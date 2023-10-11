Extreme Poverty in Developing Countries Inextricably Linked to Global Food Insecurity Crisis, Senior Officials Tell Second Committee

Delegates Warn Agriculture Sector Underdeveloped, Underfunded, Beset by Crises

An increase in extreme poverty in developing countries — for the first time in two decades — is inextricably linked to the global food insecurity crisis, senior United Nations officials warned the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today, calling for urgent strategies to turn back the tide.

Benjamin Davis, Director of the Inclusive Rural Transformation and Gender Equality Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), presented reports of the Secretary-General titled “Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/78/238) and “Agriculture development, food security and nutrition” (documents A/78/218, A/78/233, A/78/74). He noted that more than 80 per cent of the world’s extreme poor live in rural areas — at rates nearly three times higher than among urban residents. He called for the implementation of inclusive, environmentally sustainable strategies that put the eradication of rural poverty at the centre.

Turning to the report on agriculture development, food security and nutrition, he said that some 29.6 per cent of the global population — 2.4 billion people — were moderately or severely food-insecure in 2022, 391 million more than in 2019, with more women and people in rural areas denied access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food year-round. A long-term, holistic approach is needed to address structural problems such as political and economic shocks, unsustainable management of natural resources and socioeconomic exclusion.

Similarly, John Wilmoth, Officer-in-Charge of the Division for Inclusive Social Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the report of the Secretary-General titled “Implementation of the third United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018-2027)” (document A/78/239), spotlighting that about 670 million people were estimated to be living in extreme poverty in 2022, an increase of 70 million people compared with pre-pandemic projections. He stressed that the poorest countries spent billions on debt payments, preventing them from investing in sustainable development.

In the ensuing debate, speakers echoed the urgency of addressing the dangers of the regressive poverty trend. Congo’s representative lamented that, after recording substantial progress in reducing extreme poverty, the world now finds itself in a state of indescribable poverty. He called for urgent action to reverse the negative trends, highlighting the need to connect rural and urban areas with infrastructure, public goods and capacity-building, as “eradicating poverty in all its forms is essential”.

The representative of Nepal, speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries, noted that those States are host to over half of the world’s extreme poor, facing “unprecedented levels of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition”. Agriculture, being the most important sector of the economy for these countries, has been hard hit by conflicts, leading to high costs of agricultural inputs and fertilizer shortages, a result of which “about two thirds of people facing extreme poverty in the world are workers and families in the agriculture sector”.

Viet Nam’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), recalled that agriculture provided employment for as much as 32 per cent of the region’s population and 22 per cent of gross domestic production. Citing its significant contribution towards poverty eradication and the reduction of hunger, he added that sustainable agriculture and food systems are important to ensure the availability, affordability and sustainability of food products for all. The reduction of poverty and the promotion of rural development are therefore key priorities.

The representative of Nicaragua, stressing the key priority of eradicating extreme poverty, called for a new global order and a multipolar world characterized by transparent, equitable agreements and solidarity. Many developing countries struggle with indebtedness, requiring the financial system to put forward monetary policies that are fair. She also criticized illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed by imperial and neocolonial countries on more than 30 countries, affecting more than 2 billion people.

Taking up the theme of food security as a major solution to extreme poverty, speakers pointed to its promise and potential, while lamenting that the agriculture sector is underdeveloped, underfunded and beset by crises. The representative of Samoa, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States, said the group considers agricultural development, food security and nutrition critical. Reversal of progress in this regard is therefore a source of concern for those States, requiring drastic action to invert the disturbing trend.

Niger’s representative said that the agricultural sector employs nearly 80 per cent of its working population and represents on average 40 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). However, despite the significant assets that Niger has — 19 million hectares of arable land — and the enormous efforts that have been made, “we face agricultural challenges” including lack of access to technology for producers and an underdeveloped agricultural transport sector.

Striking an optimistic note, the representative of the United Republic of Tanzania said his country aims to be a hub and basket of the African food supply. He cited a clear land-ownership policy, a 29 per cent increase in the budget for agriculture between 2022 and 2024, and subsidies in fertilizers and seeds. The country is piloting a youth programme to make agriculture more attractive, aiming to generate more than 10,000 enterprises in eight years.

Introduction of Reports

JOHN WILMOTH, Officer-in-Charge of the Division for Inclusive Social Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs , introducing the report of the Secretary-General titled “Implementation of the Third United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018-2027)” (document A/78/239), said that the document provides a review of the progress made and the gaps and challenges in the context of ongoing global and mutually reinforcing crises. “It states that the disruptions caused by the pandemic in 2020 led to an increase in extreme poverty for the first time in more than two decades,” he said, spotlighting a compounding cost-of-living crisis and related inflationary shocks triggered by the war in Ukraine. “About 670 million people were estimated to be living in extreme poverty in 2022, an increase of 70 million people compared with pre-pandemic projections,” he stressed, adding that 1.1 billion out of 6.1 billion people in 110 countries surveyed are living in multidimensional poverty in 2023. “Projections show that almost 600 million people will still suffer from hunger in 2030,” he said, citing the report, which notes that the poorest countries spent billions on debt payments, preventing them from investing in sustainable development. The report makes recommendations on how to reach a rapid and sustainable recovery and end poverty for all, he concluded.

BENJAMIN DAVIS, Director of the Inclusive Rural Transformation and Gender Equality Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), presented reports of the Secretary-General titled “Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” (document A/78/238) and “Agriculture development, food security and nutrition” (documents A/78/218, A/78/233, A/78/74).

According to the report on eradicating rural poverty, more than 80 per cent of the world’s extreme poor live in rural areas. Poverty rates, in fact, are nearly three times higher among rural than among urban residents. The report notes that progress is being thwarted by the slow and uneven recovery from COVID‑19 and other crises, such as conflict, fluctuating commodity prices and extreme weather. While people living in rural poverty contribute the least to climate change, they are the most vulnerable to it, he said, and called for the implementation of inclusive, environmentally sustainable rural development strategies that put the eradication of rural poverty at the centre. Among other things, the report calls for increasing investments in social services and emphasizes the need to expand access to financial services.

Turning to the report on agriculture development, food security and nutrition, he said that some 29.6 per cent of the global population — 2.4 billion people — were moderately or severely food-insecure in 2022, 391 million more than in 2019, with more women and people in rural areas denied access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food year-round. A long-term, holistic approach is needed to address structural problems such as political and economic shocks, unsustainable management of natural resources and socioeconomic exclusion as a result of conflict and protracted crises, he said, adding that it’s important to strengthen the interface between science, policymaking and society to improve public-private transparency, information-sharing and cross-sectoral collaboration as well as bring together modern science and technology and Indigenous, local and community knowledge to find solutions that minimize trade-offs and balance the economic, environmental and social dimensions of agrifood systems transformation.

