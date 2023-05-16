Continuing Resumed Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 72 Entities for Special Consultative Status, Defers Action on 76 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its resumed 2023 session today, recommending 72 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 76 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for general, special or roster status based on such criteria as the applicant’s mandate, governance and financial regime. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Those with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications was deferred because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about issues including details of their organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures, sources of funding and areas of operation.

In the afternoon, the Committee held its customary interactive dialogue period with six previously deferred NGOs, conferring consultative status on two of them.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 17 May, to continue its session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following 70 organizations:

Youth Association in Sierra Leone (Sierra Leone);

Youth with Disabilities Empowerment Platform (Mauritius);

Zhongguancun Green Mine Industry Alliance (China);

payamavaran hamyari (chatra) (Iran);

ABC NGOrganization (Switzerland);

ARCH Disability Law Centre (Canada);

Across Atlantic Development LTD (United Kingdom);

Adult Advocacy Centers (United States);

Alianza FC México, A.C. (Mexico);

Alliance Internationale des Objectifs de Développement Durable (France);

Bonaire Human Rights Organization Foundation (Netherlands);

Brussels For Human Rights And Development (Belgium);

Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (United Kingdom);

Chipco Preserve (United States);

Christensen Fund (United States);

Earthgonomic Mexico AC (Mexico);

Education For Madagascar (France);

Eloise Hylton Inc (United States);

European Boating Industry (Belgium);

Fundación CERMI Mujeres (Spain);

Fundación Uriel IAP (Mexico);

Global Alliance for Justice Education, Inc. (United States);

Global Cyber Alliance (United States);

Global Partners For Community Development Inc. (United States);

Heart to Heart Foundation (Republic of Korea);

Hilfsgemeinschaft der Blinden und Sehschwachen Österreichs (Austria);

Hugo Grotius gGmbH - gemeinnützige Gesellschaft zur Förderung der Rechtswissenschaften (Germany);

International American Relief Society (United States);

International Association of Fish Inspectors Inc (Canada);

International Economic Organization World Distribution Federation (WDF ) (Republic of Korea);

International Historians Association For Culture, Development and Social Sciences (Denmark);

International Water Resources Association (France);

Legal Aid & Human Development Foundation-LAHDF (Italy);

Love Justice International (United States);

Mano River Sustainable Development Association PTY LTD (Australia);

Markaaz Foundation (United States);

Michibushinbito (Japan);

Mother Africa International (United States);

NEU Global,Inc. (United States);

National Rural Women’s Coalition Ltd (Australia);

Non-profit Fund Supporting Children with Autistic and Genetic Disorders "I am special" (Russian Federation);

NunatuKavut Community Council (Canada);

Office of the Gatekeeper, Ethereal Sanctuary (United States);

Organization for Culture of Hispanic Origins (United States);

Organization for Poverty Alleviation & Development Inc. (United States);

Patim (Spain);

Phoenix Zones Initiative (United States);

Pionero Philanthropy Inc. (United States);

Rising Out Of The Ashes (ROOTA) (Canada);

Rochun (United Kingdom);

She’s the First, Inc. (United States);

Thames Estuary Partnership (United Kingdom);

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation (Malta);

The Global Centre for Risk and Innovation (Canada);

The LACRIMA Foundation SCIO (United Kingdom);

The National Italian American Foundation (United States);

The Right Hands (Republic of Korea);

United Children of Nigeria (United States);

Uçan Süpürge Vakfi (Türkiye);

Women in Global Health (United States);

Women in Leadership Organization, Inc (United States);

Women’s Network for Change (France);

World Energy Council (United Kingdom);

İfade Özgürlüğü Derneği (Türkiye);

Cinsel Şiddetle Mücadele Derneği (Türkiye);

Dünya Doktorları Derneği (Türkiye);

Colegio Colombiano de Psicólogos (Colombia);

Dialogue & Development Forum (Yemen);

Egyptian Federation for Development and Social Protection Policies (Egypt); and

Public Association “Regional Consumer Protection Society” (PA “Regional Consumer Protection Society”) (Belarus).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following 72 organizations:

Zindagi Trust (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for a list of major donor partners;

Association De Solidarite Bordeaux (France) — as the representative of Türkiye asked the organization to elaborate on its presence and work in third countries;

Assyrian Cultural & Social Youth Association Inc. (Australia) — as the representative of Türkiye asked if it had received any Government grants and how those grants were used;

BCI - Better Cotton Initiative (Switzerland) — as the representative of China asked for more detailed financial information;

