and interrupt “one of the most dangerous periods in the history of this file”. Urging the Council to condemn Pyongyang’s unlawful actions and promote a sustained and comprehensive political approach, he said starting a new process is never easy, and called on all sides to exercise self-restraint. While restraint carries costs, he warned that “the costs of not engaging are unacceptably higher, and they grow higher by the day”. Against that backdrop, he urged Council members to find the political will to walk back from the brink.

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY ( Russian Federation ), opposing any military activity that threatens the safety and security of the Korean Peninsula and the countries of North-East Asia, recalled that his country has repeatedly highlighted the need for all sides to show restraint and resume dialogue within the framework of earlier commitments. Instead, there has been a sharp increase in military activity, which only makes the situation worse. The Council must account for the steps taken by all involved States so as to have the full picture of what is occurring on the Peninsula. Although the organ heard about recent missile launches, no attention was paid to the fact that, shortly before they occurred, the United States and the Republic of Korea announced joint exercises that included visiting a port with nuclear-equipped submarines. Unprecedented military manoeuvres under the umbrella of the United States — clearly anti-Pyongyang in nature — are met with missile tests by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, bringing the situation ever closer to a dangerous point beyond which events cannot be controlled. Expressing hope that the current trend of escalation will be replaced with efforts to facilitate de-escalation, he underscored that there is no alternative to a multilateral, political, diplomatic process that accounts for the legitimate concerns of all States in the region. In that vein, he spotlighted a comprehensive plan of action, put forward by the Russian Federation and China, that outlines specific steps to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

PEDRO COMISSÁRIO AFONSO ( Mozambique ) noted that nuclear weapons are in a league of their own in terms of destructive power and the scale of human suffering they can unleash. With a growing number of States possessing them, he warned of the threat of use by non-State actors, estimating that 1,800 nuclear warheads are currently on high-alert status. Further, persistent competition between producers of the nuclear weapons exacerbates the precarious situation in the world. He called for stronger collective action to completely eliminate and eradicate nuclear weapons. The Council and the international community owe it to future generations, with more political compromise, dialogue and negotiation. Observing the threat on the Korean Peninsula is the highest it has been in years, with a real risk of conflict, he urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to comply with Council resolutions, for other actors to refrain from producing and using nuclear weapons, and for the Council to engage in serious and credible dialogue on reducing tensions.

EDWIGE KOUMBY MISSAMBO ( Gabon ) said that every meeting of the Council must be seen as an opportunity to achieve consensus solutions towards de-escalation and easing tensions. She emphasized that common ground must be found to bring the parties to the negotiating table, underscoring that maintaining the status quo runs a risk of a potentially disastrous catastrophe. No country should live under the constant threat of a nuclear accident, she stressed, noting that the parties must adhere to their commitment to resume negotiations in good faith. Expressing conviction that the solution can only be found through dialogue, she underscored that pursuing the current logic would send a strong message that there is no alternative to sanctions. In this regard, she urged the countries of the region to renew dialogue and overcome obstacles to the return of calm on the Korean Peninsula.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ), Council President for February, speaking in her national capacity, expressed concern that the recent missile launches shows that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continues to develop its nuclear capabilities. The Council’s unanimously adopted resolution 2397 (2017) in response to a single launch demonstrated that the 15-nation organ rightly considered that one launch was a threat to international peace and security and responded accordingly. Yet, it was unable to respond to any of the intercontinental ballistic-missile launches in 2022 and has instead been forced to be silent. This latest launch is part of an unprecedented pattern of dangerous behaviour witnessed over the past two years, undermining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and global non-proliferation efforts. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has continued to develop its ballistic missile and nuclear programme, with a record number of ballistic-missile launches in 2022. This is in parallel with its adoption of a new doctrine setting out conditions in which it could use nuclear weapons, including pre-emptively. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea also announced it would launch its first military satellite. “This situation is serious and indefensible, and our inaction is only enabling this behaviour,” she stressed, adding the Council cannot stand by while its decisions and credibility are consistently undermined. The Council has the duty and responsibility to discuss and act on threats to international peace and security.

HWANG JOON-KOOK ( Republic of Korea ), condemning continued ballistic-missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said that Pyongyang, once again, has squandered its scarce resources “by dangerously blowing up ballistic missiles in the sky” despite the severe, ongoing suffering of its own people. Further, it is appalling that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — a United Nations Member State — can completely disregard its international obligations by undermining and denouncing the Council. No other Member State blatantly mocks and menaces the functioning of the Council and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations as does the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. He also underscored that it is deplorable that the Council failed to properly respond to Pyongyang’s repeated violations of multiple Council resolutions due to the vetoes wielded by two permanent members in May 2022. Such vetoes were contradictory, as those two permanent members voted in favour of 10 substantive Council resolutions on Pyongyang’s unlawful weapons programme between 2006 and 2017, he said.

He therefore underlined the need to close loopholes and ensure the full implementation of all relevant Council resolutions, stressing that united action is essential to lead the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to diplomacy and dialogue. He also called for enhanced cooperation to cut off Pyongyang’s revenue sources for its weapons programme, spotlighting that country’s profits from malicious cyberactivities. Emphasizing that there are no excuses for Pyongyang’s illicit nuclear and missile development, he said that any attempt to blame “both sides” for the current tension on the Korean Peninsula is illogical, groundless, and therefore, unacceptable. Speaking on behalf of Pyongyang or attempting to justify its behaviour only emboldens it to build up its nuclear arsenal further. At the same time, repeated failures by the Council to respond to recurring provocations by that State only forces the parties — including the Republic of Korea — to establish other unilateral measures that some members of the Council “do not want to see”, he said. Reiterating that the door for dialogue remains wide open, he urged Pyongyang to stop endangering the world and return to diplomacy.