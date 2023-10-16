Geopolitical Conflicts, Economic Uncertainty Darkening Sustainable Development Prospects, Officials Warn, as Second Committee Takes Up Regional Commissions

In Debate on Middle East, Many Delegates Call for Cessation of Hostilities, Israel’s Withdraw from Palestinian Territories, Compliance with International Law

With the COVID‑19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and persistent economic uncertainty still darkening sustainable development prospects, the five United Nations regional commissions remain critical to any progress, senior officials from those bodies told the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today during their annual meeting.

Rola Dashti, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), sounded a note of alarm for her region, where “36 per cent of Arabs face food insecurity, and the region’s debt has reached a staggering $1.5 trillion in 2022”, with 16 million people refugees or internally displaced. However, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have shown impressive economic growth, supported by ESCWA’s flagship Arab Forum for Sustainable Development. A partnership with the Union of Arab Banks brought a commitment to mobilize $1 trillion between 2024 and 2030 for financing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she said.

Raúl García-Buchaca, Deputy Executive Secretary for Management and Programme Analysis, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), noted that over the last decade, his region grew at only 0.8 per cent a year, while the regional poverty rate of 32 per cent is still higher than before the pandemic. However, he spotlighted the development of value chains and productive linkages of lithium; ECLAC established the permanent technical dialogue forum with Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, or the Lithium Triangle.

Antonio Pedro, Acting Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), stressed that “the African Continental Free Trade Area is Africa’s Marshall Plan” — and will eventually boost intra-Africa trade by more than 30 per cent by 2045. ECA supports development of a competitive battery, electric vehicle and renewable energy value chain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, enabling Africa to participate in a market projected to have a value of $46 trillion by 2050. Africa is also “a solutions powerhouse for not only rescuing the SDGs but for saving the climate,” he stressed.

Taking up that environmental cue, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), said climate change is rapidly outpacing resilience in her region. The aftereffects of the pandemic and cost-of-living crises have “given rise to vulnerabilities and socioeconomic inequalities”. However, “there is reason for hope” as ESCAP is collaborating with Member States on renewable energy — and issuance of sovereign, green and social bonds increased more than 40 times in Asia and the Pacific between 2015 and 2022.

Similarly, Tatiana Molcean, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), warned that damage is being inflicted on the world’s forests and air pollution is increasing. The Commission’s work to increase the uptake of renewables, decarbonize the transport sector and improve energy efficiency of buildings helps reduce pollution, she noted. Further, while 14 landlocked developing countries lack direct territorial access to the sea, ECE transport conventions and trade tools can significantly lower costs, open economic opportunities and boost connectivity.

In the ensuing interactive discussion, Member States called for increased efforts and collaboration, while also echoing the importance of the commissions. The representative of Botswana, speaking for the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, pointed to a sluggish recovery from the pandemic, requiring urgent transformative actions on issues including trade and transport. Bolivia’s representative hailed ECLAC’s citation of lithium as a product of global importance, calling for its sustainable and sovereign development.

The representative of Thailand, host country of ESCAP for almost 75 years, noted its importance in addressing climate change and poverty reduction. Mexico’s representative called for a new development paradigm to address gaps between developed and developing States. The representative of Poland noted that regional progress has slowed, and next year — when the effects of the ongoing Russian Federation war against Ukraine are reflected for 2023 — “the outlook will be even more pessimistic”.

However, the Russian Federation’s representative voiced disappointment over the politicization of the work of ECE, expressing outrage at discrimination against Member States based on nationality in election to governing bodies, and the blockade of technology.

In the afternoon, the Committee took up the question of Palestine, with Tarik Alami, Director of ESCWA’s Emerging and Conflict Related Issues Division, presenting by video link the Note of the Secretary-General titled “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/78/127-E/2023/95).

The Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel now witness unprecedented levels of death and destruction, particularly in Gaza, he stressed — where the situation was unlivable before recent catastrophic events. He stated that “the alarming escalation in tension and violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in 2023 demonstrates the urgent need to address the root causes of the conflict.” The 16-year blockade of Gaza and its 2.1 million inhabitants amounts to collective punishment, rendering 1.3 million of them in need of humanitarian assistance, he emphasized, while 29 per cent of households were classified as living in “catastrophic” or “extreme” conditions.

In the ensuing debate, a majority of 35 speakers condemned Israel’s actions, with the observer for the State of Palestine warning that the conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in the Gaza Strip, have witnessed a horrific and unimaginable deterioration due to Israel’s destructive practices, “amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity”. She said Israel’s recent declaration of war on the Palestinian civilian population was exacerbated by its decision to starve and completely cut off the Palestinian population from water, fuel and electricity, elevating an “already dangerous situation into a humanitarian, sanitation and environmental catastrophe”.

Oman’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, called “for an immediate cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza”, warning about humanitarian and security repercussions if escalation continues. “Israel, as the occupying Power, should immediately withdraw from these territories in compliance with international law,” he stressed. The representative of Iran stressed that genocide is happening in Gaza before the eyes of the international community. Noting that Palestinians were forced to leave their homes and their right to self-determination was denied, she warned that Israel’s invasion of Gaza will seriously threaten regional and global peace and security.

However, Israel’s representative said the Committee is again considering “the most biased resolution accompanied by a biased report prepared by ESCWA”. Recounting the acts of ruthless terrorists, he stressed that the report mentions Hamas only once, while the resolution does not mention Hamas at all. He asked what good ESCWA’s “deliberate blindness” has done for the average Palestinian. “Hamas seeks the destruction of Israel. It is written in its founding Charter,” he stressed, adding that ESCWA is helping Hamas through its deliberate silence.

The Committee will meet again at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 October to hear the remaining speakers in the debate.

