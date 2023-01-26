Continuing Its 2023 Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 1 Group for Status, Defers Action on 103 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its 2023 session today, recommending one entity for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 103 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to one organization:

Stichting Deltares (Netherlands).

The Committee postponed action on the application of the following 103 organizations, with two of them deferred after revisiting prior recommendation for consultative status and two more deferred during the interactive dialogue:

“Armenian Women for Health and Healthy Environment” NGO (Armenia) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the group to provide a breakdown of the international organizations that provide its funding, along with the associated activities;

“Mission Armenia” Charitable Non-governmental Organization (Armenia) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the entity to provide details on its participation in Open-Ended Working Group on Ageing;

All India Council of Human Rights Liberties & Social Justice (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details about the organization’s work in neighbouring countries;

Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Malaysia) — as the representative of Israel asked for further details about the organization’s international humanitarian work, and to provide a list of those countries and operations;

Arab Media Union (Egypt) — as the representative of Israel asked the group to clarify its “sponsorships for events” by Government agencies, and to detail which agencies those are;

Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances (Philippines) — as the representative of China asked the organization to further elaborate about its project on ethical social research, and about all projects conducted in 2021 and 2022;

Association Tous pour l’integration des migrants au Maroc (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria requested the group’s most recent financial statement;

Association de l’Alliance Nationale des Chourafa Naciryiene et leurs cousins, chargés des affaires de la Zaouia Naciria (Morocco) — as the representative of Bahrain asked the organization to provide details on its sources of income, including any funding received from Government departments;

Associação Nacional de Juristas Evangélicos (Brazil) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more information about the organization’s statement that it has identified “religious conflicts as a threat to peace in Latin America”, and about related partnerships and activities;

Baghbaan (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked about a discrepancy between the organization’s projected income and its planned activities;

Diplomatic Mission Peace and Prosperity (Albania) — as the representative of Armenia , citing the organization’s aim to “create powerful lobbies in support for national interests”, asked how that mission is relevant to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

Environmental and Societal Development Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of India said the organization has not yet answered the Committee’s previously posed question about its sources of funding for activities carried out in the last two years;

Fondacioni “Yesilay” (Albania) — as the representative of Armenia asked the organization to provide details on its recent activities;

Fondation Youya pour promouvoir l’excellence en la jeunesse africaine (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria requested more clarity on recent statute changes made by the organization;

Global Village Forum Chakwal c/o Shaheen Degree College Chappar Bazar Chakwal (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked the organization to clarify how it carried out its activities while it has zero funding;

Green Camel Bell (China) — as the representative of the United States asked for more details on the outcomes of its projects related to the rights of women and indigenous people;

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation (Iran) — as the representative of the United States asked the group to provide information on any exhibitions held in 2022 and plans for 2023 aimed at selling items made by the organization’s beneficiaries, along with related partnerships and other details;

Incentive Care Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of India reiterated a previous request to provide audited financial statements for 2020 and 2021;

Instance démocratique pour la citoyenneté et les droits de l’homme (Morocco) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for details about the organization’s philanthropic sources of funding, and its relationships with those groups;

L’union marocaine des conseils et association de la société civile (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked the organization to provide a list of its member groups;

Lahore Educational and Welfare Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked the organization to clarify a mission-related discrepancy between its application and its website;

Life Bliss Foundation (Singapore) (Singapore) — as the representative of India noted that the organization’s website link is not functional, and requested a correction;

Mwatana Organization for Human Rights (Yemen) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the group to detail any reporting requirements put in place by its donors, including Governments;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam TCD Trust (India) — as the representative of the United States asked for specific examples of the group’s activities in support of what it termed in its application “persecuted minorities”, including at the United Nations;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam Foundation (India) — as the representative of the United States asked for specific examples of the group’s activities in support of “persecuted minorities”, including at the United Nations, and asked it to clarify how it differs from the previous organization examined by the Committee;

