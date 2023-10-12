Sustainable Development under Grave Threat, Requiring Strengthened Multilateralism, Representative Underlines, as Second Committee Takes Up Operational Activities

Many Delegates Also Voice Concern over Budget Deficit Faced by Resident Coordinator System

South-South and triangular cooperation not only enabled developing countries to obtain vaccines during the height of the COVID‑19 pandemic, but also enhanced resilience through the establishment of vaccine production facilities in countries like Brazil, Egypt and Indonesia, a United Nations official told the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today as it also discussed operational activities for development of the United Nations system.

Xiaojun Grace Wang, Trust Fund Director, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, introducing the Secretary-General’s report titled “State of South-South cooperation” (document A/78/290), highlighted the works of Southern-based development banks in efforts towards recovery from the pandemic in developing countries. She went on to note that about three quarters of UN entities in 2022 reported integrating South-South and triangular cooperation into their global strategic plans.

She further pointed out that national Government partners have received support from UN entities and regional commissions in documenting, disseminating and adapting successful Southern solutions in science, technology and innovation initiatives. Still, 70 per cent of 115 UN country teams cited a lack of dedicated resources and capacity as the main challenge in providing support to South-South and triangular cooperation.

Neil Pierre, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the report of the Secretary-General on the “Implementation of General Assembly resolution 75/233 on the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system” (documents A/78/72 and A/78/72/Add.1). The report spotlighted that investments made in the repositioning of the United Nations development system are delivering results, he said.

“Government feedback confirms the enhanced performance of United Nations country teams, led by resident coordinators, as the front line of this delivery,” he continued, adding that 88 per cent of host Governments agreed that resident coordinators provide effective and strategic leadership in support of their national plans and priorities. “The repositioning has also generated significant efficiencies of over $405 million in 2022 — a 47 per cent increase from 2021,” he emphasized.

In the ensuing discussion, many speakers elaborated on the need to continue to boost South-South cooperation, particularly towards the goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Echoing the sentiments of several delegations, Cuba’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, stressed that the path to sustainable development is “under serious threat”, requiring strengthened multilateralism.

South-South cooperation is a complement to and not a substitution for North-South cooperation, many other speakers underscored. They further emphasized the importance of respecting the principles of sovereign ownership and non-intervention in internal affairs, even as cooperation flourishes and deepens.

Jamaica’s representative, on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), noted with concern the lack of progress achieved in fulfilling the 2030 Agenda. With the Global South at risk of not meeting many of the targets, he stressed that the time has come to shift gears from policy to implementation. Moreover, he also said that country teams and their staffing profiles should include relevant skillsets, experience and knowledge to meet the unique challenges facing small island developing States and the Caribbean region. The region expects that the presence of entities, operational capacities and country implementation plans are further tailored to national and regional priorities.

Along those lines, Mexico’s representative said that resident coordinators and UN country teams require a process of continuous improvement and strengthening. Also voicing concern over the budget deficit faced by the resident coordinator system, she reiterated the call for it to continue promoting North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation, as well as technology transfer between countries.

Sri Lanka’s delegate said the debt crisis, coupled with an international financial architecture that offers no solutions when countries need them most, along with a climate crisis, biodiversity loss, war, conflict and natural hazards, are posing existential risks for the planet. “These multiple crises call for an unprecedented level of international solidarity,” he added.

Cameroon’s delegate said that despite the mountain of challenges, his delegation remains optimistic that Member States will be able to provide the United Nations development system the necessary resources to make it an effective tool for humanity and the planet going forward.

Before taking up operational activities, the Committee concluded its debate on eradication of poverty and agriculture development, food security and nutrition from 11 October.

The Committee will meet again at 10 a.m. on Monday, 16 October, to take up its annual dialogue with regional commissions.

