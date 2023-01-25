Continuing Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 30 Groups for Special Consultative Status, Defers Action on 74 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its 2023 session today, recommending 30 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 74 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 26 January, to continue its session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to 29 organizations:

Y4D Foundation (India);

Youth love Egypt foundation (Egypt);

Vishwa Manavadhikar Parishad (India);

"Garmoniya" Samara Center for Youth Employment, Socialization and Cultural Development Autonomous Non-profit Organization (Russian Federation);

Asociatia Geyc (Romania);

Autonomous Non-Profit Organization "Research Center "Minority Report" (Russian Federation);

Committee for Justice (Switzerland);

De Regenboog Groep (Netherlands);

Eduactive Società Cooperativa (Italy);

Eiropas demokrātijas attīstības centrs (Latvia);

Emberi Méltóság Központ (Hungary);

Eurazijos žalos mažinimo asociacija (Lithuania);

Global Action for Trans* Equality Inc. (United States);

Global Choices.org (United States);

Harm Reduction Australia Limited (Australia);

Interpride (United States);

Migrant Clinicians Network Inc. (United States);

New York University (United States);

Northeastern University (United States);

Policy Studies Organization (United States);

Rick Hansen Foundation (Canada);

Secours Islamique France (France);

The Aspen Institute, Inc. (United States);

UAAR - Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti (Italy);

Education for Social Justice Foundation (United States);

Ukrainian Think Tanks Liaison Office in Brussels (Belgium);

United for Human Rights (Switzerland);

Verein Euro Mea (Switzerland); and

Women’s Refugee Commission, Inc. (United States).

The Committee postponed action on the application of the following 74 organizations:

Y S Makhdoomi Memorial Educational Trust (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details about its activities and costs for 2022;

Yadam Institute of Research (India) — as the representative of China asked for information about its working partners;

Youth for Human Rights Pakistan (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details about its advocacy work among youth;

Zam Zam Foundation (Sri Lanka ) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for a list of activities for 2021 and 2022;

ARCS Arci Culture Solidali APS (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for details regarding its Director’s role;

All Survivors Project Foundation (Liechtenstein) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for specific examples of projects and their results;

Allianz für Demokratie in Laos (ADL) e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of China asked for information on its worldwide network, as well as rules and structures of membership;

Alma Mater Studiorum — Università di Bologna (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for information regarding the reactivation of its international exchange programme;

Arabian Rights Watch Association (United States) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for clarification regarding the discrepancy between the organization’s financial capabilities and goals;

Association of Lawyers of Russia (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States asked for a list of its activities;

Association of Non-for-Profit Organizations to Facilitate the Drug Prevention and Socially Dangerous Behaviour “National Anti-Drug Union” (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States asked for information regarding its collaborations and joint activities with international organizations;

Associazione Nazionale Volontarie Telefono Rosa - Centro di Orientamento per i Diritti della Donna — ONLUS (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for information about the administration and financing of its anti-violence centres;

Autonomous non-profit organization humanitarian programs organization “Russian Humanitarian Mission” (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Georgia asked for information regarding its partner organizations and joint projects;

Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for information about the organization’s financial gaps;

Center for Military Human Rights Korea (CMHRK) (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of China asked for more details about the Asian countries that the organization works in and its main activities for 2022;

Comité de Vigilance pour la Démocratie en Tunisie (Belgium) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for updated financial statements for 2021, with English translation if possible;

Congres mondial Amazigh — CMA (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked for an updated financial statement;

Coppieters Foundation (Belgium) — as the representative of Türkiye asked whether it is a research organization or an advocacy organization, as well;

Corporate Counsel Women of Color Inc (United States) — as the representative of China asked for a correction of the references to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the organization’s application;

Dalit Solidarity, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked for the latest audited financial statement ending in 2022;

Database Center for North Korean Human Rights (NKDB) (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of China asked for information regarding the research project on “North Korean” refugees;

Den Norske Helsingforskomité (Norway) — as the representative of Cuba asked for clarification regarding its membership and dues;

Disability:IN (United States) — as the representative of China asked for correction to references to Taiwan;

Education for Social Justice Foundation (ESJF) (United States) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for more information about its projects and the countries where it is active;

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (Netherlands) — as the representative of China asked for clarification regarding its research costs and salaries for permanent employees;

European Network of Migrant Women (Belgium) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for clarification regarding the nature and content of its reports;

European network on cultural management and policy (Belgium) — as the representative of China asked for correction on references to Taiwan on its website;

Fn-Sambandet i Norge (Norway) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for clarification regarding its financial transparency and independence;

Fondazione Circolo Fratelli Rosselli (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye requested information on its registration and the financial implications therein;

