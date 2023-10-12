Fourth Committee, without a Vote, Approves Draft Text on Mine Action, Putting Emphasis on Humanitarian, Climate, Food Security Aspects

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), acting without a vote, today approved a draft resolution that places mine action within the broader humanitarian context, following a general debate on the topic.

By the terms of “Assistance in mine action” (document A/C.4/78/L.6), introduced by Poland’s representative, the General Assembly would urge Member States and the United Nations system to assist States affected by landmines and other explosive remnants of war. It would encourage relevant multilateral, regional and national programmes and bodies to include mine action activities in their peacebuilding, humanitarian, stabilization, rehabilitation, reconstruction, peace sustainment, climate, food security and development assistance activities. In addition, the Assembly would encourage States to include a gender- and age-appropriate perspective in all aspects of mine action activities while also taking into account the rights and needs of persons with disabilities.

Alexandre Zouev, Assistant Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peace Operations, introduced the Secretary-General’s report titled “Assistance in mine action” (document A/78/259), saying that in 2022, United Nations programmes reported 9,198 casualties, with civilians making up nearly three-quarters of these casualties. He urged the continuation of national mine action capacity-building initiatives and risk education, particularly through the efforts of United Nations country teams, to address civilian protection and residual contamination. He also pointed to the Secretary-General’s policy brief “A New Agenda for Peace”, which underscores the importance of incorporating climate-related disasters into Sustainable Development Goals implementation plans and mine action operations.

During the general debate, delegates put a spotlight on the harm that landmines can inflict in the years after the guns fall silent in a conflict, while also praising the efforts of the United Nations Mine Action Service. Several speakers also underscored their country’s commitment to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction of 1997, also known as the Ottawa Convention, or the Mine Ban Convention.

Yemen’s representative said that the Houthi militia has planted nearly 2 million mines and explosive devices which mostly target civilians, including women and children. Seasonal floods shift many mines away from the places where they were planted, thereby increasing harm to civilians, she noted.

The representative of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic said that remnants of cluster munitions dropped on his country more than four decades ago still pose a major threat, with most of the 25 to 60 people killed or injured annually being children or farmers. Clearing away mines has enabled development projects to take place, including a high-speed railway that will turn the landlocked nation into a land-linked one, he said.

Ukraine’s representative said that due to the Russian Federation’s invasion, his country is among the most mine-contaminated in the world, with 30 per cent of its territory affected. Ukraine has made humanitarian demining a top priority and is working on a mine action strategy that focuses on returning land to productive use, accident prevention and victim protection, he said.Angola’s representative called for collective efforts to achieve a mine-free world — but at the same time emphasized the significant financial burden of demining activities, compounded by the economic challenges resulting from the COVID‑19 pandemic, as a factor impacting Angola’s goal of achieving a mine-free status by 2025.

ALEXANDRE ZOUEV, Assistant Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peace Operations , introduced the Secretary-General’s report titled “Assistance in mine action” (document A/78/259), saying that explosive devices, mines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continue to cause an alarming number of casualties. In 2022, United Nations programmes, validated by national authorities across 27 countries and territories, reported 9,198 casualties, with civilians making up nearly three-quarters of these casualties. The Secretary-General’s new Agenda for Peace underscores the importance of incorporating climate-related disasters into Sustainable Development Goals implementation plans and mine action operations, he noted. For instance, recent storms in Libya displaced landmines and explosive ordnance, posing additional risks to displaced individuals. Moreover, the evolving technology of IEDs imposes severe restrictions on the mobility of humanitarian personnel and peacekeepers, hindering aid delivery and the protection of civilians, he said.

In this regard, he urged the continuation of national mine action capacity-building initiatives and risk education, particularly through the efforts of United Nations country teams, to address civilian protection and residual contamination. He highlighted the United Nations’ own mine action efforts, including clearance of 163 square kilometres of previously contaminated areas in 2022 throughout the world. Over 5.5 million people received explosive ordnance risk education, while victim support was provided in 14 countries and territories. National mine action standards have been established in 21 countries and territories with United Nations support, enhancing the quality and safety of mine action activities, he added.

