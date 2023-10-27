With Hate Speech and Xenophobia Rising Worldwide, Third Committee Calls for End to Systemic Racism, Racial Discrimination, Implementation of Durban Declaration

Committee Also Underscores Need to Address Potential Ethnic Cleansing, Self-Determination in Occupied Lands

UN officials expressed grave concern over a sharp rise in hate speech and populism, as the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) began discussing racism and self-determination today, amid demands for colonization reparations and alarm over the threat of ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of the Western Sahara, Palestine and Kashmir.

In the morning, Ilze Brands Kehris, Assistant Secretary-General for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), presented a report on “A global call for concrete action for the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and the comprehensive implementation of and follow-up to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action”, which details States’ progress in combatting these discriminations through legislation and establishing national equality bodies. It also recognizes persisting racism and lagging implementation of the Durban Declaration. A further report on the “Right of peoples to self-determination”, calls attention to connections between the right to self-determination and other human rights, she said.

Also presenting was the Chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Ms. Verene A. Shepherd, who said that racist hate speech, including via social media, remains a deep concern to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Worse, high-ranking government officials and public figures engage in xenophobic rhetoric against migrants and asylum seekers, which can deny them access to rights such as housing and access to health services, hindering their integration into societies. Raising alarm over persisting structural racial discrimination against people of African descent, including women and girls, with respect to economic, social and cultural rights and their participation in public and political affairs, she called for ambitious and effective measures to end systemic racism. In the ensuing interactive dialogue, delegates underscored the need to eliminate all forms of racism and related intolerance, with China’s delegate expressing alarm over systemic racism and the prevalence of Islamophobia worldwide.

The Representative of the United States said the country is committed to addressing disparities that plague black communities, including the high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity that disproportionally impact black mothers and families.

The representative of Israel expressed deep shock at how Ms. Shepherd’s statement did not acknowledge that the 7 October attacks by Hamas aimed to “kill as many Jews as possible” or the recent explosion of antisemitic attacks.

Briefing the Committee in the afternoon, Ashwini K.P., Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, voiced grave concern over continued violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories and tragic loss of life on both sides. Expressing further dismay over a “tidal wave of hate speech” against Jewish communities and Muslim and Arab people, she said: “Hate speech that dehumanizes and demonizes entire communities paves the way for atrocity crimes, including genocide.” Turning to her report on online racist hate speech, she said that racist hate speech on and offline has life-threatening consequences for the targeted, destroys the social fabric of communities and undermines the norms of human rights and democracy. Her report on combating the glorification of Nazism, expresses concern over the continued prominence of racist, nationalist and far-right political parties, recommending that Member States take substantial measures to address the matter.

During its general debate, delegates expressed grave concern for people in occupied territories under the threat of genocide, calling for urgent realization of the right to self-determination. Others from former colonies shared efforts and expressed demands for reparation regarding past rights violations.

The representative of Namibia recalled that the question of Western Sahara remains unresolved, urging Member States to respect the sovereign will of the Sahrawi people and their inalienable right to self-determination. Further, the oppressive rule Palestinian people have endured at the hands of Israel must end, she added, calling on Israel to cease attacks and respect international humanitarian law.

In a similar vein, Iran’s delegate stressed that the United Nations is duty-bound to prevent a genocide on Palestinian land.

Echoing his colleagues’ call, the representative of Pakistan highlighted similarities between Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. Today is the seventy-sixth anniversary of the Indian military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Recalling that the 2019 escalation by India is referred to by Hindu extremist leaders as the “final solution”, he called on the Security Council to urge India to halt its violent occupation and realize self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jamaica’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said that the damage caused by 400 years of chattel slavery cannot be repaired by restitution or monetary compensation alone. Perpetrators and their descendants must acknowledge their barbaric acts, through formal apology. “So long as there is no recognition of the wrongs committed and reparations made, the pages of that ugly chapter will remain open,” he underscored. Also addressing this issue, the representative of Belgium said his country commends the heritage and contribution of colonized people to its society, a contribution which still, sadly, remains rarely visible.

Brazil’s delegate noted that her country is home to the largest population of people of African descent in the world outside Africa, also highlighting the creation of a Ministry of Racial Equality in her country. The body is already implementing policies to promote educational and socioeconomic opportunities for people of African descent. The Black Youth Alive Plan, for example, focuses on reducing homicides and social vulnerabilities that disproportionally affect black youth.

Interactive Dialogues — Racism

In the morning, the Committee further elaborated on the theme “Promotion and protection of human rights”, with interactive dialogues featuring presentations by: Ilze Brands Kehris, Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); Hanna Suchoka, Chair of the Group of Independent Eminent Experts on the Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action; and Marie Chantal Rwakazina, Chair-Rapporteur of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

Ms. KEHRIS presented a report on “A global call for concrete action for the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and the comprehensive implementation of and follow-up to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action” (document A/78/197). The report includes information on activities undertaken by United Nations entities, including OHCHR, and mechanisms established to follow up on implementation of the Durban Declaration. Some States have reported progress in combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, largely through the adoption or amendment of constitutional provisions and national legislation, or through the establishment of national equality bodies, improvement of national and regional policies, and data collection. Despite these efforts, the report recognizes persisting racism and lagging implementation of the Durban Declaration, for which the Secretary-General offers recommendations to Member States to address these challenges.

She presented a second report, on “Implementation of the International Decade for People of African Descent” (document A/78/317), which focuses on reparatory justice for people of African descent. The report acknowledges increasing acceptance of the need to address the continuing impact of enslavement and colonialism, including through reparatory justice. It takes stock of existing frameworks and initiatives and identifies areas for further consideration. Reparatory justice has been an element of international discussions relating to people of African descent, at least since the adoption of the Durban Declaration in 2001, which established the link between past tragedies and crimes including slavery, the slave trade and colonialism and contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. In the Declaration, the moral obligation of States to take appropriate and effective measures to halt and reverse lasting consequences of those practices is acknowledged. Since then, existing initiatives indicate an increasing willingness and emerging practice to acknowledge the need to repair and address continuing impacts of enslavement and the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and colonialism, including in European nations and the United States. The report highlights challenges to delivering reparatory justice. Several States have admitted a moral, and sometimes historical and political, responsibility for these past wrongs and harms, while rejecting legal responsibilities on grounds such as the inter-temporal principle in international law, statutes of limitation, lack of political will and the issue of financial compensation.

A third report focused on the “Right of peoples to self-determination" (document A/78/261), which highlights the main developments between August 2022 and June 2023. The report provides guidance on how the right to self-determination is currently interpreted by the UN human rights mechanisms, and calls attention to the connections between the right to self-determination and other human rights. The number of references to the right to self-determination in reports, resolutions and decisions by several UN main organs and mechanisms, from the Security Council to the Economic and Social Council, and from the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, attest to the engagement of the UN system in realization of the right to peoples to self-determination.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, the representative of the United States expressed concern over the lasting effects of racial discrimination on members of ethnic and racial minorities, including those of African descent. Underscoring the importance of promoting human rights to achieve equity in the long term, the United States has championed racial equity through a whole of Government equity agenda, he said. A special representative for racial equity and justice was appointed to that end and is building partnerships to combat structural racism and xenophobia globally. The United States supports the Permanent Forum on Persons of African Descent, he added, noting that his country will welcome the Special Rapporteur on racism next week. He called on all Member States to extend standing invitations to all mandate holders, asking how States can better address inequities for underserved communities in access to housing, health care and work.