Foundation for a Drug-Free World (United States) — as the representative of Algeria asked for clarification regarding its membership;

Fundacja Otwarty Dialog (Poland) — as the representative of the United States requested examples of its work;

Global Alumni Alliance (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United Kingdom asked how the organization is able to maintain its independence while its Coordination Council maintains close ties to the Government;

Global Citizen Forum (Canada) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the organization to clarify a discrepancy in its decision-making structure;

Human Rights Activists (United States) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the group to provide instances, in the last three years, in which the news agency it mentions in its application is cited;

Ilankai Thamil Sangam, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for more details about the group’s projects in Sri Lanka;

International Civil Society Action Network, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked for more information about the group’s funding from Governments, and noting that a Government official is part of its board, requested for more information about the processes in place to ensure its independence;

International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation (Switzerland) — as the representative of the United States asked for details about projects and activities that demonstrate the organization’s ability to contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

International Funders for Indigenous Peoples Inc. — as the representative of China asked for more information about the group’s registration fees;

International Human Rights Commission La Commission Internationale des Droits de l'homme Mezinárodní komise pro lidská práva — nadační fond, ve zkrácené formě IHRC - nadační fond (Czechia) — as the representative of Armenia asked the organization to clarify a discrepancy in its expenditures, and to provide more information about its humanitarian activities;

International Organization for Cooperation in Evaluation (Canada) — as the representative of Algeria noted that 97 per cent of the group’s funding comes from Government sources, and asked how it is able to guarantee its independence;

International Society of Criminology (United States) — as the representative of China asked about the organization’s events in 2022;

International Young Catholic Students (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked the organization to explain how it is able to operate with a financial deficit;

International Youth Federation (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Algeria asked the organization to provide details on its funding system and to elaborate on its members who are not financial contributors;

Intl. WeLoveU Foundation (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Cuba asked how the organization could contribute to the work of the United Nations, and more specifically to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals;

Kandilarla Dayanişma Vakfi (Türkiye) — as the representative of T ürkiye said the organization has not yet provided a full answer to a question previously posed by the Committee;

Khmers Kampuchea-Krom Federation (United States) — as the representative of China asked for details about the organization’s fundraising activities, including about any back-up financial plans that may exist to support its activities;

Kvinnors Nätverk (Sweden) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked for more details about the organization’s decision-making structure;

Luftbrücke Irak e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the organization to provide a list of the local Iraqi non-governmental groups with which it cooperates;

Magistrats Europeens pour la Democratie et les Libertes (Germany) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the group to provide more information on one of its stated activities, namely “observation of tribes in Türkiye”;

Merciful Souls (Al-Qolub Al-Rahima) (Israel) — as the representative of China asked for more information on the group’s participation in human rights conferences and events;

Mnemonic non-profit entrepreneurial company (with limited liability) (Germany) — as the representative of Eritrea noted that the group’s stated goal is to verify and investigate evidence of human rights violations, and asked how it ensures the safety of its chain of custody;

NAUH (Now Action & Unity for Human Rights) (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more information about the group’s resources, and whether they are earmarked for particular projects;

NTC-Hands off Cain (Italy) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the organization to provide audited financial statements for the years 2021 and 2022;

Nobel Women's Initiative (Canada) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to provide verified financial statements for the last three years, as well as for 2016;

Peace Without Limits (PWL) International Organization, Inc. (Switzerland) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked the organization to provide examples of its recent research publications and studies;

PeaceCorea (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of China asked the group to describe the value of their participation in international conferences in 2021 and 2022, including the outcomes of those events;

Robert Bosch Stiftung Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (Germany) — as the representative of T ürkiye noted that the group states that it helps to implement various locally led peace initiatives, and asked it to provide recent examples of such work;

SAM pour les droits et les libertés (Switzerland) — as the representative of Algeria asked the organization to provide more details on the financing of its work;

SJAC (United States) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for details on the organization’s sources of funding;

Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested the organization’s audited financial statements for the last three years;

Syria Relief (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide more details on the procedures used to obtain resources from its external financial backers;

Syrian Legal Development Programme (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Cuba noted that the organization did not fully answer a previous question posed to it about the breakdown of funds used for projects;

Tai Studies Center (United States) — as the representative of India asked the organization to provide a corrected link to the website section dedicated to its Board of Directors;

The Bar Human Rights Committee (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested a list of the organization’s projects carried out in 2022, and the results obtained;

The Center for Justice and Accountability (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide more details on the inputs it has provided to the General Assembly and its Main Committees with regard to the international legal principle of universal jurisdiction;

