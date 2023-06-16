Approving Draft, Fourth Committee Endorses Special Peackeeping Committee’s Proposals on Peacekeeper Conduct, Performance, Role of Women in Peace, Security

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) today approved a draft resolution forwarding the latest report of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations for adoption by the General Assembly.

By the terms of the resolution titled “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects” (document A/C.4/77/L.17) — which was approved without a vote — the Fourth Committee urged Member States, the Secretariat and relevant organs of the United Nations to take all steps necessary to implement the proposals, recommendations and conclusions of the Special Committee, as contained in chapter V of the Special Committee’ report. That report (document A/77/19*) contains a host of recommendations relating to the conduct of peacekeepers, partnerships, peacebuilding, performance and accountability and women, peace and security, among others.

Wael Eldahshan (Egypt), Rapporteur of the Special Committee, introducing the resolution and the report, said the Special Committee held its substantive session from 20 February to 17 March. At its 2023 session, the membership of the Special Committee stood at 157 Member States, with 7 States and organizations participating in its work this session as observers, he added, also noting that the draft resolution is largely based on those adopted in previous years, with technical updates, while taking into account this year’s agreements on conclusions.

“It’s a really good report,” Canada’s delegate said after the adoption, as he praised Special Committee members’ collective commitment and spirit of compromise. He also pointed to efforts to review the procedural aspects of the Special Committee and said the Bureau will continue to identify ways to improve working methods. Noting feedback about reviewing the general context section of the annual report, he said the consensus view is that recommendations should be the primary focus of the Special Committee’s considerations. However, Committee members also saw value in having a general context to frame each section of the report, he said, adding that some options that take into account this feedback will be circulated later.