Regional Commissions

ROLA DASHTI, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), providing a brief overview on challenges encountered by countries of the Arab region, said that Syria, Morocco and Libya have been hit by earthquakes and floods, while Gaza continues to suffer from a tragic conflict, and external factors like the Russia-Ukraine war are putting additional pressure and threaten food security. “Thirty-six per cent of Arabs face food insecurity, and the region’s debt has reached a staggering $1.5 trillion in 2022,” she stressed, adding that in 2022, 16 million people were refugees or internally displaced, with nearly 52 million requiring humanitarian assistance. However, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have shown impressive economic growth, she said, underscoring that ESCWA provided over 100 advisory services and conducted 44 capacity-development events in 2023, benefiting about 1,000 policymakers and practitioners.

“Our flagship Arab Forum for Sustainable Development informed the SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] Summit and helped countries renew their commitment to accelerating action on lagging Goals,” she informed, also mentioning 15 policy briefs addressing poverty, disability, climate change, gender equality and other issues. “Collaborating with United Nations agencies, we will help develop integrated national financing strategies for several countries,” she pledged, spotlighting the Arab Digital Agenda 2023–2033, which was adopted by Arab Heads of States and represents a long-term framework of action with 35 strategic goals on digital development. “We are working with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to mainstream climate action and mobilize climate finance,” she continued, adding that the Josour platform, in partnership with the Union of Arab Chambers, aims to reduce inequalities by creating job opportunities and providing training for young people. “Our recent partnership with the Union of Arab Banks has resulted in a commitment to mobilize $1 trillion from Arab financial institutions between 2024 and 2030 for SDG financing in the region,” she said.

TATIANA MOLCEAN, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), said the COVID‑19 pandemic, current geopolitical conflicts and persistent economic uncertainty have darkened sustainable development prospects. Efforts must be redoubled in these challenging times if the SDGs are to be attained. Damage is also being inflicted on the world’s forests and air pollution is increasing, the negative effects of which have been documented in the UN ECE Air Convention. “Our work to increase the uptake of renewables, to decarbonize the transport sector and to improve the energy efficiency of buildings contributes to reduced pollution,” climate change mitigation and improved economic performance, she said. The Transport, Health and Environment Pan-European Programme promotes new mobility solutions that reduce the negative impact of transport and contribute to positive health outcomes. ECE is ready to support Member States in building on the work of the 2023 Water Conference.

Highlighting investment as “the driver for change”, she said more financial resources are necessary and need to be efficiently used, adding that the Aarhus Convention on access to environmental information and the Espoo Convention on environmental impact assessment in a transboundary context are routinely used by regional development banks and other actors to inform their investment decisions. She further said that while 14 landlocked developing countries domiciled in Asia and Europe grapple with particular sustainable development challenges due to their lack of direct territorial access to the sea, UN transport conventions and trade facilitation tools administered by ECE can significantly lower costs, open new economic opportunities and boost connectivity as drivers for sustainable development. ECE encourages local efforts for sustainable development and helps local authorities in assessing progress towards the SDGs.

ANTONIO PEDRO, Acting Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), affirmed that rescuing the SDGs for the continent will require a creative, integrated and timebound intervention framework, closely aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063: the Africa We Want. Key transformative pathways are critical in ensuring the realization of the “moonshots” envisioned by the African Union. “The African Continental Free Trade Area is Africa’s Marshall Plan,” he stressed — and when fully implemented, will allow for the development of regional value chains and boost intra-Africa trade by more than 30 per cent by 2045, promoting industrialization, economic diversification and job creation. Moreover, Africa’s wealth in critical minerals is also a key asset in building value chains for green products, including solar panels and battery and electric vehicles.

On that subject, he noted ECA is supporting the development of a competitive battery, electric vehicle and renewable energy value chain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, enabling Africa to participate in a market projected to have a value of $46 trillion by 2050. Increased investments aimed at accelerating the energy transition can bring electricity to over 500 million people, as Africa remains the least connected continent, with only 40 per cent of its population online compared to 89 per cent in Europe. However, “the continent is a solutions powerhouse for not only rescuing the SDGs but for saving the climate,” he stressed. He recognized the need to make the connection between island, coastal States and landlocked countries — including constructing deep seaports in island States so that they can position themselves as trans-shipment hubs.

Through the Great Blue Wall Initiative, ECA is working with partners to increase marine-protected areas in the Western Indian Ocean region from 8 per cent in 2021 to 30 per cent by 2030, while developing livelihood opportunities for 70 million people. “On land, the Congo Basin is the world’s second-largest lung, after the Amazon,” he stated, while its wetlands have huge carbon sequestration potential. Data suggests that Africa could generate $82 billion annually if it could sell sequestered carbon at $120 per ton — more than the continent currently receives from the official development assistance (ODA) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). “We must create the ecosystem that will enable human potential to flourish,” he stressed.

He pointed to digitalization of the tax system, which could move the continent from a tax-revenue-to-gross-domestic-product (GDP) ratio of less than 17 per cent towards levels currently seen in Latin and Caribbean countries, at nearly 22 per cent. On global financial architecture, he emphasized that rising interest rates are prohibiting many African countries from accessing international financial markets; they also appear to pay an unexplained premium of 1.7 per cent on sovereign bonds issued on the international market. He called for regional multilateral development banks to strengthen their role in directly lending to Governments at affordable rates, and on debt relief, voiced support for the Secretary-General’s proposed SDG Stimulus.

RAÚL GARCÍA-BUCHACA, Deputy Executive Secretary for Management and Programme Analysis, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), said that over the last decade, the region grew at only 0.8 per cent a year. “Gender gaps in unemployment levels persist, and informal labour rates remain high at 48 per cent,” he stressed, adding that the regional poverty rate of 32 per cent is still higher than before the pandemic. “ECLAC recently conducted an analysis of six countries highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, revealing that growth levels by 2050 may be 9–12 per cent lower due to the climate shocks,” he said. Among the regional initiatives ECLAC is working on, he spotlighted the development of value chains and productive linkages of lithium. As 52 per cent of its reserves are held in the region, ECLAC established the permanent technical dialogue forum with Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, or the Lithium Triangle. Also, ECLAC policy analysis and intergovernmental convening action, including through the Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, is supporting the operationalization of the concept of the care society, he said. He also emphasized ECLAC support to the Digital Agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean (eLAC 2024), and to the data revolution, in the framework of the Statistical Conference of the Americas.