JAMES MARTIN LARSEN ( Australia ), speaking also on behalf of Canada and New Zealand , urged States that have yet to do so to sign and ratify the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction. He noted the adoption in 2022 of the Political Declaration on the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas and welcomed the increasing number of States ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which requires that victims and survivors affected by explosive ordnance have access to health care, rehabilitation, employment and social protection.

Hailing the progress made by the United Nations in increasing the number of women working in mine action programmes, he said that more work needs to be done to reach gender parity. Extreme weather events and climate change have increasingly impacted the protection of civilians from explosive ordnance threats. In Ukraine, vast areas have been mined and are considered unsafe for agricultural use, exacerbating the harmful impact of explosive ordnance on food security, he added. The international community must think holistically about peace and security, development and humanitarian assistance.

NATSARAN JERANUKOSOL ( Thailand ) expressed alarm at the large number of casualties caused by landmines. “A simple misstep can change your life forever,” he said, adding that this hidden danger lurks beneath the earth indiscriminately. Underscoring the collective responsibility to achieve a mine-free world, he said this will not only protect civilians from death and injury but also enable them to safely access land use for habitation, development and economic livelihood. Calling for sharing of best practices and technological transfers, he said that since becoming a State party to the Mine Ban Convention in 1997, Thailand has been working to fulfill its obligations and is committed to become mine-free by 2026.

TOUFIQ ISLAM SHATIL ( Bangladesh ) said that his country — one of the first in South Asia to join the Mine Ban Convention — has fulfilled its commitment to destroy its stockpiles within the stipulated time frames. Despite significant achievements on this front internationally, mines continue to endanger civilians and hinder access to humanitarian assistance. Expressing concern about the 9,198 mine-related casualties that took place in 2022, he noted the disproportionate impact on civilians. Calling for a special focus on victims of explosive devices, he said technical assistance and capacity-building services are essential for mine action. Expressing concern about the safety of peacekeepers and highlighting their role in providing technical assistance through the mine action component of missions, he pointed to the social and economic consequences of mines on civilian populations as well as on returning refugees, adding that mine action should be integrated into peacekeeping.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), pointing to the severe impact of landmines on civilians, including innocent children, said his country’s primary objectives are to raise awareness, promote collective action and facilitate the exchange of experiences among nations. In 2021, the world witnessed the tragic loss of more than 5,500 lives due to landmines, he said, highlighting the evolving nature of conflicts, which have made it more challenging to address the landmine problem. International collaboration, political will and resources are essential to finding solutions in this new context. Sri Lanka’s efforts have led to the clearance of all known mined areas, as well as increased female representation in mine action programmes, with 40 per cent of employees at the National Mine Action Centre being women. He encouraged research into mine detection, emphasizing the need for refining risk analysis as well as automating demining through machine learning.

SARAH AHMED AHMED AL-MASHEHARI ( Yemen ) noted that while Yemen signed the Mine Ban Convention in 1997 and disposed of its mines, the Houthi militia has planted nearly 2 million mines and explosive ordnance in various parts of the country. Those mines are a constant threat to the lives and livelihoods of Yemeni people, she said, also pointing to their social and economic consequences. They hinder development because the Houthi militia has planted mines near roads, schools and pastoral lands, making many places uninhabitable. More than half a million people have been affected by this arbitrary contamination targeting civilians, including women and children. Thus, Houthi militants have deprived the children of Yemen of normal lives, she said, adding that seasonal floods shift many mines away from the places where they were planted, thereby increasing harm to civilians. Highlighting the national army’s demining efforts, she called on the international community to bring pressure on the Houthi militia and Iran.

HEDDA SAMSON, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that all European Union countries have joined the Ottawa Convention and are co-sponsors of the draft resolution “Assistance in mine action”. She further affirmed continued support to humanitarian mine action across the world, including in the face of the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine. Welcoming new language in this year’s text, she particularly pointed to the inclusion of a call to the Member States to incorporate mine action into their climate and food security programmes. This integration places mine action within the broader context of essential humanitarian concerns. She went on to welcome the establishment of a United Nations Global Advocate for persons with disabilities and expressed hope that future resolutions will include language on how mines and explosive remnants of war impact the enjoyment of human rights as well as concerns about explosive weapons in populated areas, as their use poses a serious risk to civilians and to humanitarian operations.