The representative of the Russian Federation expressed concern over racism in European countries, including Russophobia, and asked Ms. Kehris and other experts to gather information on the unacceptable intolerance against Russian or Russian-speaking persons. Voicing further concern over exacerbation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, he lamented horrific terrorist attacks, hostage-taking, and civilian deaths by air attack. Worse, an economic blockage is in effect and barriers erected against the delivery of humanitarian aid. The Security Council is trying to deescalate the conflict, he said, asking what concrete measures OHCHR is taking in that regard. The representative of Cameroon said that issues of racial discrimination are important for her delegation, which follows measures taken in that regard by OHCHR, especially with respect to the treatment of people in African descent. She asked for updates on the activities of the office regarding the report on human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and people of African descent against excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers. Recalling mishaps in organization during the first meeting of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, she asked what logistical support Ms. Kehris’ office can lend in the future.

The representative of the Sovereign Order of Malta said the Order is actively involved in the fight against racism and all related intolerance. Imagining that any human being has less dignity than another goes against the truth that all human persons are created in the likeness of God, and also the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he added. Voicing concern that social progress falls short when racism lurks beneath the surface, he noted that many people of African or Asian descent as well as Indigenous persons are migrants or refugees who confront racism and xenophobia in their host countries rather than receive the support they need. Overviewing the Order’s work, he spotlighted a family hospital in Bethlehem, where Christians, Jews and Muslims serve all families in need without discrimination.

In response, Ms. KERHIS said that all societies, even one’s own, have issues that need addressing as regards racism and xenophobia. Member States as well as her office continue to look at institutional frameworks and legislation and social economic policies in the “human rights economy”, examining impacts of policies. States must engage with the treaty bodies and special mandate holders. It is also important to be vigilant to all forms of xenophobia, changing and new, including Russophobia, noting that her office gives attention to all forms of racism and xenophobia. Palestine and Israel are not the topic of today’s reports but the one on self-determination includes Palestinian people’s rights. Her office is continuing to monitor the situation closely, even though it has no access to the territory where “horrific violations” are taking place.

Durban Declaration and Programme of Actio n

Ms. SUCHOCKA, presenting her report (document A/78/385), recalled that, at the dawn of the twenty-first century, Member States adopted the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, the outcome document of the third World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance. This landmark and visionary document — which was negotiated by consensus — condemned, in the strongest terms, all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. She highlighted the continued relevance of the document, as it contains fundamental human rights principles enshrined in international human rights treaties that give rise to legal obligations for their respective parties, and in non-binding documents, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

While it seems that States are finally starting to acknowledge the existence and consequences of systemic racism, much remains to be done to ensure real transformative change on the ground, she continued. “However, it would be presumptuous of me to affirm that racism and racial discrimination have increased or decreased over the last two decades,” she said, adding that there is simply no global tool which allows the international community to measure the occurrence of racism and racial discrimination worldwide and reach a definite and evidence-based conclusion. Nevertheless, the mere persistence and pervasiveness of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, which are well-documented in countless international, regional and national reports, should be alarming enough for States to jump into immediate and unconditional action.

During its eighth session in 2022, the Group held six public thematic discussions, including on the links between racism and global emergencies, such as climate change and natural disasters, racism against refugees and migrants, and racism and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She voiced concern over the lack of political will and dedicated resources to effectively implement the Durban Declaration and over misinformation regarding its content, which prevents genuine discussions on and engagement for the fight against all forms of racial discrimination. She also called on States to promote the integration of considerations relating to racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance in implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and preparations for the Summit for the Future.

She said there is no doubt that racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance constitute the root causes of many contemporary conflicts, which have too often escalated into large-scale and gross human rights violations, ethnic cleansing and even genocide. “We all have a moral responsibility to look for new, innovative and coordinated ways to address the scourge that is racism with more resolve, with more humanity, with greater efficiency and without delay,” she said.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, the delegate for Malaysia asked what strategies can be used to address the challenge of promoting equity and tackling discrimination in nations that lack resources, including the financial and institutional capacity to support anti-racism initiatives.

The representative for the Russian Federation said migrants are dying in the Mediterranean, as European Union coastal States do nothing to save them. He noted that migrants are first and foremost from Africa. European States’ refusal to host them is an example of xenophobia, racism, racial discrimination and other types of intolerance, he said. The delegate for Cameroon highlighted violations of human rights that migrants and refugees of African descent have experienced in Europe, asking how the roots of racism issue can be included in the Summit for the Future in 2024.

The representative of Timor-Leste stressed that poverty and inequality are significant barriers to the realization of human rights, and asked how discrimination can be measured and prevented globally to allow for implementation of the Durban Declaration.

In her response, Ms. SUCHOCKA said that the Group of Independent Experts is one of the existing mechanisms with the main role of fighting against racism and racial discrimination.

She emphasized the need for different mechanisms to act in cooperation and in better coordination, as the goal is for all mechanisms to fight against racial discrimination. To that end, she underscored the importance of organizing and coordinating actions between different groups. A meeting yesterday of all eight mechanisms working in the area sought to find the best way to use limited financial resources at their disposal, she said.

With respect to migration, it was one of the issues the Group of Independent Experts discussed during the last session of 2022 and again in 2023. They addressed how to help migrants, making the distinction between migrants and refugees.

She noted that the Group of Independent Experts is composed now of only four members, instead of five. She said Member States and all groups should become involved, making new proposals to establish the full group, and also to propose a new role for the Group in the future.

Working Group on Implementation of Durban Declaration

Ms. RWAKAZINA, presenting her report (document A/78/197), recalled that, in 2021, the General Assembly entrusted the Intergovernmental Working Group with the mandate to elaborate a draft United Nations declaration on the promotion and full respect of the human rights of people of African descent. She drafted a preparatory document, which was based on a review of existing relevant international human rights law and inputs received from various stakeholders. The preparatory document advanced concrete measures to combat racial discrimination against people of African descent and elaborated their rights in accordance with international human rights law. The document addressed both historical and contemporary manifestations of racism that have had a particular impact on people of African descent.

She reported on substantive progress during the first reading of the draft declaration. The elements for the draft declaration propose a broad preamble, which includes a commitment to the universality of human rights and the principles of equality and non-discrimination; the affirmation that racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance constitute a negation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; and the importance of the economic, social, cultural, political and scientific contributions made by people of African descent to societies.

