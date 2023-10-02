Speakers Emphasize Need to Resolve Outstanding Colonial Questions as Fourth Committee Launches General Debate on the Issue

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) began its general debate on decolonization and related items today, with many speakers emphasizing the need to resolve the questions of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, more than six decades after the General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

Delivering opening remarks, the President of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago), said the Committee’s work is crucial to cultivate trust in the United Nations at a time when the multilateral system and its institutions are descending even deeper into a credibility crisis. Noting ongoing geopolitical tensions, conflicts in Africa and the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Haiti, he highlighted the need to maximize the effectiveness of United Nations resources and to work collaboratively to craft tailored solutions to challenges in conflict and post-conflict situations.

Several delegates highlighted the situations of specific Territories as the debate on decolonization got under way.

Côte d’Ivoire’s representative said that the United Nations is the appropriate forum for resolving the question of Western Sahara, which he referred to as Moroccan Sahara. Resolving regional differences depends on the goodwill of States in the region as it is crucial to the security of the Sahel, he said, adding that the Saharan autonomy plan presented by Morocco deserves to be welcomed and commended by the international community.

Brazil’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), similarly highlighted the principle of territorial integrity as he reiterated support for the legitimate rights of Argentina in its sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)*. In that situation, the principle of self-determination is not applicable because the British population was introduced under an illegal occupation, he said.

Spain’s representative, describing colonization as a relic of the past, put a spotlight on Gibraltar, saying that a colonial situation there undermines her country’s territorial integrity. The core issue is the military presence of the United Kingdom in that Territory, she said, adding that the right to self-determination does not apply to “the supposed people of Gibraltar”.

Pakistan’s representative raised the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is not on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, characterizing India’s unilateral actions as a modern-day colonial project. He urged India to create conditions for dialogue — and for the United Nations and its Member States to promote a peaceful settlement in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Timor-Leste’s representative said his country — which featured on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories until independence in 2002 — has had direct experience of the dark side of colonial occupation. The Territories still on the list must be allowed to choose their own destinies, he said, adding that colonization is not only an obstacle to social and economic development, but also a denial of fundamental rights.

At the outset of today’s meeting, Bassam Sabbagh (Syria), Rapporteur of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, presented that body’s latest report (document A/78/23).

In other business, the Committee considered requests for hearings by petitioners on the questions of various Non-Self-Governing Territories (documents A/C.4/78/2 through A/C.4/78/6). It granted 1 request relating to the British Virgin Islands, 44 requests relating to French Polynesia, 7 requests relating to New Caledonia, 1 request relating to the United States Virgin Islands and 160 requests relating to Western Sahara. Those petitioners will be heard by the Committee from 3 to 6 October.

Opening Remarks

MATHU JOYINI ( South Africa ), Committee Chair, opened the meeting and invited the President of the General Assembly to address the Committee.

DENNIS FRANCIS ( Trinidad and Tobago ), President of the General Assembly, noting the wide array of topics under the Fourth Committee’s purview, called on delegates to be guided by an unwavering commitment to the safety and well–being of vulnerable peoples. From complete decolonization through realizing a two–State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Committee must advocate for just, equitable and viable political solutions. Pointing to ongoing geopolitical tensions as well as the flaring conflicts in Africa and the Middle East as well as the deteriorating situation in Haiti, he said that all delegations must engage in deeper reflection on how to maximize the effectiveness of United Nations institutions and resources. Further, they must work collaboratively to craft tailored solutions to address the distinctive challenges encountered by nations in conflict and post-conflict situations, he said.

Stressing the importance of actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders, encompassing regional and subregional organizations, he acknowledged that the multilateral system and its institutions, including field-based missions, are descending even deeper into a credibility crisis. The work of the Fourth Committee is crucial to cultivate trust in the United Nations, particularly in the fight against misinformation and disinformation. Expressing regret that some institutions are not adequately resourced, he noted that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), a lifeline for over 5 million refugees in the region, is grappling with a funding gap of $170 million to $190 million just to maintain its core services through the end of this year. He went on to highlight the need to ensure that the exploration and use of outer space remains peaceful, with sustainability at the heart of such endeavours.

Decolonization

Ms. JOYINI said that the decolonization agenda stands as “one of the most important achievements of the United Nations and one of its top priorities”. To the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, she expressed deep appreciation for having held the Pacific regional seminar in May 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, marking its resumption after an eight-year break. While acknowledging the Special Committee’s unwavering commitment to decolonization efforts, she said that there is still unfinished work ahead, with 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories still on the United Nations list. “As we are in the first third of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, I invite all Member States to redouble their efforts towards achieving progress in the area of decolonization,” she said.