He also noted that investment levels in the region are persistently low and, with already very high levels of debt in many countries, the increasing cost of borrowing in financial markets places further pressures on fiscal space. “Over the past 10 years, the share of tax revenue devoted to debt servicing has increased in the region, in some cases reaching 25–30 per cent of revenues,” he said, adding that the so-called graduation of most countries excludes them from the concessional eligibility criteria and limits opportunities for international cooperation to accelerate the region’s green and digital transformation and to invest in climate change resilience. “ECLAC is redoubling its efforts and continues to convene regional intergovernmental platforms to promote solutions to the debt and financing challenges of the region, including the Regional Seminar on Fiscal Policy,” he said.

ARMIDA SALSIAH ALISJAHBANA, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), said climate change is rapidly outpacing resilience in her region, and that its combination with the aftereffects of the pandemic as well as the cost-of-living crises “has given rise to vulnerabilities and socioeconomic inequalities”, particularly for women, those with disabilities and the elderly. A third of the region’s population has no access to the Internet, despite being “at the forefront of digital transformation and innovation”. She said that while available data shows that the world is off track in achieving the SDGs, there is reason for hope, and that delivering on the promise of leaving no one behind is still possible as shown by the resolution of the SDG Summit. She highlighted areas where ESCAP is collaborating with Member States to accelerate SDG progress to include climate action on promoting the use of renewable energy, regional power system connectivity and low emission mobility and unlocking finance for sustainable development, as the latest analysis shows that issuance of sovereign, green and social bonds increased more than 40 times in Asia and the Pacific between 2015 and 2022.

ESCAP is partnering with national stakeholders in areas such as the Green Bond Framework in Sri Lanka and Bhutan and guidelines for thematic bond issuance in Cambodia to build national capacity and develop the necessary frameworks for green and sustainable finance. On digital transformation, she said ESCAP supports countries through the Asia‑Pacific Information Superhighway initiative to help bridge the digital divide across and within these countries, while it also supports Member States in building resilience by implementing the Action Plan to Strengthen Regional Cooperation on Social Protection. She further underscored the need for multilateralism and intergovernmental platforms to build consensus and identify and collectively work towards the SDGs.

Interactive Discussion

The representative of the Russian Federation voiced disappointment over the politicization of the work of ECE, expressing outrage at discrimination against Member States based on nationality in election to governing bodies, and the blockade of technology. However, he cited ESCAP as an example of cooperation and progressive momentum on socioeconomic issues.

The representative of Bolivia noted that ECLAC cites lithium as a product of global importance, calling for its sustainable and sovereign development.

The representative of Botswana , speaking for the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries , pointed to a sluggish recovery from the pandemic, requiring urgent transformative actions on trade and transport, among other issues, in the ramp-up to the third United Nations Conference on the Landlocked Developing Countries in 2024 in Kigali. He cited a number of initiatives calling for regional commission support.

The representative of Argentina hailed ECLAC as a pluralist space for enhancing economies, technology development and climate action, improving living standards for its member countries.

The representative of Thailand , host country of ESCAP for almost 75 years, noted its importance in addressing climate change and poverty reduction. She called for regional commissions to strengthen their cooperation with other regional and subregional bodies.

The representative of Belarus welcomed the opportunity for trans-European cooperation and the unifying mandate of regional commissions, especially ECE, while emphasizing the need to avoid the politicization of regional cooperation.

The representative of Mexico called for a new development paradigm to address gaps between developed and developing States. Mexico places the individual well-being of people at the centre of its priorities, having pulled 5.1 million people out of poverty over the past four years.

The representative of Poland noted that progress towards the SDGs has slowed down in the region, and next year — when the effects of the ongoing Russian Federation war against Ukraine will be reflected for 2023 — the outlook will be even more pessimistic.” She asked the Executive Secretary of ECE about the main obstacle in accelerating sustainability through digital transformation, and how it can enhance green transformation.

The representative of Lebanon called for role of regional commissions to be enhanced through regular coordination meetings in New York, emphasizing the importance of South-South cooperation.

The representative of Kazakhstan said that with support from ECE, his country had prepared the first ever local review of the SDGs and conducted the third annual Almaty Energy Forum. He also thanked ESCAP for the permanent support to Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the region, especially in the digital area.

The representative of Ethiopia said that the lack of timely response from the international financial system and the heavy debt burden, coupled with the impact of climate change and disasters like droughts, had created a challenging situation in his country and in the broader Horn of Africa region. “In the case of Africa, ECA continues to be the most relevant policy research arm of the United Nations,” he stressed.

The representative of Colombia highlighted the work of ECLAC in analysing progress made towards achieving the SDGs and called for the enhancement of innovative measures to ensure investments in sustainable development.

Ms. ALISJAHBANA, responding to Member States’ comments, said ECSAP takes note of the value of the intergovernmental platform that regional commissions offer, as well as the partnerships with regional and subregional organizations that can further leverage and accelerate the implementation of the SDGs. ESCAP also notes the various priorities of Member States on climate action, attention to vulnerable groups and the importance of women, along with the need for an integrated access approach to accelerate implementation of the SDGs, developing an innovative approach while collaborating with development partners, including international financial institutions. She also acknowledged comments made on how to increase synergies to learn from one another, including best practices from other regions.