Nithyanandeshwar Devasthanam Trust (India) — as the representative of the United States asked for specific examples of the group’s activities in support of “persecuted minorities”, including at the United Nations, and asked it to clarify how it differs from the last two organizations;

OxYGen Foundation for Protection of Women and Youth Rights (Armenia) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the group to provide details on its financial deficit and how it carries out its activities;

Pak Special Persons Welfare Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of India said the organization has still not provided a list of its 40 member groups, as previously requested by the Committee;

Palestinian Association for Human Rights (Witness) (Lebanon) — as the representative of Israel asked for more details about the organization’s expenditures;

Pouya Institute for Communications and Social Development (Iran) — as the representative of the United States asked about the organization’s recruitment efforts, its decision-making process, how it receives its funding and what makes its work non-governmental;

Pusat Komas SDN. BHD. (Malaysia) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to clarify its relationships with the group CIVICUS, which already enjoys consultative status with the Economic and Social Council;

Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation (China) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization to provide information about its decision-making processes, and how much funding it receives from the Government of China;

The Gulmit Educational and Social Welfare Society, Hunza Gilgit (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on the projects carried out, costs incurred and sources of funding for the preservation of cultural heritage in 2021 and 2022;

United Global Organization of Development (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for an audited financial statement for the year 2022;

WeYouth (Tunisia) — as the representative of Israel asked the group to clarify how it maintains its independence given that more than 70 per cent of its income comes from Government sources;

Working Women Welfare Trust (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked the group to provide details on its technical skills programmes for women, carried out in 2021 and 2022;

World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization (China) — as the representative of the United States asked what makes the group non-governmental in nature, given its “inherently governmental activities”;

Le Centre Idriss El Fakhouri des Etudes et de Recherches en Sciences Juridiques Oujda (Morocco) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for more information on the organization’s studies and research conducted in the field of legal science in 2021 and 2022;

ALQST Human Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan requested more details about its engagement with Government officials, and any funding received from Government sources;

Action League for Palestinians of Syria LTD (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Israel noted that 94 of the group’s members are located outside of the United Kingdom, and asked it to clarify that discrepancy;

American Center for International Labor Solidarity (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked for disaggregated information about $7 million worth of programmes carried out in Latin America, and for a list of local partners in the region;

American Medical Women’s Association, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China asked for more information about the group’s planned activities and projects in support of equal rights amendments in the United States, and whether it receives any funding from that Government;

Asociatia Romanian Women’s Lobby (Romania) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the group to provide examples of recent research and studies conducted in cooperation with other organizations, and more information on those groups;

Associazione Luca Coscioni per la libertà di ricerca scientifica (Italy) — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide an update on a planned activity, namely the holding of a World Congress on Freedom of Academic Research in Africa, in 2020;

Avaaz Foundation (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to clarify its membership structure, and how it ensures accountability for its six voting members;

C.A.R.E Scandinavia — Citizens Against Radicalism & Extremism (Denmark) — as the representative of Israel cited a financial discrepancy on the organization’s application, and asked it to clarify the gap;

Christian Solidarity International (Switzerland) — as the representative of Cuba recalled a previous question posed by the Committee in which members asked the organization to provide a detailed list of its projects in each country, noting that this has not been adequately provided, and asked for specific details about its work in Latin America;

Common Good Foundation Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide a list of projects conducted in 2021 and 2022, and how they contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud (Italy) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to elaborate on its activities in the Middle East, in particular in the Gaza Strip;

Ethiopian Genocide Committee 1935-1941, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the organization to answer a question posed to it by the Committee in September 2022;

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Switzerland) — as the representative of Israel asked the group to list the partners with which it operates in areas where it does not have its own researchers;

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Network (Denmark) — as the representative of Algeria asked the organization to provide a list of its member groups;

European Interreligious Forum for Religious Freedom (France) — as the representative of China asked why the group considers itself an international forum when its activities are only within Europe, and asked whether it has any activities, offices or partnerships outside that region;

Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (Belgium) — as the representative of Israel noted a financial discrepancy between the group’s application and its financial report, and asked for clarification;

