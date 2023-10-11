Fourth Committee Approves Nineteen Draft Resolutions, Concluding General Debate on Decolonization

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) today approved nineteen draft resolutions, including five by recorded vote, as it wrapped up its general debate on decolonization.

Several of the adopted resolutions are contained in chapter XIII (“Recommendations”) of the Report of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples for 2023 (document A/78/23).

They include a draft resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” which was approved by a recorded vote of 102 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 39 abstentions. According to the terms of that text, the General Assembly would call upon the administering Power of each Territory to cooperate fully in the work of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. It would also call upon administering Powers concerned to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in the Non-Self-Governing Territories under their administration. Further, it would request the Special Committee to continue to dispatch visiting and special missions to the Territories.

Speaking in explanation of position, Australia’s representative said her delegation objected to the call on administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases. Her country believes in the sovereign rights of nations to defend the Territories they administer, she said.

That point was echoed by the representative of the United States who also rejected what he called outdated calls to terminate military activities, while reaffirming his Government’s right to ensure its sovereignty. He added that the five texts put to a vote — at his delegation’s request — put too much weight on independence. “The Territories can speak for themselves,” he said.

The United Kingdom’s delegate said she found some elements of that draft resolution unacceptable, while the representative of Argentina emphasized that visits and missions are not appropriate in Territories where there is a recognized sovereignty dispute.

Also approved by a recorded vote was the draft titled “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” was approved by a vote of 135 in favour to 2 against (United States, Israel), with 2 abstentions (France, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly would request that administering Powers regularly transmit to the Secretary-General statistical and other technical information relating to the economic, social and educational conditions in their Territories.

The draft resolution titled “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories” was approved by a recorded vote of 135 in favour to 2 against (United States, Israel), with 2 abstentions (France, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly would express concern about activities aimed at exploiting the natural and human resources of the Non-Self-Governing Territories to the detriment of their inhabitants. Other terms would also reaffirm the need to avoid any economic or other activities, including the use of the Non-Self-Governing Territories for military activity, that adversely affect the interests of the peoples of the Territories.

Also approved today was the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” by a recorded vote of 92 in favour to 2 against (United States, Israel), with 46 abstentions. By its terms, the Committee would have the Assembly recommend that all States intensify their efforts to ensure full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples through specialized agencies and other entities of the United Nations system. It would also request administering Powers to facilitate the participation of appointed and elected representatives of Non-Self-Governing Territories in the relevant meetings and conferences of the specialized agencies and other organizations of the United Nations system.

The Committee will also forward to the Assembly a draft resolution titled "Dissemination of information on decolonization”, which was approved by a recorded vote of 136 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States) and 1 abstention (France). By its terms, the Assembly would consider it important to continue and expand efforts to ensure the widest possible dissemination of information on decolonization. Among others, it would request the Secretary-General to further enhance the information provided on the United Nations decolonization website and would also request the Department of Global Communications to webcast the formal meetings of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

Acting without a recorded vote, the Committee approved the draft resolution on “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non-Self-Governing Territories” (document A/C.4/78/L.2). By its terms, the Assembly would invite all States to make or continue to make generous offers of study and training facilities to the inhabitants of those Territories that have not yet attained self-government or independence.

Draft resolutions concerning the questions of American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands respectively (document A/78/23, chapter XIII) were also approved without a vote.

The Committee agreed to consider the draft decision on Gibraltar (document A/C.4/78/L.3) at a later date, pending the statement of its representative to the Committee, which was postponed until after the elections scheduled in that Territory on 12 October.

Finally, the Committee also approved, without a recorded vote, the draft resolution titled “Question of Western Sahara” (document A/C.4/78/L.4).

That question was also raised as the Committee concluded its general debate on decolonization, prior to taking action on the draft resolutions.

Algeria’s representative described Western Sahara as an “open and festering wound”, adding that while Morocco had previously accepted that a referendum should be held, now it does not even want to hear the word “self-determination”. Even the name “Western Sahara” has become “Moroccan Sahara” through the magic of the Moroccan diplomatic narrative, he said.

Morocco’s representative countered that Algeria has been co-opting the principle of self-determination for Western Sahara to advance its own hegemonic aims. The question of a referendum for self-determination is “dead and buried,” he said, noting the absence of any reference to such an exercise in 36 resolutions adopted by the United Nations on Western Sahara.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 12 October, to begin its consideration of assistance in mine action.

