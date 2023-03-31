United Nations Department of Global Communications Approves 17 Civil Society Organizations for Association

The first meeting of the United Nations Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association Committee in 2023 was held on 24 March to review recent applications for association with the Department. The Committee approved 17 civil society organizations for formal association with the Department.

Civil society organizations play a key role in the dissemination of information globally on the work and priorities of the Organization and as such, play an invaluable role in amplifying the reach and impact of the United Nations objectives and achievement of its priorities. This collaboration was particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Equally important has been the role of civil society in communicating on and inspiring climate action, addressing threats to peace and security, and advocating for fundamental human rights.

The Director of the Outreach Division, Maher Nasser, who chairs the Association Committee, welcomed the new civil society organizations who come from across the globe, including Australia, Burundi, Cameroon, India, Italy, United Kingdom, United States and Yemen. “Association with our Department is the beginning of a journey that we hope will be enriching, not only to the organizations and their members, but also to us. Civil society organizations bring new — and often creative — perspectives to multi-stakeholder forums that the Department is privileged to facilitate,” said Mr. Nasser said in his message to the newly associated organizations. “Our work to address our global challenges could not succeed without collaboration and inclusion.”

In his Our Common Agenda report, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “I believe that it is essential for the United Nations to listen to, coordinate with and engage with civil society.” He further indicated: “I also believe that what is most needed at this time is to go beyond a consultation and advocacy role, and rather for all parts of the United Nations system directly to include civil society in their work across all the pillars of our activities.” The following organizations, working on issues such as children’s rights, education, emergency response, access to quality health resources, environmental protection, marine life, rights of peoples with disabilities, cultural awareness, social inclusion, and women and youth empowerment, among others, were formally associated with the Department of Global Communications on 24 March:

1. A Call for Peace Corporation – United States

2. Arigatou International New York – United States

3. Building Foundation for Development - Yemen

4. Climate Smart Agriculture Youth Network - Cameroon

5. Friends Without A Border – United States

6. Give Them a Hand – United States

7. GoAhead Mission Inc – United States

8. Institute for Life Sciences Collaboration – United States

9. Kitchen Connection – United States

10. Marevivo International – Italy

11. Minderoo Foundation - Australia

12. Nacham Africa - Burundi

13. Swarovski Foundation - United Kingdom

14. Take Action Global - United States

15. Vedanta Society of New York - United States

16. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution - United States

17. Youth of India Foundation – India

About the Department of Global Communications Civil Society Association

The Department of Global Communications works with diverse civil society organizations ranging from small groups to subsidiaries of large networks and academic institutions around the world. Organizations are required to meet certain minimum requirements before they are associated with the Department. In addition to their main activities, associated organizations are expected to use their communications assets to disseminate information received from the Department about the work of the United Nations and issues on its agenda to their members and audiences. The associated organizations are expected to join the global effort to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, promote and defend human rights, and promote peace and security. They also have the opportunity to network with other organizations and to share information about their activities during the thematic briefings, capacity-building sessions and the United Nations Civil Society Conference.

Civil society organizations accepted for association with the Department of Global Communications receive up to six grounds passes (two of which are designated for youth representatives ages 18 to 32) to facilitate access to United Nations official meetings, events and information sessions at Headquarters in New York. Youth engagement has been an important dimension of the Civil Society Unit outreach activities for many years. Organizations that successfully meet the criteria for association with the Department are also eligible to propose and lead civil society briefings organized by the Department. A dedicated Civil Society Resource Centre with materials and information on the Organization’s work is located in the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Building at 801 UN Plaza, 2nd Floor, in New York. [Access to the Civil Society Resource Centre is currently suspended. The Civil Society Unit can be reached at undgccso@un.org.]

For further information, please visit www.un.org/civilsociety or e-mail undgccso@un.org. For information on how to apply for association, please visit www.un.org/en/civil-society/page/application.

Visit the Civil Society Unit on Facebook (@UNDGCCSO) and Twitter (@UNDGC_CSO).

For more information, please contact Felipe Queipo, Communications Officer, Civil Society Unit, at e-mail: queipo@un.org, or tel.: +1 212 963 7232.