Continuation of Eradication of Poverty, Agriculture Development

Ms. MARTINS ( Timor-Leste ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Alliance of Small Island States, said that a decade’s progress has been reversed by the current spike in world hunger. Agriculture, including fisheries and forestry, is the backbone of Timor-Leste’s non-oil economy, with potential to reduce poverty, enhance food security and contribute to improved nutrition and economic growth, she said, adding that up to 40 per cent of food demands in Timor-Leste are met through imports. The vulnerability of the local food production system is a major concern for transforming a resilient, sustainable agrifood system, she said, pointing to the Strategic Plan for 2021–2025, which lays out four objectives: increased production; improved access to domestic and export markets; enhancement of sustainable natural resources management; and better institutional management across the agriculture sector.

ASSANE DIOUM ( Senegal ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, stressed that it is not normal for women and men to lack the minimum subsistence level in the twenty-first century. While 20 per cent of the African population suffers from hunger, he noted the continent has 60 per cent of the world’s arable land. He cited the 2022 launch of the African emergency plan for food production, with $1.5 billion to strengthen food security, nutrition and resilience on the continent — which should achieve the production of 37.6 million additional tons of food over the next two years. Senegal has increased its agricultural budget and is testing high-yield wheat crops — part of an intended paradigm shift so that Africa produces by itself, for itself and for the world. He also called for agricultural financing and insurance, allowing small producers and family farmers to improve production, despite climatic hazards.

GABRIELE CACCIA, Permanent Observer for the Holy See , said the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions remains the greatest challenge today. Reminding Members of Pope Francis’ statement on the imperatives of acknowledging new forms of poverty and describing poverty as an “affront to the God-given dignity of millions of people, preventing them from flourishing”, he underscored the need for a combination of interconnected factors to be geared towards its eradication. This approach must integrate monetary measures and comprehensive policies “to address the non-monetary deprivations faced by millions of people at the educational, social, political, cultural and spiritual levels”. He highlighted education and adequate social protection, particularly for maternity and family concerns, as effective tools in combating poverty. There is also a need to design and implement policies that place the human being at the centre of all activities.

Ms. MILJKOVICOVA of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), said the agency supports countries’ efforts in poverty alleviation and food security through inclusive and sustainable industrialization. Through policy advice and technical projects, UNIDO helps developing countries to build national capacities and local skills, to participate in regional and global value chains, and to access new markets, she added. Its programmes support countries in adopting modern, integrated industrial policies and increasing public and private investments in sustainable industry, including agro-industry. For this, UNIDO works closely with its partners and the private sector to harness knowledge and technology for innovative solutions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Highlighting examples of its work, she said UNIDO helps countries establish integrated agro-food parks, which offer modern infrastructure and support services to companies and farmers. Through the Opportunities for Youth in Africa programme, jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the African Union and other partners, UNIDO works to create jobs in the agricultural sector, through agribusiness and entrepreneurship support, focusing on youth, she added.

Introduction of Reports

Statements

ADIEL GUEVARA RODRÍGUEZ ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , stressed that the path to sustainable development is “under serious threat”, requiring strengthened multilateralism. The key principle of the United Nations system should be a strong developmental focus, bearing in mind the different levels and realities of States on the ground, with eradication of poverty as “the overarching objective”, he said. Predictable and sustainable funding is key in that direction, aligned with national development priorities to reflect each State’s ownership. Voicing concern at the decline in core contributions to the UN development system, he urged donors to contribute, further noting concern over a funding decline to the resident coordinator system.

Reaffirming that South-South cooperation is a complement to and not a substitution for North-South cooperation, he called for it to continue with respect for sovereign ownership and non-intervention in internal affairs. Looking forward to the invaluable contributions of those initiatives and triangular cooperation to development in three dimensions, he called on the UN development system to continue to support it at the request of developing countries. He further recognized the results generated by the Summit of the Group of 77 and China, held in Havana in September, to enhance cooperation in that field.

