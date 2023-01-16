Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individuals

QDi.433 Name: 1. ABDUL 2. REHMAN 3. MAKKI 4: na

Name (original Script): na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 10 Dec. 1954 POB: Bahawalpur, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdur Rehman Makki; b) Abdur Rahman Makki, c) Abdul Rahman Makki; d) Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki; e) Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki; f) Hafiz Abdul Rehman Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport No: a) Pakistan number CG9153881, issued on 2 Nov 2007 b) Pakistan number A5199819 National Identification No: a) Pakistan 6110111883885 b) Pakistan 34454009709 Address: Tayyiba Markaz, Muridke, Punjab Province, Pakistan Listed on: 16 Jan. 2023 Other Information: He is deputy Amir/Chief of LASHKAR-E-TAYYIBA (LET) (QDe.118) a.k.a JAMAAT-UD-DAWA (JUD) and Head of Political Affairs Wing JUD/LET. He also served as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is the brother-in-law of JUD/LET Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (Qdi.263). Father’s name is Hafiz Abdullah Bahwalpuri. Photo is available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entry at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List Is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.