MARCELA VILLARREAL, Director of the Partnerships and UN Collaboration Division at the Food and Agriculture Organization , introduced the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of the Third United Nations Decade of Family Farming (2019–2028) (document A/78/233), noting that since the launch of the Decade in 2019, “results have been incredibly strong”, with more than 1,853 family farmers’ organizations and federations, and more than 80 intersectoral coordination mechanisms, such as national committees for family farming, have been involved in dialogue processes and platforms. Further, 12 States have approved national action plans for family farming, and 42 countries have kick-started processes to develop their own. Overall, a total of 262 policies, laws and regulations have been developed and approved to support family farming and the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

She reported that over the past few years, family farmers have faced increasing challenges from interconnected, mutually reinforcing drivers; however, they have developed innovative, tailored and locally adapted solutions, increased their capacities, strengthened their resilience and provided effective solutions to deal with the emerging needs of agrifood systems. As the midterm of the Decade approaches in 2024, a new phase will begin, moving to consolidate, strengthen and scale up the results already achieved and use them to fully leverage the innovative potential of family farmers to effectively meet the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “A huge potential is there,” she stressed; “however, we still need broader involvement. We need greater recognition of farmers’ organizations, NGOs [non-governmental organizations], civil society organizations, academia and others as key participants in national policy dialogues,” along with appropriate financing to ensure the Decade can continue to be fully implemented.

Statements

GUEVARA RODRÍGUEZ ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , said that eradicating extreme poverty is the greatest and gravest global challenge. It must, therefore, be at the forefront of all international efforts. The right to sustainable development must be realized, and the path there must ensure that all Member States can meet the environmental and developmental needs of future generations. Some 670 million people lived in extreme poverty in 2021, an increase of 70 million people compared to the pre-pandemic figures. “Poverty imposes massive human suffering,” he added. Poverty eradication is the first of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). There is a reason for that. Extreme poverty is a scourge that affects all sectors of society, impacting everyone’s life.

Conflicts are on the rise, which has thrown a wrench in the efforts to meet the 2030 Agenda, he continued. The Group warned that the exploitation of natural resources must stop. It is critical that all Member States respect international law and enforce and respect the Charter of the United Nations. New technologies must be mobilized and made available to developing countries so that they are not “left behind”. He further reiterated the Group’s urgent call to lift unilateral coercive measures, noting their detrimental impact on the world’s most vulnerable populations. Such measures hurt many nations’ abilities to meet the SDGs and to ensure that “no one is left behind”, he added.

LOK BAHADUR THAPA ( Nepal ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries , pointed out that the eradication of poverty and hunger are the foremost and overarching objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, which are fundamental for least developed countries — host to over half of the world’s extreme poor — as they face “unprecedented levels of hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition exacerbated by their pre-existing structural constraints and vulnerabilities”. She said that agriculture, being the most important sector of the economy for these countries, has been hard hit by conflicts and geopolitical tensions, leading to high costs of agricultural inputs and fertilizer shortages, a result of which “about two-thirds of people facing extreme poverty in the world are workers and families in the agriculture sector”. Climate change has become an automated and imported crisis for the least developed countries, she said, adversely impacting agricultural productivity and food insecurity.

These issues, together with multidimensional poverty, which has widened the existing global inequality gap, contribute to the growing global inequality in low-income countries. She said the social protection system of the least developed countries is the weakest in the world, cautioning that “the extreme conditions faced by the world’s poorest cannot remain ignored and unacted”. There is therefore a need for collective commitment in order to “bring hope to the lives at the bottom”. She further urged development partners and the United Nations system to materialize the commitment to providing enhanced funding for developing innovative solutions to specific problems in least developed countries. Modernization and industrialization of agriculture in these countries is urgently needed, along with increased investment in early warning systems, identification of areas likely to escalate food insecurity, and well-targeted social protection measures in response to climate change. Noting that these countries require climate as well as financial justice, she said “we need to act together and act now”.

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER MANLEY WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Alliance of Small Island Developing States, said “there was no global progress on reducing food insecurity” in 2022, adding that in the English-speaking Caribbean it had risen to 46 per cent. Furthermore, the situation in Haiti is a cause for deep concern, with over half of its population chronically food insecure. “Many parts of the Latin America and Caribbean region will become drier,” he warned, citing climate change forecasts and calling for major global investments to mitigate the challenges faced by the agricultural sector in the developing world.

“CARICOM’s common agriculture policy incorporates initiatives to address rural modernization and youth involvement, including climate-smart agriculture,” he said, stressing the importance of improving the quality of life in rural communities. Reminding that CARICOM countries import more than 75 per cent of their food, he informed about the bloc’s plan to reduce regional imports by 25 per cent by 2025. “We are also developing a cross-border agrifood investment strategy to bolster production corridors,” he said, calling for the prevention and ending of conflicts, as well as for ensuring access to finance, including climate finance, and to relevant technologies. “CARICOM reiterates our call for the reform of the international financial architecture,” he concluded.

DANG HOANG GIANG ( Viet Nam ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aligned himself with the Group of 77 and China and said that agriculture accounts for a substantial share of Southeast Asia’s economy, providing employment for as many as 32 per cent of the population and 22 per cent of gross domestic production. Its contribution towards poverty eradication and reduction of hunger and malnutrition is significant, he said, adding that sustainable agriculture and food systems are important to ensure the availability, accessibility, utilization, affordability and sustainability of food products for all. He expressed commitment to the redoubling of efforts towards regional food security by strengthening agriculture productivity and through the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices. He also recognized the importance of an early warning system and rapid response to ensure food availability in times of crisis.

He said the reduction of poverty and the promotion of rural development are key priorities, and he highlighted important progress and commitments such as strategic initiatives that leverage regional cooperation to accelerate inclusive development and reduce poverty. He also pointed to the leveraging of new growth drivers to unleash the region’s growth potential. They included, he said, the promotion of global supply chains, trade and investment, the acceleration of the digital transformation, enhancing efforts to achieve the Green Economy, recognizing the great value and potential of the Blue Economy as a new engine of future economic growth and strengthening people-to-people exchange to break barriers.

ASBINA MARIN SEVILLA ( Venezuela ), speaking for the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations , said reducing poverty in all its forms and eradicating hunger has long been a focus of the international community. “We must be humble enough to realize that, for one reason or another”, the world is off-track in achieving those goals. She reported that an estimated 670 million people, or 8.4 per cent of the global population, could continue to live in extreme poverty, while up to 783 million, or 9.2 per cent of the population, are currently experiencing hunger. This represents a pandemic which is affecting all efforts towards achieving the 2030 Agenda.

She further stressed that unilateral coercive measures constitute a flagrant violation of the Charter and international law, given their wide scope of effect and extraterritorial implications — deliberately exacerbating the multilevel crises affecting the international community and prolonging human suffering. “They must be brought to an end,” she affirmed, as the illegal application of such measures, targeting civilian populations, impedes the full achievement of economic and social development. Emphasizing that these measures make it nearly impossible to purchase equipment, software and spare parts for the agricultural sector, she recalled the joint statement by FAO, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank in 2022, affirming that such measures contribute to the rise of food prices. The international community has a moral responsibility to current and future generations “to correct the path and do it now”, she stated.