Further, she highlighted that the draft declaration contains a concern about the pace of progress on reparatory justice and elimination of all forms of racial discrimination against people of African descent; an urgent call to the international community to take responsibility for and repair human rights violations against people of African descent; acknowledgment of and regret for the untold suffering and evils inflicted on millions of people of African descent as a result of slavery, the slave trade, the transatlantic slave trade, apartheid, genocide and past tragedies; and recognition that colonialism has led to racism and racial discrimination, and that Africans and people of African descent were victims of colonialism and continue to be victimized by its lasting consequences. Also, it contains the concern that the social, economic, political and legal structures and practices that were designed by enslavement, colonialism and successive racially discriminatory policies persist and the conviction that people of African descent face multiple, aggravated and intersecting forms of discrimination. Against this backdrop, she underscored the need to pursue sustainable development in an integrated manner in accordance with people of African descent’s own aspirations, needs and interests.

In the ensuing questions and comments, the representative of Brazil called on all States to declare a second Decade of People of African Descent, while the representative of Malaysia expressed concern over the spread of Islamophobia across the world, asking about best practices and policies that can be adopted by States to effectively fight the rise of hate speech. The representative of the Russian Federation said that people of African descent continue almost every day to face numerous forms of discrimination, intolerance and Afrophobia, urging States to include in the draft declaration a provision condemning the legacy of colonialism and its surviving vestiges.

The representative of China pledged to continue working with other countries to root out racism and build a world of equality for all. The representative of South Africa asked whether the working group is expected to finish preparing the declaration this year. The representative of Cameroon asked about the perspectives for leading countries to better assume their responsibilities when it comes to reparations.

In response, Ms. Rwakazina, addressing best practices, spotlighted national action plans developed by some countries aligned with the Durban Declaration and Plan of Action. “The second-best practice that we can share is that fighting racial discrimination is regularly mainstreamed and prioritized during programming,” she said, adding that a lot more can be found in her reports, which are regularly shared with Member States. Turning to the development of the declaration, she said that the preamble is ready and in November the working group will get more inputs from Member States. “The Permanent Forum and the group of experts will continue their consultations early next year and we are in constant collaboration to improve the draft document,” she said, adding that it will be presented in 2024. The question of reparations is a very important aspect of the declaration, she stressed, pledging to go into negotiations on this aspect in November 2023 and encouraging all Member States interested in this topic to be part of the negotiations.

General Debate

NAVARRO BARRO ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , voiced deep concern over the alarming increase in racism, xenophobia and related intolerance throughout the world. Historic and new injustices persist in all areas of life and continue to be part of the daily lives of millions of people. Stressing that all human beings are equal with dignity and rights, she firmly opposed all forms of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance, expressing deep concern over the reappearance of contemporary forms of racial discrimination in different parts of the world. These amount to grave violations of all human rights, she asserted, noting that political and legal means must categorially reject them. She condemned the use of communications technologies and social media platforms to promote xenophobia and intolerance. Also, political and religious leaders must assume their responsibility and fight against the incitement of hatred. Highlighting the power of education in eradicating all forms of racial discrimination and xenophobia, she stressed the need to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue and respect for religious and cultural diversity.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said his bloc remains fully committed to the elimination of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance. A solid legal framework based on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination informs actions to that end, he said, noting that the first EU Anti-racism Action Plan 2020-2025 pays particular attention to the rights to education, work, health and housing. To combat hate speech online, the Digital Services Act, together with the European Commission’s Code of Conduct, requires information technology platforms to review and remove illegal hate speech related to discrimination or racism. Further work is ongoing in the development of legislation on binding standards for equality bodies in the bloc, which are essential in offering support to victims of discrimination and ensuring that the Union’s rules on equal treatment are properly enforced.

The bloc is fully committed to the primary objectives and commitments undertaken at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, he said. Voicing support for the UN Decade on People of African descent, he said the bloc takes an active part in deliberations on the follow up to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. The debate on the Programme of Action must be inclusive, and resources should be primarily devoted to supporting concrete measures to fight against racism in all its forms. The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination and other human rights instruments offer adequate frameworks to address all contemporary forms of racism. “There should be no place for racism in any society,” he said.

Elie Altarsha ( Syria ) speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter of the United Nations , said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted 74 years ago established that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, are endowed with reason and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood. The political, social, economic and cultural advancement that humanity has made since the establishment of the United Nations must continue to inspire all people to struggle for social, economic and cultural equality. The time has come for overcoming the historical shame that, since time immemorial, has resulted in slavery, human trafficking for purposes of labor or sexual exploitation, and the imposition of political ideas by certain groups that assume themselves superior to others.

In the context of exceptionalism, he strongly condemned any attempt to establish the superiority of one group over others; for example, through Nazism, Neo-Nazism or other fascist ideologies. Humanity must aspire to achieve progress — spiritual and material progress. Moreover, it is politically contradictory to see that some Governments are offering lessons of good governance and political virtues, when they do not promote the rights of their citizens to be treated equally. To defend the historical rights of all people of African descent, he said, it is high time to move forward and call for reparations to allow issues to be resolved and settle this historic debt. The Group believes that the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action is a roadmap to define political actions to combat these evils.

Mr. CRUZ ( Angola ), speaking on behalf of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and aligning with the Group of 77 and China, said his region and SADC are intrinsically connected to the fight against racism. “Working together as frontline States against the apartheid regime, SADC emerged for the national, political and economic liberation of southern Africa,” he said, recalling that SADC has experienced the harshest form of racial discrimination perpetuated by the apartheid State. “Hence, at the outset, the group wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, as well as the restoration of human dignity and substantive equality to all victims of these unjust and despicable acts,” he underscored, adding that the group remains alarmed at the growing evidence of contemporary forms and systematic manifestations of racism and xenophobia in many parts of the world, including the rise of hate speech and incitement to hatred online.

“SADC strongly believes in the spirit of paragraph 199 of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, which instructed the elaboration of complementary standards to the International Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD),” he said, emphasizing that these complementary standards are necessary to address xenophobia, Islamophobia, racial profiling, antisemitism and incitement to hatred. “Such complementary standards would ensure maximum protection, adequate remedies to victims and zero impunity to perpetrators,” he added, calling for finalization of the United Nations declaration on people of African descent. “The international community is obligated under international human rights law to take concrete measures that seek to foster tolerance and respect for racial diversity,” he stated.

BRIAN WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and aligning with the Group of 77 and China, said 400 years of chattel enslavement breached a normative and existential principle of humanity which requires respect for the inherent dignity and personhood of all human beings. This period in global history caused immense suffering for millions of African men, women and children, who were forcibly removed from their ancestral homeland. Indeed, every phase of transatlantic chattel slavery was characterized by atrocious and horrific treatment of the enslaved, and constituted wrongful acts that breach all civilized laws of humanity.

