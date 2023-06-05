Concluding 2023 Resumed Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Approves Draft Report, Grants 167 Entities Consultative Status

Concluding its 2023 resumed session today, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations approved its draft report for that session, recommending that the Economic and Social Council grant 167 organizations consultative status.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations. Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Introducing the report, Vice-Chair Daniel Zavala Porras (Costa Rica) said that, in addition to those recommended for consultative status, 294 applications were deferred for further consideration. He also pointed out that the Committee took note of 277 of the 392 quadrennial reports before the Committee. Further, 30 applications were closed without prejudice after the organizations in question failed to respond to queries by the relevant deadline. Noting that the draft report reflects discussions held during the session on a number of sensitive issues, he observed: “I believe we have before us a balanced text that reflects faithfully the positions of members of the Committee.”

The report also contains six draft decisions on matters calling for action by the Economic and Social Council, including those relating to granting, suspending, reinstating or withdrawing special consultative status; approving the provisional agenda for the Committee’s 2024 session; and taking note of the report itself.

In other business, the Committee approved revised dates for its 2024 resumed session, which will occur in that year from 28 May to 5 June, as well as on 14 June. It also recommended that the Economic and Social Council hear certain non-governmental organizations requesting to be heard in accordance with a specified resolution and the Council’s rules of procedure.