GLADYS MOKHAWA ( Botswana ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries , said that the challenges facing the world are vast. Landlocked developing countries are among the most and hardest hit by myriad crises, including the COVID‑19 pandemic, supply shocks, the international crises in oil, gas and food, and soaring inflation. “Retail prices in our countries remain higher than pre-pandemic averages,” she added. Landlocked developing countries are facing increasingly complex trade-offs between fighting inflation, preserving financial stability and supporting inclusive economic recovery. Many citizens depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. The devastating impact of climate change on this sector poses a significant challenge. Food insecurity has recently spiked, as have global food costs.

There is a need to support landlocked developing countries to achieve efficient transit including by helping them build the necessary infrastructure, she went on to say. Many landlocked developing countries are dependent on primary commodities as sources of economic strength. It is therefore critical to support these countries in economic structural transformation, she added. Addressing the impact of climate change is also critical for this group of countries. However, landlocked developing countries are often left out of conversations on climate change. International support is necessary to help those vulnerable countries charter a path for their sustainable development.

ISAIA LAUTASI ( Samoa ), speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States and aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said because the global development blueprint highlights the urgency of eradicating poverty and hunger, the Group considers agricultural development, food security and nutrition critical. Reversal of progress in this regard is therefore a source of concern for small island developing States. Pointing out the absence of global progress in reducing food insecurity in 2022 as revealed in the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023, he called for “drastic action to reverse this disturbing trend,” adding that, as these States depend largely on food imports, they have addressed issues on food security in relation to fisheries and agriculture. However, this approach poses difficulties of healthy diet maintenance, equitable distribution of costs and revenues, and sustainability, as well as the central consideration of sufficient food for everyone. Persistent crises therefore underscore the need to holistically address these challenges.

He said the Group agrees with several of the recommendations, particularly the need for Governments to recommit to “seven years of accelerated, sustained and transformative action, both nationally and internationally, to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals”. While these are “sound proposals,” he said the impediments to their implementation must be addressed, chief of which is the finance problem. The Group therefore continues its calls to development partners to deliver on their commitments in line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda for resources and investments needed for developing countries to achieve the SDGs. It also calls for a reform of the international financial architecture and underscores “the negative impact climate change is having on our ambition,” while it continues leading calls for the delivery of climate finance, including the annual $100 billion commitment, and the Early Warnings for All initiative.

Mr. AL-KHAYAREEN ( Qatar ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that his State allocated $60 million to support the Doha Programme of Action. “My country played an immense role in meeting the priorities of least developed countries,” he underscored, adding that Qatar attaches great importance to agriculture development, food security and nutrition. “Our development cooperation with the Bill [and Melinda] Gates Foundation has pledged $200 billion to support comprehensive and climate-smart agriculture development in Sub-Saharan Africa,” he stressed, also noting the allocation by his country of $90 million to WFP for meeting food needs in Yemen and $10 million for acute food security needs.

BARAHONA FIGUEROA ( El Salvador ) aligned herself with the Group of 77 and China and said that the lack of advancement of the SDGs has a significant impact on developing countries, affecting the poorest and most vulnerable. She pointed to policies that are people-focused with social investment and prioritization of early childhood initiatives. She called for rethinking means of measurements so that no one is left behind, adding that focusing on the economic aspect to measure progress will only lead to greater gaps. She said the middle-income trap is a reality. It is a global challenge that affects people in most of the world. She highlighted sustainable agriculture practices designed to improve the living situation of the rural poor who depend on livestock and farming, such as modernizing the rural infrastructure and technology.

MARKOVA CONCEPCIÓN JARAMILLO ( Panama ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, noted that according to World Bank estimates, 670 million people were living in conditions of extreme poverty in 2022, an increase of 70 million people compared to projections prior to the pandemic. Given current trends, by 2030, two thirds of the world’s countries will fail to meet the goal of halving the national poverty rate. In Panama, like other territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, the rate of poverty and extreme poverty is much higher in rural areas than in urban areas. Those areas are the basis of family farming producing most of the food for local consumption; yet paradoxically, the countryside has the lowest schooling rates, and women have less participation in the labour market. She noted that 15 October is the International Day of Rural Women, calling for efforts to spotlight their invaluable contribution to development.

CHARLENE ARAVEJO BERIANNA ( Philippines ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, highlighted that her Government aims to reinvigorate job creation and accelerate poverty reduction. Mindful that poverty continues to be overwhelmingly rural and is primarily concentrated in the agricultural sector, the Philippines has ongoing projects and programmes to achieve rural development, and to modernize and strengthen the resiliency of agriculture and agribusiness, with technical, capacity-building and financial support to farmers and fisherfolk. The Philippine Rural Development Program seeks to increase rural incomes and enhance farm and fishery productivity in targeted areas by supporting smallholders and fishers, she said. With a whole-of-nation approach, the Philippines is fast-tracking efforts to achieve greater access to safer and more nutritious food towards healthier and more sustainable consumption patterns. The international community must prioritize ending hunger and poverty, she further stressed.

Ms. JALILI ( Iran ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said eradicating poverty in all its forms is the greatest global challenge today and an “indispensable requirement for sustainable development”. Recent reports show that the world is not on track to end poverty, which is on the increase in different regions, particularly in the Middle East. Her country is committed to prioritizing poverty reduction through a broad range of economic, environmental and social policies, which include implementation of targeted subsidy systems on essential goods and services, promoting job creation and diversifying its economy. It is also undertaking critical projects in rural areas and promoting women’s participation in education, employment and political representation. Describing unilateral coercive measures as a “main source of increasing poverty among targeted countries”, her delegation calls for their immediate lifting. She further called on the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to actively pursue inclusive and sustainable development and help build resilience in developing countries.

VÁSQUEZ SOLANO, youth delegate of Mexico , said that millions of people still live in poverty, hunger and malnutrition are on the rise and the effects of climate change become more evident. “We need a new development paradigm that seeks to redistribute power and wealth and decrease the gap between developing countries and advanced countries,” he said, adding that his country was able to lift 5.1 million people out of poverty in the last four years. “Mexico advocates for an approach based on food security as a driver that contributes to peace and, at the same time, condemns the interruption of supply chains, inputs and basic foods as a form of coercion,” he stressed, adding that never before has there been vast access to a body of knowledge, technology and resources to eradicate poverty and hunger, as well as protect the planet.

ETOUNDI AYISSI ( Cameroon ) aligned himself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group and took notes of the reports presented to the Committee. He expressed concern over the increased number of people in distress and poverty around the world and reiterated his commitment to the 2030 Agenda and leaving no one behind. The eradication of poverty is the greatest global challenge facing the world and should therefore be at the centre of the international community’s efforts, he said, calling for the effective implementation of visionary policies for sustainable and inclusive growth. He highlighted policies in Cameroon to promote employment, gender equality, better health care and social protection, climate change mitigation and the modernization of agriculture and rural development. Challenges include insecurity and instability, the crushing weight of debt servicing, protectionism and worsening terms of trade, he said, adding that this is not a challenge that one country can overcome alone.