Ms. DASHTI, noting Member States’ comments, affirmed that ESCWA remains committed to making a positive impact in building a greener region on multiple fronts, from climate change to raising living standards and thereby building a prosperous, brighter, more sustainable future.

Ms. MOLCEAN, responding to the statement by Botswana’s delegate on the role of landlocked developing countries, said that due attention is paid to necessary platforms and concrete instruments for transformation. She also noted the importance of following up on the issue of lithium, as suggested by Bolivia’s delegate, and agreed with the Thailand’s representative on the need to strengthen regional and subregional cooperation. “Another horizontal aspect, which was raised by Poland, is digitalization and digital transformation,” she said.

Mr. PEDRO, responding to the comments made by several delegations, thanked the host country, Ethiopia, for support and agreed with Lebanon that South-South cooperation is important and with Botswana on the need to facilitate trade and transport for landlocked countries. “Landlocked and sea-locked countries and island States should be part of the deal moving forward,” he stressed.

Mr. GARCÍA-BUCHACA assured Bolivia’s representative that ECLAC is “totally in line” with his comments and will continue to do everything it can on technical support regarding lithium. He affirmed that one of the most important themes in ECLAC is reversing the trend and promoting reindustrialization — but “in harmony with Mother Earth”. Hailing Argentina’s innovative and energetic approach to the chairmanship, he pointed to last year’s Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in Buenos Aires, which resulted in the release of the Buenos Aires Commitment, placing Latin America and the Caribbean at the forefront of rethinking gender equality. Welcoming Mexico’s comments on South-South and triangular cooperation, he took note of the Colombian representative’s emphasis of the need to enhance exchanges on climate change, citing ECLAC proposals regarding small island developing States.

Introduction of Report

TARIK ALAMI, Director of the Emerging and Conflict Related Issues Division in the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia , presented by video link the Note of the Secretary-General on “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/78/127-E/2023/95). He said that the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel now witness unprecedented levels of death and destruction, particularly in Gaza, where the situation was unbearable, or unliveable, before the recent catastrophic events. Specifying the timeline from 1 April 2022 until 31 March 2023 only, he said the report concludes that “the protracted Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory and the Syrian Golan continues to have a detrimental effect on the living conditions of the Palestinian and Syrian populations, as well as on social and economic development in the occupied territories” and that “the alarming escalation in tension and violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory during the first part of 2023 demonstrates the urgent need to address the root causes of the conflict.”

The note reiterates that the 16-year blockade on Gaza and its 2.1 million inhabitants amounts to collective punishment and has rendered 1.3 million of them in need of humanitarian assistance, he emphasized, adding that unemployment stood at 45 per cent while 29 per cent of households were classified as living in “catastrophic” or “extreme” conditions. The report also notes that Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan and its active support of settlement activity therein are in violation of international law, he continued, underscoring that Syrians in the Golan suffer from discriminatory policies designed to benefit Israeli settlers at their expense, particularly in land and water allocation. The note reiterates that adherence to international law is an absolute imperative and that the United Nations works towards the establishment of an independent, democratic, contiguous and viable Palestinian State, living side by side in peace with a secure Israel, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States, he concluded.

Statements

Ms. NASSER-ABUSHAWESH, observer for the State of Palestine , aligned herself with the Group of 77 and China, and the Arab Group. She said the socioeconomic and humanitarian conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and particularly in the Gaza Strip, have “witnessed a horrific and unimaginable deterioration due to Israel’s oppressive and destructive practices, that are amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity”, and its colonial occupation and apartheid regime, which violates all principles of international law. She said Israel’s recent declaration of war on the Palestinian civilian population was exacerbated by its decision to starve and completely cut off the Palestinian population from water, fuel and electricity, elevating an “already dangerous situation into a humanitarian, sanitation and environmental catastrophe”. Her delegation therefore urgently calls on the United Nations and all States to act to stop these crimes against humanity, while it continues to seek peace.

YUSNIER ROMERO PUENTES ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , reiterated unwavering and unequivocal support for economic development efforts and aspirations of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Syrian people in the occupied Syrian Golan. Citing the ESCWA report, he voiced deep concern about the further deterioration of the social and economic conditions of the Palestinian people as a result of illegal Israeli practices, which include the colonization of land by Israel in grave breach of international humanitarian law and Council resolution 2334 (2016). He reaffirmed that Israel’s establishment of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity, demanding that it immediately cease all such activities.

He further voiced support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources — demanding that “Israel, the occupying Power, cease the exploitation and damage” of the same. Welcoming the continued reaffirmation of the validity of Council resolution 497 (1981) — deciding that the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights was null and void and without international legal effect — he called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to provide international protection to the Palestinian people. He stressed the need for urgent multilateral efforts to preserve the prospects of a just and lasting two-State solution, with the peoples living side by side in peace within secure, recognized pre‑1967 borders.

KATHERINE ANAS AHMAD AL-HALIQUE ( Jordan ), speaking on behalf of the Arab Group , and aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, affirmed the declaration of the League of Arab States, which held an extraordinary session on 11 October on the topic of “Means of political action to stop Israeli aggression and achieve peace and security”, which, among other things, affirmed the importance of immediately stopping Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip and condemned all that the Palestinian people had been subjected to. Voicing concern about facts stated in the Secretary-General’s report, she said the long-term and protracted occupation is impacting the lives of Palestinians and Syrians, including their sovereignty over their natural resources. Moreover, the restriction imposed by Israel — the occupying Power — and the illegal enlargement of settlements and other actions has worsened the fragmentation of the Palestinian territory, posing political, economic and social repercussions on the Palestinian people.