KAUSHAL KISHOR RAY ( Nepal ), speaking on behalf of the Group of the Least Developed Countries , said it is reassuring to see that 50.5 per cent of expenditure for operational activities for development went to the least developed States in 2022. He pointed, out, however, that much of the recent increase in spending can be attributed to increased humanitarian activities, which, though vital, do not encourage the kind of institutional and productive capacity-building that many least developed countries need to support their sustainable development. He highlighted that 33 of the least developed countries have started the process of developing an integrated national financing framework with the UN, which can help align Government activities and operationalize and fund their national priorities. However, the Joint SDG Fund, which pays for some of the joint programming for integrated national financing frameworks, decreased by 75 per cent to only $20 million in 2022, he said, calling on Member States to actively contribute to the Fund.

Noting that only 38 per cent of United Nations country teams reported having a formal relationship with international financial institutions, he called on partners at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to formalize the country-level relationship with the UN System, so that developing States, especially the least developed, get the most coordinated support and assistance possible. Further, while the UN development system organizations recognized the least developed country category, only a few of them have core budget targets allocated to least developed States. Voicing concern that IMF and the World Bank still do not recognize the category in their operations, he said the UN development system organizations must develop internal guidelines on how to translate the stated priority for least developed countries into their budget allocations. Equally needed is the recognition of the least developed category by international organizations, and the implementation of tailored programmes to ensure coherent and consistent global support to the most vulnerable countries, he added.

BRIAN WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, and the Alliance of Small Island States, said that the recommendations emanating from the multi-country office review have been implemented across the region and CARICOM Member States are “generally satisfied” with the support provided through the offices and the resident coordinator system. However, with the lack of progress achieved towards the fulfilment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially within the Global South, CARICOM is of the view that the time has come to shift gears from policy to implementation. As the international community prepares for the fourth international Conference on Small Island Developing States to take place in Antigua and Barbuda in 2024, CARICOM stresses the importance of leveraging the UN development system in a concerted manner. This will help to support its preparatory process, as well as to galvanize solutions for the existing and emerging challenges facing small island developing States.

Moreover, he said that country teams and their staffing profiles should include the relevant skillsets, experience and knowledge of the unique challenges facing small island developing States and the Caribbean region. It is the region’s expectation that the presence of entities, operational capacities and country implementation plans would be further tailored to national and regional priorities. CARICOM welcomes the proposal to establish a global small island developing States data hub and stresses the importance of strengthening data and statistical capacities in countries covered by multi-country offices, he said.

LORATO MOTSUMI ( Botswana ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries , said that her bloc faces the triple burden of recovering from the pandemic, achieving the SDGs and the goals of the Vienna Programme of Action and tackling climate change. Turning to the repositioned United Nations development system, she said: “We encourage the system to continue reporting on its best practices, lessons learned, gaps and challenges, and to provide recommendations to enable Member States to provide better guidance.” Poverty eradication in all its forms and dimensions must remain the overarching objective of the development system, she continued, calling for a development-oriented approach bearing in mind the unique needs of countries in different development levels and situations.

She also emphasized the critical importance of national ownership and leadership in all matters pertaining to the repositioning of the development system, as well as of the development of its cooperation frameworks, which should be carried out through full consultation with host Governments. She called for greater support in terms of resources, data and expertise to facilitate conclusion of national development strategies. “The Group is greatly concerned about the shortage of financing for United Nations development agencies, especially major cuts in the contribution of core resources,” she stated, emphasizing the need for adequate, predictable and sustainable funding of the resident coordinator system in order to facilitate national needs and priorities.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said her country recognizes the vital role the United Nations development system plays in supporting national efforts to promote multisectoral initiatives and interventions, particularly through the revitalized resident coordinator system. She listed significant progress made to include the consolidation of the United Nations Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development 2022–2026, the execution of response and attention plans to multiple crises and present challenges, and the formulation of interagency strategic initiatives for the multidimensional approach to development challenges. Her delegation considers it necessary for the UN to address the factors and causes of vulnerability, inequality and structural gaps in developing countries. She said her country recognizes the influential role of South-South cooperation in strengthening global solidarity and addressing common development challenges, saying it anticipates greater support from partners for the advancement of its projects and initiatives.