MATEUS PEDRO LUEMBA ( Angola ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, noted the country’s Government has been responding to the challenges of climate change by developing structural programmes to make rural communities more resilient. It has been building water transport and storage infrastructures, including the water channel “Cafu” project, to capture and transfer water from the Cunene River to several villages in the Cunene Province, to mitigate the effects of drought in populated, agricultural and livestock production areas. The Government has also implemented a social assistance programme called “Kwenda” to provide cash income transfers to the most vulnerable families and has created a food reserve to counter the adverse social effects of natural disasters. He emphasized that the potential to become a key exporting nation on the African continent can bring numerous benefits, including attracting investment and promoting regional integration.

KANTAPON SANGKHAPREECHA ( Thailand ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, reiterated that the eradication of poverty is the overarching goal of the 2030 Agenda. “We have made progress, as there are no persons living under [the] international poverty line in Thailand since 2016,” he said. Thailand has been investing in improving quality of life for vulnerable groups and low-income families, notably through providing access to universal health coverage and quality education. Thailand also believes that food insecurity in developing countries has often been a key impediment to eradicating poverty, he said, calling for the international community, including relevant international organizations, to intensify efforts in assisting developing countries to enhance their agricultural production capacity. This could be achieved through improvement of farming techniques and ensuring access to quality food and improved nutrition, he said.

VOLODYMYR LESCHENKO ( Ukraine ), expressing his country’s solidarity with innocent victims of the large-scale terrorist attack against Israel, said the “horrifying images” not only remind his delegation of the cities of Bucha, Irpin and Mariupol in April 2022, but also impress upon the world that terror must be stopped and perpetrators held accountable. He echoed the Secretary-General’s report of a decline in progress on sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition, reiterating that “Ukraine will not give up its role as a guarantor of global food security, even under the current extraordinary circumstances”. Food volumes exported around the world would have been much higher had the Russian Federation not systematically obstructed the normal functioning of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in its attempt to weaponize the global food shortage. He expressed his country’s great interest in ending the war, adding that the sooner it “ends and respect for international law is restored, the sooner the international community will be able to address food security problems more effectively”.

Mr. HYON ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ) called for strengthening international cooperation for agricultural development and finding a solution to the food problem. “Nowadays, developing countries, including those in Africa, are most severely hit by the global food crisis,” he said, calling for the removal of artificial factors that lead to creating and aggravating the crisis. “Such behaviours of imposing sanctions against others, stockpiling excess food only for self-interest and extracting biofuel from agricultural products hinder agricultural development and prevent many people from getting out of the vicious cycle of hunger,” he stressed, adding that valuable successes have been made by taking practical measures to increase agricultural production and solve food problems in his country. “Thanks to the efforts of our Government to make all rural villages into the ideal community of civilization, modern rural houses have been built in all parts of the country and distributed to farmers without any cost,” he said.

CARLOS IVAN ZAMBRANA FLORES ( Bolivia ) aligned himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. He said eradicating poverty and strengthening agricultural development is key to achieving the SDGs and highlighted the need for equity. He pointed to substantial progress in the redistribution of land, technology and the means of production. Smallholders in rural areas are important, he said, expressing commitment to their financial and technical empowerment. Food security and food sovereignty must be addressed as a vital part of the development of people, he added, stressing the need to tackle aspects of agriculture and food dependency based on fair trade. He said Indigenous Peoples and their traditional know-how can help build productive systems and solve some of these challenges. Developing countries must be able to address consumption and production patterns with different kinds of fiscal policies, he said.

Ms. NASHWA ( Maldives ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Alliance of Small Island States, noted that climate change poses a relentless threat to the food and water security of small island developing States. Climate extremes have severely hampered agricultural productivity in Maldives, while coral bleaching and ocean acidification are destroying the marine ecosystem upon which many of the islands rely for protein: fish, as her country is among the highest fish-consuming States in the world. Further, illegal and unreported fishing and competition for resources threaten the fishery sector. Her country remains committed to banning harmful fishing methods. She additionally affirmed that, as the country imports over 90 per cent of its food, it is diversifying the agriculture sector to improve food security, identifying 17 crops for cultivation across 44 islands and launching a link of ferry services to connect widely dispersed atolls.

Ms. NZUMBU ( Kenya ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, said that vulnerable populations, including the poor, small-scale food producers, women, youth, persons with disabilities and children, are disproportionately affected by the global food and energy crisis, leading to increased humanitarian needs. Kenya is actively pursuing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, with agricultural transformation as one of the five strategic sectors, she said, spotlighting the aim to create the most jobs “at the bottom of the pyramid” and to expand access to quality social services in health, education and appropriate social safety nets. “Notably, neglecting women’s role and investments in agriculture deprives economies of opportunities for steady growth, leading to higher unemployment, poverty and inequality,” she said, calling for effective multilateralism, collaboration and solidarity.

MAURIZIO MASSARI ( Italy ) said that eliminating poverty and hunger must continue to be at the top of international course of action. Global hunger is on the rise, with around 735 million people on average facing chronic hunger due to the combined and lasting impacts of the pandemic, climate change and conflicts, and further jeopardized by the global effects of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, affecting in particular the Global South. Italy welcomes the new Secretary-General’s Call to Action on Food Systems Transformation launched in Rome as one of the key outcomes of the Summit and calls on all Member States to rally around it. Displacement is a driver and outcome of food insecurity, with forcibly displaced people reaching more than 108 million people. Agrifood systems account for one third of total greenhouse gas emissions and, at the same time, they are highly vulnerable to the impact of climate change, he added.

Mr. PISAREVICH ( Belarus ), citing the need to show leadership, said that such leadership was demonstrated by the Russian Federation, which donated dozens of tons of grain to a number of African countries that have been most affected by the global food crisis, as well as by China, which, through its Global Development Initiative, provides serious assistance to developing countries. “Sanctions by Western governments against Belarus and Russia — introduced, by the way, without a United Nations mandate — have led last year to a significant drop in the supply of fertilizers and grain on international markets,” he said, adding that these restrictions set off a chain of events that ultimately caused the ongoing global food security crisis and hunger for millions of people. He added that Belarus is one of the biggest producers of potash fertilizers and traditionally accounted for 20 per cent of global trade in this product. “Today this figure is only 9 per cent,” he stressed, spotlighting that Belarus’ share in African potash markets fell from 41.7 per cent in 2021 to 2.8 per cent in 2022.

NEVILLE MELVIN GERTZE ( Namibia ) said many of the SDG goals, including poverty reduction, improved health and access to quality education, intersect with sustainable food production and food security, and expressed his concern that by 2030, 30 per cent of the population in sub-Saharan Africa is anticipated to still be living in extreme poverty. He cited analysis from the World Bank, which suggests that eradicating extreme poverty in the region would require each country to have an annual growth rate of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) of 9 per cent beginning in 2023. Given that these economies grew by an average of 1.2 per cent annually in the decade preceding COVID‑19, that is a challenge. He also spoke to the gaps in income and wealth distribution, a legacy of colonialism and apartheid, which are a threat to global security and harmony. He pointed to progress in reducing poverty, even though the results have been uneven across the country, citing among other things the addition of food banks that aims to combat hunger and provide nutrition for the most vulnerable.