ARRMANATHA CHRISTIAWAN NASIR ( Indonesia ), Vice-Chair of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, speaking on behalf of the Rapporteur of the Special Committee, presented the Committee’s 2023 report (document A/78/23) divided into thirteen chapters and two annexes, covering various aspects of the Committee’s work. Chapters I to VII outline the activities of the Committee, including themes such as the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, dissemination of information on decolonization, missions to the Territories, economic activities affecting Non-Self-Governing Territories, and implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by specialized agencies and international institutions. Chapters VIII through XII provide insights into the considerations of 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, while Chapter XIII includes the recommendations of the Committee in the form of 19 draft resolutions. Highlighting the Committee’s engagement with the Territories on decolonization, Sustainable Development Goals and climate change, he reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to support the Territories in their decolonization efforts, as per UN principles and relevant resolutions, while expressing hope for favourable consideration of the report’s recommendations by the Committee.

MENISSA RAMBALLY ( Saint Lucia ), Chair of the Special Committee on Decolonization, expressed gratitude to Indonesia for hosting this year's successful regional seminar, which she said was characterized by an atmosphere conducive to constructive dialogue. However, budgetary constraints are jeopardizing such activities as regional seminars and visiting missions. She stressed the need to ensure that the Special Committee receives sufficient resources to carry out its mandate, alongside the need for cooperation and political will to accelerate the decolonization process.

General Debate

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ) welcomed the recommendations of the Special Committee on Decolonization and their request for the Secretary-General to explore innovative approaches to advance the decolonization agenda. Expressing regret that there are still people who are denied the right to self-determination, he highlighted the situations in Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, expressing his support for a two‑State solution in the Middle East. On Jammu and Kashmir, he characterized India’s unilateral steps in that area as a modern-day colonial project that includes human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and demographic changes. India is pursuing a Hindu-majority agenda in a Muslim-majority area, he said, citing the issuance of fake domicile certificates and land confiscations. Urging India to take steps to create conditions for dialogue and resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, including an end to human rights violations and demographic changes, he called on the United Nations and its Member States to promote a peaceful settlement in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ), speaking on behalf of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), reiterated his Group’s interest in the colonial question concerning the Malvinas. Reiterating support for the legitimate rights of Argentina in the sovereignty dispute regarding that Territory, he said that in this situation, the principle of self-determination is not applicable because the British population was introduced under an illegal occupation. “The Malvinas are Argentine territory,” he said, adding that the principle of territorial integrity must be respected in that case. Various General Assembly resolutions reaffirm that this situation is a sovereignty dispute and the only way to resolve it is through a peaceful negotiated solution between the two parties.

Urging all parties to refrain from adopting decisions involving unilateral modifications, he said that the United Kingdom must end all activities which involve the exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the Territory. It also must not undertake any military activities in the region, he said, emphasizing that such activities are incompatible with what has been agreed upon within the United Nations. The South Atlantic is a region of peace and cooperation, he said, requesting the Secretary-General to renew his good offices with a view to negotiations that will lead to a peaceful solution.

TOUFIQ ISLAM SHATIL ( Bangladesh ), underscoring his country’s dedication to the right of people under foreign occupation and colonial domination to exercise self-determination, said that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development cannot be achieved without addressing the needs and aspirations of the Non-Self-Governing Territories. He called on administering Powers to cooperate in formulating specific proposals to end colonization and to support visits by the Special Committee on Decolonization. Additionally, he expressed concern about the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel and advocated for an independent Palestinian state based on pre‑1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. All parties, including administering Powers, must fully implement decolonization-related resolutions, he said, reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to supporting the self-determination and independence of Non-Self-Governing Territories.

PYOTR ILICHEV ( Russian Federation ) said that while the second half of the twentieth century saw impressive decolonization accomplishments, the process has lost momentum in recent decades. Noting that 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories and Puerto Rico remain on the Committee’s agenda, he said that those places have not yet managed to fulfil their legitimate right to determine their own destinies. This is not only about political independence but also the possibility of ensuring sustainable economic and social development, he said, noting that foreign domination often results in illegal exploitation of natural resources and even militarization, as seen in the case of the Malvinas. Expressing support for a political and diplomatic resolution of that dispute, he also pointed to the spread of neocolonialist practices by former empires in recent years. Under the guise of defending freedom and cooperation, they are interfering in the internal affairs of States, he said, condemning all such activities.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( EL Salvador ), noting that, for a third time, a woman is Committee Chair, said that issues relating to decolonization must remain a top priority for the United Nations. She reiterated her country’s unwavering support for Argentina’s right of sovereignty over the Malvinas, which is a unique colonial situation where the principle of self-determination may not apply. She expressed deep regret over that protracted dispute and called for negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom to resolve it. Turning to Western Sahara, she applauded the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, and expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative as a practical and lasting solution to the issue. She further stressed the importance of a deep and thoughtful process of reflection within the Committee that leads to action-oriented dialogue.