CARMEN ROBLEDO LÓPEZ ( Mexico ) recognized that resident coordinators and UN country teams require a process of continuous improvement and strengthening. As a preamble to the quadrennial comprehensive policy review on operational activities in 2024, the General Assembly resolution to be renewed offers the opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to the repositioning of the UN development system. She called for identifying areas where redoubled efforts are required, including progress on disability, gender equality, climate change, disaster risk prevention and sexual exploitation or abuse. Voicing concern over the budget deficit faced by the resident coordinator system, she reiterated the call for it to continue promoting North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation, as well as technology transfer between countries. While it is important to strengthen the link between development, humanitarian action and peacebuilding, such tasks cannot be sustained solely by intergovernmental action.

JOSEPH ETOUNDI AYISSI ( Cameroon ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, called for greater attention and constant effort to increase the allocation of regular resources towards development financing. He underscored the need to uphold commitments made as part of the Funding Compact. The goal of allocating 30 per cent of financing contributions to core resources is far from being achieved, he pointed out, noting that many partners continue to send most of their voluntary contributions as funding for thematic programmes, which represents more than 85 per cent of resources allocated to development financing. However, he said his delegation remains optimistic that with political resolve, Member States will be able to provide the United Nations development system with the necessary resources and means to make it an effective and relevant tool for humanity and the planet and for prosperity and peace.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, said the debt crisis, coupled with an international financial architecture that seems to offer no solutions or assistance when countries need it most, along with a climate crisis, biodiversity loss, war, conflict and natural hazards are posing existential risks for the planet. “These multiple crises call for an unprecedented level of international solidarity and cooperation if we are to overcome these challenges,” he added. South-South cooperation is not a substitute but a complement to North-South cooperation. He emphasized the importance of promoting public-private partnerships and supporting technology and digital transformation. He further commended the Secretariat of the Office for South-South Cooperation for their commitment in promoting and facilitating South-South and triangular cooperation for development on a global and United Nations system-wide basis.

SWABRI ALI ABBAS ( Kenya ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that the United Nations needs to be adequately resourced to respond effectively to challenges. “Kenya and the United States co-convened a round table to mobilize funds for the resident coordinator system,” he informed, encouraging Member States to contribute and prevent cuts to development agencies’ core budgets. Acknowledging the efforts undertaken by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, he expressed hope that it will continue supporting developing countries. “Kenya hosted the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, which is an example of our contribution to South-South cooperation,” he said, adding that the outcomes of the Summit contributed to the Climate Ambition Summit.

VADIM PISAREVICH ( Belarus ) called for removing barriers to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. “One of these barriers is unilateral coercive measures. The States that erected these obstacles must remove them,” he emphasized, also voicing support for the Secretary-General’s efforts to improve the operational activities of the United Nations. “We believe that the system of resident coordinators, operating over the past five years, has proven it is effective and needed,” he said, adding that the extension of the UN system’s operational activities comes mainly from non-core resources, while the share of core resources in total operational activities has not increased. “In addition, non-core resources are often politicized,” he stressed, calling for supporting middle-income countries, which account for about two thirds of all Member States, as they have their own specific development problems.

SURIYA CHINDAWONGSE ( Thailand ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said the matter of operational activities for development is more important than ever. ASEAN welcomes a comprehensive and coherent response by the United Nations development system and its whole-of-system approach, along with the ongoing efforts of the development system to implement reforms, as endorsed by the General Assembly, to better support programme countries in their efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda. The Association recognizes the role of the resident coordinator system to help support Government efforts in scaling implementation of the 2030 Agenda. It therefore encourages partners to secure adequate, predictable and sustainable funding of the system in order to ensure that it delivers a coherent, effective and accountable response in line with national needs and priorities.