BOKOUM MAHAMADOU ( Burkina Faso ) said the percentage of people suffering from hunger is much higher in Africa than elsewhere in the world, and that his Government has factored malnutrition and poverty reduction efforts into its national development plans. Noting that his country’s current particularly difficult security crisis context “exacerbates the risk of people falling into poverty, particularly those living in localities plagued by terrorism”, he said his Government has, together with development partners, developed and implemented programmes and policies aimed at reducing inequality. It also, in 2015, adopted the law on the universal health insurance scheme, which aims to provide basic health coverage for all Burkinabés by 2027. Other projects for women, children and the elderly have been undertaken. He noted that the fight against poverty requires a synergy of actions by all actors and solicited the support of the international community towards defeating the terrorist group Hydra.

CAO LIWEN ( China ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and her country, said the international community must place great emphasis on poverty reduction, especially in rural areas. Developed countries should assist least developed countries with investment, technology and capacity-building, and work towards promoting a more just and reasonable global economic order. She noted that poverty and hunger are two aspects of the same issue, requiring a whole-of-society approach cutting across industry, technology, education and cultural sectors in forming solutions. As the world’s largest developing country, China has achieved complete victory in eradicating extreme poverty, and its efforts are a useful example for other States. At the same time, it works to reduce poverty in other States through South-South cooperation, working with the FAO, WFP and other organizations, operationalizing 130 projects in 60 countries covering 30 million people.

AHMED ABDELRAHMAN AHMED ALI ALMAHMOUD ( United Arab Emirates ) said that his Government spares no effort to support food security, having allocated $1.5 billion to this objective in the past five years. He looked forward to the hosting of the twenty-eighth UN Climate Change Conference, whose aim will be to support international efforts to reduce food waste, accelerate food security initiatives and strengthen food production chains. He noted several initiatives aiming to make progress on agricultural programmes and combat malnutrition. The United Arab Emirates is committed to providing annual support to FAO. He reiterated that his Government will continue to support all actions to help the international community achieve global food security.

PETAL GAHLOT ( India ) aligned herself with the Group of 77 and China and said that her country has lifted about 415 million people out of poverty over 15 years, contributing to the decline in poverty levels in South Asia. However, COVID‑19 and geopolitical conflicts have impacted the global gains of the previous decade. Countries must urgently implement social policies to mitigate the impacts of the crises, get back on track and build resilience, she said, citing a priority-sector lending approach that protects key economic sectors from severe external shocks and propels structural transformation. An important element in India’s poverty reduction efforts has been the focus on rural poverty. Through targeted policy intervention, multidimensional poverty in rural India has declined faster in the last decade, she said, adding that more than 70 per cent of rural Indian households rely on agriculture as the principal source of livelihood. She said India has built resilient food stocks, ensuring food security for more than 800 million of its citizens during the last three years.

Mr. NGUYEN ( Viet Nam ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, said that “no poverty and zero hunger” are rightly the first two Goals, as sustainable development would be neither achievable nor meaningful if people all over the world still suffered from hunger and poverty. Echoing the Secretary-General’s report that about 670 million people were in extreme poverty in 2022, with 9.2 per cent of the world still in hunger, he said “comprehensive and concrete measures are needed to address these challenges”. His delegation believes that ensuring food security is crucial to address these challenges. Transforming food systems in a more sustainable and resilient manner is imperative to better withstand and recover from multiple crises. Financing this therefore needs to be comprehensive and consistent at all levels, he added, stating that providing decent jobs must also be prioritized. His country therefore welcomes the initiatives of the Secretary-General on the Global Accelerator for Jobs and Social Protection and the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Global Coalition for Social Justice.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) said that her country is investing in strengthening social protection tailored to the specific needs of each population group and eliminating barriers that hinder access. She informed that female hygiene products have been included in the basic basket, which primarily serves the 30 per cent of the population with the lowest income, and women’s access to the labour market is promoted. “We are making progress in key areas such as sustainability; resilience, mitigation and adaptation to climate change; strengthening family farming; financial inclusion; and the use of technological tools,” she stressed, adding that Costa Rica maintains an equitable trade-off between the agrolandscape and its conservation areas, achieving zero net deforestation and zero emissions.

TAHMINA HASANOVA ( Tajikistan ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Least Developed Countries, said that the future of the planet, with its rapid population growth, urbanization and changing consumption patterns, depends on the world’s actions to provide food security and nutrition. Challenges such as climate change and its economic impact delay the attainment of the SDGs, she said, adding that COVID-19 has put extraordinary pressures on food systems around the world. According to FAO, 3.2 billion people in 2022 live in agricultural areas with water shortages or scarcity, she said. Many of these areas are found in developing countries with severe implications for food security. Tajikistan faces several environmental challenges, including land degradation, she said, adding that her Government has identified food security and access to good quality nutrition as one of its development priorities.

LINOUSE VILMENAY JOSEPH ( Haiti ), aligning herself with CARICOM, the Group of 77 and China, the Alliance of Small Island States and the Group of Least Developed Countries, noted her country faces major economic, social and environmental problems, with the deterioration of the security situation also generating a new humanitarian crisis in recent weeks, with displaced people spontaneously occupying several sites to escape gang violence. These challenges are enormous, she stressed, requiring bold measures to promote an accelerated recovery and guarantee the socioeconomic development of everyone. She declared that “the commitment to leave no one behind must move from words to action.” Her Government initiated a participatory process aimed at merging two key priority areas: eradication of poverty and structural transformation of food systems. She further cited the priority of science, technology and innovation, and the application of a new approach to the modernization of the agricultural sector.

MUSA GARBA MAITAFSIR ( Nigeria ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, called for re-evaluating existing agricultural interventions and policies. “Collaborative initiatives involving African Governments, enterprises and international research institutes are critical to drive agricultural development as a means to alleviate poverty,” he stressed, urging to deepen initiatives to eradicate poverty and ensure food security, especially in Africa, where the population is expected to increase exponentially by 2050. “We call for an open, non-discriminatory, rule-based international trading system that affords developing countries, especially those in Africa, the latitude to trade and the requisite support to boost local manufacturing,” he said, adding that Nigeria has taken bold measures, including declaring a state of emergency on food security and plans to spend 75 billion naira to fund 75 enterprises to boost productivity.

MATETE PAUL NENA ( Lesotho ) said that now is the time to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. He underscored the importance of supporting the African Union’s Agenda 2063, especially the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme, which remains the cornerstone for the continent’s food and nutrition security and economic growth. He said farmers are encouraged to specialize and engage in more productive methods of farming to increase output, adding that those without the resources are encouraged to participate in “block farming”, under which the Government shoulders the entire cost of production and allocates 20 per cent of the produce to the landowners, a policy that led to increased production during the last cropping season, he said. COVID‑19 disrupted the global food supply chains and left most of the world’s population dependent on agricultural imports at exorbitant prices, a lesson in the need to scale up efforts towards a more resilient and sustainable food system, he said.

