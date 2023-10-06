Fourth Committee Hears Last Petitioners, Resumes General Debate with Conflict in Western Sahara Again in Spotlight

The question of Western Sahara remained in the spotlight today as the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) resumed its general debate on decolonization and related issues today, after hearing the last of more 200 petitioners who had registered to speak during this session on the situations in the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Gambia’s representative was among several speakers who supported Morocco’s claim of sovereignty over Western Sahara as well as its 2006 autonomy proposal. Emphasizing the unprecedented challenges facing the Sahel, and welcoming the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, she called for a resumption of round-table talks, in line with Security Council resolution 2654 (2022) and respect for the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

South Africa’s delegate said that the people of Western Sahara must also be accorded their right to self-determination. “The African continent cannot, with its history of struggle, continue to witness an injustice unleashed against its citizens, and, therefore, we as UN Member States must intensify our support for the pursuit of Western Sahara’s independence,” he said.

Poland’s representative, meanwhile, said that neo-colonialism is not only the domain of States, but also the domain of private entities. Arms exports and the presence of mercenaries are the pillars of the Russian Federation’s involvement in African countries, he said, citing in particular the Wagner Group and attempts to access and exploit natural resources.

Delegates also called for the resumption of talks between Argentina and the United Kingdom to resolve the question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)*, while Papua New Guinea’s representative said that the United Nations must ensure that New Caledonia remains on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories — something that France, the administering Power, opposes.

The last 13 petitioners to speak before the Committee this session focused on the question of Western Sahara, where the United Nations has long been engaged in the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene on Monday, 9 October, at 10 a.m. to continue its general debate on decolonization and related issues.

Petitioners

Petitioners speaking on the question Western Sahara once again put forth divergent views. Some firmly supported Morocco’s claim of sovereignty and hailed its development efforts over the years; others argued for the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination, as asserted by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro (POLISARIO Front).

Medical professor Brahim El Ahmadi drew attention to an abundance of “excellent” secondary schools, vocational institutions and teacher training schools in Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra whose graduates enjoy opportunities to hold responsible positions in decision-making bodies. He also called for an end to the enlistment of Sahrawi youngsters into armed militias in the Tindouf refugee camps inside Algeria, saying: “Children should be in schools, not military barracks.”

In the same vein, Hanane Essalek, from the Observatoire du Sud pour le Développement Territorial, underscored the empowerment of women and their growing involvement in the socioeconomic advancement of the Moroccan Sahara. This is due to the diligent efforts of various State institutions under the leadership of King Mohammed IV, she said, highlighting in particular the substantial roles that women play within human rights organizations.

Expressing a contrasting viewpoint, Alamine Yahya, representing Hispafrica Aprican , said there is suppression of freedom of speech in both the occupied territory and Morocco itself, adding: “The proposed development of Western Sahara and cities rely on unlawful exploration of resources in Western Sahara.”

Another petitioner, Romina Perino, said that people residing in what she called occupied Western Sahara endure “persistent surveillance, harassment, and detention” when advocating for their independence. She added that she is disappointed at the United Nations incapacity to resolve the conflict diplomatically and peacefully and stressed the significance of the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination.

General Debate

The Committee then resumed its general debate on decolonization and related items, which began on 2 October. [For more information, see Press Release GA/78/775.]

FRED SARUFA ( Papua New Guinea ), speaking on behalf of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, pointed to the recent milestone election of Robert Xowie, Mayor of Lifou island in New Caledonia to the French Senate. This marks the first time a pro-independence party from that Territory will be represented in the administering Power’s Senate. Noting the gulf between stakeholders in New Caledonia as well as disputes surrounding the outcome of the third referendum on self-determination, he said that the United Nations must ensure that the Territory remains on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. The current post-Nouméa Accord phase is seminal, he said, calling for constructive and peaceful dialogue between the Territory’s people, the administering Power and the United Nations.

As regional neighbours and partners, the Melanesian Spearhead Group is committed to continuing to work closely with the people of New Caledonia as well as with the administering Power, he said. “Sensitivity and tact between the administering Power and the people and Government of the Territory in the transitional phase cannot be overstated.” The parties should not lose sight of the past and must account for today’s evolving challenges. Speaking in his national capacity, he welcomed the dialogue initiated by the administering Power concerning French Polynesia. Turning to Western Sahara, he applauded the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General and welcomed Morocco’s autonomy plan as a “credible compromise proposal”.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), speaking on behalf of the Central American Integration System, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to making the Latin American region free of colonization. Turning to the Group's position on the question of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, she called on Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations with a view to finding a peaceful and definitive solution to their sovereignty dispute. General Assembly resolution 31/49 calls upon both parties to refrain from introducing unilateral modifications in the situation. Noting that this year marks the fifty-eighth anniversary of the adoption of Assembly resolution 2065, the first resolution referring specifically to the question of the Malvinas Islands, she noted with satisfaction the Special Committee on Decolonization’s important contributions in its consideration of this question.

JAIME HERMIDA CASTILLO ( Nicaragua ), aligning with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Central American Integration System and the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter, said that people in Non-Self-Governing Territories have a sacred right to development. Expressing solidarity with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro (Frente POLISARIO), he applauded the Sahrawi people for their fierce resistance to foreign occupation. The holding of a referendum overseen by the United Nations is key to resolving this colonial situation in Africa. Stressing the importance of the “full decolonization of our continent,” he expressed solidarity with the brave people of Puerto Rico and Argentina. “From the trenches of our revolution, we reaffirm our solidarity with the people of the world as they defend their just causes,” he said.