DT Institute (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked if it considers itself an international organization;

Darius El TM (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked for more information regarding specific activities in the past year and planned activities for 2023-2024;

Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in the U.K. (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked for information about the deficit in its financial statement;

FIRST.Org, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked about the mismatch between its date of establishment and the date for its participation in an international meeting;

International Child Rights Center (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for more information about its income and expenditure;

International Ministerial Alliance of Churches (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked for detailed information on the group’s financial expenditure and connection to Government agencies;

Knowmad Institut gemeinnützige UG (haftungsbeschränkt) (Germany) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for samples of its most recent work;

NRI Federation Corporation (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to correct the reference to Taiwan and Hong Kong on the membership registration page;

Operation Friendship International (Sweden) — as the representative of Georgia asked the organization to clarify its reference to Crimea and Bavaria as countries, and the representative of China asked the same regarding a reference to Taiwan;

PVBLIC Foundation, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked for information about its contracts and income;

Partnership for Transparency Fund Inc (United States) — as the representative of Türkiye asked about the group’s participation in various conferences;

Sov Sovereign Order of the Knights of the Lord Lamont Couto of Sct Ltd (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Chile asked for information regarding how the group plans to use consultative status, and the representative of Cuba asked about its worldwide membership and financial resources;

Stichting Femmes for Freedom (Stichting FFF) (Netherlands) — as the representative of Cameroon asked for information about its membership;

TCTB, LLC (United States) — as the representative of Chile asked for information concerning its financial summary;

The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (United States) — as the representative of China asked for clarifications concerning references to Taiwan and Hong Kong in the organization’s membership registration;

The Zakat Foundation of America (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked for clarification concerning its membership, and the representative of China asked for more information about donors;

Transparency International – Bulgaria (Bulgaria) — as the representative of Cameroon asked for examples of its work;

Trippinz Care Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Chile asked for information concerning its financial summary;

World Women Organization (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked for clarification regarding fees paid to the Chinese embassy;

İnsani Hayat Derneği (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked for details regarding the outcome of its projects;

"Odlar Yurdu" Gənclər İctimai Birliyi (Azerbaijan) — as the representative of Armenia asked for information about its relationship with the Government;

Comité de América Latina y el Caribe para la Defensa de los Derechos de las Mujeres (Peru) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for information concerning its attendance at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women;

Mədəni İnkişafın Təbliği İctimai birliyi (Azerbaijan) — as the representative of Armenia asked for information about Government funding;

Social and Media Studies Institute (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked for information regarding the difference between associate and honorary members;

Every Woman Treaty Inc (United States) — as the representative of China asked for clarification about its composition and structure;

Just Peace Advocates Mouvement pour une paix juste (Canada) — as the representative of India asked for information about the group’s partner organizations;

Justice for All (United States) — as the representative of India asked why it is keeping a large amount of cash unutilized in its bank account;

Oronos Stiftung (Switzerland) — as the representative of China asked for clarification concerning the organization’s reference to Taiwan;

Yetim Vakfı (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked for information concerning its possible contribution to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

“The Awakening” A Society for Social & Cultural Development (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for clarification on how the organization could engage in so many projects while its expenditure remains listed as zero;

All India Council of Human Rights Liberties & Social Justice (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for it to share audited financial statements for 2021 and 2022;

Arab Organization for Arabization and Communication (Morocco) — as the representative of China noted the application states the entity can establish regional offices at the national level and outside Morocco, asking for information on the situation;

Asociación Civil Grupo SURES (Venezuela) — as the representative of the United States requested concrete examples of offerings of training in human rights;

Asociaţia Obştească Centrul de dezvoltare şi susţinere a iniţiativelor cetăţenilor “Resonance” (Republic of Moldova) — as the representative of Chile asked for updated information on activities in the last three years, and audited financial information since 2020;

Association Achbal Maroc culturelle et artistique (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria requested a list of member organizations;

Association Tous pour l’integration des migrants au Maroc (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked for an explanation of how some members are exempt from dues because of their vulnerability;

Association de l’Alliance Nationale des Chourafa Naciryiene et leurs cousins, chargés des affaires de la Zaouia Naciria (Morocco) — as the representative of Bahrain , noting the entity is listed as an advocacy and lobbying group, asked for examples of same over the last five years, as well as funding and partners;

Association des marocains victimes d'expulsion arbitraire de l'Algérie (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria noted the organization stated it relies on other NGOs and Government institutions to compensate for its financing deficit, requesting information on how it maintains its independence;