ASEAN emphasizes the importance of the forthcoming quadrennial comprehensive policy review in 2024 and welcomes the continued progress made in the implementation of the Plan of Action to Implement the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership between ASEAN and the UN (2021-2025). He highlighted the high-level brainstorming dialogue held annually since 2017 to accelerate the SDGs and explore ways to update the complementarities initiative in the context of the ASEAN Community’s Post 2025 Vision, noting that the Group is committed to continually explore and exchange concrete ideas and alternative approaches, including the Bio-Circular-Green Economy and other sustainability models. It also reaffirms continued support for the work of the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue in enhancing cooperation towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, while welcoming, in 2023, the Netherlands and Morocco as development and sectoral dialogue partners.

MAHAMADOU BOKOUM ( Burkina Faso ) affirmed that the UN development system has proven its effectiveness, especially in its alignment with individual country needs and priorities. In terms of Burkina Faso, he cited the identification of challenges and opportunities, both national and cross-border, as well as mobilization of donors and financial partners for development and SDG acceleration. Despite that encouraging progress, he noted the importance of diversifying financial sources, while the resident coordinator system remains a major concern, calling for stronger accountability and oversight to ensure effective management of resources. The UN development system must pay special attention to emerging issues and support displaced populations and vulnerable people who require social services, especially women and youth. While South-South cooperation remains a key pillar to help the countries of the Global South, additional efforts are needed, he stated.

HOANG NGUYEN NGUYEN ( Viet Nam ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, called for adequate and predictable funding, especially an increase in core funding, for the UN development system. Its work on the ground should be tailored to each country’s specific context, especially for those in special circumstances, he said, welcoming efforts to expand the profiles of resident coordinators to ensure that they can work more effectively and efficiently on the ground. “Recent practices by the Development Coordination Office to explore case studies on the work of resident coordinators in different countries have been useful in showcasing the specific outcomes of the UN development system repositioning,” he pointed out. He urged the UN development system to support national efforts in implementing the SDGs, through the designing of a national sustainable development framework that fits the country’s priorities and necessities, and to provide support in new areas such as digitalization, green and just energy transition and circular economy.

Ms. EL OUATIKI ( Morocco ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, stressed that the continued performance of resident coordinators and their teams requires adequate, sustainable and predictable funding. That is the only way that they can get the necessary work done, she noted. For its part, Morocco continues to make South-South cooperation one of the main pillars of its foreign policy framework. “We continue to advance and scale in our projects and initiatives that boost partnerships and promote South-South and triangular cooperation in several fields,” she added. Morocco is doing this in various fields, including academic cooperation, technical collaboration, capacity-building, artistic and cultural cooperation, as well as in the agriculture, energy and banking sectors. Morocco also stresses the importance of mainstreaming in South-South and triangular cooperation in the preparation and presentation of the voluntary national reviews, she said.

PETAL GAHLOT ( India ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said that the United Nations has been a formidable institution when it comes to developmental work. Reminding that her country has been running a successful partnership through the India-United Nations Partnership Fund, managed by the Office for South-South Cooperation, she said that this fund currently has 66 development projects in 51 countries, with an allocation of $52 million. “South-South cooperation is a key priority for India,” she stressed, adding that her country’s development cooperation ranges from commerce to culture, energy to engineering, health to housing, information and communications technology (ICT) to infrastructure. “We have also begun work in trilateral formats with partners such as Germany and are undertaking SDG-focused projects in Africa and Latin America,” she said, spotlighting projects that range from promoting agribusiness amongst women in Malawi to increasing potato yields in Cameroon through agritech innovation.

EMERY GABI ( Congo ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, said the role of international cooperation in the distribution of COVID‑19 vaccines, establishment of vaccination centres and production facilities in developing countries, as well as in post-COVID‑19 economic recovery, underscores it being a core issue to States. He said that his country, due to the premium it places on South-South cooperation, is working to set up an innovative financing mechanism to support projects for the benefit of the countries of the South. It also intends to work towards the establishment of a mechanism for the exchange of students and teacher-researchers, like Europe’s Erasmus programme, “because the development of the countries of the South will not be possible without high-quality human resources, and the mastery of science and technology”. His delegation remains convinced of the indispensable role of South-South cooperation to States’ development and calls for global solidarity in supporting developing countries.