Decolonization

KADIM OUSSEIN ( Comoros ) said that while decolonization is enshrined in the Organization’s principles, respect for territorial integrity is also a pillar of international law. The self-determination of people cannot be at the detriment of territorial integrity and decolonization must not threaten State sovereignty, he said. In the era of globalization and interdependence, the principle of decolonization must not be twisted or misinterpreted, he added, welcoming the political process on the Moroccan Western Sahara. Welcoming the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara’s visits to Rabat and Tindouf and the consultations he held in New York, he said Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Frente Popular para la Liberación de Saguía el-Hamra y de Río de Oro (Frente POLISARIO) must engage in the round table. The Moroccan autonomy initiative is serious and credible, he said, noting that his country has opened a consulate in Laayoune.

ZENON NGAY MUKONGO ( Democratic Republic of the Congo ), expressing support for the political process aimed at finding a pragmatic and lasting solution to the regional dispute concerning Western Sahara, welcomed the round-table discussions held in Geneva involving Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania and Frente POLISARIO, as recommended by Security Council resolutions. He encouraged all protagonists to show realism and compromise, resume negotiations without preconditions and collaborate with the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara. Regarding Morocco’s autonomy plan, he said that it aligns with the United Nations Charter and commended the socioeconomic development in Moroccan Sahara, emphasizing the positive impact on human development and self-determination for the region’s peoples.

LIA BERTHIANA BOUANGA AYOUNE ( Gabon ) reaffirmed her country’s commitment to the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, and hailed the Organization’s historic successes on that front. Self-determination must be coupled with the liberation of territories, she said, citing the issue of Western Sahara and welcoming the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara to restart the political process. His commitment to the success of his mission is demonstrated in his visits to the region and bilateral informal talks, she said. Calling on all relevant countries to engage with him in a spirit of compromise, she welcomed Morocco’s autonomy initiative, saying it could lead to a negotiated and acceptable solution. Noting the positive momentum on the ground, she added that Morocco’s efforts have increased the human development indicators of the Territory. Her country is among the many who have opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, she said, also commending Morocco’s efforts to improve human rights.

GLENTIS THOMAS ( Antigua and Barbuda ), noting that colonialism has no place in modern democratic governance in the Caribbean, said that the people of the British Virgin Islands have an inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in the UN Charter. He also noted that Antigua and Barbuda recognizes the important efforts of the United Kingdom in strengthening that Territory’s institutions. On Western Sahara, he stated that a solid commitment to meaningful dialogue is critical to achieving a practical and enduring political solution that is based on compromise. He further called on Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania and Frente POLISARIO to participate in the round-table process — the only peaceful way to a successful outcome — and endorsed in this regard the Moroccan autonomy initiative. The security and stability of the entire region are at stake, he said, urging all parties to cease all obstructions to the freedom of movement to the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

AMAR BENDJAMA ( Algeria ) recalled that as a young diplomat 30 years ago, he pledged his country’s indefatigable support for the African National Congress’s fight against apartheid. When Nelson Mandela visited the United Nations the day after his release, Algeria pledged solidarity until the total eradication of oppression. Yet, three decades later, Western Sahara remains the last colony in Africa, he said, describing the Territory as an “open and festering wound”. Its population and territory have been divided for decades, he said, adding that the history of Western Sahara is a succession of faits accomplis. “We take one step forward and two steps backward,” he said, noting that Morocco has previously accepted that a referendum should be held. Further, the Settlement Proposals adopted by the United Nations provide for the holding of such an exercise. However, this process has been undermined in multiple ways, including hurdles placed in front of MINUSRSO. Now Morocco does not even want to hear the word “self-determination,” he said, and as the occupying Power it is magnanimously prepared to grant limited autonomy. “Nobody believes this, least of all the Sahrawi people,” he said. Even the name “Western Sahara” has become “Moroccan Sahara” — that is the magic of the Moroccan diplomatic narrative, he said. Recalling various resolutions of the General Assembly as well as the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion of 1975, he said that the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples must remain vigilant about the suffering of the people of Western Sahara.