KRZYSZTOF MARIA SZCZERSKI ( Poland ), expressing support for all efforts undertaken to implement the Ottawa Convention and reach the ultimate goal of a mine-free world, highlighted the crucial role of humanitarian demining in post-conflict and reconstruction contexts. The Secretary-General's report underscores the severe impact of mines on the lives of civilians worldwide, as well as the situation in Ukraine and the need to link mine action with food security. Poland has been engaged in assistance in mine action for many years now, he said, also praising the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS). “My country knows the problem of demining very well,” he said, saying that 80 years after the Second World War, the Polish army still gets reports of unexploded ordnance dating back to that conflict. Noting that according to the Ukrainian authorities, 180,000 square kilometers of its territory may be contaminated with landmines and other explosive ordnance, he said this makes Ukraine one of the world’s most mine-contaminated countries.

FAISAL ABDELAZIM SALIM MOHAMED ( Sudan ), highlighting the significant progress made in clearing minefields in eastern Sudan over the past years, including through collaboration with UNMAS, stated that the peace agreement signed with armed factions in 2020 has further contributed to mine clearance efforts. Noting that the National Mine Action Centre, in partnership with national and international organizations, has provided risk education to more than 4 million people, he highlighted the inclusion into the school curricula of efforts to assist mine victims and persons with disabilities. Sudan has organized a workshop in collaboration with international agencies to update its victim assistance strategy. The Government is dedicated to ensuring the full participation and integration of mine victims into society, he said, pointing to current challenges such as funding shortages, issues arising from uncontrolled movement of tribes and the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic.

Mr. SAHRAEI ( Iran ) said that several areas in his country, as well as Iraq, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, are still contaminated by mines and explosive remnants, threatening the safety and well-being of innocent residents and their right to development. Commending the Mine Action Service’s work in the region, he expressed Iran’s readiness to actively engage in relevant programmes and share the experience it has gained through mine action activities. Going forward, the Secretariat, when preparing its annual reports, should examine the effects and implications of deficiencies, exclusions and limitations experienced by the people and governments of the affected territories. States responsible for planting landmines and other explosive devices in other countries should provide the necessary assistance to those countries. It is also important to consider the negative effects of unilateral coercive measures on access to supplies and mine-clearing equipment, as well as the transfer of technology and financial resources, he said.

Mr. AL-SAED ( Iraq ), emphasizing that 6,415 square kilometres of Iraq are contaminated by mines, said that his country has taken action to demine 492 square kilometres as part of its national plan. The presence of mines and unexploded ordnance poses a significant daily threat, especially in regions once controlled by Da’esh, he said, underscoring the impact of these hazards on reduced productivity of individuals and institutions. The Government is actively involved in rehabilitating survivors and reintegrating them into society. Mines and explosive ordnance present major obstacles to development, affecting the economy, agriculture and urban development, in addition to damaging infrastructure, which in turn disrupts trade and land movement. Despite these challenges, the Government is establishing national mechanisms and strategies to strengthen anti-mine efforts, adopt legislation regarding mines and explosive ordnance and raise awareness about the dangers of mines, he said.

MATEUS PEDRO LUEMBA ( Angola ), calling for collective efforts to eliminate the use of landmines and achieve a mine-free world, said that Angola is still struggling to free its soil from those weapons. Demining is costly and requires well-trained personnel and modern equipment. Angola had hoped to be mine-free by 2025, but the economic downturn caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic, among other factors, has affected its ability to assume the financial obligations of demining. Angola has more than 70 million square kilometers to demine, he said, cautioning that it may not be able to meet the 2025 deadline. Demining is more expensive than producing mines, he said, adding that the victims and survivors of landmines should not have to bear the consequences alone.