Mr. SHAREEF ( Pakistan ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, emphasized that in the wake of the devastating floods that affected the country in 2022, the United Nations system played a pivotal role in aiding the recovery, also citing assistance for the resilient recovery and rehabilitation framework. However, he voiced concern over the gap between core and non-core funding, as the former is only at 21 per cent of the total, as opposed to 28 per cent in 2011. The resident coordinator system funding gap, now at $85 million, is also a cause for alarm. He called for adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for all elements, reiterating the key UN development system principles of eradication of poverty, development itself, and national ownership and leadership in all matters.

MUHAMMAD ZULASRI BIN ROSDI ( Malaysia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, commended the efforts led by the resident coordinator and UN country team in addressing the specific needs of his country. Voicing optimism that a sustainable solution on the issue of financing the resident coordinator system would be reached, he said his delegation is open to engaging in discussions to determine the best path forward on that matter. Turning to the progress made by the UN development system in leveraging the South-South and triangular cooperation in climate actions, he pointed out that, by involving countries from the North, a pool of knowledge, technical capabilities and innovative solutions can be shared, resulting in enhanced development outcomes. Malaysia has been sharing its wealth of development experiences and expertise through its Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme from which more than 37,000 participants from 143 recipient countries have benefited, he added.

BORIS A. MESCHCHANOV ( Russian Federation ) noted with regret that in 2021, only 8 per cent of the United Nations total official development assistance (ODA) expenditures went to poverty eradication and called on developed countries to honour their commitments to increase ODA to 0.7 per cent of gross national income and climate finance to $100 billion per year. “Russian aid in 2022 exceeded $1 billion, which is comparable to 2021,” he stressed. Stating that the updated resident coordinator system should be compact, flexible and cost-effective, he urged not inflating its staff and called for improving the quality of reporting which should primarily demonstrate the added value of the activities of resident coordinators. “We continue to participate in trilateral cooperation projects,” he said, spotlighting such projects in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and Africa, co-implemented with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNIDO, the World Food Programme (WFP) and other agencies.

NATTHAKITH THAPHANYA ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, ASEAN, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that the partnership and collaboration between his Government and United Nations country team has been further strengthened through the implementation of various programmes. “We strongly encourage that the development activities undertaken by the United Nations system at the country level are in line with national priorities and help to enhance development efforts and build resilience for external shocks,” he said, adding that his country is one of the most vulnerable and has continued to encounter multiple development challenges. Commending the role played by the resident coordinator’s office, he called on development partners to ensure the timely provision of sufficient resources and focus on enhancing national capacities and ownership.

BULELANI MANDLA ( South Africa ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, said his country considers its partnership with the South in fighting against poverty and underdevelopment as critical for advancing the interests of his continent and developing countries. Turning to the Secretary-General’s report, he said it notes that many developing countries are recovering unequally in light of the health and socioeconomic impact of the pandemic, therefore jeopardizing attainment possibilities of the SDGs. Developed nations should therefore follow through with the financing for development commitments of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. South Africa also calls for the international community to support the Secretary-General’s SDG Stimulus proposal for developing countries. His country believes that international solidarity, particularly with the poorest and most vulnerable, is key to fulfilling the 2030 Agenda. Reiterating that North-South cooperation remains at the core of development cooperation, he said South Africa “will continue to resist any attempt to redefine the role, scope and principles of South-South cooperation”, which must be seen as a complement to North-South cooperation, and not a substitute.

HARI PRABOWO ( Indonesia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, affirmed that the United Nations development system and resident coordinators play a pivotal role in aiding countries navigate the complex landscape of recovery and progress towards the SDGs. Given limited national financing, including in Indonesia, he called for targeted programmes aligned with national plans, as they can provide expertise, support for small- and medium-sized enterprises, and address inequality. He further noted the primacy of predictable, adequate and sustainable funding, leveraging South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation — collaboration that offers a beacon of hope for the Global South. The UN development system, he noted, serves as a catalyst for that cooperation through technical support and fostering dialogue, as collaboration, innovation and partnership are more important than ever at this critical juncture.