Fundació Josep Irla (Spain) — as the representative of Georgia asked for more details on the organization’s financing of its joint projects;

Gazze Destek Association (Türkiye) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to provide a detailed breakdown of past and prospective projects for 2022 and 2023;

Global Detention Project (Switzerland) — as the representative of Algeria asked for clarity about the group’s relationship with a single partner that contributes the vast majority its funding;

Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy - Non-profit Civil Association (Greece) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the organization to provide more details about its leadership structure and the difference between its leadership roles;

Hokok Coalición Internacional Contra la Impunidad (Spain) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for a list of the group’s activities in 2021 and 2022;

IFEX (Canada) — as the representative of Algeria noted that the organization was established with support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and asked it to elaborate on its relationship with that agency;

International Action Network for Gender Equity and Law (United States) — as the representative of China asked for a list of activities carried out outside of the United States in 2022, and the countries in which they were conducted;

International Association for the Development of the Abaza-Abkhaz Ethnos “Alashara” (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Georgia noted that erroneous references to the “Republic of Abkhazia” have not been fully removed from the group’s website, and asked it to align all its documents with United Nations terminology;

International Center for the Study, Prevention and Treatment of Multigenerational Trauma Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba cited discrepancies in the organization’s stated activities, and asked it to clarify which United Nations organs or entities it has previously supported;

L’institut européen de droit international et les relations internationales (IEDI) - The European Institute for International Law and International Relations (France) — as the representative of Cuba requested detailed information about the organization’s operations, and how it is able to maintain several offices in Europe with no administrative expenditures;

Labdaros ir paramos fondas “Nevyriausybinių organizacijų informacijos ir paramos centras” (Lithuania) — as the representative of China asked for more detailed information about how the organization can contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council, and for an update on a resolution it plans to table at the United Nations Human Rights Council;

Life Bliss Foundation, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked for details about the group’s relationship with the man identified on its website as its founder, who is being investigated in India for grave crimes, including rape and kidnapping;

Muslim Hands (United Kingdom) — as the representative of the United States asked for a list of the group’s activities in 2022;

National Committee on BRICS Research (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States asked for information about the group’s administrative cost, total number of staff and total funds spent on salaries;

National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs of Japan (Japan) — as the representative of China asked for clarification regarding its cooperation with Government;

Nations Global Consulting LLC (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked for information about its relationship with another organization;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam of Oklahoma City, Inc (United States) — as the representative of India asked for clarification regarding its connection with Swami Nithyananda who is facing criminal charges in India;

Novact (Spain) — as the representative of Israel asked for clarification regarding its origins and places of operations;

Panhellenic Union of Cappadocian Associations (Greece) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for clarification regarding its work rescuing relics and how that relates to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

Photographers without Borders (Canada) — as the representative of China asked for details about its cooperation with a partner organization;

Rescue: Freedom International (United States) — as the representative of India asked for more details regarding its expenditure on special projects;

SKT Welfare (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked for a list of countries in which the organization operates;

Salam for Democracy and Human Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for more details on its training workshop and seminars;

Sheikh Abdullah Al Nouri Charity Society (Kuwait) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for more details regarding the activities and beneficiaries of the organization;

SosyalBen Vakfı ( Türkiye ) — as the representative of Armenia asked for details on its meetings and the decision of its governing body in 2022;

Su Politikaları Derneği ( Türkiye ) — as the representative of Armenia asked for its most recent actions on transboundary cooperation;

Terre Des Femmes - Menschenrechte fuer die Frau e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested its audit accounts for 2021-2022;

The Auschwitz Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (United States) — as the representative of China asked for details regarding its cooperation with the United Nations;

The Center for Bioethics and Culture (United States) — as the representative of China asked for information regarding its contributions to the Economic and Social Council;

The Conflict and Environment Observatory (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked for information on how it uses government funding;

The Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked how it preserves its independence;

The Humanitarian Forum (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Israel asked for a detailed breakdown of its funding;