ONO SHO ( Japan ) said that mines are a serious threat to human security. It was this concern, advocated by civil society, that paved the way for the adoption of the Ottawa Convention and its entry into force in 1999. Despite significant progress over the past two decades, landmines continue to threaten the lives, livelihoods and dignity of civilians and hinder the realization of human security. As a co-sponsor, Japan supports the draft resolution on assistance in mine action, which stresses the need to address emerging threats and the importance of the continued support for mine action programmes. In 2022, Japan provided more than $52 million in assistance distributed across 22 countries. Tapping Cambodia’s expertise in the field, Tokyo and Phnom Penh have partnered to support landmine clearance in Ukraine, he said, adding that Japan is seeking the presidency of the Mine Ban Convention in 2025.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), expressing concern about the growing threat of explosive munitions on civilians, including children, called on Member States to ratify relevant treaties and fully adhere to the applicable international framework concerning landmines. She also encouraged the expansion of United Nations mine assistance programmes. As El Salvador contributes troops and police to United Nations peacekeeping missions, she underscored the need to enhance the security of peacekeepers, particularly in areas with high risks of explosive munitions. She further lauded the increasing number of countries with gender strategies for mine action and the growing participation of women in mine awareness and education. El Salvador remains committed to prioritizing the rights and needs of individuals, families and communities affected by mines and unexploded remnants of war, including through provision of comprehensive social and economic support, she said.

MARAH MUSTAFA ( Syria ) said that given what Syria has experienced at the hands of terrorists, demining activities are essential to ensure a safe environment for civilians while also enabling the return of refugees. She praised the Syrian army’s tireless demining efforts, saying they have sacrificed lives to save lives and eliminated 50,000 pieces of explosive ordinance. She also highlighted the work of the National Demining Committee, which has established technical norms to regulate all mine action in Syria in accordance with international standards. Also spotlighting an action plan for awareness and victim assistance, she said that the international community must not politicize this humanitarian issue by imposing unilateral restrictions on demining technology and know-how.

ANATOLII ZLENKO ( Ukraine ), aligning himself with the European Union, welcomed the fact that this year’s draft resolution features a call to include mine action in food security programmes and recognizes mines as obstacles to land cultivation. Due to the Russian Federation’s invasion, Ukraine has become one of the most mine-contaminated countries globally, with 30 per cent of its territory affected, in particular agricultural lands. The World Bank estimates that a comprehensive humanitarian demining effort will cost more than $37 billion, he said, noting that Ukraine has made humanitarian demining a top priority and is working on a mine action strategy that focuses on returning land to productive use, accident prevention and victim protection, as well as improving the overall structure of mine action.

SO INXAY SOULIYONG ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ) noted that his country is among the most heavily bombed nations on earth, with remnants of cluster munitions dropped more than four decades ago still posing major threats to civilians. Over the past decade, these unexploded devices have killed or injured 25 to 60 people annually. Sadly, most of the victims have been children and local farmers. One-third of the country’s land remains contaminated with an estimated 80 million unexploded sub-munitions, he added. The recent clearance of these devices has enabled development projects to take place, including a high-speed railway that would turn the landlocked nation into a land-linked one. Vientiane has also adopted “Sustainable Development Goal 18” as a national goal, with its key target to reduce the number of casualties from these devices as much as possible by 2030, he said.

UNNI RAMBØLL ( Norway ) described the Mine Ban Convention as a cornerstone of the “humanitarian disarmament architecture”, grounded in a human-centric approach, which serves as a positive example of how disarmament diplomacy can reduce human suffering. “There is good news to celebrate,” she said, noting that the last four years have exceeded expectations with more square metres than ever cleared of mines. Expressing concern about the reported new use of these indiscriminate weapons, especially on Ukrainian territory and in countries suffering from instability, she said that improvised explosive devices are causing a high number of civilian casualties. Though improvised, they are no different from conventionally manufactured mines and must be addressed with the Convention. Of the more than 30 States parties with reported or suspected mine contamination, only a handful are in a position to meet their current deadlines, she said, urging States to maintain funding for mine action. Affected States must also contribute with their own funds as this demonstrates national ownership, she said, adding that limited resources must be used in the most effective way.