CARLA MARIA RODRÍGUEZ MANCIA ( Guatemala ) reminded that hunger has a human face, and those most vulnerable to malnutrition are children under 5 years of age, women in extreme poverty and rural populations. Her country has also witnessed how climate change has become a driver of hunger, destroying crops and productive infrastructure, increasing poverty and migratory flows. This requires investing in innovative agricultural technologies, promoting productivity and open trade. Further, the resilience of agrifood systems must be strengthened through social protection programmes, early warning systems, agricultural insurance and livelihood diversification. She pointed to the WFP Pro-Resilience project, which seeks to contribute to improving the food security and nutritional status of 60 communities in the dry north-eastern corridor of Guatemala, by generating income through productive activities and involvement of women in entrepreneurship at the local level. Guatemala has further made progress in implementing its “Great National Crusade for Nutrition”.

Mr. GIRMAY ( Ethiopia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the African Group, said that the developing States are having the heaviest burden while persistent droughts in Africa further threaten food security. “Since 2005, Ethiopia has been implementing the social protection system,” he stressed, adding that the key areas for intervention were identified as increasing small farm productivity and expanding large-scale commercial farming. “Our Government remains stiff in its commitment to intensify efforts to combat poverty, generate employment opportunities, especially for youth and women, all with the goal of fostering inclusive and sustainable economy growth,” he stated.

Ms. BARBA ( Ecuador ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said eradicating poverty is a priority, especially since it goes beyond monetary resources to cover a set of deprivations that require attention, especially the vulnerable and those in rural areas. Financial institutions need to focus on capacity-building, she said, and added that external crises, including climate change, jeopardize food security. In support of accomplishing the 2030 Agenda, she cited several strategic areas, among them better production, better nutrition and better environment, to achieve a better life. She spoke of work to transform national agrifood systems with low environmental impact, which includes inclusive dialogue that makes the contribution of women more visible. Another priority has been the successful reduction of chronic infant malnutrition, she said, adding that around 20,000 infants now have a better future.

ROYSTON ALKINS ( Guyana ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, the Alliance of Small Island States and CARICOM, warned that only about one-third of countries will meet the target to halve national poverty levels — and shockingly, the world is back at hunger levels not seen since 2005, with food prices remaining higher in more countries than in the period from 2015 to 2019. In that vein, he called on relevant parties to end all geopolitical conflicts and take action to halt and reverse the effects of climate change, including delivering on climate finance. Guyana, he recalled, is endowed with vast forests, farmlands and freshwater resources. However, more must be done to achieve food security, and he noted that the country is spearheading CARICOM’s Agriculture and Food Security agenda to reduce the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Ms. ALMEZYAD ( Kuwait ) said that combating poverty in all its dimensions is a major pillar for the implementation of the SDGs and a fundamental focus of her Government. Kuwait’s Constitution highlights the importance of social solidarity and building prosperity for all. “We are deploying efforts to ensure social protections and coverage,” she added. Kuwait has also deployed great efforts to combat poverty across its own territory through Government assistance programmes in an equitable manner in hopes of strengthening social cohesion. “We are particularly committed to reaching all of those in need, especially the elderly, women, persons living with disabilities,” she emphasized. Further, Kuwait has extended “a generous hand” to least developed countries. “We must have greater international cooperation in order to achieve our goals, most notably, [to] eradicate poverty,” she added.

MARY BETH LEONARD ( United States ) said that her country remains committed to improving global food and nutrition security. “Since January 2021, we have provided more than $17.5 billion to address global food insecurity,” she said, spotlighting that in 2022 alone the United States contributed over $7.2 billion to WFP, which fed more than 160 million people in 120 countries and territories. That amounted to more than half of WFP’s budget, she underlined. “The world’s population will grow to 10 billion people by 2050, and demand for food will increase by 50 per cent,” she noted, adding that agricultural yields are decreasing. “One of the biggest threats to global food security is Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the world’s breadbasket,” she stated, spotlighting that the Russian Federation is weaponizing food by directly targeting Ukraine’s ports and grain exports infrastructure.

EMERY GABI ( Congo ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that after recording substantial progress in reducing extreme poverty, the world now finds itself in a state of indescribable poverty, with climate change and environmental degradation among the challenges. He added that food insecurity disproportionately affects women and people in rural areas. He called for urgent action to reverse the negative trends and accelerate progress, highlighting the need to connect rural and urban areas with infrastructure, public goods and capacity-building. Various initiatives, especially the implementation of national development plans, have helped restructure and diversify the economy and lay the foundation for sustainable growth, he said. Among other victories are improved access to clean drinking water as well as better access to electricity. In conclusion, he said, “eradicating poverty in all its forms is essential.”

ALAN EBUN GEORGE ( Sierra Leone ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Least Developed Countries, warned that increasing inequality and poverty has forced thousands of vibrant youths to cross the Mediterranean into Europe in search of greener pastures. The consequence of this persistent migration has led to brain drain and low agricultural output that has adversely impacted the domestic economies of developing countries. To develop human capital, the Government has allocated 21 per cent of its budget to education, while offering scholarships to female students studying science, technology, innovation and engineering in university and colleges. The country has engaged in various rice production projects including cultivating 264 hectares of farm rice using combined harvesters and threshers to dramatically increase production output and meet domestic demands. Similarly, the fisheries and the aquaculture sectors have huge potential to reduce food insecurity.

Mr. ALSINDI ( Bahrain ) said that food insecurity affects 260 million people worldwide, 35 million are facing famine and hundreds of thousands are near famine conditions. Bahrain has made efforts towards agricultural development as well as the development of water resources as part of its national food strategy. Bahrain seeks to ensure food security through innovations aimed at increasing the quantity of food produced locally. It is also making efforts to address the betterment of imports, trade and investments. “We have implemented a number of projects which include arable lands for agricultural investments,” he added. Bahrain is also trying to expand the fishing sector by 2027 and will continue to harness and grow partnerships for development with regional actors.

LUIZ FELIPE ROSA DOS SANTOS ( Brazil ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that contemporary challenges, including geopolitical tensions and multiplying humanitarian crises around the globe, are complex and intertwined. There is a need to get back on track to achieve the 2030 Agenda, he said, adding that the path to a sustainable future must start by strengthening efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger and reduce global inequalities. There were 122 million more people in 2022 facing chronic hunger than there were in 2019, and at the current pace, 575 million people will still be living in extreme poverty in 2030, he said, noting a return to trade protectionism and unilateral measures that aggravate the situation. He pointed to a national cash-transfer programme that ensures a minimal income and grants additional funds per family for each child or teenager, a policy that has lifted 3.4 million people from extreme poverty.