OMAR HILALE ( Morocco ), recalling Morocco’s historical pursuit of the return of its Saharan provinces, said that Algeria’s actions have hindered the peace process for nearly 50 years. Algeria has been co-opting the principle of self-determination for Western Sahara to advance its “hegemonic aims,” he said, underscoring Algeria’s selectivity in adhering to UN resolutions on the issue of Western Sahara. Challenging Algeria’s portrayal of itself as a mere observer in the conflict, he drew attention to historical records indicating Algeria’s identification among the parties directly concerned with the Western Sahara affair, explicitly stated in its official communication submitted to the United Nations in 1975. Western Sahara has never constituted an independent State as it has remained an integral part of Moroccan territory for centuries and cannot be described as an occupied Territory, he said. Regarding the question of referendum for self-determination, he said that that idea is “dead and buried” and noted the absence of any reference to such an exercise in 36 resolutions adopted by the United Nations on Western Sahara. Discussing the Tindouf camps, he said that Algeria is “a jailor of the populations” which are imprisoned in these “lawless zones” in which Frente POLISARIO violates human rights. He went on to reiterate Morocco’s commitment to a political process, conducted exclusively under the auspices of the United Nations, that hinges on Morocco’s autonomy initiative and is within the context of Morocco’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In conclusion, he expressed his country’s support for the territorial integrity of the United Arab Emirates and called for an end to Iran’s occupation of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The Committee then took action on several draft resolutions, contained in chapter XIII of the Report of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples for 2023 (Special Political and Decolonization Committee) (document A/78/23).

It first took up the draft resolution titled “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations”.

Speaking in explanation of position before vote, the representative of the United States said that his delegation requested for a recorded vote on five draft resolutions and plans to vote against all of them. While reaffirming respect for the right of people to self-determination, he expressed concern that these texts put too much weight on independence as a one-size-fits-all solution. The people of Non-Self-Governing Territories have other alternatives, such as free association and integration with administering States. “In other words, the Territories can speak for themselves.” He also rejected outdated calls to terminate military activities and reaffirmed his Government’s right to carry out military activities that ensure its sovereignty. On the question of Guam, he dissented with that text’s criticism of a United States Federal Court ruling.

The Committee approved the text by a recorded vote of 135 in favour to 2 against (United States, Israel), with 2 abstentions (France, United Kingdom).

Speaking in explanation of position after vote, the representative of the United Kingdom said her delegation abstained on this text because whether a Non-Self-Governing Territory has reached requisite level of self-Government is ultimately for the Government of the Territory and the administering Power to decide, and not for the General Assembly.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories” (document A/78/23).

It approved the text by a recorded vote of 135 in favour to 2 against (United States, Israel), with 2 abstentions (France, United Kingdom).

The representative of Argentina , speaking in explanation of position, emphasized the need for a negotiated settlement to the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas between Argentina and the United Kingdom. He pointed out that the General Assembly has expressly rejected the applicability of the principle of self-determination to this issue and highlighted that the draft resolution on information from Non-Self-Governing Territories urges both the United Kingdom and Argentina to refrain from making unilateral decisions that could alter the situation while negotiations are ongoing.

Next, the Committee took up the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations”.

The Committee approved the text by a recorded vote of 92 in favour to 2 against (United States, Israel), with 46 abstentions.

The representative of Argentina said that the text just adopted should be applied in compliance with all United Nations resolutions.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that her delegation abstained from the vote because the status of specialized agencies must be carefully respected.

The Committee then took action on the draft resolution submitted by the Committee Chair under agenda item 57 titled “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non-Self-Governing Territories” (document A/C.4/78/L.2).

The text was approved without a vote.

Next the Committee turned to draft resolution on the “Question of Western Sahara” (document A/C.4/78/L.4).

The representative of Spain , speaking on behalf of the European Union , expressed support for the consensual adoption of the text on Western Sahara and welcomed the Secretary-General’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting solution on that matter. Encouraging parties to work towards such a solution, she expressed support for the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara to relaunch the political process. Calling for new and additional contributions to support those living in the Tindouf camps, she also stressed the need to register refugees. Confidence-building measures are essential to improve the atmosphere for the political process, she added.

The Committee then approved that text without a vote.

Turning to the agenda item “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples”, the Committee approved without a vote individual draft resolutions contained in chapter XIII of the Report of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples for 2023 (document A/78/23).

Those draft resolutions were titled: “Question of American Samoa”, “Question of Anguilla”, “Question of Bermuda”, “Question of the British Virgin Islands”, “Question of the Cayman Islands”, “Question of French Polynesia”, “Question of Guam”, “Question of Montserrat”, “Question of New Caledonia”, “Question of Pitcairn”, “Question of Saint Helena”, “Question of Tokelau”, “Question of the Turks and Caicos Islands” and “Question of the United States Virgin Islands”.

The representative of the United Kingdom , making a general statement, expressed support to the right of self-determination, but added that relations between the United Kingdom and its overseas territories have been modernized to reflect their circumstances. The United Kingdom is open to discussing changes proposed by its overseas territories to further evolve these relationships, she stated, emphasizing that these territories enjoy a substantial degree of internal self-governance and have independently chosen to maintain their connection with the United Kingdom through a contemporary partnership grounded in shared values and the principle of self-determination.