Association of Women for Awareness & Motivation (AWAM) (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on projects for political awareness and empowerment of women;

Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (China) — as the representative of the United States called for a further breakdown of funding and partners as requested in February 2022;

Belarusian Fund of Peace (Belarus) — as the representative of the United States , citing records and payments of survivors of burned villages, with 1,600 citizens having received payments, and asked the organization to provide information on how it tracks that in order to account for its impact;

Bonyad Jahadi Mehr Alreza Utility (Iran) — as the representative of the United States asked for a list of projects and activities, and how they contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

Centre for Research and Development (India) — as the representative of Pakistan , noting the entity receives 78 per cent of its funding from the Government of India, asked it to clarify that relationship and how it justifies its status as a non-governmental organization;

China Group Companies Association (China) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked it to provide information on its status as an international organization, and on projects implemented outside China;

Council for Sustainable Peace and Development (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested audited financial statements for 2021 and 2022;

Edufun Foundation Trust (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked it to share its decision-making process;

Fondation Youya pour promouvoir l'excellence en la jeunesse africaine (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked for information on the activities carried out under the framework of the African Youth Forum on Peace in the last two years;

Fundación Venezolana por el Derecho a la Vivienda (Venezuela) — as the representative of the United States requested explain how many families were helped between 2019 and 2020;

Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (China) — as the representative of the United States asked it to provide information on its administrative costs and paid staff, and the total spent on salaries;

Green Camel Bell (China) — as the representative of China asked for further details on projects from 2019 to 2020;

Gulf International Center for Legal Business Solutions (Bahrain) — as the representative of Algeria requested an overview of events, in particular on themes addressed and partners;

Human Environmental Association for Development — HEAD (Lebanon) — as the representative of the United States asked for examples on how it plans to contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

Human Rights Protection Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan noted it receives 98 per cent of funding through donations, and requested details;

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPD) (Pakistan) — as the representative of India requested information on ground-level projects to promote gender equality;

International Anti Terrorism Movement (India) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked how it contributes to the work of the Economic and Social Council and its subsidiary bodies, a list of the 100 countries it works in, its activities and results, and the representative of Pakistan requested clarification on whether organizations can be members, and the representative of Chile noted that in a previous response, the organization reported having 50,000 symbolic or non-paid members, but now claims 60,000 members in the follow-up, asking for clarification, and how it operates on a budget of $159;

International Human Right Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan requested a list of international donor partners;

Islamic Relief Committee (Sri Lanka) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked how many members are volunteers;

Keshava Kripa Samvardhana Samiti (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked about programmes and sources of funding;

L’union marocaine des conseils et association de la société civile (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria requested information on partnerships with other civil society organizations and examples of projects;

Leaders club de développement des compétences de la vie (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria requested information on funding from the private sector and philanthropies;

Nature Labs (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested information on its affiliation with Google, Microsoft and IBM;

Nithyananda Foundation (India) — as the representative of the United States noted it bears a name similar to a number of organizations, and asked it to clarify its relationship with one based in Oklahoma, United States;

Nithyanandeshwar Devasthanam Trust (India) — as the representative of the United States cited Swami Nithyananda, who faces charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses, and asked it to clarify his role in the organization as of 2022;

Non-Governmental Organization «Association Of Wives And Mothers Of Soldiers Participating In Ato» (Ukraine) — as the representative of China noted 53 per cent of the budget comes from a Government source, and requested clarification;

ONG L’Ange Gardien (Benin) — as the representative of Algeria asked for a new answer to a previously unanswered question;

Organisation Tamaynut (Morocco) — as the representative of China requested a breakdown list of international funding from 2022;

Organization of female conscience renewal (Morocco) — as the representative of China asked if it had received feedback from international financing agencies; and

Pusat Komas SDN. BHD. (Malaysia) — as the representative of Israel asked about documentation regarding certification of a private company, and if the entity fits non-governmental organization status.

Interactive Dialogue

During the subsequent interactive dialogue, the representative of the Beijing International Exchange Association said that her organization is an independent non-profit with no current or retired Government officials as its members. Highlighting her organization’s work in gender equity and sustainable development, she said that its relationship with the Ministry of Science and Technology is only within the framework of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation funding projects. The Ministry does not have any role in the design and implementation of her organization’s projects, she said, adding that, in 2023, they are focusing on a low-carbon programme that has been internationally acknowledged.