ISABELLA REGINA RIVERA REYES ( Honduras ) called for more dialogue between administering Powers, the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories and the Special Committee on Decolonization. Highlighting the importance of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, she said it proclaimed the need to put an end to colonization in all its forms. “It laid bare the existence of more than one form of colonization,” she noted, also highlighting the Special Committee’s many achievements in that regard. Recalling General Assembly resolution 2065 of 1965, she encouraged Argentina and the United Kingdom to work towards a constructive solution to their dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime areas, with the goal of restoring Argentine sovereignty. Honduras has expressed support for this within various fora, she said, appealing for an end to the scourge of colonization in all its forms. Honduras champions respect for the self-determination of people within the framework of international law and is committed to making the Latin American region free of colonialism, she added.

JOAQUÍN ALBERTO PÉREZ AYESTARÁN ( Venezuela ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations , expressed firm adherence to the provisions of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples and reaffirmed unwavering moral and political commitment to the full realization of the inalienable rights of every Non-Self-Governing Territory. To that end, the occupying and administering Powers must engage in a dialogue that will allow them finally to reach a fair and comprehensive solution to each of those pending questions. The only way forward is for all concerned parties — both Administering and Occupying Powers and Non-Self-Governing Territories — to renew their commitment and political will, he said.

Renewing a call to the administering and occupying Powers to respect the inalienable right of all Non-Self-Governing Territories to their natural resources and to avoid the pursuit of economic or military activities, he wondered: “How many more decades do we have to declare before we, once and for all, eliminate colonialism in all its forms and manifestations?” He rejected “the blatant and detrimental use of colonial and modern neocolonial practices in international relations” and vowed to spare no effort to preserve, promote and defend the United Nations Charter. Speaking in his national capacity, he expressed concern about the colonial domination in Puerto Rico and expressed support for its inherent right to determine its own political, economic, social and cultural systems in order to address its significant challenges.

JASSIM ABDULAZIZ J. A. AL-THANI ( Qatar ) said that all items on the Special Political and Decolonization Committee’s agenda must be resolved in accordance with international law, taking into consideration the merits of each case. He reiterated his country’s position on the question of the Moroccan Sahara, emphasizing the need to settle disputes peacefully through dialogue and negotiation. Expressing support for the Secretary-General’s efforts to reach a lasting political solution within a United Nations-led political process, he recalled that Security Council resolution 2654 (2022) guarantees Morocco’s sovereignty over the Territory. He welcomed the efforts of the Secretary‑General’s Special Representative and expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative.

HOANG NGUYEN NGUYEN ( Viet Nam ) called on administering Powers to strengthen their cooperation with the United Nations to expedite the decolonization process. The Organization has an important role to play in promoting multilateral efforts to ensure that negotiations among concerned parties are constructive and substantive, while also ensuring that the activities of administering Powers do not harm the legitimate interests of the people in Non-Self-Governing Territories. He also highlighted the need to assist those Territories in addressing new and emerging challenges. Given its own history of enduring colonization, Viet Nam understands and values the significance of independence and self-determination, he said, underscoring its commitment to collaborating with the international community to advance the decolonization agenda.

TIÉMOKO MORIKO ( Côte d'Ivoire ) said that the United Nations is the appropriate forum for resolving the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, adding that the political process underway there is based on a realistic and sustainable approach, and is supported by all stakeholders. Expressing support for the Secretary‑General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, he highlighted the informal consultations held in New York which involved Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Frente Popular para la Liberación de Saguia el-Hamra y de Río de Oro (Frente POLISARIO). All parties should breathe new life into the political process and all countries of concern must refrain from non-political measures. Resolving regional differences depends on the goodwill of States in the region as it is crucial to the security of the Sahel. He went on to say that the Saharan autonomy plan presented by Morocco is in line with the United Nations Charter and international law, and that it deserves to be welcomed and commended by the international community.