RABIU DAGARI ( Nigeria ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, commended the resident coordinator system for its efforts in promoting policy development for digital cooperation and facilitating digital transformation initiatives, but urged its strict adherence to the principles of national leadership, national ownership and non-politicization. Although, as of 2021, spending on development activities reached $20 billion for the first time, more is needed to meet the international community’s high expectations of the international community. He voiced appreciation that 29 per cent of financially contributing Governments prioritize countries in Africa and urged the international community to increase this percentage to reflect the unique challenges faced by African States, such as poverty, conflict and climate change. Highlighting that Nigeria has been a cornerstone in South-South cooperation, he said its Technical Aid Corps Scheme and the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa has dispatched over 30,000 skilled professionals to 38 countries since its inception in 1987.

DAI BING ( China ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, said that the United Nations development system should play a better coordinating role. He recommended creation of a favourable environment for development, advocated openness and inclusiveness and bringing development issues back to the centre of the international agenda and the work of the United Nations, as well as a focus on the capacity for development. “United Nations development agencies, based on their own positioning and mandates, should better balance short-term emergency response and long-term development investments,” he said, also calling for the reform of global financial governance and respect to programme country ownership and leadership. “China firmly supports South-South cooperation,” he stressed, noting his country’s 200 cooperation projects in developing countries.

SURAT SUWANNIKKHA ( Thailand ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, said to ensure that the operational activities of the United Nations development system supports and advances Member States’ implementation of the 2030 Agenda, his country believes that the UN must reposition the system to ensure that multilateralism functions for all. Thailand therefore welcomes the ongoing efforts led by the Secretary-General to carry out the mandates of the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review on the repositioning of the development system, the reinvigorated resident coordinator system and the reconfigured UN country teams. It further encourages Member States to continue to take national ownership and constructively engage with the resident coordinator system in developing the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, to ensure that UN development activities in their country are carried out in line with national development strategies. He said Thailand remains fully committed to advancing South-South and triangular cooperation, stressing that “South-South Cooperation should complement and not replace North-South Cooperation.”

LISANDRA MARINA GUTIÉRREZ TÓRREZ ( Nicaragua ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said South-South cooperation, including triangular cooperation, should be focused on the priorities of developing countries, with collective measures to improve its efficiency — promoting unity, solidarity and cooperation, “especially in the areas of trade and economic development that benefit our peoples”. South-South solidarity needs no justification, she stated, calling on developed countries that have failed to fulfill their commitments to do so now in terms of providing ODA. She further stressed that development efforts continue to be negatively affected by multiple global situations and capitalist crises due to the imposition of illegal unilateral coercive measures on more than 30 countries, under which more than 2 billion people suffer daily. She reiterated her delegation’s rejection and condemnation of these illegal measures, demanding their immediate elimination.

PAULINA FELICIANO FRANCISCO ABDALA ( Mozambique ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Least Developed Countries, said that through South-South cooperation, her country has been able to implement concrete actions in crucial areas that have the potential to leverage the country’s economy and promote sustainable development. Among those areas is agriculture — the backbone of the country’s economy, which contributes about 24 per cent of the national gross domestic product (GDP) and employs over 70 per cent of the population. She highlighted: “Mozambique became the first African country to build a China-funded Agricultural Technology Demonstration Centre that is supporting local farmers in developing new, locally adjusted techniques and seeds enhancement to boost production and productivity.” Many other examples can be found in science and technology, education and health, among other sectors, she added, urging the UN Office for South-South Cooperation and UN Inter-Agency Mechanism for South-South and Triangular Cooperation to strengthen their support to Member States to use such cooperation modalities to expedite implementation of the 2030 Agenda.