The International Center for Supporting Rights and Freedoms (Switzerland) — as the representative of Algeria asked for an explanation regarding the management of its headquarters and executive bodies;

The International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked if they conduct any projects on eliminating violence against women or protection of migrants’ rights;

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) (United States) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for information regarding its activities over the last five years;

The ONE Campaign (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for details regarding recent activities;

Transitional Justice Working Group (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Cuba asked for a list of countries where it develops projects;

Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TUDAV) (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked which international organizations it works with;

Türkiye Gençlik Vakfi (Tügva) (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked for information regarding its curriculum in the Young Diplomats Academy;

Council of Muslim Organizations (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked to clarify a discrepancy in its financial statement;

Uluslararasi Ogrenci dernekleri Federasyonu (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked for details regarding its education programme;

Uluslararası Mülteci Hakları Derneği (Türkiye) — as the representative of China asked if the organization’s projects on statelessness are in collaboration with any particular Governments;

Uluslararası Yardımlaşma ve Kalkındırma Derneği (Türkiye) — as the representative of Israel asked for information to provide a detailed breakdown of funding from other non-governmental organizations;

Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights (United States) — as the representative of China asked if it has overseas offices or employees to carry out projects internationally; and

Òmnium Cultural (Spain) — as the representative of Georgia asked about its alliance with other partner organizations.

The representative of Indonesia , drawing attention to the note verbale submitted by his delegation, expressed concern on the granting of recommendation for consultative status to National Papoea Vereninging '95/West Nieuw Guinea and the West Papua Interest Association, which he said are separatist organizations. The provinces of Papua and West Papua are inseparable parts of his country, he stressed, requesting the Committee to revisit its recommendations.

The representative of India said that while revisiting applications that have already been considered should be avoided, the concerns raised by Indonesia, a sovereign State, are serious. The two organizations contradict the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, he said, expressing support for a thorough analysis of the facts. Without setting a precedent, the Committee should allow Indonesia’s request, he said.

As a debate emerged regarding the validity of reopening decisions, the representatives of China , Nicaragua , Pakistan , Bahrain , Cuba , Algeria and Eritrea endorsed the request to reopen the review, while stressing that it should not set a precedent. The representative of the United States , while noting that this is a freedom of expression issue for non-governmental organizations, said her delegation will not call for a vote on the issue. Along those lines, the representative of the United Kingdom said her delegation is not supportive of revisiting the matter but will not stand in the way of consensus.

The Committee then postponed action on the application of the following two organizations after deciding to revisit its prior recommendation to give them consultative status:

National Papoea Vereninging '95/West Nieuw Guinea (Indonesia) — as the representative of Algeria asked for a list of member organizations; and

West Papua Interest Association (Indonesia) — as the representative of China asked for clarification regarding the government entities with which it cooperates.

Interactive Dialogue

A speaker from Dalit Solidarity Inc. said that his organization is a United States-based charity that has spent 22 years sharing God-given blessings with the less privileged. The organization’s volunteers give their time and energy to children, widows and those who are marginalized. His organization sponsored eight Ukrainians, he noted, adding “I was born on a dirt floor”, but God provided him with opportunities to serve others.

A speaker from the International Centre for Study, Prevention and Treatment of Multigenerational Legacies of Trauma , stressing that organizations can contribute to the work of the United Nations beyond participation in conferences, highlighted her organization’s contributions on domestic violence. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has sought her organization’s expertise on many occasions, she added. Nicaragua ’s delegate asked about sources of funding, while Costa Rica ’s delegate said the organization’s work is in alignment with the United Nations. The delegate of the United States expressed regret that Committee members were asking more questions to the organization. China ’s delegate asked for details about its projects outside the United States. The representative of Pakistan said that asking questions is not a waste of the Committee’s time while Cuba ’s delegate expressed concern at continued attempts to challenge the mandate of the Committee. He offered to provide a list of non-governmental organizations from the global South that the United States has repeatedly asked questions to.

Pending receipt of response, the Committee deferred its consideration of the two organizations.