She welcomed the Secretary-General’s statement on Council resolution 497 (1981) that Israel’s imposition of its jurisdiction on occupied Syrian Golan is void and has no legal repercussion. “We cannot have in one list all the violations of Israel,” she stressed, noting that while Area C is the richest, Palestinians cannot benefit from the underground water, the Dead Sea and the Jordan River. Israel’s actions also violate human rights and discriminate against Arabs in the Syrian Golan, she added, calling on the international community to uphold its responsibility to have Israel take full responsibility for those violations in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and relevant resolutions. She also called on all to respect to the spirit of international law and pressure companies to withdraw their investments from the illegal settlements on the occupied land of Palestine and Golan. Her country’s full statement would be available on the Committee’s website, she added.

KHALID SALEH SAID AL RUBKHI ( Oman ), speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council , said that his bloc of countries are closely following the current dangerous situation and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza. “We call for an immediate cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza,” he said, warning about humanitarian and security repercussions if escalation continues. “Immediate and effective action should be taken jointly with the international community in implementation of the international law and to protect the region from an endless cycle of violence, the price of which we will all pay,” he emphasized, condemning the killings of civilians. “Israel, as the occupying Power, should immediately withdraw from these territories in compliance with international law,” he stressed, adding that the blockage of Gaza should be immediately lifted. “We call on all to join hands to counter any attempts to export the crisis to neighbouring countries,” he said.

TALAL ABDULAZIZ M H AL-NAAMA ( Qatar ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Arab Group and the Gulf Cooperation Council, expressed extreme concern on developments in the Gaza Strip. He called on all parties to stop the fighting and de-escalate with a high degree of self-restraint to prevent “a wider scope of violence”. Warning against the policy of collective punishment, including the calls to evacuate the north of the Gaza Strip, he said forcing civilians to flee to neighbouring countries violates international law. His delegation urges the international community to open international corridors to enable passage of humanitarian goods and assistance, as well as to evacuate the injured. Qatar is concerned that policies of arbitrary measures, including incursions to the Aqsa Mosque compound, violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and expansion of settlements, have had economic, social and political implications on Palestinians, worsening their living conditions. He reaffirmed commitment to support the Palestinian people, adding that an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as capital is the “only guarantee to achieve sustainable peace in the region”.

GERARDO PEÑALVER PORTAL ( Cuba ), speaking in his national capacity, reiterated deep concern about the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine — a consequence of decades of Israeli practices of illegal occupation and colonization — further rejecting the death of civilians and innocent people of all parties in the conflict, without differentiating ethnicity, nationality or religious faith, especially women, children and humanitarian workers of the United Nations system. He called urgently for a ceasefire and immediate entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as violence will only exacerbate tensions and aggravate the humanitarian impact on civilians. “The current panorama must stop,” he stressed, as if it continues, the international community will be witness to the extermination of the Palestinian people. Reaffirming support for the two-State solution, he once again demanded Israel’s total and unconditional withdrawal from the Syrian Golan and all occupied Arab territories.

WISSAM AL NAHHAS ( Syria ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Arab Group, said his country stands fully with the Palestinian people, which is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself and resist decades of attempts to deprive it of its inalienable right to self-determination. “What is happening today in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is the result of decades of colonial occupation and its aggressive policies and the undermining of peace,” he said, stressing that the Israeli Government and those who support it disregard international law and insist on racist practices and ethnic cleansing to break the will of the Palestinian people and eliminate their right to exist. Moreover, the escalation of Israel’s criminal practices pushes the region to unprecedented levels of tension and lack of stability. Pointing further to that country’s plundering of natural resources in the occupied territory, he underscored the need to put an end to the crimes of the Israeli occupation, hold it accountable for those crimes and enable the UN to implement relevant resolutions.

Ms. JALILI ( Iran ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, said that genocide is happening in Gaza before the eyes of international community. Recalling that the Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes and deprived of their right to pursue social and economic prosperity in their own homeland, she emphasized: “Above all, they have been denied the right to self-determination.” She said that the Israeli regime’s ground invasion into Gaza will be a humanitarian disaster and will seriously threaten regional and global peace and security. The failure of the international community to intervene is leading to a fully-fledged humanitarian crisis with far-reaching consequences, she stressed, calling on all Member States to comply with their international obligations, not recognize such illegal actions and acts of aggression against Syria and other countries in the region, as well as take decisive action forcing the Israeli regime to renounce its aggressive actions, occupation and atrocities.

HASAN BADRI MHALHAL AL-KHALIDI ( Iraq ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, and the Arab Group, said the ESCWA report reflects Israel’s persistent violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, which affect the socioeconomic realities of Palestinians living under Israel’s military occupation. He said the restrictions imposed have affected the capacity of Palestinians to exercise their fundamental human rights, adding that they have a right to claim compensation on account of the “exploitation, loss, depletion, endangerment of their natural resources” caused by Israel’s illegal measures. Palestinians are the furthest possible from the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development because of the occupying Power’s practices “that disrupt all walks of life”. Iraq commends efforts by regional and international organizations easing Palestine’s plight and calls for political and economic support for that State so it can enjoy its rights and sovereignty over its territory in line with relevant UN resolutions. It also calls for an end of occupation practices and supports the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

Mr. AL SAUD ( Saudi Arabia ), aligning himself with the Arab Group, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Group of 77 and China, stressed the size of the violations of the Israeli occupation and their economic repercussions. The Palestinian cause remains the central one for Arabs and Muslims, to reclaim their lands and legitimate rights along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as their capital. He condemned the unilateral measures preventing that two-State solution, calling for their removal. Saudi Arabia supports the Palestinian people through a number of humanitarian programmes and aid, including contributing $1.2 billion over the years to UNRWA, with $27 million in funding in 2022 and a further $1.09 million for infrastructure, sanitation and building roads in Palestinian territories. Reiterating his Government’s repeated warnings about the possibility of the situation escalating, he demanded an immediate ceasefire and an end to calls for the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza.