“As we approach 200 years since emancipation, it is disheartening to acknowledge that there is yet to be any full atonement for the wrongs committed,” he said, noting that “for our peoples, the length of time that has passed has not diminished the impact nor the memory of slavery”. Psychological and generational trauma is the inevitable consequence of these atrocities, compounded by the manifestations of slavery in daily lives in the form of structural underdevelopment and persistent poverty. The damage caused by chattel slavery is so deeply entrenched and pervasive that it cannot be made good by restitution or monetary compensation alone. Satisfaction must be given by the perpetrators and their descendants in the form of an acknowledgement of the barbaric acts, an expression of remorse, or a formal apology. “So long as there is no recognition of the wrongs committed and reparations made, the pages of that ugly chapter will remain open,” he underscored.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ) speaking on behalf of the Central American Integration System, said the participation of all peoples in her region is required to achieve development goals, regardless of their race, nationality or ethnic origin. Racism and xenophobia are taking increasingly violent forms and require urgent action, she added, including policy initiatives to promote respect for all and strengthen accountability. Laws and punitive measures are insufficient, however. A change in social attitude is required, she said, underscoring the importance of human rights education to promote cultural diversity and eliminate racism. The System supports the call to pay specific attention to people of African descent, on all multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination.

She noted that eight per cent of the total population in her region is of African descent. To achieve the rights of people of African descent, the System supports the call to proclaim a second international decade for people of African descent to fulfil commitments to justice and development. The region is committed to empowering children, the elderly and indigenous persons, she said, noting that the participation of all communities is required in the prevention and elimination of all forms of discrimination. It is necessary to adopt affirmative action to achieve equality, she said, including bridging gaps in employment, education and justice. The establishment of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent is an important mechanism in this regard, she said, urging all Member States to intensify their efforts to ensure the continued functioning of the Forum. Systemic racism, racial discrimination and forms of xenophobia worldwide have undermined the rights of populations around the world, she stressed, reaffirming the System’s commitment to achieving a world free of racial discrimination.

MATTHEW EDBROOKE ( Liechtenstein ) said many States associate the right to self-determination with statehood through decolonization. Self-determination, though, should also be considered relevant to any situation in which a community has the potential to freely determine its political status. Explicit references to self-determination in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples serve as one example of how that concept can and should apply beyond the decolonization paradigm. Understanding self-determination also helps to highlight where relevant principles are abused. Nowhere is this clearer than in the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, in which it has repeatedly imposed secession claims on communities without giving them the opportunity to freely determine their political status as required under international law. Political status for all of Ukraine's peoples will be a key step in the achievement of a just peace.

DAI BING ( China ), calling for zero tolerance for racism and xenophobia, urged States to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda to eliminate the root causes of racism, such as poverty, marginalization, social exclusion and economic disparities, and reduce discrimination and inequality at their source. Noting that his country has 56 ethnic groups, which are all equal members of China with regional ethnic autonomy, he said: “At present, Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic development, cultural prosperity, and a religious harmony and the human rights situation is at its best in history.” He recalled that last week 72 countries made a joint statement at the Third Committee confirming that Xinjiang affairs are China’s internal affairs. “The right to national self-determination is a solemn political right of all peoples to oppose foreign aggression and interference and to safeguard national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” he said, adding that this right must not be used by anybody as a pretext for dividing sovereign States and inciting national hatred.

NJAMBI KINYUNGU ( Kenya ), aligning with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, said racism, racial discrimination and related intolerance continue to persist in societies, permeating institutions, social structures and everyday life. They transcend borders, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds and manifest in various forms. Post-colonial structures continue to mimic the intents and purposes laid down during enslavement and colonization across civil, political, economic and cultural spheres, subjecting African people to a third wave of economic deprivation and hardship. The effects are far-reaching, robbing Africa and people of African descent of their dignity, opportunities, and, in many cases, their lives. Highlighting the lack of transparency in debt systems, debt negotiation and repayment, she said the cost of borrowing is higher for Africans and people of African descent, a modern form of systemic and structural racism, where viability determinations and credit scores embed colonial mindsets. Accordingly, she said it is international responsibility to provide debt relief or debt restructuring options for highly indebted low and middle-income countries.

LUIS GERARDO ELIZONDO BELDEN ( Mexico ) said that everyone is born free and equal in dignity and rights. However, millions of people continue to face racism and xenophobia. Underscoring the importance of acknowledging multiple forms of discrimination and eliminating racism, he said it is necessary to eliminate all cultural, economic and social obstacles that have hindered the empowerment of women and girls in all their forms. Intolerances are social constructions, and often the result of centuries of colonialism. He voiced alarm at the increase in discrimination and hate speech on social media as well as prejudice in algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI), noting that new technologies must be used to promote inclusion, not as instruments of exclusion and hate. Racism also prohibits sustainable development, he said, calling for the dismantling of systemic discrimination.

Mr. Bauwens ( Belgium ), aligning with the European Union, reiterates its commitment and unwavering support for the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance. While societies are expanding in their diversity and inclusion, these two characteristics are far from sufficiently protected when it comes to combating racism. The existing international mechanisms are many and they are diverse in nature. While supporting them, Belgium believes that is important and necessary to aim at a better harmonization of efforts for greater efficiency. Moreover, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination must remain at the heart of actions. Further, he urges all States to ratify it without delay. Belgium has just inaugurated events honoring the Year of People of African Descent. With respect to its colonial past, Belgium commends the heritage and contribution of colonized people to its society, a contribution which still, sadly, remains rarely visible.

JOYINI PASSMOOR ( South Africa ), aligning herself with SADC, the African Group and Group of 77 and China, recalled that, in 1965, there was common recognition of the urgent need to eliminate racial discrimination, but since then, the only significant accomplishment in the global fight against racism has been the death of apartheid. “Instead, we have preferred to ignore the very mechanisms and agreements that were collectively intended to address this blight,” she said, adding that South Africa's painful history serves as a reminder of the atrocities of systemic racial discrimination. “We encourage all nations to learn from our experiences, both our failures and our successes, and to recognize the importance of collective action,” she said, stressing that racism is not only overt acts of discrimination but an infectious attitude that embeds itself in systems and institutions that perpetuate inequalities and reinforce discriminatory behaviours.

Ms. ASHIPALA ( Namibia ), noting that the question of Western Sahara remains unresolved, advocated for a viable, enduring and realistic solution to the decolonisation of Western Sahara. She urged Member States to fully respect the sovereign will of the Sahrawi people and their inalienable right to decide their political future in accordance with international law. Equally so, the inhumane conditions of oppressive rule that the people of Palestine have endured for so many years must come to an end, she stressed, calling on Israel to cease its attacks and refrain from engaging in provocative acts against the Palestinian people and to respect international humanitarian law. Echoing the words of Samora Machel, she said: “Colonialism is a crime against humanity; there is no humane colonialism; there is no democratic colonialism.”