Mr. MANDLAPER ( South Africa ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, called for targeted investment as well as technology transfer and capacity-building support, including key areas such as industrialization, agriculture, energy, education, health, information and communications technologies and water. Ensuring sustainable development that is both just and inclusive requires collective action by all countries, sectors and actors. Calling for urgent and effective action at the United Nations on illicit financial flows and taxation, he added: “We condemn the unilateral protectionist measures taken by some countries, under the pretext of climate change and environmental crises, that distort trade and impose conditionality on multilateral or bilateral support, including carbon border adjustment mechanisms and taxes.”

ANDRÉS NAPURÍ PITA ( Peru ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, noted that around the world more than one in four workers are engaged in agriculture, mostly as self-employed and unpaid family workers. Moreover, in the agricultural sector, 93.6 per cent of workers have informal employment. Stressing the sector’s importance, he cited the example of the potato. Originally from the South American Andes, it is grown today on all continents, in more than 150 countries, with consumption having doubled in the last 30 years. Cultivated on an area of 24 million hectares, potatoes currently have an estimated global production of 470 million tons. Given it is one of the five main basic foods of humanity — a tuber that plays a fundamental role in agriculture, the economy and global food and nutritional security — he said that Peru will introduce a draft resolution that would have the General Assembly declare 30 May as the International Day of the Potato.

MD FARUK HOSSAIN ( Bangladesh ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, said that many people in rural areas lack access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food year-round. Food insecurity affects the goal of gender equality as well, as women and girls suffer disproportionately in the face of poverty, chronic hunger and malnutrition. Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in food production through a combination of agricultural transformations, climate adaptation and the prudent use of land. Developing countries need uninterrupted access to fertilizer, he also added. He stressed the need to prioritize security in countries in special situations. Least developed, landlocked developing and small island developing States are disproportionately affected by global shocks, including food market volatility. This must be addressed at all levels through collective action. He further emphasized the need to mobilize all stakeholders towards that goal, including donors, international financial organizations, the UN system and other global partners.

HAFIZA HUMAIRA JAVAID ( Pakistan ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, said that poverty is the root cause of food insecurity and malnutrition, socioeconomic instability and political and security problems. In 2022, Pakistan faced a food emergency due to unprecedented floods — affecting 3 million people — caused by adverse effects of climate change, she said, adding that the total damage to the national economy was $30 billion, in addition to 1,700 lives lost. One third of the country was under water, sending as many as 9.1 million people into poverty. Global measures are required, she said, including reforming the international financial architecture, providing food producers with access to seeds and fertilizers, eliminating massive agriculture subsidies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

İLKNUR DEMİR ( Türkiye ) said the increasing frequency and intensity of natural hazards have triggered famine and food insecurity, pointing out that 9.2 per cent of the world’s population faced chronic hunger in 2022 compared to 7.9 per cent in 2015 while food insecurity increased significantly to 29.6 per cent in 2022 from 25.3 per cent in 2019. “There isn’t a country in the world where food security isn’t a concern,” she said. “This is simply unacceptable.” It is essential to intensify collective efforts, she said, noting how earthquakes in February severely impacted provinces critical for agricultural production. Strengthening the capabilities of vulnerable countries through science, technology and innovation is key to support the 2030 Agenda, she said, adding that the Black Sea Grain Initiative eased lowest-income countries’ access to food products and has allowed more than 32.8 million tons of various grain products to reach the world markets since 2022.

MUHAMMAD ZULASRI BIN ROSDI ( Malaysia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, noted his Government has spent more than $215 million in 2023 to accelerate poverty eradication programmes, increasing the income of more than 50,000 extremely poor households, providing appropriate training, start-up capital and incentives for agriculture, marketing and digitalization projects. Malaysia has effectively reshaped its economy, elevated living standards and transitioned from a low-income to an upper-middle-income economy in a single generation. Furthermore, the gross national income per capita has expanded 38‑fold, from $347 in 1970 to $13,382 in 2023, with absolute poverty reduced from 7.6 per cent in 2016 to 6.2 per cent in 2022. He noted that Malaysia also continues its efforts to tackle food security issues with national policies in line with the four pillars outlined by FAO: availability, access, utilization and stability.

RENATA CHIVUNDU ( Malawi ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that given current trends, 575 million people will still be living in extreme poverty by 2030, while approximately 670 million people will still be facing hunger. Agriculture anchors Malawi’s economy, directly accounting for about a quarter of the country’s GDP. Agriculture significantly contributes to employment, economic growth, export earnings, poverty reduction, food security and nutrition. Still, many of Malawi’s farmers use traditional methods of farming and depend on rain for their crops. “It is a moral duty of each one of us to prioritize and implement comprehensive strategies that empower vulnerable populations to break free from the cycle of poverty,” she said. The international community needs to come up with a multifaceted approach that combines short-term relief and long-term sustainability.

SAŠA MART ( Serbia ) said the transformation of agrifood systems can advance progress on several SDG targets, enabling access to safe and nutritious food, reducing environmental impacts and increasing resilience vis-à-vis conflict and climate change, while also contributing to peace and security. The Agriculture and Rural Development Strategy has among its goals stability and production growth, increased competitiveness, sustainable resource management and environmental protection. He also expressed Serbia’s commitment to the implementation of the National Roadmap for Food System Transformation, which was presented at the UN Food Systems Summit in New York in 2021. Increased investment in agriculture research and development is key, he said, highlighting the building of irrigation systems, hail protection systems, storage facilities and collection centers with refrigeration equipment for storing fruits and vegetables to strengthen the agriculture sector and make it more resilient in the face of climate change.

HARI PRABOWO ( Indonesia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China as well as ASEAN, said that agriculture is not just a sector of the economy but is the backbone of many communities, especially in the developing world. “Indonesia has developed a national pathway for transforming our food system and agriculture,” he stressed, adding that his Government encourages more multi-stakeholder platforms supported by national civil society organizations. “Let us remember that the fight against extreme poverty is not just a moral imperative,” he stressed, urging an acceleration of both the transformation to more resilient agriculture and food systems and the ensuring of food availability and accessibility.

Mr. BAKHSH ( Saudi Arabia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, noted the Government has provided $3 million in food security assistance and is working to unify 10 development funds nationally and regionally. While recalling that there has been some development progress, he affirmed that achieving the SDGs remains difficult. His country’s Saudi Vision 2030 focuses on building a sustainable agriculture sector while promoting supporting sectors, has adopted a strategy for food security, and is addressing climate change and water shortage. The Government has further launched a number of initiatives, including a national programme to reduce food loss and waste and to encourage food recycling. Emphasizing the role of the UN and its agencies in all these areas, he stressed: “We believe in a dignified life for everyone.”

