Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural): Action on draft resolutions

Action on Draft Resolutions

The Committee first turned to the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the outcome of the World Summit for Social Development and of the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly” (document A/C.3/78/L.17/Rev.1), which the Chair noted contains no programme budget implications.

The representative of Cuba , introducing the draft on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , said the resolution recognizes the urgency of ensuring that people’s rights and well-being are placed at the centre of development efforts. Drawing from the resolution adopted by consensus last year, the draft notes the importance of achieving full employment and social integration as core goals of development. The text also covers the impact and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as closing digital divides between developed and developing countries.

The Committee approved the draft by consensus, by which the General Assembly would welcome the reaffirmation by Governments of their will and commitment to continue implementing the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development, to promote equality and social justice, eradicate poverty, and promote full and productive employment and decent work for all. The Assembly would also stress the importance of taking targeted measures to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions everywhere. It would also call on Member States to adopt measures to recognize, reduce and redistribute women’s and girls’ disproportionate share of unpaid care and domestic work and the feminization of poverty, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including through poverty eradication measures, labour policies, public services and gender-responsive social protection programmes.

The representative of Spain , speaking on behalf of the European Union , underscored that the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development cannot be achieved without respecting human rights, guaranteeing non-discrimination, fighting for gender equality and promoting civil society’s participation. She expressed concern with certain additional terms in the final draft, including two references to a person-centred development approach. The European Union considers respect for and promotion of human rights as inseparable from sustainable development. She regretted that the text does not reflect the balance struck in the 2030 Agenda on the matter.

The representative of the United States , while joining consensus, disassociated from operative paragraphs 32, 33 and 66. His delegation is disappointed the text addresses issues not clearly linked to development or the Committee’s work, including by inappropriately calling on international financial institutions and other non-United Nations organizations to take actions, such as providing debt relief, beyond the Committee’s scope. Also, trade language adopted by the Assembly has no relevance for his country’s trade policy and obligations or the World Trade Organization’s agenda. The demands in operative paragraph 66 that the international community “shall increase market access” are wholly unacceptable in the draft. He opposed the elevation of any single Member State’s ideology and foreign or domestic policy into documents meant to reflect global perspectives.

The representative of Mexico , while joining consensus, disassociated from preambular paragraph 7 because it prejudges the Global Social Summit’s focus. It is premature, she said, to define the Summit’s issues in this Committee when the co-facilitators have not been appointed and will lead the Summit’s negotiation process. She disagreed with any interpretation of the paragraph that the Summit must only focus on issues mentioned in the resolution. She also reiterated that the Copenhagen Declaration states that social development cannot be achieved without respecting human rights.