NEVILLE MELVIN GERTZE ( Namibia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that while the Secretary-General’s report was not written in the current context, its observations support the assertions that the cumulative impact of the policies imposed by the Government of Israel in the occupied territory has manifested itself as a humanitarian crisis. The hardships of Palestinians’ lived experience, including the denial of basic services, employment opportunities and essential resources, have become significantly worse following the last few days’ events, he said, calling for full respect of international humanitarian law and an end to the disproportionate use of force by all parties. “Palestinian and Israeli civilians must be protected, and, despite the gravity of the situation, there should be no limitations on access to humanitarian aid,” he emphasized, stressing that the right of the people of Gaza to water, food, electricity, fuel and other necessities should not be denied.

DIEGO PARY RODRÍGUEZ( Bolivia ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, expressed solidarity with those suffering from the systematic genocide perpetrated by Israel as the usurping Power of the Palestinian territory. “The bombing of urban areas inhabited by civilians, the destruction of vital infrastructure, forced displacement and humanitarian blockades are all unacceptable crimes for a State which says it promotes democratic values,” he said, adding that this represents the culmination of 16 years of blockade of the territory where more than 2 million Palestinians reside and the next phase in the cruel policy of usurpation, apartheid and extermination of the people of Palestine by the Government of Israel, which has been violating international law for decades. “The Israeli occupation has resulted in the Palestinian population not being able to enjoy their most basic human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he stressed, adding that the usurping Power must completely stop all settlement activities and fragmentation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

HALA HAMEED ( Maldives ) said the people of Palestine are continuously “pushed to an endless cycle of despair and destruction, with their very existence, identity and history under constant duress”. Standing firm in its commitment to advocating for peace and security in the region, Maldives is gravely concerned about the situation in the Gaza Strip and reiterates the Secretary-General’s call for civilians and infrastructure to be protected. Her delegation is also concerned about Israel’s military proclamation that over 1 million civilians in northern Gaza should relocate to the south. This clearly violates several laws and Conventions. Her Government therefore joins members of the international community in calling for a reversal of this order and a lifting of the blockade to allow for delivery of humanitarian aid. Describing the situation in Gaza as “a matter of survival”, she called on the global community to “take all possible measures” to stop the ongoing attacks on civilians and expressed her Government’s support for the Palestinian people, particularly towards the establishment of an independent and sovereign State based on the pre‑1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Ms. AL HAMMADI ( United Arab Emirates ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab Group, called for an immediate halt to hostilities and provision of aid to civilians in line with international law. Her Government pledged $20 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), offering condolences to families staff of that agency who were killed “while performing their noble duty to humanity”. Between 2016 and 2023, she noted, the United Arab Emirates has provided $757 million for Palestinians, with over $181 million for UNRWA. She condemned the illegality of collective punishment, which worsens an already dire situation in the Gaza Strip, with suffering, ongoing poverty and unemployment rates above 60 per cent. She further called for intensified efforts to end the war and reinstate calm as soon as possible, protecting the prospects for a two-State solution and a serious peace process.

EMIL BEN NAFTALY ( Israel ) said the Committee is again considering “the most biased resolution accompanied by a biased report prepared by ESCWA”, which are biased in their chosen subject — his country — and in their content. The past few days have been devastating for every Israeli, he said, recounting the acts of ruthless terrorists. He noted that the report mentions Hamas only once and as a historical footnote, while the resolution does not mention Hamas at all. He recalled that in other years his delegation described Hamas as an international terrorist group, and year after year, had asked ESCWA to examine the group’s practices, including the indoctrination of young children in schools and abhorrent summer camps, where they are taught, sometimes with the funding of UN and donor countries, that it is not only acceptable, but also worthy of praise, to murder Israelis and Jews.

Addressing ESCWA, he asked what good that “deliberate blindness” has done for the average Palestinian on the ground. “We will not mince words. Hamas seeks the destruction of Israel. It is written in its founding Charter,” he stressed, adding that ESCWA is helping Hamas through its deliberate silence. Moreover, ESCWA does not mention the word “terrorist” once in its report, except to quote an Israeli law, he pointed out, adding that ESCWA seems to refuse to acknowledge that there is such a thing. One-sided accusations do nothing to solve the situation in the Middle East, he emphasized, pointing out that the creation of a report and resolutions focused solely on Israel is further proof of the decades-long Member State and institutional bias against his country in the UN. ESCWA is playing a supporting role in this by spreading misleading portraits of the Palestinian situation, he stressed, adding: “If you want to support the Middle East to end the conflict, to advance prosperity and peace, this is not the way.”

Ms. ALMEZYAD ( Kuwait ), associating herself with the Gulf Cooperation Council, said that the Palestinian cause remains the central cause in the Islamic and Arab world, as well as one of the priorities of the external policy of her country. “Our position is steadfast and historical, to support Palestinian rights, put an end to the Israeli occupation, achieve all its legitimate political rights and establish an independent, sovereign [Palestinian] State on its lands with East Jerusalem as the capital,” she said. She reiterated the complete rejection of the occupying Power’s methodology which is abusing and overexploiting the natural resources of Palestine. “We condemn again the ongoing escalation and the killing without distinction,” she said, calling upon the international community to uphold its political and humanitarian duties and uplift the blockade. She reaffirmed support to all the peaceful steps taken by the State of Palestine in order to enshrine its sovereignty over its land and resources.