Mr. AKRAM ( Pakistan ) said that, while most people under colonial rule have been able to exercise their rights to self-determination, the people of Palestine and Kashmir have not. Pakistan hopes that the General Assembly will succeed, where the Security Council failed, to stop the Israeli aggression, he said. Today is the seventy-sixth anniversary of the Indian military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Security Council resolutions decided that the Kashmiri people will decide their status through plebiscite, but India has thwarted every attempt, he recalled, noting that in 2019, Indian occupation efforts intensified in what Hindu extremist leaders have called the “final solution.” Despite concerns voiced by the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other UN mechanisms, India has blocked visits to the territory, enjoying impunity, even responding to Pakistan’s calls to halt human rights violations with threats of aggression. He called on the Security Council to urge India to halt violent occupation and realise self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. TOZIK ( Belarus ) expressed concern for the emergence of organizations and political platforms based on racism, xenophobia, and the thesis of ethnic superiority, which have led to inequalities in citizenship in economic, social and cultural areas. Belarus will always remember the lessons of the Second World War, where the country recorded significant losses due to the actions of the Nazis, with their ideology of national, religious and racial intolerance. The war took the lives of one-third of the people of Belarus. Belarus supports the theme of eradicating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance at the international level. It rejects attempts to instrumentalize this topic so as to interfere in the internal affairs of States.

Mr. GHANEI ( Iran ) said that severe forms of discrimination across the globe persist, adding that the United States has imposed inhumane unilateral coercive measures on his country. “The US atrocities are not limited to any era of time,” he stated, referring to the racist prison system in the United States and Guantanamo that subjects the largest national population of prisoners in the world to the routine brutality of solitary confinement and capital punishment. Joining those delegations that ask for reparations for the historical injustices of the enslavement of Africans and colonialism, he urged States to be vocal against hate speech, as Muslims in European countries suffer from discrimination, stigmatization and exclusion in all areas of life, especially on online platforms and in Western countries. “Islamophobia is a specific form of racism that must be tackled,” he said. “It is fueled by governments supporting those who violate Muslims’ rights under the guise of freedom of expression and opinion. Muslim women are disproportionately affected by Islamophobia due to multiple grounds of discrimination, especially if they wear the Islamic dress code.”

In a separate statement on the situation in Gaza, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. “Iran denounces Israel’s colonial agenda and ethnical cleansing on the Palestinian land of its indigenous inhabitants,” he said, adding that the international community has witnessed horrific atrocities and collective punishment of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime, particularly the heinous terrorist attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital. “The deliberate targeting of the hospital in a clear violation of international humanitarian law is nothing short of a war crime,” he stated, adding that the United Nations is duty bound to prevent this genocide. “Since 1972, the United States has vetoed 53 resolutions to support Israel and prevent it from being condemned for its recurring war crimes,” he said, adding that this is half of all the vetoes that the United States used on other issues.

ELAINE CRISTINA PEREIRA GOMES ( Brazil ), noting the creation of the Ministry of Racial Equality in her country, said it is already implementing policies to promote the human rights of people of African descent, as well as provide educational and socioeconomic opportunities for their development. For instance, the Ministry has been working to ensure the titling of quilombola territories, a traditional people from African descent in Brazil. This land regularization process also means recognizing and protecting the memory of the quilombola people as well as expressing appreciation for their culture. The Ministry is also implementing the Black Youth Alive Plan, which focuses on reducing homicides and social vulnerabilities that disproportionally affect black youth, and on providing socioeconomic opportunities to black youth. Brazil — home of the largest population of People of African descent in the world outside Africa — has been firmly committed to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia as well as related intolerance, she underscored.

TAREK LADEB ( Tunisia ), speaking on behalf of the African Group , noted that any doctrine based on the superiority of a group is false and without justification. Voicing disappointment that manifestations of racism continue to exist in policies of apartheid and discrimination, he said that building a future of justice requires mending the past. The international community has a responsibility to engage in solidarity, tackling poverty and building trust and social cohesion, he said, calling for more political will and concrete actions for justice and equality. The African Group reiterates its commitment to the Political Declaration on the Human Rights of People of African Descent, he said, expressing hope that recommendations of the Permanent Forum on People of African descent will be integrated in that regard.

The Group recognizes CARICOM’s Ten Point Plan for Reparatory Justice for victims and descendants of victims of slavery, apartheid and genocide, and welcomes the European Parliament’s 2019 resolution for people of African descent, he said, calling on Member States take actions to redress past injustices and crimes against humanity. Highlighting the importance of preventative actions and awareness-raising in combatting racism, he said that actions in early education must be prioritized. He voiced concern over globalization and its effects, which exacerbate poverty, social exclusion and economic disparities, stressing the need to maximise its benefits by increasing partnerships, technology transfer and lifting unilateral coercive measures in line with the right to development. The African Group believes that remembering the wrongs of the past, while unequivocally condemning racist tragedies, will lead to building societies based on justice equality, calling on partners to fight against racism and xenophobia, he said.

JAMES AZEL SALERNO VEGA ( Panama ), aligning with the Central American Integration System, said Panama has implemented specific measures in the fight against racism, discrimination and xenophobia in the educational sphere. The initiatives underway seek to overcome obstacles to access quality education, especially in rural and Indigenous communities and communities of African descent. Within the framework of the International Decade of People of African Descent, Panama has also taken steps to empower communities of African descent and to acknowledge their valuable contribution to the country. Regarding the SDGs, Panama’s State policy is focused on protecting the most vulnerable. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life of the most underprivileged, and also contributes to the building of a society with equal opportunities.

Ms. LELISA ( Lesotho ) said that the Durban Declaration remains a living and vibrant document that proscribes all forms of racial discrimination and reaffirms the principles of equality. “Lesotho supports a call for a second Decade for People of African Descent and concurs that, indeed, it is indispensable for the declaration on the rights of people of African descent to be finalized,” she said, welcoming a follow-up to the World Conference against Racism. She stated that her country remains committed to the promotion and protection of the rights of people of African descent and to the comprehensive implementation of the Durban Declaration. “We wish to implore States to re-assess their commitments to the principles contained in the Durban Declaration, while bearing in mind that inherent human dignity, non-discrimination, equality and freedom from racial discrimination have to apply to everyone, everywhere and at all times,” she emphasized.

Interactive Dialogues — Elimination of Racial Discrimination

In the afternoon, the Committee further elaborated on the theme “Promotion and protection of human rights”, with interactive dialogues featuring presentations by: Verene A. Shepherd, Chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination; Ashwini K.P., Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; and Kadra Ahmed Hassan, Chair-Rapporteur of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Elaboration of Complementary Standards

Ms. SHEPHERD presented her report on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (document A/78/18). She said that the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination paid attention to three issues. First, the persistence and rise of racist hate speech, including via online media platforms, which can and has led to violence against specific and targeted vulnerable groups or individuals. Such speech includes xenophobic rhetoric against migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, people of African descent, people of Asian descent and Indigenous Peoples. Anti-racism legislation is needed, as well as greater implementation of existing legislation and compliance of legislation with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, as well as more reporting of racist hate speech to address the problem more effectively. In this regard, the Committee calls on States to implement the provisions of Article 4 of the Convention.

Second, her Committee has continued to raise concerns about the situation of migrants, in particular refugees and asylum seekers, which has worsened since last year, she said. A great number have been denied or have had limited access to basic services and rights, such as education, housing, employment and access to health care services. Migrants continue to be victims of xenophobia and hatred, stigmatization or negative stereotypes. The criminalization of irregular migration, which has resulted in the detention of migrants, including women and children, the principle of non-refoulement and legal safeguards are disregarded in too many cases. Her Committee calls on States to ensure that the rights of migrants are guaranteed without discrimination as to race, color, ethnic or national origin, particularly for those who are fleeing conflicts.