JOSÉ DE JESÚS CISNEROS CHÁVEZ ( Mexico ) said the international community must make tangible progress towards realizing the right to self-determination for the Non-Self-Governing Territories. Regretting a lack of political will, he said that the interests of a few States often supersede the ideals of justice and peaceful coexistence. He reiterated Mexico’s support for a just and lasting solution to the Western Sahara conflict that respects the desire of the Sahrawi people and their right to self-determination, and he urged all parties to support the efforts of the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy towards a peaceful resolution. He went on to underline the importance of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) and called for strengthened monitoring of human rights in Western Sahara. He went on to affirm Mexico’s support for Argentina’s position on the question of the Malvinas and called for all parties involved to seek a solution through dialogue.

CARLOS AMORÍN ( Uruguay ), aligning himself with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), said the United Nations must be a platform for the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories to express their aspirations and concerns. The principles of inclusion and democracy dictate that they are granted direct participation in the international community. Decolonization is not simply the granting of independence, but also the fostering of a genuine dialogue. Thanks to the United Nations’ efforts, millions of people have been able to exercise their inalienable rights to self-determination, he said. Underscoring the need to respect the territorial integrity of States, he said that Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas is grounded in history, geography and legal reasoning. Multiple United Nations resolutions have recognized that, he said, adding that Argentina and the United Kingdom must engage in dialogue towards resolving that sovereignty dispute.

YUSNIER ROMERO PUENTES ( Cuba ), noting that delaying decolonization has led to international conflicts, called for an end to colonial structures in the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories. The Palestinian people have an inalienable right to self-determination and an independent State with East Jerusalem as its capital, he said, expressing concern about Israel’s policies and actions in the Occupied Territory. Voicing support for the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara, he urged a mutually agreeable political solution based on international law and UN resolutions. He also reaffirmed Cuba’s support for Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas islands and noted Puerto Rico’s long history of colonial domination by the United States. He went on to discuss economic and social cooperation between Cuba and Non-Self-Governing Territories, noting that Cuban universities and schools have welcomed students from Western Sahara.

ANA JIMENEZ DE LA HOZ ( Spain ) said that it is vital to eliminate colonization, which is a relic of the past, as it undermines the territorial integrity of many States, including Spain. Providing an overview of the history of the colonial situation in Gibraltar, including the expulsion of its original inhabitants, she said that Spain has never recognized the United Kingdom’s unilateral expansion of its control over the Territory. The General Assembly and the Fourth Committee have repeatedly called for negotiations to end the colonial situation in Gibraltar, and Spain stands ready to do so. “The core of the colonial situation of Gibraltar is the military presence of Britain,” she said, emphasizing that Spain remains open to dialogue.

DIEGO PARY RODRÍGUEZ ( Bolivia ), aligning himself with the statements made by Venezuela and Brazil, noted with regret that the decolonization process is not yet complete, despite more than 60 years since the adoption of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. Ongoing international cooperation is needed to achieve tangible progress, he said, emphasizing as well the international community’s responsibility to prevent and resolve conflicts related to decolonization. Pointing to the disputes over the Malvinas, Western Sahara, Puerto Rico and Palestine, he called for collaboration between administering Powers, the Special Committee on Decolonization and the peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories to reach timely agreements through dialogue and negotiations.

KARLITO NUNES ( Timor-Leste ), recalling that his country has direct experience of the dark side of colonial occupation, said that the remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories must be allowed to choose their own destinies. It is vital to understand not only their political status, but also their social, economic and environmental situations. Describing Western Sahara as Africa’s last colony, he called for a strong peacekeeping presence in that Territory as well as a human rights mandate for MINURSO. Welcoming the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Special Representative, he said that all parties should engage more proactively to find a solution acceptable to all. The Sahrawi people have the right to decide their own future, he said, adding that they should be able to consider “the so-called autonomy solution” through a free and fair referendum.

Right of Reply

The representative of the United Kingdom, speaking in exercise of the right to reply, reaffirmed her country’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and its support for the right to self-determination for its inhabitants, who in a referendum voted 99.8 per cent in favour of maintaining the status quo. She also denied the militarization of the island.

The representative of Argentina rejected the validity of a recent vote in the Malvinas, saying it was a vote in which only British citizens participated. The United Kingdom has an obligation to resolve the dispute peacefully, he said, reiterating Argentina’s readiness to engage in constructive negotiations.

ELENA GÓMEZ AOIZ ( Spain ) said that the United Nations has clearly indicated that Gibraltar is a colony and thus placed it on its list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. The solution is for Spain and the United Kingdom to engage in negotiations, she said, adding that the General Assembly has denied the supposed right to self-determination of the supposed people of Gibraltar, “neither of which exists”. The conquest of the Rock was followed by the expulsion of the original people of Gibraltar, she said, adding that the United Kingdom has no right to spaces in Gibraltar that were not included in the Treaty of Utrecht.

__________

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).