ASBINA MARIN SEVILLA ( Venezuela ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, condemned the intensification of the blockade on the Gaza Strip and attacks on civilian infrastructure. She said that such actions only worsen “an already dramatic situation” that needs to be put to an immediate end. Palestinians should be guaranteed their protection and humanitarian assistance should be allowed entry into Gaza. She pointed out that Israel’s occupation, beyond constituting collective punishment and a war crime against innocent people, violates the norms of international law and other relevant resolutions. It is also the main obstacle to the development of Palestine, especially in its economic activities and the right to its natural resources. The occupying Power did likewise in the occupied Syrian Golan. Her country therefore calls for the prohibition of commercial relations with settlement companies, located in both the Palestinian and Syrian Golan territories, and also for an immediate ceasefire between the parties, “and for an end to the violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

Ms. ALBINKHALIL( Bahrain ) called for peace and protection of the prospects for the two-State solution, providing for an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital. The ESCWA report reflects a bleak picture of everyday life in Gaza, with the Palestinian people in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Her country is therefore providing urgent assistance in partnership with UNRWA, while calling for the people of Gaza to access their inalienable food resources. Citing the importance of dialogue rather than violence and destruction, she urged parties to avoid human and economic losses, and further prevent a fertile environment breeding hatred and terrorism. It is a further priority to provide full protection of civilians, who must not be targets of the ongoing conflict.

MUHAMMAD USMAN IQBAL JADOON ( Pakistan ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, voiced deep concern about the alarming and dire security and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as a result of Israel’s illegal practices. More than 1 million people in Gaza and in the surrounding area have been asked to move south of the territory amid continuous air bombings in flagrant breach of international law and in grave violation of relevant UN resolutions. “These Israeli actions amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he stressed, demanding that Israel fulfil its obligations as an occupying Power under international law, lift the blockade and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people. The unprecedented gravity of the situation demands the international community’s urgent intervention, he emphasized, urging the UN to play a proactive role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

GOLAM FARUK KHANDAKAR PRINCE ( Bangladesh ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that the report has elaborately detailed how persistent Israeli practices and policies, in violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, have affected social and economic conditions in Palestine and caused enduring harm to the development and welfare of the Palestinian people. “The ongoing disproportionate and indiscriminate military campaign by Israel in Gaza has created the grave risk of further deterioration of the socioeconomic condition of the territory leading to an abysmal situation,” he stressed, calling for the end of Israel’s occupation of all Arab lands, including the Syrian Golan. “The alarming escalation in tension and violence and disproportionate use of force during the ongoing crisis demonstrates the urgent need to address the root causes of the conflict,” he said, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

CAROLYN RODRIGUES-BIRKETT ( Guyana ) said the violence over the past days has further deepened the humanitarian crises for the people of Gaza. Her Government is deeply concerned about the situation and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all sides. Despite the deep-rooted issues at the core of the latest hostilities, violence must never be an option. She underscored the need for all parties to take urgent steps to facilitate a return to the negotiation process, with a firm belief that a two-State solution “remains the only viable end to the conflict and is the only means to a just and lasting peace”. Her Government is concerned about the challenges continually experienced by Palestinians in a quest towards implementing the SDGs and believes that their inalienable rights over their natural resources, including land, water and energy, must be restored. Guyana renews its long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people in their Charter-of-the-United-Nations-enshrined rights to self-determination and territorial integrity, and calls on the international community to intensify efforts to stem the current bloodshed.

YANG AISHAH BINTI ADNAN ( Malaysia ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, noted that Palestinians face an everyday life marked by limited access, tough closures and constant harassment by foreign forces. “Ignoring their plight is a moral failure we cannot afford,” she stressed, urging the international community to call upon Israel to bring an end to its occupation of Palestinian lands, cease the exploitation of their resources and adhere to all pertinent UN resolutions. The outlook for the Palestinian economy appears bleak if the current state of affairs endures, she emphasized. Further warning about the funding crisis gripping UNRWA, she called for Member States to continue to support and fund it, citing her Government’s pledge of a long-term financial contribution to UNRWA from 2021 to 2025, amounting to $1 million.

HARI PRABOWO ( Indonesia ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, condemned all violence against civilians and expressed concern over reports of water, food and electricity cuts affecting the Palestinian population. “We call on all parties to respect and uphold international law, including international humanitarian law,” he said. “Indonesia also calls for the immediate cessation of violence,” he added, stating that all parties must exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. “Countries must continue to extend their support to UNRWA,” he said, calling for adequate funding for the agency and for the full protection of UNRWA and other humanitarian workers. “Indonesia emphasizes the importance of advancing a credible multilateral peace process to realize the two-State solution in line with internationally agreed parameters,” he concluded.

ISMAÏL MERABET ( Algeria ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, and the Arab Group, said Palestinians face an “indiscriminate, brutal aggression by the Israeli Zionist occupation” targeting civilians without distinction. The situation is “by far more dangerous” than reflected in the Secretary-General’s report, he said, adding that the occupation aims to subjugate the Palestinian economy and control its natural resources. The impoverishment of the Palestinian people has been a long-adopted systematic strategy by the occupying Power, he stated. Furthermore, the restriction of Palestinian goods and services has increased the financial burden on Palestine’s economy, with undesirable repercussions. Algeria reiterates its unwavering solidarity with Palestine and strongly condemns the criminal attacks against Palestinian civilians. It urgently calls on international organizations to step in and extend protection to these civilians, at the same time supporting just calls towards the self-determination and independence of a Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.

ABDULRAHMAN HASAN YAHYA AL-BARATI ( Yemen ), aligning himself with the Arab Group and the Group of 77 and China, reiterated the centrality of the Palestinian cause for Arab and Muslim nations and his Government’s commitment the two-State solution according to pre‑1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The international community must call on Israel to stop the depletion of Palestinian resources, and for reparations for the affected people to compensate for such illegal measures. Deploring the murder of thousands of people in Gaza, including women and children, and the imposition of an unjust siege, he warned about the resulting unprecedented humanitarian crisis. It is urgent to protect all civilians and immediately halt all displacement of Palestinians, which is a violation of article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. He further rejected all measures by Israeli authorities to change the demographics of the Syrian Golan, their occupation there being null and void.