Finally, the Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination has raised the alarm that systemic racism and structural racial discrimination persist, in particular against African people and Indigenous Peoples, who consistently experience marginalization and discrimination with respect to economic, social and cultural rights and their participation in public and political affairs. Her Committee calls for ambitious and effective measures to end systemic racism and structural discrimination through special measures and by implementing General Recommendation No. 36 (2020) on preventing and combating racial profiling by law enforcement officials, as it is concerned about such racial profiling. Her Committee is pursuing the elaboration of a general recommendation on racial discrimination and the right to health, and reviewing rules of procedure and methods of work. Her Committee moves forward in strengthening the treaty bodies system, it is aware that the financial situation remains difficult. It calls on States to ensure the treaty bodies system is adequately funded from the regular budget of the United Nations to enable it to fulfill its mandate. Otherwise, it cannot tackle racist, religious, ethnic, nationalist and other forms of extremism.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, delegates underscored the need to eliminate all forms of racism and related intolerance, with Germany ’s delegate, associating with the European Union, noting the rise of these scourges all over the world, including her own country. Accordingly, she stressed the need to work even harder to combat racism and racial discrimination wherever they occur.

In the same vein, Cameroon ’s delegate emphasized that any doctrine of superiority based on racial discrimination is scientifically false and dangerous. There is no justification for racial discrimination, in theory or otherwise, he stressed.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, highlighted the process of examination of State party reports — one of the key instruments to address challenges and facilitate progress. In the context of the annual meeting of the Chairs of the Treaty Bodies in 2022, the simplified reporting procedure was touched upon, she recalled, asking Ms. Shepherd about feedback on discussions during that session regarding this issue.

The representative of the United States , underlining his country’s commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of all persons, said his Government has made a historic $1.5 billion investment to grow and diversify the nation’s health-care workforce and bolster equitable welfare. Further, it is committed to addressing disparities that plague black communities, including the unacceptable high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity that disproportionally impact black mothers and families.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Russian Federation said he is “puzzled” by the fact that her Committee has shown no reaction to what was done last year by Western countries, namely the large-scale Russophobic campaign to discriminate against Russians and Russian-speaking people, who continue to see a wide spectrum of services denied to them, including health care, banking services and personal property. He further highlighted the rise of Russophobic initiatives in Latvia and Estonia.

Israel ’s delegate, pointing to the Committee’s statement regarding recent events, said she is “deeply shocked” by how the statement has failed all the victims of the 7 October massacre, not issuing a condemnation towards the Hamas terror organization. She expressed alarm that there is no acknowledgement that the aim of the Hamas terrorist attack was “to kill as many Jews as possible”. Also, there is no acknowledgement of the fact that this group has carried out the biggest atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust and no proper acknowledgement of the global explosion of antisemitic attacks.

China ’s delegate voiced concern over systemic racism — including the prevalence of Islamophobia — worldwide, urging the countries concerned to effectively combat all forms of racism, racial intolerance and xenophobia. She also opposed the Committee’s adoption of the so-called Xinjiang-related decisions fabricated by anti-Chinese forces.

Ms. Shepherd responded that an intersectional approach is crucial to fight racial discrimination, asking States to pay attention to intersectionality. For example, a black woman can simultaneously be a migrant woman or a refugee. In terms of the simplified reporting procedure, the Committee was unanimous in saying that it should be offered to all parties. She also underlined that her Committee does not politicize its work and has experts on early warning action procedures, many of whom are lawyers and historians.

Online Racist Hate Speech

Ms. ASHWINI K.P. expressed sadness and grave concern about the continuing violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories and the tragic loss of lives on both sides. “I also wish to express my concern about an unacceptable tidal wave of hate speech, as well as reports of hate crimes rising against Jewish communities and against Muslim and Arab people and others,” she said. “Hate speech that dehumanizes and demonizes entire communities paves the way for atrocity crimes, including genocide,” she stressed, calling on all Member States to take prompt and comprehensive action to address alarming rises in hate speech and hate crime and to provide access to remedies for all victims and survivors.

Presenting her report on online racist hate speech (document A/78/538), she said the advent of multiple digital platforms with global reach, including social media platforms and communications applications, has caused a seismic shift in the way which people live and share information. She noted that some online materials constitute racist hate speech, with real, in the most serious cases life and death, consequences for targeted individuals and groups. She underscored that racist hate speech, including disseminated online, also has a powerful detrimental effect at the societal level, destroying the social fabric of communities and undermining the norms of human rights and democracy.

Turning to her report on combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and related ideologies (document A/78/302), she emphasized that the document notes with concern the continued prominence of racist, nationalist and far-right political parties and organizations operating throughout various national contexts, recommending that Member States take substantial measures to address the concerning prominence of different manifestations of hatred. “The measures recommended include improving relevant national legal frameworks; adopting national action plans; strengthening and expanding efforts to employ education and public awareness campaigns to combat racist stereotypes and promote diversity; increasing disaggregated data collection; and augmenting efforts to implementation of relevant international legal provisions,” she said, spotlighting targeted recommendations to other stakeholders to strengthen their work on collecting disaggregated data, providing support to survivors and victims of hate speech and hate crimes and promoting public awareness of multiculturalism and tolerance.

In the ensuing questions and comments, the representative of Azerbaijan , speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement , reaffirmed the positions agreed by the Movement condemning all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. The representatives of Romania and Malta , aligning with the European Union, asked about the possibilities for States and international organizations to use tools for advancing tolerance and inclusion.

The representative of Ukraine said the Russian Federation, under the pretext of fighting neo-Nazism, is killing Ukrainians, urging the Special Rapporteur to view such a pretext as Russian Federation fascism. In his turn, the representative of the Russian Federation asked the Rapporteur to pay attention to the discrimination of disabled Russian athletes.

The representative of Iran expressed regret over the selective approach taken by the Special Rapporteur and asked her about possible steps of States to criminalize hate speech, including Islamophobia. In the same vein, the representative of Pakistan drew attention to Islamophobia and stigmatization of Muslims, including in India, which is eliminating all traces of Muslims.

The representative of Eritrea asked about the situation of people of African origin in Europe and possible ways to improve it. The representative of Cuba asked what can be done to make more visible and address police brutality and racial problems in the United States.