Mr. WANG ( China ) stressed the importance of considering the needs of mine-affected countries for context-appropriate assistance. He also emphasized capacity-building, which enables affected nations to transition from external aid to self-reliance. Sustainable mine action requires improving the effectiveness of assistance and cooperation, including research for new solutions and innovative cooperation methods. In 2023, China allocated around $30 million for demining equipment and humanitarian supplies, in addition to co-organizing a second high-level regional meeting on enhancing regional cooperation and resource mobilization on mine action in South-East Asia as well as a joint demining operation, “Pure Homeland 2023”, in cooperation with Cambodia. China is committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation to collectively address humanitarian challenges arising from landmines and explosive remnants of war, he said.

WILLIAM ONDO ( Cameroon ), commending the Secretary-General’s report for its in-depth information, said that anti-personnel mines are vile and inhumane, causing deaths and injuries, as well as suffering for survivors. They strike in times of peace and war, with innocent women and children often the casualties. These weapons kill and maim many years after the end of a conflict, thereby jeopardizing peacebuilding and reconstruction, hindering return of displaced persons and sparking new tensions. The diversification of explosive ordnance requires new approaches, he said, highlighting the threat posed by improvised ordnance. His country has had to deal with such weapons while combating Boko Haram, he said, adding that international assistance is of critical importance to achieving a mine-free world. The scale of the problem calls for awareness-raising and resource mobilization, he said.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ) said that escalating landmine contamination presents a grave danger to civilians in his country. This peril has been exacerbated by the long-standing involvement of the Myanmar military in deploying landmines since 1969. Following the illegal military coup in 2021, the junta has procured arms and raw materials exceeding $1 billion, leading to a rise in the junta’s deployment of anti-personnel landmines and cluster munitions. Moreover, civilians have been used as human shields and human minesweepers. The junta’s atrocities are facilitated by arms transfers from certain countries. Such inconsiderate support has enabled the military to increase its defence industry’s production capacity, including for landmines. He called for the international community to extend flexible, direct funding to local humanitarian organizations which provide vital aid to those in need, including mine victims.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ), highlighting the important role played by UNMAS in assisting Member States in enhancing their demining capacities, said that her country has financially supported UNMAS and participated in developing international standards for neutralizing improvised explosive devices. The Russian Federation also sponsored demining efforts in places like the Damascus suburb of Darayya, where 2 million square metres of land have been cleared of mines. She further expressed the openness of her country to international cooperation in humanitarian mine action and noted that the Ministry of Defence, through its International Mine Action Centre, conducts international exchanges to share military tactical information and expertise aimed at reducing risks and threats associated with explosive remnants of war.

Mr. ABAALALA ( Saudi Arabia ) said that more attention should be paid to implementing the United Nations mine action strategy in ceasefire agreements and post-conflict situations. Highlighting the Masam Project for mine clearance in Yemen, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, he said that clearing mines in various governorates across the country is a race against time. Despite a lack of maps and the arbitrary placement of mines near places of worship and pastoral lands, the project has cleared 417,000 unexploded devices and an area totalling 50 million square kilometres. Unfortunately, 33 martyrs were killed during this humanitarian mission, he said, requesting those who have planted mines to contribute to their clearance and provide maps.

The Committee then took action on the draft resolution titled “Assistance in mine action” (document A/C.4/78/L.6).

The representative of Poland , introducing the text, said that mine action is crucial for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This year’s draft resolution includes a reference to the crucial role of mine action in reducing the human cost of such weapons and to the importance of including mine action in the discussions on the Secretary-General’s policy brief “A New Agenda for Peace”. It also refers to mine action’s contribution to the realization of durable solutions for refugees and internally displaced persons, as well as addressing the needs of persons with disabilities. Further, the resolution addresses the negative impact of climate change on the protection of civilians from explosive ordnance threats and encourages the inclusion of activities related to climate and food security into mine assistance programmes.

The text was then approved without a vote.