The representative of United Kingdom said that the answer is adequate and responds fully to the concern. The representative of the United States echoed that.

The Committee then decided to recommend that this organization be granted consultative status.

The representative of DT Institute , said her organization operates in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia and Sudan.

The representative of Cuba , noting that the organization receives funds from three Governments, asked whether it has any links to those Governments.

The representative of DT Institute said her organization has no Government affiliation, but seeks funding by applying for grants and submitting proposals to a number of Governments, including Sweden, Canada and the United States.

The representative of Cuba , taking the floor again, asked the organization to provide information on where its projects listed have been implemented.

The representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to provide disaggregated data on funds allocated to various projects.

The representative of DT Institute said the organization implements its conflict-resolution programmes in Iraq and Syria and has a documentation project in Yemen, while also working with journalists. One third of its funding comes from Canada and Sweden, while two thirds are donated by the United States.

The representative of Cuba asked for a breakdown of the resources allocated by the Governments.

The Committee deferred action on the application.

The representative of TCTB LLC (United States), responding to a question of whether its listed $1 in funding was a mistake, confirmed that it was — stating that the organization to date had received $25,000, asking to substitute that figure for the erroneous one.

The Committee then decided to recommend that this organization be granted consultative status.

The representative of the Zakat Foundation of America (United States) said that his organization has been a part of the last 22 years of his life, from “morning to evening”. Clarifying the membership question, he said it has 10 offices in the United States and various partner organizations worldwide, but no members. The directors of the regional offices are not board members, but employees, he said, adding that all funding directly comes from communities.

The representative of Cuba asked for a detailed breakdown about resources allocated to each of its projects. The representative of the Zakat Foundation of America responded that the financials section of his website gives a detailed overview of various projects, where the donations go and which continents the projects are in.

The representative of China expressed confusion about membership numbers. The representative of the Zakat Foundation of America said that the reference to members is a mistake.

The representative of Cuba asked about partner organizations in Latin America. The representative of the Zakat Foundation of America pointed to the financials section of its website and highlighted the work of a partner organization in Pakistan.

The representative of the United States thanked the speaker and encouraged Committee members to review the website.

The representative of China asked for a list of countries in which the organization works. The representative of the Zakat Foundation of America noted that this list is part of the application and said his organization is well-known around the world.

The Committee deferred action on the application.

The representative of Cuba stressed the need to consider all the organizations without any bias, giving each an equal amount of time. The website of the NGO committee is how its members accept official and verifiable responses, he added, noting that he had trouble finding information on the organization’s website.

The representative of Merciful Souls (Israel) said it is a humanitarian relief organization, established in 2016, that conducts humanitarian relief projects, capacity-building and international advocacy. It serves orphans, refugees and communities in need, with a special focus on victims of conflict, natural disasters and the Palestinian community.

The representative of China asked about the organization’s partners and whether it has offices abroad. The representative of Merciful Souls said the organization is registered in Israel and has 20 per cent of international projects, conducted in collaboration with local non-governmental partners.

The representative of Pakistan requested an updated financial statement, including the organization’s source of funding for projects. The representative of Merciful Souls said the 2021 financial statement will be uploaded on its website, adding that the funding is community and root-based, with no donations coming from Governments, philanthropy or organizations.

The representative of China asked about the “Orphan sponsorship” project, the criteria of its monthly support and the kind of cooperation.

The representative of Pakistan requested a list of the organization’s major donors.

The representative of Merciful Souls said there is an online application system and a committee that approves applications in place. There are around 10,000 orphans, who receive monthly payments through the banking system from specific donors. Noting that the organization does not have “major donors”, he said 95 per cent of donations come from individuals, including small businesses.

The Committee deferred action on the application.

The representative of Al-Quds University (State of Palestine) noted it is an academic institution also conducting research and community service. As part of latter, through its Faculty of Law and community action centre, the University provides pro-bono legal aid and is involved in advocacy activities. Economic and Social Council status will help in providing practical training for students, and access to United Nations bodies, such as the Human Rights Council.

The representative of Israel noted that 86 per cent of the institution’s expenditures are devoted to projects, asking for a detailed breakdown of them and their nature.

The representative of Al-Quds University responded that the University is a large institution, and that its projects include building a dorm for students, academic and research initiatives, as well as legal services projects in Jerusalem, emphasizing that the list is long.

The representative of Israel then acknowledged it would be a long list, and asked for it in writing so the entire Committee can see it.

The representative of Al-Quds University agreed.

The Committee deferred action on the application.