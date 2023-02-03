Palestinian People’s Rights Committee Bureau Rejects Israeli Retaliation in Response to United Nations Decision Seeking International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion

Also Condemns Provocations, Renewed Violence and Killings of Palestinians

The following statement was issued today by the Bureau of the General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People:

The Bureau of the United Nations General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People rejects the punitive measures adopted by Israel, against the Palestinian Authority, for seeking the resolution of international disputes through legitimate and peaceful means, via the International Court of Justice, which is one of the principal organs of the United Nations, following the requests for an advisory opinion by the General Assembly on 30 December.

The Bureau calls for the immediate reversal of such unilateral punitive measures by Israel, the occupying Power, which could have severe consequences for the Palestinian Authority’s financial situation and the welfare of the Palestinian people. Such actions exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects of peace in the region.

The Bureau expresses its deep concern that 2023 continues the dangerous cycle of violence on the ground amidst increased political tension and a stalled peace process. Ongoing unlawful unilateral measures and provocations, including at the holy sites in East Jerusalem, are the primary causes of the recent and rising levels of violence and instability. The Bureau stands firmly for preserving the historic status quo at the Holy Sites in Jerusalem. It takes note of the Israeli Prime Minister’s stated commitment to upholding the status quo and demands tangible action.

The Bureau further condemns the renewed Israeli military attacks against the Jenin Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank that killed innocent Palestinians. The Bureau condemns the revenge killing of innocent Israelis by a Palestinian in East Jerusalem. The Bureau calls on Israel, the occupying Power, to abide by its obligation under international humanitarian law, including to ensure the protection, security and welfare of the Palestinian people living under its occupation. It urges the international community to intervene so as to stop the circle of violence and ensure accountability in accordance with international law.

The Bureau firmly believes in supporting an immediate and unconditional end to Israel’s illegal, half-century-old occupation and establishing a two-State solution, with the achievement of the independence and sovereignty of the Palestinian State based on the 1967 lines, and the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including to self-determination, and a just solution for the plight of the Palestine refugees, in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.