KRZYSZTOF MARIA SZCZERSKI ( Poland ) said that like colonialism, neocolonialism is not only the domain of States, but also the domain of private entities. “They are the ones who enter former colonial countries and seize or take over, often illegally, mines of natural resources or large tracts of land.” The pillars of the Russian Federation’s involvement in African countries are the export of arms and the presence of mercenaries, especially the Wagner Group, he said, adding that the aim is to exploit selected natural resources. He added that the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine has created a significant additional security threat, particularly in Africa — namely a food crisis, which represents a modern-day extension of colonial practices. Poland aims to help countries affected by colonialism to transform their development model, he said, noting for example that Ukraine, Ethiopia and Tanzania are the first to benefit from a programme, set up by the Ministry of Finance of Poland, to improve tax efficiency.

ISATOU BADJIE ( Gambia ) said that self-determination is an inalienable human right that has yet to be attained in numerous territorial disputes around the world. Regarding the ongoing debate on the question of the Sahara, her delegation was optimistic that a peaceful solution can be achieved through constructive dialogue. She welcomed efforts by the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara to relaunch the political process and commended his inclusive approach with all stakeholders during a recent visit to Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania. Gambia calls for a resumption of roundtable talks with all relevant stakeholders, in line with Security Council resolution 2654 (2022). Emphasizing that the Sahel is facing unprecedented challenges, she reaffirmed Gambia’s support for Morocco’s sovereignty and territorial integrity over its Sahara region as well as for its autonomy initiative. She called on the parties to respect the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), adding that reports from Gambia’s consulate in Dakhla indicate that the region is on a transformational development trajectory as a result of investment by Morocco.

JUAN ANTONIO BENARD ESTRADA ( Guatemala ), aligning himself with the Central American Integration System, lauded Argentina’s political will to negotiate with the United Kingdom in the dispute over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Island, South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas. That region is Argentinian and negotiations must resume in a timely fashion, he said, criticizing the United Kingdom for systematically refusing to resume talks and for taking unilateral measures. Turning to Western Sahara, he supported Morocco’s efforts to find a peaceful solution and described its autonomy initiative “realistic and credible.” Guatemala welcomes the recent visit of Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, he continued, emphasizing the importance of resuming a round-table process that includes Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and Frente POLISARIO in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

MATEUS PEDRO LUEMBA ( Angola ) said that when it comes to implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories are being left. Resolving the Western Sahara issue requires the urgent and unconditional implementation of General Assembly and Security Council resolutions as well as relevant African Union decisions. He encouraged closer cooperation between the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, and the African Union High Representative for Western Sahara and former President of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano, to enhance interaction with all concerned parties, including the Council. Turning to the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, he called for all parties involved to resume bilateral negotiations, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and relevant Assembly resolutions.

KAUSHAL KISHOR RAY ( Nepal ), noting that his country has remained independent throughout its history, said the values of self-rule and self-determination are “close to our hearts”. Expressing solidarity with the peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories, he said that the Special Committee on Decolonization must develop a proactive and focused approach to completing its mandate. For their part, the administering Powers must cooperate and collaborate with the Committee, facilitate visiting or special missions and share timely information. “Dissemination of information about the challenges of the Territories to wider audiences will be helpful in garnering goodwill and support for their populations,” he said, noting that the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories are even more vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis and economic troubles.

KOFFI AKAKPO ( Togo ), expressing support for the initiatives of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy and his bilateral consultations and field visits, called on all parties “to arrive at a political, realistic, pragmatic, compromised solution” to the territorial dispute in Moroccan Sahara, in line with Security Council resolutions. He commended Morocco for its ceasefire compliance and cooperation with MINURSO as well as its human rights efforts and economic development of the Moroccan Sahara. He went on to reiterate Togo’s support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal, saying that it is clearly the compromise solution to the dispute and in line with international law.

MARTHINUS CHRISTOFFEL JOHANNES VAN SCHALKWYK ( South Africa ) said that South Africans know the pain of prolonged subjugation. It is regrettable that there remain 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, whose quest for self-determination is taking far too long. The Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, along with the United Nations Charter, provide the framework to achieve freedom and justice from colonialism. “Sadly, however, there are territories and people in this day and age, still yearning for such freedom and justice,” he said. For example, the people of Palestine are denied their right to coexist as a state, despite the many decisions this body has taken, he said, adding that the people of Western Sahara must also be accorded their right to self-determination. “The African continent cannot, with its history of struggle, continue to witness an injustice unleashed against its citizens and therefore, we as UN Member States must intensify our support for the pursuit of Western Sahara’s independence,” he said.

TOBIE SEPE ( Central African Republic ), describing the dispute over Western Sahara “a threat to peace and stability,” welcomed Morocco’s cooperation with Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy. He condemned Frente POLISARIO’s unilateral decision to withdraw from the ceasefire and its restrictions on freedom of movement, which are impacting both MINURSO and the affected populations. “We hope the United Nations will be able to find a timely and appropriate solution to the suffering of these populations,” he said.

Right of Reply

The representative of the United Kingdom , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, reiterated that her country is in has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas. The right to self-determination is enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the Falkland Islanders have as much right to that principle as anyone else, she said.

The representative of Argentina said that the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas are an integral part of his country’s national territory, illegally occupied by the United Kingdom. He reminded the United Kingdom that all countries have an obligation to negotiate and peacefully resolve disputes. Further, the interests of the inhabitants of that Territory are adequately protected under the Constitution of Argentina, he added.

__________

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).