Mr. MUNGANDI ( Zambia ), associating himself with the Group of Least Developed Countries, the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries and the Group of 77 and China, said that his State, like most in Africa, has been grappling with the challenge of high poverty levels. This has been exacerbated by the effects of multiple challenges, including climate change and the pandemic. National poverty levels have remained high, increasing from 54.4 per cent in 2015 to 60.0 per cent in 2022. Some key interventions being undertaken include social cash transfer programmes, public welfare assistance schemes, school feeding programmes and other specific programmes targeted at empowering vulnerable women and girls. Other measures include investing in modern agricultural techniques, promoting smallholder farmers’ access to resources and ensuring conservation of biodiversity to ensure food security, he added.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ), aligning himself with ASEAN, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of 77 and China, said that agriculture is the backbone of his nation’s economy, while the illegal attempted military coup in his State and its atrocities, including its scorched-earth policy, have significantly aggravated the existing challenges in strengthening the agrifood system. “Even almost at midnight on 9 October, the inhumane military junta conducted aerial attacks on Munglai Hkyet internally displaced persons camp in Laiza, Kachin State, killing 30 civilians, including 13 children, and injuring many,” he said, adding that the military is creating arbitrary rules and laws to make the livelihoods of people more difficult. “Nearly 1 million children don’t receive the routine immunization, and nearly 5 million children lack sufficient vitamin A in their diets and access to supplements. Nearly one in three children in Myanmar under the age of 5 suffers due to malnutrition,” he said.

LISANDRA MARINA GUTIÉRREZ TÓRREZ ( Nicaragua ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said that eradicating extreme poverty is a key priority. To do so, it is important to establish a new global order and a multipolar world characterized by transparent, equitable agreements and solidarity, she said. Debt relief is vital in this regard. Many developing countries struggle with indebtedness, she said, stressing the need for the financial system to put forward monetary policies that are fair and avoid plunging developing countries into a prolonged debt crisis. Financing is crucial to achieve sustainable development, she said, adding that developed countries must meet their as-yet unmet commitments in official development assistance (ODA). She criticized illegal and terrorist unilateral coercive measures imposed by imperial and neocolonial countries on more than 30 countries, affecting more than 2 billion people.

HUSSEIN ATHMAN KATTANGA ( United Republic of Tanzania ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, and the Group of Least Developed Countries, said his country aims to be a hub and basket of the African food supply. He cited a clear land ownership policy; a 29 per cent increase in the budget for agriculture between 2022 and 2024; and subsidies in fertilizers and seeds. The country is piloting a youth programme to make agriculture more attractive, aiming to generate more than 10,000 enterprises in eight years. He further emphasized that it had the lowest inflationary rate for the past three years within the region, at an average of 3.8 per cent. The United Republic of Tanzania further hosted the Africa Food Systems Forum in September, bringing together more than 5,400 participants including five Heads of State, experts, policymakers and representatives from 70 countries.

MOHAMED-ESSEGHIR LATROUS( Algeria ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, said the scourge of hunger continues to dominate the international landscape and remains one of the most pressing global challenges the international community faces in the twenty-first century. “The current state of global food insecurity is primarily characterized by rising food prices and inflation,” he added. These factors have historically been catalysts for social unrest. It is evident that developing countries, particularly those in Africa, are severely affected by rising food prices, which are compounded by soaring agriculture and energy prices, climate change and geopolitical tensions. The global food supply chain must remain open and free, especially for essential raw materials. “We must refrain from banning the export of foodstuffs, especially sensitive raw materials,” he added.

Mr. MAURA ( Mozambique ), aligning himself with the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of 77 and China, said that the fulfilment of basic human needs in his country is understood as a human rights matter. “That is why agricultural development, aimed at food security and adequate nutrition, are important pillars in Mozambique’s economic development,” he said, adding that his Government launched an integrated management programme for family agriculture and natural resources, focused on upgrading the entire production value chain. “The number of people living in high risk of hunger in Mozambique has decreased,” he said, spotlighting that at least 10 per cent of the country’s population, or 3.5 million people, currently live in a situation of food insecurity, of which 400,000 are in critical situations.

ABDULRAHMAN HASAN YAHYA AL-BARATI ( Yemen ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Least Developed Countries, said that the world is going through a critical period with major challenges at all levels, including armed conflicts, and reconstructions to the tune of billions of dollars are required, with direct impacts on standards of living. Eradicating poverty is one the biggest challenges facing the world, and a goal of the 2030 Agenda. Eighty per cent of the population in Yemen live under the poverty line and 2 million children suffer from malnutrition, he said, adding that 24 million people require humanitarian assistance and 20 million people are at risk of famine. This dark picture is a result of the war carried out by Houthi militias since 2014, he said, adding that the Government is attempting to put up a fight but that the economy is shrinking because of the war.

KANISSON COULIBALY ( Mali ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China, the African Group, the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, cited the multidimensional crisis that the country has been going through since 2012 — further condemning the illegal and inhumane economic and financial sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union in January 2022, hindering Mali’s sustainable development. The Government is working to provide peace dividends to the population through its Strategic Framework for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development. That programme aims at strengthening peace and security; strengthening the stability of the macroeconomic framework; and promoting accelerated, sustainable growth for the poor. It further prioritizes creating jobs; equitable access to basic social services; and institutional development and good governance.

MAHAMAN MOUSSA ( Niger ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Group of Least Developing Countries, said that the agricultural sector employs nearly 80 per cent of Niger’s working population and represents, on average, 40 per cent of GDP. “That is why it’s important to be aware of the significant assets that Niger has in the area of agriculture, namely 19 million hectares of arable land.” Niger is focused on providing quality agricultural inputs and appropriate equipment to farmers, he added. “Despite the enormous efforts that have been made, we face agricultural challenges such as lack of access to technologies for producers, an underdeveloped agricultural transport sector, climate shocks and insecurity linked to the actions of armed terrorist groups.” On unilateral coercive measures, he said that such illegal and illegitimate sanctions have a “rare cruelty”.

TANIA SERAFIM YVONNE ROMUALDO ( Cabo Verde ), aligning with the Group of 77 and China, the African Group and the Alliance of Small Island States, and expressing steadfast commitment to the Goals, noted a substantial reduction in extreme poverty from 23.7 per cent in 2015 to 13.1 per cent in 2020. This progress was driven by increased economic growth, she said, adding that the effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic, prolonged drought and other external shocks still present hurdles. Younger people, especially, face challenges, with inadequate job opportunities, particularly for young women, she said, adding that poverty disproportionately affects female-headed households, while gender-based violence increased during the pandemic. Investment in green energy is imperative to mitigate the impact of climate change, she said, adding that the critical challenge in the relationship with nature is evident. There is an opportunity for a paradigm shift in food policies towards locally produced, affordable and nutritious foods, she said.

DMITRY S. ARISTOV ( Russian Federation ), aligning himself with the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, said that the analysis presented in the Secretariat’s reports fails to provide an objective picture. “The root of current problems cannot be focused on the events in Ukraine,” he said, adding that his country, together with WFP, has been implementing school nutrition projects around the world for many years, allocating more than $120 million for these purposes. The ongoing food crisis is caused by international supply-chain disruptions and other short-sighted actions of Western countries, including a forced energy transition and trade protectionism, he said, citing an UNCTAD report, which noted that in 2021–2022 alone, the leading trading companies in the West earned about $14 billion from increased prices.