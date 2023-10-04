Petitioners Lay Out Opposing Visions of Western Sahara as Fourth Committee Decolonization Debate Continues

Petitioners speaking today on the question of Western Sahara called for the adoption of the autonomy plan put forward by Morocco in 2006, while others voiced alarm over human rights reportedly committed in the Tindouf camps, as the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) continued its hearing of petitioners on decolonization matters.

Hayat Laariche, a member of Morocco’s House of Representatives, said that her role as an elected representative of the Sahrawi people was the result of free and fair elections, held under a multi-party system. The southern region witnessed the highest turn-out in Moroccan elections, she said, adding that this was an important way of ensuring that “we can manage our affairs on our own through a real transfer of power”. Pointing to interference by some neighboring countries, she condemned the actions of an armed group and remnant of the cold war that is trying to impose its own ideas on the Sahrawi people. “This junta is trying to impose its own political ideas for 50 years,” she said, adding that it tries to silence any voice coming from outside its camps.

Leila Dahi, from Laayoune, also a member of the House of Representatives, said that she was chosen by the Sahrawis to represent them and to defend their fight for democracy. She also represents them in the African parliament, actively working to tackle peace and security issues on the continent. “I am not unique,” she said, but rather part of a generation of Sahrawis who have been raised in peace. Making a distinction between Morocco’s attempts to expand peace and the actions of others who sow divisiveness, she praised Morocco’s autonomy plan.

Sidi Mohamed Omar, Frente Popular para la Liberación de Saguía el-Hamra y de Río de Oro (Frente POLISARIO), spelled out an opposing view, saying his group is the legitimate and sole representative of the people of Western Sahara in accordance with relevant General Assembly and Security Council resolutions. The Sahrawi people have an inalienable and non-negotiable right to self-determination and independence that cannot be affected by the lapse of time or by illegal realities created by Morocco in 1975. The General Assembly recognizes the legitimacy of this struggle and there is no alternative to the free exercise by the Sahrawi people of their right to self-determination and independence. “Policies of fait accompli, carried out by the occupying State, are doomed to fail,” he said, adding that the sooner Morocco realizes this, the better it will be for regional peace and security.

Amanda DiCianni, Rescue and Relief International, sounded an alarm over the military training of children in the Tindouf camps by Frente POLISARIO. She described deteriorating conditions in the camps, including gang violence, insecurity, corruption and allegations of criminal activities involving Frente POLISARIO members. Given the dangerous situation in the camps and its inevitable repercussions on stability in North Africa, she urged the United Nations to urgently adopt Morocco’s autonomy plan as “the most humane, expeditious, and peaceful resolution possible”, adding that the status quo could worsen the plight of the population.

Teguh Santosa, RMOL Network, introducing himself as a lecturer in the Department of International Relations at the Islamic State University in Jakarta, Indonesia, said that in his visit to Moroccan Sahara, he found “very impressive development” in the region. Clearly, Morocco’s main concern is implementing the Sustainable Development Goals there, thus manifesting its commitment to apply its peace proposal within the framework of special autonomy. The autonomy proposal has been supported by many countries in the world, he said, adding that 28 countries have so far opened consulates in the main cities of Moroccan Sahara. This is a strong testament to Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory, he added.

Vivian Eads, Capitol Hill Prayer Partners, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Western Sahara issue, said that young people in the Tindouf camps face limited opportunities for their future. She urged speedier efforts to settle the question through implementation of Security Council resolution 2654 (2022) together with a comprehensive data collection plan for Tindouf camp residents. Highlighting the lack of transparency about the number of people who need humanitarian aid and pointing to the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory by several Member States, she urged the United Nations to adopt the Morocco Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara, which could lead to dismantling the camps, improve living conditions and foster peace and stability in the region.

Sergio Agustin Suarez Moreno, Juntos por Guía, a resident of the Canary Islands, said he was concerned that the military occupation of the Western Sahara by Morocco remains unresolved. Describing a regime of apartheid, he said that Frente POLISARIO is the channel through which the Sahrawi people fight for their self-determination. Over the 50 years of Moroccan invasion, systematic violence has annihilated the Sahrawi people, he said, adding that these have been years of pillaging and torture as well as silence from the international community. He expressed concern that the Prime Minister of Spain has been defending the illegal taxation of the Sahara, adding that Spain is falling short of its responsibility as an administering Power.

Fabio Salvia, European Coordination of Committees in Solidarity with Saharawi People, said the illegal nature of Morocco’s occupation has been confirmed in numerous United Nations resolutions. Frente POLISARIO is the only representative of the Sahrawi people, he said, noting that the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, was able to visit Western Sahara only recently after two years of negotiations. This delay was due to obstacles deliberately put into place by the Moroccan authorities, he said, citing human rights violations in Western Sahara and arbitrary arrests of activists and human rights defenders by Moroccan occupying forces. He also drew attention to the plight of political prisoners who have been detained for years for participating in peaceful demonstrations, with several of them going on hunger strikes.

Victoria Travieso Hernandez, Asociacion Canaria De Mujeres Tejiendo Futuro, said the international community must uphold the Sahrawi people’s sacred right to self-determination even as Morocco’s invasion unfolds violently in all aspects of their lives. That country has employed armed warfare, violated peace agreements and systematically persecuted the Sahrawi people. Denouncing the militarized wall that divides the Territory, she said that it contains anti-personnel mines that continue to kill Sahrawis. Morocco also continues to exploit Western Sahara's natural resources despite condemnation in European courts. “All of this is already known to you. Sadly, you’ve done nothing,” she said, praising the resistance of Sahrawi women, both in refugee camps and in the occupied Sahara. “They are essential peacebuilders and nation-builders,” she said.

Sol Fortea Sevilla, Funteac-Fundacion Canaria de Apoyo a los Trastornos del Neurodesarrollo, said that the situation in Western Sahara is dire. The Sahrawi people continue to be victims of violations of their right to self-determination and forcible occupation at the hands of Morocco, while the United Nations remains inactive. Noting that a significant proportion of the Sahrawi population comprises young people of school age, she said that Morocco does not protect or uphold the right to education for the Sahrawi people. “Public schools promote the Moroccan vision of history, denying Sahrawi identity,” she said, raising concerns about physical punishment as well as lower grades for Sahrawi students, which leads to their inability to enter higher education. “If there is no referendum or self-determination for the Sahrawi people, they will not have a decent education,” she said.

Morocco’s representative, on a point of order, took the floor during today’s meeting to request the Committee Chair to stop petitioners from speaking if they attack the institutions of Member States.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene on Thursday, 5 October, at 3 p.m. to hear more petitioners on the question of Western Sahara and other Non-Self-Governing Territories.