The Friendship League of Culture and Sport (Israel) — as the representative of Algeria invited the organization to elaborate on how it conducts its activities while operating at a financial deficit;

The Global Energy Association on Development of International Research and Projects in the Field of Energy (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States requested information about the income provided from “entrepreneurial activity”, especially in the year 2022;

The Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime (Switzerland) — as the representative of T ürkiye asked for a full list of countries in which the organization maintains offices, and how those activities are financed;

Tom Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice (United States) — as the representative of China asked for details about the organization’s procedure for awarding its annual human rights prize;

Human Environmental Association for Development (Lebanon) — as the representative of the United States asked the group to provide written clarity on the organization’s relationship with the Government of Lebanon;

Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked the organization to provide written details on the 30 organizations affiliated with it;

Uyghur Human Rights Project (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to clarify its relationship with the one external group providing most of its financing, and to provide an explanation of how it maintains its independence under that financial structure;

Vithu Trust Fund (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more details on how the organization can contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council; and

Österreichischer Rat Für Nachhaltige Entwicklung - Österreichischer Nachhaltigkeitsrat für soziale, ökologische und ökonomische Angelegenheiten (Austria) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to clarify its membership structure and explain its various leadership roles and responsibilities.

Interactive Discussion

During the Committee’s interactive question-and-answer session, a representative of Human Environmental Association for Development (Lebanon) described her organization’s core mission as empowering and educating youth. Its experts and activists have engaged deeply with the Economic and Social Council, and the group also participates in a model United Nations forum. Underlining the importance of exposing young people to the skills needed to succeed in their future endeavours, she declared: “We can raise our voices higher in support of the Sustainable Development Goals in our communities.” She listed several examples of her organization’s recent projects, including supporting local women with their entrepreneurial activities and helping factories turn their plastic waste into beautiful pieces of art.

The representative of the United States asked the organization’s representative to provide concrete examples of planned upcoming projects. He also asked her to detail the “miscellaneous” expenses listed on the organization’s application, and to clarify how it operates with no administrative expenses.

The representative responded by outlining two projects, supported respectively by the European Union and Monaco, which will aim to collect and reuse plastic bottle caps. With regard to the financial question, she responded that two of the organization’s leaders are required to sign cheques or issue payments, and read from the group’s financial manual on the procedure required to open separate bank accounts — with the guidance of the Executive Board — in order to use funds responsibly.

The representative of the United States then asked the representative to provide written clarity on her organization’s relationship with the Government of Lebanon. Pending receipt of that response, the Committee’s consideration of the application was deferred.

A representative of the non-governmental organization Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (Pakistan) then took the floor to respond to a question posed to her group on 24 January. That question asked her to share the nationalities of all 30 members of the organization, all of which she said are Pakistani nationals.

The representative of Pakistan praised the organization’s work.

Meanwhile, the representative of India asked the representative to detail her own legal affiliation with the Karim Khan Foundation, to which the representative responded that she is simply speaking for the foundation today since she lives in New York. He then asked the representative of the organization to provide written details on the 30 organizations affiliated with her group. Pending receipt of that response, the application was deferred.

The representative of the United States noted that “the challenges of traveling long distances” to appear in person before the Committee “are on full display here today”, and emphasized the need for hybrid modalities for upcoming question-and-answer sessions.

Next, a representative of the organization Education for Social Justice Foundation (United States) introduced her group as a strong believer in the power of education, as well as empowering educators and students to achieve social justice. The group, based in California, works with a team of public-school teachers dedicated to creating curricula for that purpose. Sharing some specific examples of those curricula in response to a question previously posed by the Committee, she said it has created lesson plans about the historical context of sexual and gender-based violence, and how to counter it today, as well as issues relevant to the Asian diaspora in the United States. She also shared examples of her participation in communal art events. While most of the group’s work takes place in the United States, it has also taken part in projects in the Republic of Korea, she said.

The Committee then granted special consultative status to the organization.

A representative of the non-governmental organization Coppieters Foundation (Belgium), noting that his group submitted its request for consultative status four years ago, outlined its 15 years of experience in the fields of democracy and diversity, human rights, equality, solidarity and social inclusion. In particular, it conducts analysis and research on European and global governance issues, public participation in public affairs, managing cultural and linguistic diversity, addressing environmental challenges and achieving peace. Citing several particular worrisome trends — including the weakening of democratic systems and threats to human rights — he said the group decided to expand its work beyond Europe for the first time in 2018, and is now seeking consultative status with the Economic and Social Council in order to better address global issues. Sharing some concrete examples of the group’s projects, he said it maintains a board of technical experts on all its areas of focus.