CAO LIWEN ( China ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and her country, said that the question of Palestine has protracted for more than half a century, while frequent violent conflicts exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians. Long-term occupation, the blockade and military operation push Palestine’s economy to the brink of collapse, she stressed, adding that tension and danger continues with the new round of escalation between Palestine and Israel, resulting in massive civilian casualties and a worsening humanitarian situation. “It is about life and death,” she emphasized, adding that the question of Palestine is at the core of the Middle East issue, and its root cause is the unfulfilled aspiration of the Palestinian people for their own State. “Only with the full implementation of the two-State solution will the Middle East be able to embrace true peace and have a conducive environment for development,” she said, underscoring that China will continue to be on the side of peace, justice and international law.

MARTHINUS CHRISTOFFEL JOHANNES VAN SCHALKWYK ( South Africa ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said humanitarian corridors must be opened immediately and unconditionally so that those who require urgent assistance and medical care can receive it. South Africa strongly condemns the indiscriminate violence towards civilians in both Gaza and Israel, as well as Israel’s violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law through its targeting of civilian and critical infrastructure, and denial of food, water, electricity and fuel to Gaza. His country also calls for the release of the Israeli hostages taken into Gaza and reaffirms its call for the full realization of the right to self-determination for the people of Palestine, in accordance with international law. Urgent attention must be given to resolving final status issues such as borders, the status of Jerusalem, the release of political prisoners and the right of return.

Mr. GHUWAR ( Libya ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, and the Arab Group, said it is important for context to return to the year 1948 when a whole population was being deported from its land, leading to the protracted Arab-Israeli conflict that has followed. General Assembly and Security Council decisions and resolutions affirm that Gaza is an occupied land and “the Israeli State has no right to even be present” — while the people of Gaza have the right to legitimately defend themselves as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. He stressed that the current situation has no parallel in modern times, involving war crimes, the targeting of civilians, medical personnel and even media representatives. He further called on the international community to bear their moral and legal responsibilities “and immediately halt this humanitarian catastrophe”.

KEMAL ONUR EKREN ( Türkiye ) said that his country is deeply concerned over the escalation of the situation in the region and condemns the loss of civilian lives. “We reiterate our call on the parties for restraint and immediate de-escalation of tensions,” he said, adding that indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and should be avoided. “International humanitarian law and international human rights must be respected under all circumstances,” he stressed, adding that lasting peace and security in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two-State solution. “We continue to support the establishment of an independent, contiguous and viable State of Palestine, based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant United Nations resolutions,” he stated, spotlighting that his country is engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and provide humanitarian aid to those in need.

AHMED MAGDY MOHAMED RASHAD ABDELAAL ( Egypt ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, and the Arab Group, said the people of Gaza face a war no fault of their own, in addition to the 16-year siege already endured. Egypt will pursue its contacts with all parties to the conflict, including regional and international, “in order to contain this escalation”, along with efforts in delivering humanitarian assistance. He called on the international community to end the bloodshed and avert any spillover that could inflame the region, and to also pressure Israel to end its colonial practices and policies therein. Israel should resolve outstanding financial and economic problems with the Palestinian National Authority and lift its siege on Gaza so that goods and services can move freely between the zone and the West Bank. He further urged the international community to take urgent action and provide support and find a lasting solution to the situation. His country rejects any attempt to liquidate the Palestinian question through military means or attempt to displace its people.

ASSANE DIOUM ( Senegal ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said the increase in killed and wounded on Israeli and Palestinian sides reflects the failure of the international community to find a permanent solution to the conflict. Any violation of human rights must be condemned regardless of its sponsors, perpetrators or victims, he stressed, while all civilians must be humanely treated against all threats of violence. He called for a return to dialogue and to “use the language of reason and wisdom” to prevent a war that would leave no one unharmed and have immense repercussions. What is occurring is a violation of human dignity, as collective punishment and preventing access to natural and food resources “is the opposite of sustainable development”. He noted that the situation casts a shadow over the prospect of an independent Palestinian State that is geographically contiguous and can survive.

ANDREW WEINSTEIN ( United States ) said that his country is outraged and condemns the appalling attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza. “Terrorism is never justified, Hamas’s terrorist attacks are an act of sheer evil,” he emphasized, reminding that more than 1,300 civilians were murdered, including at least 30 American citizens, and there are United States citizens who are among hostages. “We urge all countries and all people to unequivocally condemn the brutal atrocities of Hamas,” he stressed, confirming that his country stands with Israel as they defend themselves from terrorism. “Hamas and its supporters are responsible for this war, they brought this tragic war to the Gaza Strip,” he stated, reiterating that in any armed conflict, all parties must comply with international humanitarian law. “All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he said, stressing that Hamas does not represent those aspirations and offers nothing to Palestinians other than more terror and bloodshed.

SIDI MOHAMED LAGHDAF ( Mauritania ), aligning himself with the Arab Group and the Group of 77 and China, said the natural resources of the Palestinians, as well as those of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan, should be protected from sabotage and pollution. “We hold the occupier responsible for its abuses,” he stressed. He pointed to the catastrophic killing of innocent children and women, demolitions, and attempts to displace Palestinians from their homeland and called on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibility and to take required measures as soon as possible to end the bloodshed and reach a ceasefire in the occupied territory. Humanitarian assistance and medication, as well as protection, should be provided to the Palestinians in Gaza. Serious efforts should be exerted to respect the legitimate rights of Palestinians on the basis of the two-State solution and relevant UN resolutions, he added.

GRACE LOUISE WOOD ( United Kingdom ) condemned the terrorist acts committed by Hamas against Israeli and international citizens, and offered her delegation’s condolences for the deaths of Israeli and Palestinian citizens. The actions of Hamas have led to the exacerbation of an already dire humanitarian situation, and she voiced support for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself proportionately and take actions in line with international law. She stressed the need for all possible measures to be taken to minimize civilian casualties and allow access for humanitarian aid, noting the United Kingdom is working with international partners to prevent the situation from spreading wider. In that line, the international community must intensify efforts to break the cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.