Next, the Committee took up the draft resolution titled “Dissemination of information on decolonization”.

It approved the text by a recorded vote of 136 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States) and 1 abstention (France).

The representative of the United Kingdom , in an explanation of position, said her delegation voted against this text because it represents an unwarranted drain on the limited resources of the Secretariat.

The representative of Argentina said that this text should be applied in compliance with the resolutions of the General Assembly and the Special Political and Decolonization Committee. All rulings concerning the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas have recognized the existence of a dispute over the Territories and have established that the way to resolve this particular colonial situation is through bilateral negotiations, he said.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples”.

It approved the text by a recorded vote of 102 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 39 abstentions.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that she found some elements of this draft resolution unacceptable, while remaining committed to modernizing its relationship with the overseas territories.

The representative of Australia said that her delegation abstained as it objected to operative paragraph 14, which calls on administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases. Australia believes in the sovereign rights of nations to defend the Territories they administer, she said, noting support for the other elements of this resolution and the rights of peoples to self-determination.

The representative of Argentina emphasized that visits and missions to the Territories should only occur in cases where the United Nations has acknowledged the application of the principle of self-determination. The doctrine of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee underscores this perspective, indicating that such missions are not appropriate in territories where there is a recognized sovereignty dispute.

Right of Reply

The representative of Algeria , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that during his statement, Morocco’s delegate mentioned “Algeria” forty times but did not mention “Western Sahara” even once. In its statement, Algeria focused on the illegally occupied Territory, even though it could have spoken about drugs flooding into the country from Morocco, or the use of diabolical software programmes to gather information illegally. Discussions on Western Sahara should focus on that Territory’s decolonization, he added.

The representative of Morocco expressed disappointment that his colleague from Algeria presented myths disguised as the decolonization agenda and had nothing to say in defence. Why did Algeria not allow the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to register refugees, he wondered, adding that Algeria continues to camouflage its failures to establish a puppet government in the Moroccan Sahara. Emphasizing that the Territory is an integral part of his country, he said that the question of decolonization is over.

The representative of Iran rejected Morocco’s remarks about Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, asserting that they amounted to a blatant interference in Iran’s domestic affairs. He emphasized Iran’s sovereignty over these islands and underscored that all decisions and measures taken by Iranian officials concerning these islands have consistently been grounded in principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The representative of the United Kingdom reiterated her country’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and expressed support to the right to self-determination for the Falkland Islanders, highlighting that this right is firmly established in the UN Charter. She further emphasized that the Falkland Islanders have the full right to decide their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development as they see fit.

The representative of Algeria recalled that in an advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice had found no legal tie of a nature that could affect the applicability of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples on the decolonization of Western Sahara and, in particular, the principle of self-determination.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates said that she rejects, on behalf of her country and Morocco, the unfounded allegations made by Iran’s delegate. Expressing regret that Iran continues to deny historic facts, she said that the three islands in the Arabian Gulf are an integral part of her country.

The representative of Argentina once again reaffirmed his country’s claim over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, emphasizing that they are an integral part of its national territory, illegally occupied by the United Kingdom. He further reminded the United Kingdom’s representative of her country’s obligation to peacefully settle all disputes and negotiate in good faith.

The representative of Morocco accused Algeria of destabilizing the situation in the Maghreb region by creating an artificial conflict. Regarding the principle of self-determination, he said that it relates to countries with established histories, such as Morocco, pointing to Algeria’s more recent emergence as a nation. He further invited Algeria to participate in round-table discussions and negotiations to address ongoing issues.

The representative of Iran , stressing that the three islands have been an integral part of his country, rejected the United Arab Emirates’ attempts to advance its political interests in the Persian Gulf region by raising this matter in an unrelated Committee. Further, the term “Persian Gulf” is the only correct appellation for the body of water between the Arabian Peninsula and the Iranian plateau, he said, adding that it is accepted by the United Nations system.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that although Argentina’s delegate keeps bringing up various regional and international resolutions, none of these texts modify the obligation of nations to value the legally binding principle of self-determination.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates reiterated that Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs are an integral part of her country’s territory, based on well-established historical facts which are not in dispute. She called on Iran to seek a peaceful resolution to this matter in accordance with international law and the UN Charter through either bilateral negotiations or by referring the matter to the International Court of Justice.