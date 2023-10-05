Concluding Debate on Protection of Persons in Events of Disasters, Sixth Committee Speakers Stress Need for Humanitarian Support, Call for Legal Framework

As the Sixth Committee (Legal) concluded today its debate on the protection of persons in the event of disasters, speakers emphasized that no nation can meet the challenges caused by natural hazards alone, underscoring the importance of external assistance in humanitarian relief and calling for a development of a new treaty based on the International Law Commission’s draft articles.

Spotlighting that his country’s vision is based on external assistance, the representative of the United Arab Emirates said that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan [the founder of the United Arab Emirates] bequeathed considerable funding for humanitarian relief. To this end, it has established an international humanitarian city — the only free and independent humanitarian area on the planet — with a number of different stakeholders seeking to open up new possibilities in humanitarian relief.

In a similar vein, the observer for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported that over the last 20 years the organization has provided technical assistance to 95 Governments that are creating, updating or reviewing their disaster laws. Yet some Governments remain unprepared for a disaster, she observed, emphasizing that a treaty — based on the draft articles — would generate “momentum” for disaster risk reduction by preparing Governments and communities ahead of a hazard.

On this point, the observer for the State of Palestine underlined that the International Law Commission is “uniquely and authoritatively” placed with analysing international law. Her country sees merit in consolidating the legal framework and in developing a new convention, she said, also noting that the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency promotes the rights of the affected people, while also strengthening the South-South and the Triangular Cooperation Mechanisms. “No nation can meet the challenges alone and no one should stay on the sidelines,” she asserted.

Statements

Mr. ALBLOOSHI ( United Arab Emirates ) recalled that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan [the founder of the United Arab Emirates] bequeathed considerable funding for humanitarian relief and the country’s vision of the future based on external assistance. To this end, the country has established an international humanitarian city — the only free and independent humanitarian area on the planet — with a number of international organizations, UN agencies and other stakeholders, seeking to establish partnerships to open up new possibilities in humanitarian relief. More so, its official development assistance (ODA) has helped to reduce the burden of crisis and natural disaster. Pointing out that the United Arab Emirates, over the last half century, has played a leading role in humanitarian relief, he said that it has also created an emergency relief programme for Libya and Morocco. Preparing for disasters and building capacities in various States by exchanging best practices can help mitigate disasters ramifications, he stressed, reporting that the United Arab Emirates have established a digital platform for affected States to enable their access to modern techniques and coordinate external assistance. Furthermore, Dubai will be hosting the twenty-eighth UN Climate Change Conference in November, he added.

LOUREEN O. A. SAYEJ, an observer for the State of Palestine , said that the risk is higher and increasing for disasters in armed conflicts, requiring innovative solutions and greater collaboration. Underscoring the importance of protecting persons in the event of disasters, she pointed out that millions of Palestinians — whether living under Israel’s half-century occupation or those in exile in refugee camps — receive aid and assistance. Appreciative of this international support and guided by the vision of solidarity through development, the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency promotes the rights of the affected people, while also strengthening the South-South and the Triangular Cooperation Mechanisms. Pointing out that “no nation can meet the challenges alone and no one should stay on the sidelines”, she welcomed the International Law Commission’s draft articles addressing protection of persons in the event of disasters. Pointing out that the Commission is “uniquely and authoritatively” placed, as a universal body, with analysing international law, she said that the State of Palestine sees merit in consolidating the legal framework — without prejudice to existing laws — and in developing a new convention.

KALLIE ANN AULTMAN, an observer for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), recalled that in the last 20 years, States parties to the Geneva Conventions have mandated the International Federation and its National Societies through its five resolutions to advise and provide technical assistance to Governments that are creating, updating or reviewing their disaster laws. Since then, IFRC has worked with 95 Governments. Expressing support for the development of a treaty, she pointed out that the draft articles are “a good starting point”. Despite a better understanding and some progress, some Governments remain unprepared for a disaster, she observed, emphasizing that a treaty could provide a degree of certainty about what Governments can expect from other Governments and humanitarian organizations following such events. It could also clarify the facilitation measures for external assistance. Furthermore, the treaty would generate “momentum” for disaster risk reduction, aiming to prepare Governments and communities ahead of a disaster, while also consolidating States’ obligations with respect to managing such phenomena, she added.

Right of Reply

The representative of Israel , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said that, as far as she knows, there is good cooperation with the Palestinian Authority in protecting persons in the event of disasters and in disaster risk management. She expressed regret that the State of Palestine’s delegate chose to politicize the forum, while also intentionally ignoring the important cooperation that does take place in the region.

The observer for the State of Palestine , responding to her counterpart, said that the accusations of politicization are nothing short of intimidation and harassment with a purpose of disorganization. They are rooted in the false sense of entitlement of the “ones who falsely crown themselves as arbitrators” of what is fit or not fit to be said in the Sixth Committee. “No one has the right to silence others under the colonial pretext of politicization,” she added.