In response, Ms. ASHWINI expressed concern about rising antisemitism, which has been taken very seriously by her mandate. Accordingly, there are certain recommendations provided in her report. With regards to the Russian Federation’s question about the discrimination of its athletes, she said her office has been engaged previously and several communications have been sent. On Islamophobia, she said: “Islamophobia has been one of the most contentious and concerning issues in the recent past, from the burning of the holy Quran to various instances across the globe,” adding that it is constantly monitored by her office. Turning to best practices, she suggested engaging with social media platforms, recommending that Member States demand a social audit from private companies if there is a serious gap with international human rights standards. “The most important gap in terms of legislations and policies with regards to Member States is lack of disaggregated data and information,” she stressed, urging States to begin producing such data, taking into consideration the intersections of gender, race, religious communities and various other multilayers that exist within marginalization. “This actional approach that my office has adopted gives us enormous space in terms of addressing racism, racial discrimination pertaining to people of African descent or pertaining to hate against Asian, Muslim and Jewish communities,” she said. “I wish to express my serious concern with the changing political climate and this has adversely impacted on various aspects of socialization and interaction, particularly on social media platforms and further in real life — and this needs to be taken extremely seriously by Member States,” she emphasized.

Complementary Standards

Ms. AHMED HASSAN updated the Committee on progress to elaborate an additional protocol to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination criminalizing racist and xenophobic acts, focusing on dissemination of hate speech, cybercrime, all contemporary forms of racism based on religion or belief and preventative measures to racism and discrimination. The Ad Hoc Committee adopted a summary of issues and legal experts were called upon to provide guidance. In its consultations, they addressed questions related to elements that must be defined to criminalize racist or xenophobic behavior at a national and international level as well as the scope of such a document. The Ad Hoc Committee also exchanged views with legal experts in that regard, she said, adding that they also considered the chair-person’s draft document. Further, they agreed by consensus to continue consultations with legal experts on issues such as the scope of criminal conduct as well as extraterritorial obligations of States and Internet providers.

The Ad Hoc committee is beginning to undertake a structure and solidifying the possible substance of complimentary standards, in line with related Human Rights Council and General Assembly resolutions, she said. Moreover, the Ad Hoc Committee continues to make progress at more profound levels with the guidance of legal experts, she said, noting that their work is not only to agree on new standards but to think of ways to strengthen the protection of all persons against racism, xenophobia and related intolerance. Work on the additional protocol must build upon the Convention to strengthen the instrument, she said. The fourteenth session is scheduled for April 2024. The substantive deliberations are helping to understand and conceptualize issues more clearly and bridge differences, she noted, highlighting that the legal analysis and framing contribute to constructive endeavors in that regard. Of course, there is still much work ahead, she said, calling for political will and genuine constructive engagement with the Ad Hoc Committee, as its work is important to all States. It is a test of the credibility of the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly whether political will can be summoned to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, which violate human rights, hinder development and hamper peace worldwide, she said.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, the delegate for the Russian Federation said that authorities in some countries deliberately punish whole groups of its people, including discriminating against them in laws and oppressive law enforcement practices. In that regard, the goal of strengthening the international legal regime to combat contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance remains more relevant than ever.

The representative for the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said the bloc is taking concrete action to counter all forms of racism. Further, publicly inciting violence or hatred because of race, color, religion or national or ethnic origin is forbidden. The bloc believes the time is ripe for the Committee to start formal negotiations on the draft protocol criminalizing acts of a racist and xenophobic nature.

The delegate for Iran expressed deep concern that the issue of discrimination based on religion is not considered an independent element by the Ad Hoc Committee, while the surge of Islamophobia against Muslims and their followers and the desecration of the Holy Qur’an is ever increasing in some parts of the world.

Responding, Ms. AHMED HASSAN said that she will continue engaging all delegations, civil society representatives and legal experts.

She said she counts on Member States to uphold the decisions of the Human Rights Council so they can contribute in a meaningful and useful way to addressing the rise of racial discrimination and racism all over the world.

Looking ahead, she said it is going to be difficult with the unfolding tragic events that are emanating from underlying racism and racial discrimination.

She called on all delegates to participate in the meeting next year, drawing on rules to have negotiations that reflect all views, but that are meant to find consensus on a very important issue.

General Debate

NIZHAN FARAZ BIN RIZAL ( Malaysi a) said that, unfortunately, 30 years after the Vienna Declaration and 22 years after the Durban Declaration, the international community is witnessing the opposite of a stronger fight against acts of racism and racial discrimination. These acts, particularly that of Islamophobia, have risen to disconcerting levels around the globe, under the guise of the exercise of freedom of opinion and expression. The international community is also witnessing the intensification of apartheid practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory by Israel, the occupying Power, which is motivated by its deep-rooted sense of ideological and racial superiority. As a multiracial and multireligious country, Malaysia firmly believes in the concept of peaceful co-existence as well as promoting empathy between different ethnicities and beliefs. His delegation believes that moderation promotes acceptance and understanding among diverse communities, thus contributing towards peace.

Turning to the right of peoples to self-determination, he said this right is a core principle of the United Nations, noting that the question of Palestine has been a longstanding quest for self-determination that remains unrealized until this very day. The reason is clear — the blatant refusal by apartheid Israel, the occupying Power, to respect the two-State solution. The status quo cannot persist, he said, stressing that Palestine must be allowed to exercise its right to self-determination. The longstanding paralysis regarding an independent and sovereign Palestine must end. His delegation remains steadfast in its support for the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He called for the swift removal of all hindrances towards the exercise of this inherent right. “We all have a legal and moral obligation towards the people of Palestine,” he said.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES ( Colombia ) said diversity is “a legally protected good” in her country. Her Government is committed to designing specific actions in this regard, with the vision of tackling structural causes of inequalities, including racial discrimination and racism. She pointed to the establishment of the Ministry of Equality and Equity, guided by the principle of non-discrimination, noting its special constitutional protection of vulnerable populations. The Ministry will coordinate public policy for the eradication of racial discrimination for Afro-Colombian, Afro-descendant, Roma or Indigenous communities. She further highlighted the importance of historic reparations to overcome racism and racial discrimination.

Mr. ALBADR ( Saudi Arabia ) said the Palestinian people are suffering under the siege and constant escalation of the Israeli war machine, in addition to consistent targeting of their civilian buildings and everyday facilities, such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure. This has taken the lives of thousands of innocents, including women, children and elderly persons. The international community's complacency in the face of the Israeli occupation forces’ collective punishment of the people of Gaza, and their attempts to forcibly displace them, will not bring us any closer to the security and stability that all aspire to. The cause of the Palestinian people will be Saudi Arabia’s principal priority until they achieve the right to self-determination, and to live in peace and security in their independent State with Jerusalem as its capital. His country calls for the cessation of military operations and lifting the siege on Gaza.

NARMIN AHANGARI ( Azerbaijan ), highlighting Islamophobia and the alarming surge in hate speech, said her country firmly believes in fostering dialogue, mutual understanding and respect among different cultures and religions. “Racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance are often among the root causes of armed conflicts and serious violations and abuses of human rights,” she said. She stressed that minority rights cannot be interpreted as permitting an activity contrary to the fundamental principles of international law, particularly sovereign equality, territorial integrity and political independence of States. “In some instances, the externally inspired secession movements, accompanied by foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, lead to deprivation of the majority of the population of fundamental rights,” she noted. “Despite the devastating consequences of the war unleashed against Azerbaijan and unspeakable atrocities and sufferings that our people have endured, we will continue our efforts towards promoting multiculturalism and inclusivity and support the rights and dignity of everyone in our territory,” she said.

Ms. ANASTASIIA TOKARSKA ( Ukraine ) said the normative standards enshrined in human rights instruments provide a solid international framework to eliminate racism, xenophobia and related intolerance. Despite progress in the global fight against racism, discrimination and intolerance, these scourges still widely occur worldwide, leading to violence and devastating conflicts. An example of this is the Russian Federation’s manipulative justification for its invasion — the alleged fight against neo-Nazism. Further, Moscow’s propaganda has been actively promoting hatred against Ukrainians, conditioning Russians to view genocide as normal and acceptable. Also, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian Federation continues its campaign of repression of Crimean Tatars and ethnic Ukrainians.

Ms. BOLA ASAJU ( Nigeria ), on behalf of the African Group , said racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and other related intolerance remain major challenges to fundamental human rights and freedom in the world today. Despite efforts made at national, regional or international levels in addressing the history of racism and racial discrimination, challenges persist. Racism and racial discrimination deprive people of their fundamental rights, undermining democracy and the legitimacy of Governments. Moreover, these vices threaten the collective ability to work together in furtherance of human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as maintaining global peace, security and stability. It is important to stress that any doctrine of racial superiority is radically false, morally repugnant, socially unjust and dangerous.

There is no justification for racial discrimination, either in theory or practice, he said. For its part, Nigeria continues to stand firm against racial discrimination wherever it may be, whether it be towards Nigerians or fellow Africans, people of African descent or whoever. This principle has been a consistent pillar of Nigerian foreign policy since independence. Further, Nigeria believes in the power of dialogue, diplomacy, multilateralism, and cooperation to solve most of the world’s challenges. She called on the international community to join forces in fighting discrimination against Africans and people of African descent, especially migrants, whose situation is reminiscent of the horrors of slavery and the slave trade of yesteryears. It is not enough to condemn xenophobia and other related intolerance — all must work together to combat them to make the world a better place.

Mr. YASEEN ( Iraq ), noting that hate speech and discrimination based on race or religion have led to new forms of racism and neo-racism, including the Islamophobia that is suffered by many Muslims in some States, called for commitment to the Durban Declaration as well as executive and legislative measures to combat racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance. Speaking about the suffering of the Palestinian people that has continued for decades, he called on the international community to stand with them. He stressed the need for the occupying Power to respect international law and withdraw from all the occupied territories, including holy Jerusalem. “We call on international organizations, particularly the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, to give the proper attention to the Palestinian people, […] a people suffering from the violations of the occupying Power against its human rights, including the right to self-determination,” he concluded.

Ms. ANDREA CRUZ MORATAYA ( Guatemala ), aligning with the Central American Integration System and the Group of 77 and China, recalled that, 21 years ago, her country set up a presidential commission against discrimination and racism against Indigenous Peoples. Since 2014, this commission has implemented a public policy for the elimination of racism and racial discrimination. Victims of slavery and colonialism continue to face discrimination and racism, including indigenous and Afro-descendent persons, she said, stressing the need to combat these scourges. Against this backdrop, she supported the establishment of a second international decade on Afro-descendent persons.

Ms. SUMAN SONKAR ( India ) said that, in 1946, India was the first country at the United Nations to raise its voice against apartheid. The country has always regarded racist and racial discrimination as the antithesis of everything humanity stands for: equality, justice, peace and progress. The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action continues to provide a comprehensive framework for combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Its implementation is also important for achieving the SDGs. Member States must intensify efforts to prevent and combat racial hatred and discrimination, taking into consideration the balance between safeguarding the freedom of speech and expression. Partnerships with the private sector and civil society are extremely important to fight racism. India will continue to play its role in the collective fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

IOANA-CRISTINA MIHAIL ( Romania ), aligning herself with the European Union, said her country has supported the advancement of laws and policies aimed at combating racism in all its forms and has programmatic documents, including the Strategy for the Social Inclusion of Romanian Roma Citizens 2021-2027 and the National Strategy for preventing and combating antisemitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech related to the period 2021-2023. “The legislative framework, however important, cannot and must not remain an isolated element,” she stressed, adding that her Government is working to implement measures in the field of education, media, administration, institution building and participation in public and political life. “Romania has constantly implemented activities and projects on professional training corroborated with dissemination and education on human rights and combating discrimination,” she said, spotlighting that the protection of human rights and the fight against discrimination are addressed by the National Institute of Magistracy during continuous training sessions for judges, prosecutors and police officers.

Ms. AL DHANHANI ( United Arab Emirates ) said the world is suffering from the spread of hate speech, which tears the social fabric and creates imaginary divisions among peoples and religions. This undermines international peace and security, she said, calling for equal opportunities and underlining the need to enhance the principles of equality. It must be recognized that extremism helps in the spreading and recurrence of conflicts, she said, noting that tolerance and peaceful coexistence are principles that enhance human rights and gender equality. An example of how quicky misinformation can spread across the world is the current situation in Gaza, she added.

Ms. ALMUNAIFI ( Kuwait ) said the world is facing many challenges and extended crises. This requires concerted international efforts to overcome them. Today, the Palestinian people are suffering a humanitarian catastrophe due to continued aggression by the Israeli occupation authorities, which is depriving them of their human rights and basic freedoms. Kuwait expressed support for the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and reach a comprehensive and just settlement in line with the two-State solution. Separately, she noted a marked increase in religious hatred and deliberate desecration of the Holy Qur’an under the pretext of enjoying the right to freedom of expression. This cannot be an absolute right. It needs to be linked to responsibility and respect for the rights of others.

Right of Reply

Exercising her right of reply, the representative of India said that Pakistan has become a habitual offender when it comes to misusing this forum to pedal baseless and malicious propaganda against her country. She rejected Pakistan’s references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. “Yesterday, Pakistani rangers opened unprovoked firing at [an] Indian post along the international border,” she said, adding that this is the second ceasefire violation in less than 10 days. This shameless act shows the real face of Pakistan, which has been aiding terrorism against India for the past several decades, she said.

Responding to the statement made by China, the representative of the United States said his country has welcomed the opportunity to discuss concerns related to racism. “To that end, President Biden has issued multiple executive orders aimed at reducing systemic racism,” he noted. “If, as our colleagues frequently note, the people of Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong enjoy happiness and the protection of all human rights, then we would hope that the People’s Republic of China would transparently welcome special procedure mandate holders to visit China, but the People’s Republic of China does not extend these invitations, nor does it permit civil society to speak freely,” he said. Instead, China uses its speaking time here to distract the international community from documented evidence of crimes against humanity,” he added.

The representative of Pakistan said “no amount of lies” can change history. Jammu and Kashmir is not an integral part of India; the question of its accession to India or Pakistan should be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite. The people of Indian illegally-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination. Building on its illegal steps, India is undertaking demographic engineering to disempower the Muslim majority of the occupied territory, in gross violation of the Geneva Convention. Also, India uses the myth of terrorism to camouflage its State-sponsored terrorism against Kashmiris.